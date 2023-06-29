You are here

Desecrating the Qur’an a crime in Russia, Putin says in visit to Dagestan

During a visit to Derbent in the Muslim-majority Dagestan Autonomous Republic, Putin said despite other countries failing to respect the sanctity of the Qur’an, it would always be respected in Russia. (Screenshot)
During a visit to Derbent in the Muslim-majority Dagestan Autonomous Republic, Putin said despite other countries failing to respect the sanctity of the Qur’an, it would always be respected in Russia. (Screenshot)
  • Holy book is ‘sacred for Muslims and should be sacred for others,’ Russian leader says after meeting representatives of Muslim-majority republic
  • Comments came as a man tore up and burned Qur’an outside Stockholm’s central mosque
LONDON: The desecration of the Holy Qur’an is a crime and will be penalized in Russia, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

During a visit to Derbent in the Muslim-majority Dagestan Autonomous Republic, Putin said despite other countries failing to respect the sanctity of the Qur’an, it would always be respected in Russia.

“In our country, this is a crime both according to the Constitution and the penal code,” he said as he received a copy of the holy book during a visit to the historic mosque of Derbent, where he met Muslim representatives from Dagestan.

“The Qur’an is sacred for Muslims and should be sacred for others,” he said as he thanked the representatives for the gift. “We will always abide by these rules.”

Putin’s comments came as a man tore up and burned a copy of the Qur’an outside Stockholm’s central mosque on Wednesday, drawing widespread condemnation from Saudi Arabia and other Muslim nations.

“These hateful and repeated acts cannot be accepted with any justification, and they clearly incite hatred, exclusion and racism, and directly contradict international efforts seeking to spread the values ​​of tolerance, moderation and rejection of extremism, and undermine the necessary mutual respect for relations between peoples and states,” a Saudi foregin ministry statement said.

Swedish police later charged the man with agitation against an ethnic or national group.

Police brace for more violent protests over French teen’s killing

Police brace for more violent protests over French teen’s killing
  • According to an internal security note, the ‘coming nights’ are expected ‘to be the theater of urban violence’
  • France is haunted by the prospect of a repeat of 2005 riots, sparked by the death of two boys of African origin in a police chase
PARIS: French authorities Thursday braced for more violent protests in the coming nights over the fatal shooting of a teen by a policeman, as they scrambled to contain an escalating crisis, halting public transport and enforcing curfews.
According to an internal security note, the “coming nights” are expected “to be the theater of urban violence” with “actions targeted at the forces of order and the symbols of the state,” a police source said.
One Paris suburb, Clamart, has already declared an overnight curfew, between 9:00 p.m. (1900 GMT) and 6:00 am from Thursday until next Monday.
In a show of tensions, a memorial march for 17-year-old Nahel M. ended with riot police firing tear gas as several cars were set alight in the Paris suburb where he was killed.
France has been hit by protests after Nahel was shot point-blank Tuesday during a traffic stop captured on video that has unleashed rage and reignited debate about police tactics.
“The whole world must see that when we march for Nahel, we march for all those who were not filmed,” activist Assa Traore, whose brother died after being arrested in 2016, told the rally led by the teenager’s mother.
The policeman accused of shooting Nahel in Nanterre was charged with voluntary homicide and remanded in custody, but it remained to be seen what impact that may have on the unrest.
Some 40,000 police have been mobilized to try to keep the peace on Thursday, more than four times Wednesday’s numbers on the ground when dozens were arrested.
Cars and bins were torched Wednesday night in parts of the country, while some 150 people were arrested nationwide following clashes and unrest that left a tramway’s carriages on fire in a Paris suburb.
Paris bus and tram services will be halted after 9:00 p.m. (1900 GMT) Thursday, the region’s president said.
President Emmanuel Macron has called for calm and said the protest violence was “unjustifiable.”
The riots are deeply troubling for Macron who had been looking to move past a half-year of sometimes violent protests over his controversial pension reform.
The teenager was killed as he pulled away from police who tried to stop him for traffic infractions.
A video, authenticated by AFP, showed two policemen standing by the side of the stationary car, with one pointing a weapon at the driver.
A voice is heard saying: “You are going to get a bullet in the head.”
The police officer then appears to fire as the car abruptly drives off.
Clashes first erupted as the video emerged, contradicting police accounts that the teenager was driving at the officer.
On Wednesday night, anger spread to Toulouse, Dijon and Lyon, as well as several towns in the Paris region.
Overnight Wednesday to Thursday, masked demonstrators dressed in black launched fireworks at security forces near the scene of Nahel M.’s killing.
A thick column of smoke billowed above the area where a dozen cars and garbage cans were set ablaze and barriers blocked off roads.
Graffiti on the walls of one building called for “justice for Nahel” and said, “police kill.”
In Paris, police fired flashballs to disperse protesters who responded by throwing bottles.
In the southern city of Toulouse, several cars were torched and police and firefighters pelted with projectiles.
At France’s second-largest prison complex, Fresnes, protesters attacked security at the entrance with fireworks.
The town hall of Mons-en-Baroeul outside the northern city of Lille was set on fire when some 50 hooded people stormed the building, the mayor told AFP.
Authorities in Lille stepped up measures Thursday aimed at preventing fresh violence, including a ban on gatherings and deploying drones.
Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, speaking in a town north of Paris where the mayor’s office had been set on fire, said “obviously all escalation has to be avoided.”
France is haunted by the prospect of a repeat of 2005 riots, sparked by the death of two boys of African origin in a police chase, during which 6,000 people were arrested.
“There are all the ingredients for another explosion potentially,” one government adviser told AFP on condition of anonymity.
The head of the right-wing Republicans, Eric Ciotti, called for a state of emergency, which allows local authorities to create no-go areas, but a government source told AFP this option was not currently on the table.
There has been growing concern over police tactics, particularly against young men from non-white minorities.
Last year, 13 people were killed after refusing to stop for police traffic checks, with a law change in 2017 that gave officers greater powers to use their weapons now under scrutiny.
“What I see on this video is the execution by police of a 17-year-old kid, in France, in 2023, in broad daylight,” said Greens party leader Marine Tondelier.

Some Brits only have concerns about ‘brown’ migrants, bishop says

Some Brits only have concerns about ‘brown’ migrants, bishop says
Updated 29 June 2023
Arab News

Some Brits only have concerns about ‘brown’ migrants, bishop says

Some Brits only have concerns about ‘brown’ migrants, bishop says
  • Hudson-Wilkin said it is ‘interesting’ she has not heard any complaints about people coming to the UK from the likes of Ukraine or Hong Kong
  • She said she likes to remind the British their ancestors were economic migrants who went to other countries ‘to improve their lives; that’s what these people are doing’
Updated 29 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Some British people are mainly concerned about the prospect of more “brown people” coming to the UK and would welcome other migrants, according to the Right Rev. Rose Hudson-Wilkin, the bishop of Dover.

She told the BBC’s HardTalk program that she finds it “interesting” she had not heard any concerns about people arriving from places such as Ukraine or Hong Kong.

Jamaica-born Hudson-Wilkin, who in 2019 became the first black woman appointed bishop by the Church of England, said some British people “do not understand their own history.”

She added: “I love to remind the British that they were economic migrants when they went to Africa, when they went to Asia, when they traveled to the Caribbean. They wanted to improve their lives; that’s what these people are doing.”

It is because of global historical ties such as these that so many people around the world feel “a natural affinity and connection” with the UK and want to come here, she said.

More than 8,000 migrants have crossed the Channel on small boats so far this year, many of whom had fled some of the world’s poorest and most unstable countries, the BBC reported.

The government’s Illegal Migration Bill, which is currently progressing through Parliament, will give ministers the power to deport, to Rwanda or another “safe country,” anyone who arrives in the UK through illegal channels, and bar them from claiming asylum.

Hudson-Wilkin said she was “appalled” by the legislation because “since time immemorial, people have moved, people have picked themselves up, picked their families up and decided (to go) where life is better.”

It is “wrong to compare and set vulnerable groups against each other,” a government spokesperson told the BBC.

“The UK has a proud history of supporting those in need of protection. Our resettlement programs have provided safe and legal routes to better futures for hundreds of thousands of people from across the globe.

“However, the world is facing a global migration crisis on an unprecedented scale, and change is needed to prevent vile people smugglers putting people’s lives at risk and to fix the broken global asylum system.”

The spokesperson added that Rwanda is “a fundamentally safe and secure country with a track record of supporting asylum seekers.”
 

Germany’s 5.5 million Muslims are often exposed to everyday, structural racism, report finds

Germany’s 5.5 million Muslims are often exposed to everyday, structural racism, report finds
Updated 29 June 2023
AP

Germany’s 5.5 million Muslims are often exposed to everyday, structural racism, report finds

Germany’s 5.5 million Muslims are often exposed to everyday, structural racism, report finds
  • The report concludes that at least one third of Muslims in Germany have experienced hostility due to their religion
  • Germany’s Muslim community is diverse, with the majority claiming Turkish roots
Updated 29 June 2023
AP

BERLIN: Racism, hatred and sometimes violence against Muslims in Germany are widespread and often part of their everyday experience, according to a new report presented at the interior ministry in Berlin on Thursday.
The Independent Group of Experts on Muslim Hostility worked for three years on the comprehensive report about racism and hostility toward the country’s 5.5 million Muslims. The group analyzed scientific studies, police crime statistics and documentation of anti-Muslim incidents by anti-discrimination agencies, counseling centers and nongovernmental organizations.
The report concludes that at least one third of Muslims in Germany have experienced hostility due to their religion. However, the experts pointed out that the real numbers are likely vastly higher since only 10 percent of Muslims appear to report hostility and hate crimes against them.
“Muslim life belongs to Germany as a matter of course,” Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in a statement. “This makes the findings of this first comprehensive report on Muslim hostility in Germany all the more bitter.”
“Muslims in Germany experience exclusion and discrimination in their everyday lives — right up to hatred and violence,” she added. “It is very important to make this visible and to raise awareness of resentment that is still widespread.”
German Muslims are not only exposed to blunt racism but also to daily stereotyping from kindergarten to old age, the experts said.
The group found that negative prejudice toward the community included “the attribution of widespread, largely unchangeable, backward-thinking and threatening characteristics to Muslims and people perceived as Muslim.”
These stereotypes lead to exclusion and discrimination by Germany’s mainstream society which often perceives Muslims as “the others,” even though 50 percent of Muslims in the country have German passports.
Germany’s Muslim community is diverse, with the majority claiming Turkish roots. Others originally emigrated from Arabic countries such as Morocco or Lebanon. Many first came to West Germany more than 60 years ago, when they were recruited as “guest workers” to help the country advance economically.
The first generation of Muslim immigrants were mostly employed in coal mining, steel production and the auto industry. Many who initially came as temporary workers decided to stay and bring their families, giving Berlin, Cologne, Frankfurt and other cities in western and southwestern Germany large immigrant communities.
About 19 million people, or 23 percent of Germany’s population today, either immigrated to the country since 1950 or are the children of immigrants — not just of Muslim background but also from countries such as Poland, Romania, African or Asian countries, and most recently Ukraine.
The researchers found that Muslim hostility is common in basically every aspect of life from schools to the police, national, regional and municipal agencies, the private job sector, the housing market, the media and politics.
Karima Benbrahim, one of the authors of the study, said that a joint effort is needed by society and its institutions to both make people aware of Muslim hostility and fight it.
“Muslim hostility is something that affects everyone in this society and not just those concerned,” she said.
As an example of anti-Muslim sentiment in education, the authors of the study read excerpts from a political science schoolbook from 2019, which claims that Muslims “want to live better than they do at home, yet they insist on their identity, which includes headscarves, mosques, prayers in schools, forced marriages, oppression of women.”
The book concludes that “for many of them, that is part of their sense of ‘us’. The problem is: It collides with our sense of ‘us’.”
Another author of the study, Kai Hafez from the University of Erfurt, stressed that racism against Muslims is not just prevalent among Germany’s far-right fringe, but that the middle of society needs to shed its stereotypical views of Muslims as well.
“It’s about time to introduce fundamental, structural anti-racist reforms” in Germany, Hafez added.

Dutch police prohibited from wearing hijab on duty

Dutch police prohibited from wearing hijab on duty
Updated 29 June 2023
Arab News

Dutch police prohibited from wearing hijab on duty

Dutch police prohibited from wearing hijab on duty
  • Ruling applies to all religious symbols, clothing
  • Move provides ‘clarity about the neutrality of the uniform,’ justice minister says
Updated 29 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Dutch police officers will be prohibited from wearing religious clothing or symbols while on duty, including the hijab, Christian crosses or Jewish yarmulkes, The Times reported on Thursday.

The move comes after right-wing, anti-Muslim political groups demanded “police uniform neutrality.”

“I hope that the discussion is over,” Dutch Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgoz said in a letter to lawmakers.

“With this regulation, there will be clarity about the neutrality of the uniform. I don’t think a visible expression of a religion or belief is appropriate for officers in uniform. These are people who represent the government and who are mandated to use force if necessary.”

Yesilgoz maintained that the police force was open to Muslims and people of other religious faiths, but that all officers would be subject to the same rules, The Times reported.

“If you do wear a headscarf, you are also welcome at the police, but in different places. In contact with the public you have to look neutral, so that the people facing you always see the same uniform,” the minister said.

In 2017, Amsterdam’s chief police commissioner, Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg, advocated for restrictions to be lifted to promote multiculturalism, citing the UK as an example, where officers can wear the hijab on duty.

That came after Sarah Izat, a former Rotterdam-based police officer, challenged the restrictions by fighting for the right to wear a hijab with her uniform.

Other critics of the Dutch dress code include Johan van Renswoude, a police commissioner in charge of fighting racism, and the Dutch Commission for Human Rights, The Times reported

The shift away from secularism to make the police more inclusive to Dutch people of immigrant descent has sparked controversy as a “culture war” issue among far-right groups.
 

Hearty fare in celebration of Eid and social life in Kashmir

A Kashmiri livestock vendor sells sheep at a livestock market ahead of the Eid Al-Adha festival in Srinagar on June 27,2023.
A Kashmiri livestock vendor sells sheep at a livestock market ahead of the Eid Al-Adha festival in Srinagar on June 27,2023.
Updated 29 June 2023

Hearty fare in celebration of Eid and social life in Kashmir

A Kashmiri livestock vendor sells sheep at a livestock market ahead of the Eid Al-Adha festival in Srinagar on June 27,2023.
  • Traditional cuisine is dominated by meat, especially lamb
  • Feasting starts with kehwa, a green tea with cardamom and saffron
Updated 29 June 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Kashmiris have celebrated Eid Al-Adha with hearty signature dishes that help provide an integral part of their social life.

Like in other Muslim communities of South Asia, Eid in the Indian Himalayan Region was observed on Thursday and, like elsewhere, it was marked by family celebrations.

Kashmiris say their observance is different from other parts of the Indian subcontinent in that the cuisine is of the utmost importance in bringing everyone together.

Renowned Kashmiri poet and historian Zareef Ahmad Zareef told Arab News: “For us, it (food) is an important part of our life during Eid.

“Food is an essence of our social life. It acts as a binding factor.”

On Eid Al-Adha — which is known as the “Feast of Sacrifice” — Muslims around the world slaughter an animal, usually a lamb in Kashmir, and distribute the meat among their neighbors and members of the community.

In the Muslim-dominated region, members of the Hindu minority traditionally join in.

Zareef added: “We send sacrificial meat to our Hindu neighbors and friends.

“They also send gifts during their festival. Eid has always been a bonding (time) in the syncretic culture of Kashmir.”

The day of Eid feasting starts with kehwa, traditional green tea with almonds, cardamom and saffron. In some households it is brewed with water; in others with milk.

Deeba Ashraf, a lawyer based in the region’s biggest city Srinagar, told Arab News: “After the dawn prayers we take sweet kehwa with milk, sugar and dried fruits.”

But following that, no food is going to be as light.

Kashmiri dishes are dominated by meat, especially lamb, with all parts of it used and cooked in various kinds of curries; braised with yogurt, water or stock; barbecued; or formed into meatballs.

Ashraf added: “We cook some four to seven varieties of mutton on Eid.

“We cook kebabs, rista, yakhni (meat broth), rogan josh and korma at home.”

Kebabs are marinated minced meat roasted on skewers over hot coals; rista is traditional meatballs in spicy red chili sauce; rogan josh is tender lamb cooked in mild creamy sauce; and korma is spiced meat braised or stewed.

Taasiya Mehnaj, a vlogger based in Srinagar who runs YouTube channel “Food Fusion,” said: “Everything has its own typical flavor.”

Powdered fennel seeds and dried ginger are essential items, along with saffron and masala mixes of red chilies, fenugreek, coriander and cloves.

And while meat takes center stage, there are options for vegetarians too.

Mehnaj said: “We cook cottage cheese with tomato and mushrooms, so there are a variety of dishes.

“Preparations start a day or two before Eid.”

