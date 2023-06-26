You are here

SAFF launches groundbreaking funding program to empower women’s football

The new SAFF program will support women's football in the Kingdom to the tune of $13.3m. (SAFF)
Arab News

  • The program commits $13.3m to support and develop Premier League and Women’s First Division clubs
  • Women’s football is already experiencing impressive growth in the Kingdom, with the number of clubs and players increasing by 30 percent in the past year
RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has today announced a groundbreaking funding initiative and support system for women’s football clubs worth $13.3 million.

This groundbreaking initiative is designed to further enhance the rapidly growing women’s football leagues and the wider sport in Saudi Arabia, ensuring its sustainability and development for years to come.

With a vision to inspire and nurture future generations of female footballers, SAFF’s funding program will provide vital financial assistance to the Saudi Premier League and Women’s First Division clubs.

To be eligible for this funding, clubs must have a SAFF membership and Nafes license to actively participate in all women’s tournaments organized by the federation. They must also meet the organizational and technical requirements issued by SAFF. Furthermore, clubs must demonstrate their financial adequacy and commitment to the financial efficiency system according to national standards. 

SAFF will allocate the $13.3 million to women’s football programs across the country, supporting clubs and players to continue the rapid growth of the women’s game in recent years.

Lamia Bahaian, the newly elected vice president of SAFF, said: “Today’s announcement is another monumental step for SAFF in our unwavering dedication to developing and sustaining a thriving women’s football presence in the Kingdom. We aim to inspire young girls (to believe) that a career in football is not only feasible for them but promising. Women and girls are central to everything we do in sport, ensuring that we provide equal access to facilities, opportunities, and careers both on and off the pitch. This is made possible thanks to the tremendous support received from SAFF’s management.

“A key motivation behind this program has stemmed from witnessing an incredible 30 percent growth in women’s football clubs and players across Saudi Arabia — not just the major cities — over the past year. The interest potential of women’s football is vast, and we want to ensure we’re doing everything we can to support and sustain this growth.”

The program sets four key goals for participating clubs:

1. Enhance club governance and sustainability through improved structure and strategy, in addition to financial and operational monitoring.

2. Expand competitions and diversify teams to include an U-17 team and women’s futsal senior team.

3. Create job opportunities and develop the workforce by appointing Saudi female coaches within the technical staff, and recruiting women in the administrative, technical, and medical positions.

4. Cultivate athletes to represent national teams by signing professional contracts with Saudi female players and nurturing their development from the grassroots level to the senior team.

In alignment with Saudi Vision 2023, women’s sports in the Kingdom have made significant progress, with over 190,000 females now actively participating in sports each week. Women’s football, in particular, has witnessed substantial advancements, including the establishment of a dedicated women’s football department in 2019, the creation of a national women’s team, and the launch of the SAFF Women’s Premier League.

Today, the Premier and First Division leagues feature over 30 clubs and 600 players from over 20 nations. On an amateur level, almost 50,000 schoolgirls took part in the inaugural schools’ league across 4,700 teams from all corners of Saudi Arabia.

In addition, over 49 female referees are officially registered and officiating league matches, with the first Saudi female referee – Anoud Al-Asmari – breaking into FIFA’s licensed list. There are 1,080 additionally licensed coaches playing a significant role in nurturing young female talent across clubs, academies, schools, and training centers in different cities around the country.

Vingegaard-Pogacar duel headlines Tour de France

Vingegaard-Pogacar duel headlines Tour de France
AFP

  • This year's Tour de France promises to be their third heavyweight bout
  • The Tour makes a hilly start over the forested slopes around Bilbao and San Sebastian
BILBAO, SPAIN: Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard leads the Tour de France out of the Basque port of Bilbao on Saturday on a 21-day adventure crammed with peaks, postcard panoramas and an eye-catching showdown on a massive dormant volcano on the 3,404km route to Paris.

The 30 mountains on the route lend Vingegaard of Jumbo-Visma an edge over two-time champion Tadej Pogacar backed by a reinforced Team UAE squad.

A year ago, Jumbo’s collective strength helped the Dane, more resilient on the toughest climbs, outlast the daring Pogacar in a ruthless war of attrition in the mountains.

Pogacar had finished first the year before with Vingegaard second. This promises to be their third heavyweight bout.

Pogacar won the Slovenian national championship on Sunday and said it was a good test of his legs ahead of the Tour.

“I’m happy to have succeeded. It was a good test before the Tour. My legs were pretty solid,” said Pogacar.

“Now I’m going to rest before heading to Bilbao for the start.”

French hope Romain Bardet said: “It will be a beautiful battle, especially if they are both at 100 percent.

“There’s a plethora of pretenders following right behind them.”

Tour folklore insists the champion is chosen by the Alps, and 13 of this year’s 30 mountains are there, with six more in the Pyrenees, five in the Vosges, four in the Massif Central and one each in the Jura and Basque Country.

The Tour makes a hilly start over the forested slopes around Bilbao and San Sebastian.

The Spanish Basque Country is a cycling heartland and fervent local fans will be out in force for the Grand Depart.

Clever route design has set up what promises to be a swashbuckling struggle over the first three stages in an event televised in 190 countries.

The opener, around the Bilbao back-country, is laced with terrain to tempt the one-day mavericks to go for glory with Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe one to watch.

The 20km descent to the chic coastal resort of San Sebastian on stage two might raise an eyebrow or two after the shocking recent death of Swiss rider Gino Maeder at the Tour of Switzerland.

The peloton enters France on day three and then swings west for two stages through the Pyrenees before heading back up the Atlantic coast.

The vineyards of Bordeaux, on stage seven, serve as an aperitif to the star landmark of this Tour, the magnificent dormant volcano at Puy de Dome.

The ascent provides a spectacular view of the dormant domes along central France’s tectonic faultline.

Neither fans nor vehicles will be allowed on Puy de Dome’s stark, steep upper reaches where pretenders will be brutally exposed to the elements.

Another potential decider is stage 17 from Mont-Blanc, which climbs four peaks, the last into the rarefied air above the tree line at the 2,300m summit of the final climb to Courchevel, where 2019 champion Egan Bernal may once again deliver a late challenge.

Gone is the day-20 individual time-trial that made recent finales something of a lottery. Instead, the last stage before Paris offers another five mountains and no let up for the leader.

As usual the Tour is rich in sub-plots.

Rising star Biniam Girmay is fully capable of becoming the first black African to win a stage on this 110th edition.

“It’s a big moment for me and for Eritrea,” the 23-year-old leader of Belgian team Intermarche-Wanty said.

Targeting the sprints, Girmay faces veteran British speed king Mark Cavendish, who hopes to break a tie with all-time great Eddy Merckx with a 35th Tour de France stage win.

The Tour ends with the traditional mass bunch sprint on the cobbled Champs Elysees on July 24 with the trophies then distributed beneath the Arc de Triomphe. In 2024 the finish will be in Nice because of the Paris Olympics.

The route of women’s Tour de France, from July 23-30, was unveiled on Thursday with a 1,000km itinerary starting from Clermont Ferrand and taking the riders through the south and an ascent of the Col du Tourmalet in the Pyrenees as its highlight.

China’s Yin Ruoning clinches Women’s PGA Championship title

China’s Yin Ruoning clinches Women’s PGA Championship title
AFP

  • Yin took the $1.5 million top prize and became only the second woman from China to win a major title after Feng Shanshan
  • An early afternoon storm halted play for almost two hours
NEW YORK: China’s Yin Ruoning sank a 10-foot birdie putt on the final hole on Sunday to win the Women’s PGA Championship for her first major title.

The 20-year-old from Shanghai fired a 4-under 67 to finish 72 holes at Baltusrol on 8-under 276 and defeat Japan’s Yuka Saso by one stroke.

Yin took the $1.5 million top prize and became only the second woman from China to win a major title after Feng Shanshan, who captured the 2012 Women’s PGA crown.

Saso, a 22-year-old Filipino-born Japanese star who won the 2021 US Women’s Open, birdied the par-5 18th to match Yin for the lead at 7-under on the rain-soaked layout at Springfield, New Jersey.

Yin answered by landing her approach 10 feet from the hole and rolled in the tension-packed birdie putt for the victory in the year’s second women’s major tournament.

“After the tee shot I saw Yuka make an incredible birdie here, I knew I had to make birdie at this hole to win the championship and I’m glad I did it,” Yin said.

An early afternoon storm halted play for almost two hours but after play resumed, Yin birdied the 13th and 14th to grab a share of the lead, parred the next three holes as rivals faltered, and won at the last after hitting every green in regulation in the final two rounds.

“For last couple days, my ball striking was perfect,” Yin said. “I only missed six greens in four days so I think my ball striking was pretty good.

“My goal for today, just no three-putts. And I did it too. I didn’t think too much. Just no three-putts Because last few days I made five bogeys and four of them were three-putts.”

A third-place pack on 278 included Spain’s Carlota Ciganda, Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist, China’s Lin Xiyu, American Megan Khang and Northern Ireland’s Stephanie Meadow.

Japan’s Ayaka Furue, South Korean Jenny Shin and American Rose Zhang shared eighth on 279.

Yin had joined Feng as the only Chinese women to win an LPGA title when she captured the LA Open in April.

Among those unable to match Yin down the stretch was Lin, who shared the lead when the storm struck.

“It’s pretty amazing,” Lin said of Yin’s victory. “She’s young and she’s so talented. She’s definitely really good at dealing with pressure. It’s great to see that.”

Shin and Lin were deadlocked atop the leaderboard when play resumed after the storm but seven others were within two strokes.

Lin held the lead alone after Shin made a bogey at the eighth and kept it until Yin birdied the 13th and 14th and Saso made her fourth birdie in six holes at 15 to share the lead on 7-under, although Saso stumbled with a bogey at 16.

Lin found water off the tee at the par-5 18th and closed with a bogey to leave Yin alone in the lead.

Saso responded with a tap-in birdie at 18 to share the lead, setting the stage for Yin’s closing heroics.

Bradley hangs on to post emotional Travelers Championship triumph

Bradley hangs on to post emotional Travelers Championship triumph
AFP

  • Bradley captured his sixth PGA Tour title, a list that includes a major triumph at the 2011 PGA Championship
  • His 2-under 68 was good enough for a tournament-record total of 23-under par 257 at TPC River Highlands
NEW YORK: Keegan Bradley survived a spate of late bogeys to claim an emotional victory on Sunday at the Travelers Championship, the PGA Tour event in Connecticut that the New Englander considers his home tournament.

Bradley led by six strokes after back-to-back birdies at the 11th and 12th and even three bogeys in the space of four holes — starting with a tee shot into the water at 13 — couldn’t prevent him from lifting the trophy.

His 2-under 68 was good enough for a tournament-record total of 23-under par 257 at TPC River Highlands, where he bettered the previous tournament record of 258 and beat Zac Blair and Brian Harman by three shots.

“This is for all the kids who grew up in New England, got to sit through the winters and watch other people play golf,” said Bradley, who attended the tournament in Cromwell, Connecticut, as a child. “I just am so proud to win this tournament.”

There was a last bit of drama at the 18th, where Bradley’s approach settled under a spectator’s folding canvas chair.

But by then the challenges of his rivals had faded and a beaming Bradley marched to the green with his arm raised in salute to cheering fans.

As low scores continued to proliferate, Blair — playing on a major medical exemption after missing two seasons with a shoulder injury — grabbed his share of second with an eight-under par 62. Harman carded a second straight 64.

World No. 4 Patrick Cantlay applied some late pressure as Bradley began to struggle, stringing together three straight bridies at 13, 14 and 15 to reach 21-under, but he bogeyed 16 and 18 to sign for a 67 that left him tied for fourth on 261.

He was joined by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who carded a 65, and Chez Reavie, who trailed by one entering the final round but settled for a one-over 71.

Rory McIlroy, coming off his one-shot loss to Wyndham Clark in the US Open, carded a 64 and was tied with Denny McCarthy on 262.

After three birdies in his first six holes, Bradley looked like he could be poised to break the PGA Tour’s 72-hole scoring record of 253 set by Justin Thomas at the Sony Open in 2017.

He stuck his tee shot at the par-three 11th within three feet for birdie and rolled in a nine-foot birdie at the 12th to reach 26-under.

It was a continuation of the form he’d shown all week, after working with his coach in the wake of a missed cut at the US Open.

“Something clicked on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday,” Bradley said. “I played great up until the last five, six holes and luckily enough I had a big enough lead to coast home.”

Bradley captured his sixth PGA Tour title, a list that includes a major triumph at the 2011 PGA Championship.

McIlroy called Bradley’s performance “amazing” given the pressure of playing in a home tournament.

“I know what that pressure feels like when I go back to Ireland and play the Irish Open,” McIlroy said. “So for him to be doing what he’s doing is really impressive.”

Alcaraz wins Queen’s Club final for first title on grass and reclaims top ranking ahead of Wimbledon

Alcaraz wins Queen’s Club final for first title on grass and reclaims top ranking ahead of Wimbledon
AP

  • It was only the third tournament of Alcaraz’s young career on grass after two disappointing performances at Wimbledon
  • Alcaraz: It means a lot to have my name on the trophy
LONDON: After picking up his first grass-court title on Sunday and reclaiming the top ranking, an increasingly confident Carlos Alcaraz says he sees himself as one of the favorites to win Wimbledon next month.

Despite struggling at times in the first set, Alcaraz beat Alex De Minaur 6-4, 6-4 in the Queen’s Club Championships final.

It was only the third tournament of Alcaraz’s young career on grass after two disappointing performances at Wimbledon.

This year at Wimbledon could be a different matter, however.

The victory saw the 20-year-old Spaniard move above Novak Djokovic in the rankings and confirmed the US Open champion as a serious challenger to the Serbian’s crown at Wimbledon. Alcaraz lost in the fourth round to Jannik Sinner last year.

“Honestly, I have a lot of confidence right now coming into Wimbledon,” Alcaraz said. “I ended the week playing at the high level. So right now I feel one of the favorites to win Wimbledon.

“I have to get more experience on grass ... But obviously after beating amazing guys, great players, and the level that I played, I consider myself one of the favorites or one of the players to be able to win Wimbledon.”

In his first match at Queen’s, Alcaraz needed a third-set tiebreaker to get past French journeyman Arthur Rinderknech, but as the week went on he grew in confidence on the surface.

However, Alcaraz knows he will have to improve still further to oust Djokovic from his throne.

“I saw a statistic that Novak has won more matches in Wimbledon than the other top 20 players (put together),” Alcaraz said. “What can I say about that, you know? I mean, Novak is the main favorite to win Wimbledon. That’s obvious.

“But I will try to play at this level, to have chances to beat him or make the final at Wimbledon.”

Playing his first final on grass, Alcaraz had to save two break points against De Minaur in the eighth game of the first set, broke in the next game and then served out for the set.

Alcaraz won the only break point of the second set, when De Minaur double-faulted, and sealed the title on his first match point when the Australian sent a return long.

“It means a lot to have my name on the trophy,” Alcaraz said. “It was special to play here where so many legends have won. To see my name surrounded by the great champions is amazing.”

Wimbledon starts July 3.

Messi recalls ‘very tough start’ at former club Paris Saint-Germain

Messi recalls ‘very tough start’ at former club Paris Saint-Germain
AFP

  • Messi, 36, signed for PSG in the summer of 2021 after 17 seasons at Barcelona
PARIS: Lionel Messi has called his start at former club Paris Saint-Germain “very tough,” dubbing two successive failed Champions League bids a “massive disappointment.”

“I came to Paris because I liked the club, because I had friends in the dressing room ... it seemed easier for me to adapt rather than another destination I could have gone to,” Messi told beIN Sports in an interview broadcast Sunday.

“In reality, it was a very tough adaptation, much harder than I expected ... with a new gameplan, new teammates, a new city.

“I arrived late, I didn’t have a pre-season. The start was difficult for me, my family.”

Messi, 36, signed for PSG in the summer of 2021 after 17 seasons at Barcelona, but will now head Stateside to Inter Miami in the MLS after quitting the French capital.

Messi’s first season, during which he scored 11 goals in 34 games for PSG, was made harder after he contracted COVID during the winter break back in Argentina, meaning he was sidelined for a month.

“It took me time to refind my physical form,” he admitted, adding that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar — which Messi won with Argentina — also took its toll.

“It’s not an excuse but the World Cup played a big role. Some came back later than others, some were injured, like Neymar.

“I think, generally, the level of Ligue 1 and the Champions League was affected by the World Cup.”

Messi admitted that Champions League losses to Real Madrid in 2022 and Bayern Munich this season were a “massive disappointment.”

There were even sections of PSG fans who turned on Messi, whistling at him from the stands.

“In the beginning, it was great, I received a lot of encouragement ... but later on a part of the Parisian fanbase treated me differently. The majority treated me well, but there was a rupture with a part of the public,” he acknowledged.

