  Parliamentary inquest into 'Vatican Girl' mystery moves forward as pope acknowledges family's pain

Parliamentary inquest into ‘Vatican Girl’ mystery moves forward as pope acknowledges family’s pain

Parliamentary inquest into ‘Vatican Girl’ mystery moves forward as pope acknowledges family’s pain
Pietro Orlandi stands in front of a picture of his sister Emanuela during a sit-in in St. Peter’s Square as Pope Francis recites the Angelus noon prayer, at the Vatican, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo)
Updated 20 sec ago
AP

Parliamentary inquest into ‘Vatican Girl’ mystery moves forward as pope acknowledges family’s pain

Parliamentary inquest into ‘Vatican Girl’ mystery moves forward as pope acknowledges family’s pain
  • Emanuela Orlandi vanished 40 years ago last week, on June 22, 1983, after leaving her family’s Vatican City apartment to go to a music lesson in Rome
  • Theories over the years have linked her disappearance at age 15 to everything from the plot to kill St. John Paul II, a financial scandal involving the Vatican bank and Rome’s criminal underworld
Updated 20 sec ago
AP

ROME: Italy’s Parliament is poised to open a bicameral commission of inquiry into the disappearance of the teenage daughter of a Vatican employee, the third new investigation launched in the four decades since Emanuela Orlandi vanished on the streets of Rome.
The Senate’s Constitutional Affairs Committee on Tuesday unanimously approved setting up the inquest, and full Senate approval is now expected. The Chamber of Deputies, the Italian Parliament’s lower house, gave it’s go ahead earlier.
Separately, Vatican and Rome prosecutors both recently reopened their investigations in the case.
Orlandi vanished 40 years ago last week, on June 22, 1983, after leaving her family’s Vatican City apartment to go to a music lesson in Rome. Her father was a lay employee of the Holy See. Theories over the years have linked her disappearance at age 15 to everything from the plot to kill St. John Paul II, a financial scandal involving the Vatican bank and Rome’s criminal underworld.
The family and their supporters marked the anniversary with a protest and a march to St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, calling for the truth about what happened to Orlandi to finally emerge. Pope Francis observed the passage of time during his Sunday noon blessing., issuing a rare papal acknowledgment of the family’s enduring pain.
“These days mark the 40th anniversary of the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi,” Francis said from his studio overlooking St. Peter’s Square to Orlandi’s supporters below. “I wish on this occasion to express once again my closeness to the family, especially to the mother, and to assure them of my prayers”.
The lawyer for the Orlandi family, Laura Sgro, applauded Tuesday’s Senate committee action as a good sign and called for speedy approval by the full Senate.
“The search for truth and justice belongs to all people of good will, and today the Senate showed it wants clarity and transparency on the Emanuela case,” she said.
Sgro earlier praised Francis’ decision to speak publicly about the case and to express his solidarity with the family.
“A taboo has fallen,” she said. “It wasn’t a given, and we are grateful to Pope Francis for this gesture.”
Popular interest in the case was renewed last year with the four-part Netflix documentary “Vatican Girl,” which explored the various scenarios suspected in Orlandi’s disappearance. The documentary included new testimony from a friend who said Orlandi told her a week before she vanished that a high-ranking Vatican cleric had made sexual advances toward her.
After the documentary aired and with the 40th anniversary of her disappearance nearing, Orlandi’s family, with backing from some Italian lawmakers, pressed for a parliamentary commission of inquiry.
The Vatican prosecutor recently revealed that he had uncovered while delving into the cold case files new leads “worthy of further investigation.” The prosecutor urged the lawmakers to butt out and let law enforcement do its work, but both houses of Parliament nevertheless pressed ahead with their own inquest.
The parliamentary inquiry will look into the disappearances of other young women around the same time as Orlandi went missing. The Italian Constitution allows lawmakers and senators to conduct investigations “on matters of public interest.”
They used such inquests in the past to dig deeply into unresolved Mafia crimes and terrorist attacks, The inquiries are not meant to replace police investigations, but participating members of the Italian Parliament have the same powers and restrictions as members of law enforcement.

Topics: Italy Vatican Emanuela Orlandi Pietro Orlandi Pope Francis

Feast of fortune: Rich Bangladeshis choose camels for special Eid sacrifice

Feast of fortune: Rich Bangladeshis choose camels for special Eid sacrifice
Updated 14 sec ago

Feast of fortune: Rich Bangladeshis choose camels for special Eid sacrifice

Feast of fortune: Rich Bangladeshis choose camels for special Eid sacrifice
  • Not native to the region, camels are a rare sight in Bangladesh
  • The price of one animal in Bangladesh can reach $18,000
Updated 14 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Most Bangladeshis will slaughter cows during Eid Al-Adha this week, but some will go the extra mile and celebrate the annual holiday with a bigger sacrifice: camels.

The animals are a rare sight in Bangladesh as they are not a species native to the region. If they sometimes show up at local cattle markets, most of those have been imported from India, unless they come from the solitary animal farm that raises them in the capital, Dhaka.

The Babe Madina Camel Farm was established in 2004 and, with 11 animals, is the only place in the country that breeds and rears camels.

“We started this camel farm with 10 camels purchased from a cattle market in Dhaka. These were all brought from Rajasthan, India,” said the farm’s manager, Shahar Ali, who has been working there for the past 18 years.

“Initially, people were skeptical whether we would be able to rear the desert animals here in our climate. But we became successful.”

As well as the 11 adults the farm has one five-month-old calf. It gives away its animals only on special occasions and to very wealthy customers, who can afford them for celebrations of the holiday known as the Feast of Sacrifice, which commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim’s test of faith when he was commanded by God to sacrifice his son.

“People usually visit our farm during Eid Al-Adha,” Ali said. “On Sunday, we sold one camel to a buyer from Dhaka. It was sold at $18,000.”

On a regular basis, the farm also sells camel milk — and at a high a price, coming in at four times the price of cow’s milk.

“Here, people are fond of camel milk,” Ali said. “We sell it at $4 per liter.”

Customers are often familiar with the animals and their standing in Middle Eastern culture.

“I lived in Saudi Arabia for 10 years. Since then, I have liked the camels, the friends of the desert,” one prospective buyer, Alamgir Hossain, told Arab News as he visited the farm.

Others, like Sulaiman Hossain, visit the farm out of curiosity.

“Camels are animals of the desert. I heard of this camel farm a couple of months back,” he said. “I am amazed to see how camels are bred here in Bangladesh without any desert.”

But his chances of going home with one of them are slim.

The farm’s manager said it was not likely that more animals would be sold in the Eid season as the farm is careful to keep enough animals for breeding.

“It takes around two years to get a baby camel from a mother. We feed them straw, grass, husk ... During hot summers, these camels drink up to 20 liters of water a day,” Ali said. “Camel rearing is not very easy here.”

Topics: Hajj 2023 hajj Bangladesh Eid Al-Adha 2023

Belarus leader says he talked Prigozhin back from brink

Belarus leader says he talked Prigozhin back from brink
Updated 27 June 2023
Reuters

Belarus leader says he talked Prigozhin back from brink

Belarus leader says he talked Prigozhin back from brink
  • Lukashenko hailed Prigozhin as a "heroic guy" who had been shaken by the deaths of many of his men in Ukraine
  • "He was pressured and influenced by those who led the assault squads (in Ukraine) and saw these deaths," Lukashenko said
Updated 27 June 2023
Reuters

BELARUS: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that he had convinced Yevgeny Prigozhin in an emotional, expletive-laden phone call to end a mutiny by his Wagner militia that has jolted Russia.
Under a deal brokered by Lukashenko, an old friend, Prigozhin abandoned what a “march for justice” by thousands of his men on Moscow in exchange for safe passage to exile in Belarus.
His men — who have spearheaded much of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine — were also pardoned and have been given the choice of joining Prigozhin in Belarus, being integrated into Russia’s security forces, or simply going home.
Lukashenko, recounting his role in Saturday’s drama to Belarusian officers and officials, hailed Prigozhin as a “heroic guy” who had been shaken by the deaths of many of his men in Ukraine.
“He was pressured and influenced by those who led the assault squads (in Ukraine) and saw these deaths,” Lukashenko said, adding that Prigozhin had arrived in the southern Russian city of Rostov from Ukraine in a “semi-mad state.”
With Prigozhin’s men having seized Rostov and others heading for Moscow, Lukashenko said he tried for hours by phone to reason with the Wagner chief, who has said he was furious at corruption and incompetence in the military leadership and wanted to avenge an alleged army attack on his men.
Lukashenko said their calls contained “10 times” as many obscenities as normal language.
“’But we want justice! They want to strangle us! We’re going to Moscow!’” he quoted Prigozhin as saying.
“I say: ‘Halfway you’ll just be crushed like a bug’,” Lukashenko replied.
Lukashenko also said that, earlier on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin had sought his help, complaining that Prigozhin was not taking any calls. Lukashenko said he had advised Putin against “rushing” to crush the mutineers.
Prigozhin said on Monday he had never planned to topple Putin’s government but wanted Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and the chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, sacked.
“Nobody will give you either Shoigu or Gerasimov,” Lukashenko said he told Prigozhin, finally convincing him that Moscow would be defended and to continue the mutiny would engulf Russia in turmoil and grief.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict belarus Alexander Lukashenko Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin

Baltic states call for NATO to increase security with Wagner in Belarus

Baltic states call for NATO to increase security with Wagner in Belarus
Updated 27 June 2023
Reuters

Baltic states call for NATO to increase security with Wagner in Belarus

Baltic states call for NATO to increase security with Wagner in Belarus
  • "This move needs to be assessed from a different security point of view. We have seen the capabilities of those mercenaries," Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics
  • Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said the speed with which Wagner had advanced on Moscow showed that the defence of Baltic states should be firmed up
Updated 27 June 2023
Reuters

PARIS: Latvia and Lithuania called on Tuesday for NATO to strengthen its eastern borders in response to expectations that Russia’s Wagner private will set up a new base in Belarus after its abortive mutiny at home.
Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin arrived in Belarus on Tuesday under a deal negotiated by President Alexander Lukashenko that ended the mercenaries’ mutiny in Russia on Saturday. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wagner’s fighters would be offered the choice of relocating there.
“This move needs to be assessed from a different security point of view. We have seen the capabilities of those mercenaries,” Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics told reporters during a visit to Paris with Baltic counterparts.
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said the speed with which Wagner had advanced on Moscow — driving hundreds of kilometers in a one-day race toward the capital — showed that the defense of Baltic states should be firmed up.
“Our countries’ borders are just hundreds of kilometers from that activity so it could take them 8-10 hours to suddenly appear somewhere in Belarus close to Lithuania,” Landsbergis said. “It is creating a more volatile, unpredictable environment for our region.”
“We need to take the defense of the Baltic region very seriously,” he said.
The Baltic envoys’ visit to France comes as Western powers gear up for a NATO summit next month in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.
Wagner’s arrival in Belarus should be viewed “in light of the NATO summit and all discussions that we are having about defense, deterrence and the necessary decisions to strengthen the security of the eastern flank,” said Latvia’s Rinkevics.
Belarus borders NATO members Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.
Germany said on Monday it was ready to station a 4,000-strong army brigade in Lithuania permanently. Landsbergis told his French counterpart that Paris could help with air defenses.
“France can be a valuable partner in strengthening air defense capabilities of Baltic countries,” he said. “We know about French technology and it could be used as part of our deterrence strategy so that no Wagner, no Russian military would ever think to cross Baltic states’ borders.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Baltic states NATO Wagner group belarus

Sri Lankan Muslims to host modest Eid feasts as livestock prices double

Sri Lankan Muslims to host modest Eid feasts as livestock prices double
Updated 27 June 2023

Sri Lankan Muslims to host modest Eid feasts as livestock prices double

Sri Lankan Muslims to host modest Eid feasts as livestock prices double
  • Rocketing inflation sends livestock prices to record highs
  • One cow can cost up to $800 this Eid season
Updated 27 June 2023
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Muslims across Sri Lanka are struggling to afford sacrificial animals ahead of Eid Al-Adha, as skyrocketing inflation has sent livestock prices to record highs.
Millions of Muslims across the globe are celebrating this week Eid Al-Adha, a holiday also known as the “Feast of Sacrifice,” which commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim’s test of faith when he was commanded by God to sacrifice his son.
Meat from animals slaughtered for Eid is shared with relatives and the poor, and eaten during family celebrations.
Among Sri Lanka’s 2.2 million Muslim minority, few will be able to afford the feasts this season, as the country remains in the grip of its worst financial crisis in decades.
“Price of a cow ranges from 180,000 (Sri Lankan rupees) to 240,000 ($800). Last year it was only 80,000 to 120,000,” Mohammed Kabeer from Colombo Meat Dealers Group told Arab News on Tuesday.
In 2022, Sri Lanka defaulted on foreign debt repayments. Although the country’s inflation rate eased to about 25 percent in May after reaching a record high of around 70 percent last September, the economic situation remains challenging for many people.
“The inflation has affected business a long way. Last year, people were full of enthusiasm and this year only those who are very rich came to book their cows for the slaughter,” Kabeer said.
“Purchases have dropped, and the recipients of this meat will be greatly reduced this year. It will be a great disappointment for the poor folks.”
Mohammed Junaid Mohammed Rizvi, a car dealer based in Colombo, is among those feeling the pinch.
“This year, I found it difficult to buy a cow because of the high price,” he said. “Prices have doubled.”

Topics: Sri Lanka eid al-adha Sacrificial Animals

