UK's Labour Party promises to improve its relations with India

UK’s Labour Party promises to improve its relations with India
Britain’s opposition Labour Party leader, Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions at the House of Commons in London, Britain. (Reuters/File)
Updated 20 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

UK’s Labour Party promises to improve its relations with India

UK’s Labour Party promises to improve its relations with India
  Leader Keir Starmer said his party had made mistakes in its relations with India and would pursue closer ties if it wins the next general election
  Labour's relationship with the nation, and the British Indian community, deteriorated in recent years as Delhi adopted an increasingly right-leaning, nationalist agenda
Updated 20 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

Keir Starmer, leader of the UK’s opposition Labour Party, pledged on Monday to restore relations between his party and India after years of rising tensions, the Guardian newspaper reported.

The party’s relationship with India and the British Indian community deteriorated in recent years as authorities in Delhi adopted an increasingly right-wing, nationalist agenda. In particular, Labour was accused of siding with Pakistan when some in the party called for independence for the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In 2019, the party sparked a backlash among Indian organizations after passing an emergency motion calling for international observers to be allowed into the territory. Labour later said it would not take sides in the dispute. Some British Indians have also accused the party of prioritizing impoverished inner-city Pakistanis and Bangladeshis over Indians in similar positions.

Starmer said on Monday that his party had made mistakes in its approach to relations with India, the Guardian reported, and would pursue closer ties if it wins the next general election, which is due to be held no later than Jan. 28, 2025.

“In the past, Labour gave the impression we could only see the lives of people in communities who needed our support,” Starmer told delegates on the opening day of the UK-India Week conference in London.

“But my Labour Party understands that what working people in every community need is success, aspiration and security.

“There are lots of issues in the Labour Party where, over the last two years, we have openly taken the decision to change our party to look out to the world in a different way, and to recognize when it comes to India what an incredible, powerful, important country India is … and to ensure that we have the right relationship as we go forward.”

As the largest ethnic minority in the UK, numbering about 1.9 million, British Indians represent a potentially important source of votes in closely contested constituencies.

Russian Vladimir Putin thanks top security officials for work during Wagner mutiny.

— More to follow.

For women, by women: Eid cattle market turns tables on tradition in Karachi

For women, by women: Eid cattle market turns tables on tradition in Karachi
Updated 26 June 2023

For women, by women: Eid cattle market turns tables on tradition in Karachi

For women, by women: Eid cattle market turns tables on tradition in Karachi
  Cattle farmer Ruqaiya Fareed creates safe space for women to buy, sell sacrificial animals
  Female buyers even get a discount, she says
Updated 26 June 2023
BURAQ SHABBIR

KARACHI: It is a scene you rarely see in Pakistan: women buying and selling cattle to sacrifice during Eid Al-Adha.

But at one market in Shadman Town, in the southern port city of Karachi, women can conduct their business with complete ease, and without the fear of a male gaze upon them.

With Eid just around the corner, Pakistanis are flocking to cattle markets to buy animals for slaughter in one of Islam’s most popular rituals of showing affection for Prophet Abraham’s devotion to God.

But in conservative Pakistan, cultural restraints mean that such places are typically full of men, inspecting animals and haggling for the best prices. Women are rarely seen. Until now.

“No market has ever been set up for women, where women are selling animals,” Ruqaiya Fareed, the market’s organizer, told Arab News.

“This is the first time in the world that a cattle market for women has been set up. It’s a platform for women who do not have a male counterpart, whose fathers (or) brothers are out of the country and they are deprived of the obligation of sacrifice.

“It is also for women who nourish the animals all year long in villages but someone else benefits from it. Their animals have also been brought here.”

Fareed said some of the vendors reared their animals on their rooftops or in their gardens, another was supporting her husband’s business.

The beasts come from Punjab and Karachi, and although the market has only 10 stalls, there are bargains to be had.

“Our rates are reasonable and women get a special discount,” said Fareed, who owns a cattle farm in Punjab, the country’s most populous province.

She said she had received “complete support” from government officials, police and the paramilitary Rangers in terms of providing security for the market.

Noor Jehan, one of the vendors, said she sold four goats in the first week after opening up her stall.

“I love animals. I nourish goats all year long and then sell them on Eid Al-Adha,” she told Arab News.

“Women are taking interest and coming here. I have given them a special discount.”

She also encouraged other women to try their hand at animal trading.

“For women who want to take this up as a business opportunity, there is a lot of profit,” she said.

Ashi Kanwal told Arab News she bought a cow for a “reasonable” price on her first visit to the market.

“I had heard of it. My son asked me to go with him as his father didn’t have the time. So I came, I saw, made a deal and purchased it.”

Kanwal said it was much easier to go to the market in Shadman than those held elsewhere.

“We can’t go alone when we go to Sohrab Goth or other cattle markets,” she said, referring to Karachi’s main cattle market. “It’s not convenient for us as women.

“But we are comfortable coming here. The atmosphere is good and the arrangements for food and drinks are also good. I might come next year, too.”

 

 

LONDON: Dozens of people gathered in London for the second Picnic for Palestine, which was organized by UK-based Friends of Al-Aqsa.

The initiative was launched to raise awareness of “The Nakba,” also known as the Palestinian catastrophe, and promote an increase in pro-Palestinian action in the UK.

Shamiul Joarder, head of public affairs at FOA, said: “Picnics with friends and family are a pleasure we definitely take for granted.

“Palestinians cannot enjoy this due to Israel’s severe restrictions on Palestinian freedom of movement. Let’s use our privilege to take meaningful action for Palestine this summer and host a picnic in solidarity to kick-start a summer of BDS (boycott, divestment and sanctions) campaigns to hold Israel to account.”

Participants reaffirmed their commitment toward BDS this summer, including the targeting of sportswear manufacturer Puma, one of the main sponsors of the Israeli Football Association. According to Human Rights Watch, the IFA includes teams in Israel’s illegal settlements on occupied Palestinian land.

Those at the event also looked at ways to campaign against the UK government’s new bill which is aimed at banning local councils from launching boycotts of Israeli products.
 

UK says cost of deporting each asylum seeker to Rwanda to be 169,000 pounds

UK says cost of deporting each asylum seeker to Rwanda to be 169,000 pounds
Updated 26 June 2023
Reuters

UK says cost of deporting each asylum seeker to Rwanda to be 169,000 pounds

UK says cost of deporting each asylum seeker to Rwanda to be 169,000 pounds
  Braverman said that the cost of housing asylum seekers will rise to 11 billion pounds a year
Updated 26 June 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s government said on Monday it will cost on average about 169,000 pounds ($215,035) to deport each asylum seeker to Rwanda in the first detailed assessment of a high-stakes promise to tackle record numbers of people arriving in small boats.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government wants to send thousands of migrants more than 4,000 miles (6,400 km) away to Rwanda as part of a deal with the central African country agreed last year.
The government sees the plan as central to deterring asylum seekers arriving in small boats from France. Sunak has made this one of his five priorities amid pressure from some of his own Conservative lawmakers and the public to resolve the issue.
In an economic impact assessment published on Monday, the government said the cost of deporting each individual to Rwanda would include an average 105,000 pound payment to Rwanda for hosting each asylum seeker, 22,000 pounds for the flight and escorting, and 18,000 pounds for processing and legal costs.
Home Secretary (interior minister) Suella Braverman said these costs must be considered alongside the impact of deterring others trying to reach Britain and the rising cost of housing asylum seekers.
Unless action is taken, Braverman said that the cost of housing asylum seekers will rise to 11 billion pounds a year, up from about 3.6 billion pounds currently.
“The economic impact assessment clearly shows that doing nothing is not an option,” she said.
On Thursday, the Court of Appeal will hand down its judgment on whether the flights are lawful.
The first planned flight to Rwanda last June was blocked by a last-minute ruling by the European Court of Human Rights, which imposed an injunction preventing any deportations until the conclusion of legal action in Britain.
In December, the High Court in London ruled the policy was lawful, but that decision is being challenged by asylum seekers from countries including Syria, Sudan, Iraq, Iran and Vietnam along with some human rights organizations.
Last year, a record 45,000 people came to Britain in small boats across the Channel, mainly from France. Over 11,000 have arrived so far this year. ($1 = 0.7859 pounds)

Saudi Arabia, India bolster defense ties with joint naval training

Saudi Arabia, India bolster defense ties with joint naval training
Updated 26 June 2023

Saudi Arabia, India bolster defense ties with joint naval training

Saudi Arabia, India bolster defense ties with joint naval training
  55 cadets from King Fahd Naval Academy complete 4 weeks of exercises in Kerala
  Collaboration indicates 'great level of trust' between two nations, expert says
Updated 26 June 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: A new initiative that saw Saudi naval cadets training with their Indian counterparts will help to strengthen defense relations between the two countries, the Indian Navy said on Monday, as it considers extending the program.

Fifty-five students and five instructors from the King Fahd Naval Academy in Saudi Arabia recently completed four weeks of training aboard two Indian vessels.

The students, from the main naval academy of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, traveled to a naval base in Kochi, Kerala last month and were attached to India’s First Training Squadron ships INS Tir and INS Sujata.

“Training onboard Indian Navy ships will … strengthen the existing bonds and build bridges of friendship among the future leadership of both the navies,” the Indian Navy told Arab News.

“The curriculum has been customized to impart both practical and theoretical training.”

The program, which covered coastal navigation and damage control exercises, aimed to enhance foreign cooperation and interoperability with the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, the Indian Navy said.

It said training at the Indian Naval Academy and watchkeeping aboard Indian ships were “under consideration” as part of plans to extend the existing program.

The collaboration was the first of its kind between the two nations and marked their growing defense ties that also saw the chief of the Royal Saudi Land Forces visit India last year.

Lt. Gen. Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair’s visit was the first by a serving Saudi land forces commander to the South Asian country.

Kabir Taneja, a strategic affairs program fellow at the Observer Research Foundation in Delhi, said the staging of joint training and military exercises indicated a “great level of trust” between the two countries.

“It also helps to build confidence of cooperating during a real world crisis by building direct people to people contact between military leaderships and offices,” he told Arab News.

“The Saudi-India defense cooperation is growing steadily in a positive manner and, more importantly, this growth is reflecting on all tri-services, meaning air force, army and navy.

“This gives it a well-rounded color and makes it much more deep.”

