You are here

  • Home
  • Alcaraz wins Queen’s Club final for first title on grass and reclaims top ranking ahead of Wimbledon

Alcaraz wins Queen’s Club final for first title on grass and reclaims top ranking ahead of Wimbledon

Alcaraz wins Queen’s Club final for first title on grass and reclaims top ranking ahead of Wimbledon
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after winning against Australia's Alex de Minaur at the end of their men's singles final match at the Cinch ATP Tennis Championships at Queen's Club in west London on Sunday. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vdene

Updated 29 sec ago
AP

Alcaraz wins Queen’s Club final for first title on grass and reclaims top ranking ahead of Wimbledon

Alcaraz wins Queen’s Club final for first title on grass and reclaims top ranking ahead of Wimbledon
  • It was only the third tournament of Alcaraz’s young career on grass after two disappointing performances at Wimbledon
  • Alcaraz: It means a lot to have my name on the trophy
Updated 29 sec ago
AP

LONDON: After picking up his first grass-court title on Sunday and reclaiming the top ranking, an increasingly confident Carlos Alcaraz says he sees himself as one of the favorites to win Wimbledon next month.

Despite struggling at times in the first set, Alcaraz beat Alex De Minaur 6-4, 6-4 in the Queen’s Club Championships final.

It was only the third tournament of Alcaraz’s young career on grass after two disappointing performances at Wimbledon.

This year at Wimbledon could be a different matter, however.

The victory saw the 20-year-old Spaniard move above Novak Djokovic in the rankings and confirmed the US Open champion as a serious challenger to the Serbian’s crown at Wimbledon. Alcaraz lost in the fourth round to Jannik Sinner last year.

“Honestly, I have a lot of confidence right now coming into Wimbledon,” Alcaraz said. “I ended the week playing at the high level. So right now I feel one of the favorites to win Wimbledon.

“I have to get more experience on grass ... But obviously after beating amazing guys, great players, and the level that I played, I consider myself one of the favorites or one of the players to be able to win Wimbledon.”

In his first match at Queen’s, Alcaraz needed a third-set tiebreaker to get past French journeyman Arthur Rinderknech, but as the week went on he grew in confidence on the surface.

However, Alcaraz knows he will have to improve still further to oust Djokovic from his throne.

“I saw a statistic that Novak has won more matches in Wimbledon than the other top 20 players (put together),” Alcaraz said. “What can I say about that, you know? I mean, Novak is the main favorite to win Wimbledon. That’s obvious.

“But I will try to play at this level, to have chances to beat him or make the final at Wimbledon.”

Playing his first final on grass, Alcaraz had to save two break points against De Minaur in the eighth game of the first set, broke in the next game and then served out for the set.

Alcaraz won the only break point of the second set, when De Minaur double-faulted, and sealed the title on his first match point when the Australian sent a return long.

“It means a lot to have my name on the trophy,” Alcaraz said. “It was special to play here where so many legends have won. To see my name surrounded by the great champions is amazing.”

Wimbledon starts July 3.

Topics: Carlos Alcaraz Queen’s Club Championships ATP

Related

Alcaraz reaches first quarterfinal on grass at Queen’s Club
Tennis
Alcaraz reaches first quarterfinal on grass at Queen’s Club
Alcaraz finds some late inspiration to win first match at Queen’s Club as Murray exits
Tennis
Alcaraz finds some late inspiration to win first match at Queen’s Club as Murray exits

Tsitsipas says ‘uneducated’ Kyrgios remarks ‘misinterpreted’

Tsitsipas says ‘uneducated’ Kyrgios remarks ‘misinterpreted’
Updated 24 June 2023
AFP

Tsitsipas says ‘uneducated’ Kyrgios remarks ‘misinterpreted’

Tsitsipas says ‘uneducated’ Kyrgios remarks ‘misinterpreted’
  • The world number five also told Netflix's Break Point series that Kyrgios brought "an NBA basketball attitude" to tennis
  • The remarks were recorded at Wimbledon last year after the two men fought out a controversial third round tie
Updated 24 June 2023
AFP

PARIS: Stefanos Tsitsipas on Saturday denied making racist comments over bitter rival Nick Kyrgios, claiming his remarks that the Australian firebrand played “uneducated” tennis have been “misinterpreted.”
The world number five also told Netflix’s Break Point series that Kyrgios brought “an NBA basketball attitude” to tennis.
The remarks were recorded at Wimbledon last year after the two men fought out a controversial third round tie in which Tsitsipas claimed Kyrgios should have been defaulted for hitting the ball into the crowd.
Kyrgios, who won the match and went on to finish runner-up to Novak Djokovic in the final, said Tsitispas had “serious issues” after the Greek described him as “evil” and a “bully.”
On Saturday, Tsitispas hit back at claims on social media that his latest comments about Kyrgios were racist.
“It has come to my attention that some individuals have misinterpreted my comments regarding Nick Kyrgios, labelling him as uneducated and accusing him of bringing a basketball mentality into tennis, insinuating racism where none exists,” Tsitsipas wrote on Facebook.
“I deeply regret if my words were misinterpreted or caused offense, as that was never my intention.
“My previous remarks regarding Nick Kyrgios were not meant to undermine his intelligence or abilities. Instead, I simply intended to express my perspective on certain aspects of his playing style, drawing comparisons to the passion and intensity often associated with basketball.
“It was an attempt to highlight the dynamic and captivating nature of his approach to the game, not a criticism of his character or capabilities.”
Tsitsipas added: “I deeply regret any hurt or offense my words may have caused. Moving forward, I commit to being more mindful of my words and the impact they may have.”
The 28-year-old Australian shrugged off the controversy.
“It was a very heated battle — sometimes as players we go into these press conferences without digesting the match.
“We’ve had some crazy battles and I know deep down you like my brand of tennis. We are all good @steftsitsipas,” Kyrgios tweeted.
Both Tsitsipas and Kyrgios were due to play at the Mallorca Open next week but the Australian pulled out on Saturday with a knee injury.

Topics: Nick Kyrgios Stefanos Tsitsipas Netflix racist comments

Related

Struff stuns Tsitsipas in Madrid; Swiatek to face Sabalenka
Tennis
Struff stuns Tsitsipas in Madrid; Swiatek to face Sabalenka
Nick Kyrgios and Taylor Fritz join lineup for 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup
Sport
Nick Kyrgios and Taylor Fritz join lineup for 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup

Alcaraz reaches first quarterfinal on grass at Queen’s Club

Alcaraz reaches first quarterfinal on grass at Queen’s Club
Updated 23 June 2023
AFP

Alcaraz reaches first quarterfinal on grass at Queen’s Club

Alcaraz reaches first quarterfinal on grass at Queen’s Club
  • The Spanish star is gradually finding his footing on the lawns of west London
  • Yet to go past the Wimbledon last 16, Alcaraz believes he is making strides at just the right time
Updated 23 June 2023
AFP

LONDON: Carlos Alcaraz reached his first quarterfinal on grass as the world No. 2 crushed Jiri Lehecka in the Wimbledon warmup event at Queen’s Club on Thursday.

Alcaraz is competing at Queen’s for the first time and the Spanish star is gradually finding his footing on the lawns of west London.

The 20-year-old routed Lehecka 6-2, 6-3 as he improved on a labored first round win over Arthur Rinderknech.

Alcaraz won the US Open last year and reached the French Open semifinals earlier in June, losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic on the Paris clay.

Yet to go past the Wimbledon last 16, Alcaraz believes he is making strides at just the right time, with the All England Club tournament starting on July 3.

“I’ll enjoy my first quarterfinal, it’s a beautiful place to play and I’m enjoying every second here,” Alcaraz said.

“It’s more practice and I am happy getting experience on grass. After this match the expectation changes. I think I’m ready to get a good result on grass.”

Top seeded Alcaraz will face former Queen’s champion Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals on Friday after the Bulgarian defeated Francisco Cerundolo 6-3, 7-5.

Andy Murray’s first round conqueror Alex De Minaur defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 6-2 to book a quarterfinal against France’s Adrian Mannarino, who beat Taylor Fritz 6-4, 76 (9/7).

British No.1 Cameron Norrie meets American Sebastian Korda in the last eight.

Norrie will have plenty of attention as the last Briton in the tournament, but the 27-year-old says he would not enjoy the unrelenting spotlight of the recent Netflix tennis documentary Break Point.

Nick Kyrgios, Matteo Berrettini and Fritz were among the players followed by the Break Point cameras.

“For me it’s more important to keep training as hard as I can and to be known for being a tennis player and a good competitor,” Norrie said.

The former Wimbledon semifinalist added: “I think it’s a big distraction having the cameraman there full time.

“I probably wouldn’t do it, but that’s me right now. I can understand why some players fancy it and why they are choosing the players that they are.”

Topics: Carlos Alcaraz

Related

Alcaraz finds some late inspiration to win first match at Queen’s Club as Murray exits
Tennis
Alcaraz finds some late inspiration to win first match at Queen’s Club as Murray exits
Djokovic beats cramping Alcaraz to reach French Open final
Tennis
Djokovic beats cramping Alcaraz to reach French Open final

Tiafoe’s winning run on grass ended by fellow US player Korda at Queen’s Club

Tiafoe’s winning run on grass ended by fellow US player Korda at Queen’s Club
Updated 22 June 2023
AP

Tiafoe’s winning run on grass ended by fellow US player Korda at Queen’s Club

Tiafoe’s winning run on grass ended by fellow US player Korda at Queen’s Club
  • Tiafoe arrived in west London in a career-high spot of No. 10 but was beaten by a compatriot 22 places lower in the rankings
  • Holger Rune of Denmark is warming to grass, picking up his second straight win on the surface
Updated 22 June 2023
AP

LONDON: Frances Tiafoe’s winning run on grass was ended by Sebastian Korda in an all-American second-round match at the Queen’s Club Championships on Wednesday.

Korda won 7-6 (2), 6-3 to end the fourth-seeded Tiafoe’s bid to follow up his title in Stuttgart last week with another grass-court trophy ahead of Wimbledon.

Tiafoe arrived in west London in a career-high spot of No. 10 but was beaten by a compatriot 22 places lower in the rankings, with Korda’s big serve coming to the fore on Center Court.

That was especially the case when serving for the match as the 22-year-old Korda sent down three aces — including one on match point — to get past the second round of a tournament for the first time since reaching the Australian Open quarterfinals in January.

Korda sustained a wrist injury in the last eight in Melbourne and had around three months out. Since returning, he has played three events — all on clay — and exited in the second round each time.

The first-set tiebreaker proved key and was dominated by Korda, mostly because of Tiafoe’s errors. Tiafoe slipped to fall 3-1 down and dropped a second straight point on serve by sending a backhand volley into the net for 4-1. Then he double-faulted to go 6-2 down and hit a forehand long on Korda’s first set point.

Korda will next play British No. 1 and fifth-seeded Cameron Norrie, who rallied to beat Jordan Thompson of Australia 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Holger Rune of Denmark is warming to grass, picking up his second straight win on the surface by dispatching Britain’s Ryan Peniston 6-3, 6-4.

The second-seeded Rune had never won on grass as a professional before this week, having lost in the first round three times last year — including at Wimbledon.

Sixth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti of Italy was a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 winner over Ben Shelton, another Australian Open quarterfinalist and the 2022 NCAA champion from Florida.

Musetti and Rune will meet in the quarterfinals.

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz is in second-round action on Thursday.

Topics: Queen’s Club Championships Sebastian Korda Frances Tiafoe ATP

Related

Alcaraz finds some late inspiration to win first match at Queen’s Club as Murray exits
Tennis
Alcaraz finds some late inspiration to win first match at Queen’s Club as Murray exits
Carballes Baena goes the distance to win Marrakesh title; Tiafoe captures ATP Houston title
Tennis
Carballes Baena goes the distance to win Marrakesh title; Tiafoe captures ATP Houston title

Wimbledon line judges’ future uncertain as Grand Slam embraces AI

Wimbledon line judges’ future uncertain as Grand Slam embraces AI
Updated 21 June 2023
AFP

Wimbledon line judges’ future uncertain as Grand Slam embraces AI

Wimbledon line judges’ future uncertain as Grand Slam embraces AI
  • The All England Club and global tech giant IBM on Wednesday announced new AI features for the championships
  • A tool using generative AI technology will provide audio commentary for match highlights videos on the Wimbledon website and app
Updated 21 June 2023
AFP

LONDON: Wimbledon technology chiefs say line judges are safe — at least for now — even as the grass court tournament embraces artificial intelligence.
The All England Club and global tech giant IBM on Wednesday announced new AI features for the championships, which start early next month.
A tool using generative AI technology will provide audio commentary for match highlights videos on the Wimbledon website and app.
And a “draw analysis” feature uses AI to define how favorable the path to the final might be for each player in the singles draws.
Bill Jinks, technology director at the All England Club, said Wimbledon had to work hard to stay at the cutting edge.
“Wimbledon is the oldest Grand Slam tournament and we have a rich heritage and traditions that go back all the way to 1877 and that’s one of the main reasons people keep coming,” he said.
“It’s a huge part of that experience for people — players and fans alike.
“But you can’t do that without technological innovation. We wouldn’t have remained at the pinnacle of the sport without that technological innovation to keep us there.”
Wimbledon has a unique place in the global tennis calendar, with players and fans attracted by the hallowed traditions of the All England Club.
Smartly dressed umpires and line judges are as much part of the experience as strawberries and cream and the all-white kit that players must wear.
But how much longer can they survive in the light of galloping technology?
The men’s ATP Tour in April announced tour-wide adoption of electronic line calling from 2025, a role traditionally carried out by on-court line judges, in a move to “optimize accuracy and consistency across tournaments.”
Jinks said line judges would still be part of the scenery at the Grand Slam in London this year but he was unable to give a long-term guarantee.
“In 2023 we’ve definitely got line judges,” he said.
“Line-calling technology has changed. We’ve been using the challenge system (players are able to query a limited number of calls, using video technology) since 2007 and it currently works for us.
“Who’s to say what might happen in the future?“
Jinks was more definitive when asked whether there could be a future with an AI umpire who could not be argued with.
“The answer’s no,” he said.
Chris Clements, digital products lead at the All England Club, said technology had changed the way people engaged with sport.
“For many of us growing up, Wimbledon meant everyone gathering around the television together in the living room,” he said.
“Today, there are fewer of those family moments consuming content so we need to find other ways to reach people and create the next generation of life-long Wimbledon fans.”
Kevin Farrar, sports partnerships leader for IBM UK and Ireland, said there was a “buzz” around AI at the moment, shown in all the publicity around ChatGPT.
“What we are doing is basically taking massive amounts of data and transforming that into insights that we can then share with fans around the world through the digital platforms, through wimbledon.com and the official apps,” he said.
“Our challenge each year is to make sure that we get the right balance between tradition and heritage and technology and innovation.”
He said the aim was to extend the commentary feature to full games but insisted there would still be room for human input.
“I see AI as very much complementing the human element,” he added. “You can’t replace John McEnroe doing commentary. That human element always needs to be there.
“It’s about providing commentary in the future on matches that currently don’t have human commentary so it’s on the seniors, the juniors, the wheelchair matches.
“So, in all instances it’s a case of complementing the human element rather than replacing it.”

Topics: Wimbledon All England Club AI IBM

Related

Special Swiatek plays down the pressure as Wimbledon approaches
Sport
Swiatek plays down the pressure as Wimbledon approaches
Wimbledon champion Rybakina fends off Andreescu in Dubai championship
Sport
Wimbledon champion Rybakina fends off Andreescu in Dubai championship

Alcaraz finds some late inspiration to win first match at Queen’s Club as Murray exits

Alcaraz finds some late inspiration to win first match at Queen’s Club as Murray exits
Updated 21 June 2023
AP

Alcaraz finds some late inspiration to win first match at Queen’s Club as Murray exits

Alcaraz finds some late inspiration to win first match at Queen’s Club as Murray exits
  • It was the No. 2-ranked Spaniard’s seventh career match on grass, and first away from the All England Club
  • Frances Tiafoe won his first match as a top-10 player by defeating Botic van De Zandschulp
Updated 21 June 2023
AP

LONDON: Carlos Alcaraz’s first grass-court match outside Wimbledon proved to be a tricky one.

Playing for the first time at the Queen’s Club Championships, the top-seeded Alcaraz came from a set down Tuesday to win 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3) against lucky loser Arthur Rinderknech — a No. 83-ranked Frenchman who only found out he was playing following the withdrawal of Arthur Fils a couple of hours before the match.

“It has been a really tough match,” Alcaraz said. “It was really difficult for me at the beginning to adapt my tennis, my game, to the grass.”

Alcaraz faced difficulties in dealing with the tall Rinderknech’s big serve and net coverage in what was the No. 2-ranked Spaniard’s seventh career match on grass, and first away from the All England Club.

Alcaraz rallied from going down a break early in the third set and dominated the tiebreaker, which started with an epic point that saw Alcaraz tumble to the ground after racing to the net to hit a cross-court winner.

The fourth point, which put Alcaraz 3-1 ahead, was also memorable because of his outrageous lob on the run that landed on Rinderknech’s baseline and set up another forehand winner. Alcaraz then converted his third match point.

“For me, it’s tough playing here but I enjoy playing on grass and it’s a tournament I really wanted to play,” Alcaraz said.

It was Alcaraz’s first match since losing to Novak Djokovic in the French Open semifinals, after which he went to Spanish party island Ibiza.

Earlier at the Wimbledon warmup tournament, second-seeded Holger Rune of Denmark beat big-serving American Maxime Cressy 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3) for his first grass-court ATP win, after losing three in the first round last year — including at Wimbledon.

Britain’s Andy Murray, on a 10-match winning run on the back of two straight grass-court Challenger Tour titles, lost 6-3, 6-1 to seventh-seeded Alex de Minaur of Australia. That all but ends his hopes of being seeded in the draw for Wimbledon, where he is a two-time champion.

Frances Tiafoe won his first match as a top-10 player by defeating Botic van De Zandschulp 6-2 6-4.

Tiafoe is seeded fourth in London after winning the grass-court Stuttgart Open title on Sunday to climb to a career-high spot of No. 10 in the rankings. Another American, third-seeded Taylor Fritz, beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-4, 7-5.

Topics: Queen’s Club Championships ATP Carlos Alcaraz Arthur Rinderknech

Related

Djokovic beats cramping Alcaraz to reach French Open final
Tennis
Djokovic beats cramping Alcaraz to reach French Open final
Alcaraz, Djokovic face brief trouble late in straight-set victories at French Open
Tennis
Alcaraz, Djokovic face brief trouble late in straight-set victories at French Open

follow us

Latest updates

Alcaraz wins Queen’s Club final for first title on grass and reclaims top ranking ahead of Wimbledon
Alcaraz wins Queen’s Club final for first title on grass and reclaims top ranking ahead of Wimbledon
Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan testifies at Netanyahu corruption trial over ‘supply line’ of gifts
Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan testifies at Netanyahu corruption trial over ‘supply line’ of gifts
US Coast Guard will lead investigation of Titan implosion with help from Canada, France, UK
US Coast Guard will lead investigation of Titan implosion with help from Canada, France, UK
Ukraine’s Zelensky discusses Russian turmoil with Biden, Trudeau, Duda
Ukraine’s Zelensky discusses Russian turmoil with Biden, Trudeau, Duda
Israel praises foiling of Iranian attack against Israeli targets in Cyprus
Israel praises foiling of Iranian attack against Israeli targets in Cyprus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.