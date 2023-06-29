Dutch police prohibited from wearing hijab on duty

LONDON: Dutch police officers will be prohibited from wearing religious clothing or symbols while on duty, including the hijab, Christian crosses or Jewish yarmulkes, The Times reported on Thursday.
The move comes after right-wing, anti-Muslim political groups demanded “police uniform neutrality.”
“I hope that the discussion is over,” Dutch Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgoz said in a letter to lawmakers.
“With this regulation, there will be clarity about the neutrality of the uniform. I don’t think a visible expression of a religion or belief is appropriate for officers in uniform. These are people who represent the government and who are mandated to use force if necessary.”
Yesilgoz maintained that the police force was open to Muslims and people of other religious faiths, but that all officers would be subject to the same rules, The Times reported.
“If you do wear a headscarf, you are also welcome at the police, but in different places. In contact with the public you have to look neutral, so that the people facing you always see the same uniform,” the minister said.
In 2017, Amsterdam’s chief police commissioner, Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg, advocated for restrictions to be lifted to promote multiculturalism, citing the UK as an example, where officers can wear the hijab on duty.
That came after Sarah Izat, a former Rotterdam-based police officer, challenged the restrictions by fighting for the right to wear a hijab with her uniform.
Other critics of the Dutch dress code include Johan van Renswoude, a police commissioner in charge of fighting racism, and the Dutch Commission for Human Rights, The Times reported
The shift away from secularism to make the police more inclusive to Dutch people of immigrant descent has sparked controversy as a “culture war” issue among far-right groups.