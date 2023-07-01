You are here

  • Home
  • Unified Eid Al-Adha celebration gathers 3,000 Muslims in Brazil’s Sao Paulo

Unified Eid Al-Adha celebration gathers 3,000 Muslims in Brazil’s Sao Paulo

Unified Eid Al-Adha celebration gathers 3,000 Muslims in Brazil’s Sao Paulo
The initiative was started by Omar Mohamad Hindi, president of the Esporte Clube Sultan (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/get8k

Updated 01 July 2023
Eduardo Campos Lima

Unified Eid Al-Adha celebration gathers 3,000 Muslims in Brazil’s Sao Paulo

Unified Eid Al-Adha celebration gathers 3,000 Muslims in Brazil’s Sao Paulo
  • For decades, Sao Paulo had only one central mosque, where all celebrations were held. But the growth in the number of Muslims and the progress made by the community required community leaders to establish new mosques.
Updated 01 July 2023
Eduardo Campos Lima

SAO PAULO – A unified Eid Al-Adha celebration on June 28 gathered members of 17 mosques of Sao Paulo state in Brazil for the first time in the community’s history. 

At least 3,000 people attended the event, which was held at a private venue in the city of Sao Bernardo do Campo, on the outskirts of the city.

The initiative was started by Omar Mohamad Hindi, president of the Esporte Clube Sultan, a social and sports club founded decades ago by Muslim immigrants who came from the Lebanese village of Sultan Yacoub, in the Beqaa Valley, near the Syrian border.

“Since I took office, I decided that it was about time to gather all communities. I wanted to promote a joint celebration and to intensify our community work, bringing to the party people who normally could not afford to attend an event like that,” Hindi told Arab News.

Traditionally, each community would promote its own celebrations, a historical consequence of the way that Levantine immigrants who arrived since the end of the 19th century — and still represent a major share of the Muslim population in the South American country — settled in Sao Paulo.

“A man would come alone from Syria or Lebanon and after settling would invite his relatives to join him, providing every kind of support, including money,” described Syrian-born Sheikh Jihad Hammadeh, a prominent Muslim leader in Brazil.

Most of the men worked as salesmen and led tough lives. The rare free time they had was spent with family, one additional reason for groups of relatives to live near one other.  

“This way, each Muslim community in Sao Paulo used to be formed by people who came from the same village in Lebanon or Syria,” Hammadeh added.

For decades, Sao Paulo had only one central mosque, where all celebrations were held. But the growth in the number of Muslims and the progress made by the community required community leaders to establish new mosques.

Mosques established in each neighborhood partially reflected initial group divisions, with a considerable portion of worshipers having ties to a specific region of the Levant.

At the same time, many transformations occurred. The younger generations gradually left their traditional neighborhoods, new waves of Muslim immigrants arrived from different locations in Asia and Africa, and many non-Arab Brazilians converted to Islam. The demographics of most Muslim communities underwent considerable changes.

“A unified Eid Al-Adha celebration was important now to change the traditional dynamics and embrace the Muslim community as a whole, including people who do not have their families living near them in Sao Paulo,” Hammadeh said.

Hindi made intense efforts to organize the celebration along with the mosques. His team visited 17 of them over the past two months, inviting them to participate in and contribute to the event.

Some communities could offer financial support, buying additional tickets and distributing them to poor Muslim families and groups. Mosques, companies and individuals made donations for the party, offering prizes for the raffle promoted during the event. The Sultan club hired 10 buses to transport people to the venue for free.
“It was a huge success. We reunited people who had not seen each other for several years. We welcomed Muslim individuals who live in Sao Paulo by themselves. We prayed together,” Hindi said.

Hammadeh said: “The Muslim community in Sao Paulo is diverse and the celebration reflected it, with people from Afghanistan, Guinea-Bissau, Senegal, Ghana, Nigeria, Syria, Mozambique and converted Brazilians.

“For immigrants and refugees, that was a particularly special occasion. The idea was to bring them to the center of our community and to show them that we are all branches of the same tree.”

Sheikh Mustafa Anis Orra has been heading a mosque in the Interlagos neighborhood for 30 years. His community includes people from Bangladesh, Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, Pakistan and elsewhere, “each group with its own cultural habits but all with the same goal of worshiping Allah,” he said.

“They were very happy to spend our most important holiday in the company of so many Muslim brothers. That is the true meaning of Islam, to get together and unify our hearts,” he told Arab News.

Mohamad Malam Dabo, a 31-year-old Bissau-Guinean who is completing a master’s degree in linguistics at the University of Sao Paulo, attended the event along with a group of African colleagues.

“Not even in Guinea-Bissau had I ever been to a celebration like that. It was truly a memorable event,” he told Arab News.

After five years away from his home country, he misses Eid Al-Adha celebrations with his relatives, when people generally wear new clothes and have dinner with their extended families and neighbors.

“To be with the whole Muslim community in Sao Paulo was like being at home. We got to know several people, including Muslim leaders. If we had stayed alone at home, it would have been a painful day,” he said.

Dabo created a WhatsApp group with his Muslim colleagues at the university and they make a constant effort to incentivize each other’s faith. The celebration earlier this week gave them renewed energy.

“Living in a country that does not have a Muslim majority can be difficult at times in religious terms. But here in Sao Paulo we feel that there is a strong community,” he said.

Topics: Brazil eid al-adha

Related

Saudi crown prince exchanges Eid Al-Adha greetings with Kuwaiti counterpart
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince exchanges Eid Al-Adha greetings with Kuwaiti counterpart
Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa share Eid greetings on Instagram
Lifestyle
Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa share Eid greetings on Instagram

UK foreign office updates France travel advice amid nationwide riots

UK foreign office updates France travel advice amid nationwide riots
Updated 19 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

UK foreign office updates France travel advice amid nationwide riots

UK foreign office updates France travel advice amid nationwide riots
  • France has been gripped by four nights of violence and unrest in major cities
  • Elysee Palace announced that French President Emmanuel Macron had postponed a trip to Germany
Updated 19 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office has changed its travel advice for British tourists planning to holiday in France following nationwide riots after the death of a 17-year-old boy.

France has been gripped by four nights of violence and unrest in major cities amid anger over the police killing of Nahel M, a teenager of Algerian and Moroccan heritage.

Riots broke out after a video of Nahel being shot by police on Tuesday during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb went viral on social media.

British holidaymakers have been warned they could face disruptions if traveling to France, and that they may face curfews given the “unpredictable” location and timing of the riots.

“Since 27 June, riots have taken place across France, and many have turned violent. Shops, public buildings and parked cars have been targeted. There may be disruptions to road travel and local transport provision may be reduced,” the updated travel advice said.

France’s Interior Ministry said on Saturday that more than 1,300 people had been arrested across the country, adding that 45,000 police had been deployed nationwide to try to quell the violence.

Also on Saturday, the Elysee Palace announced that French President Emmanuel Macron had postponed a trip to Germany to deal with the “internal situation” in the country.

Topics: UK France France riots

Related

Update French president urges parents to keep teens at home to quell rioting spreading across France
World
French president urges parents to keep teens at home to quell rioting spreading across France

UK has ‘national duty’ to house Afghan refugees, minister says

UK has ‘national duty’ to house Afghan refugees, minister says
Updated 20 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

UK has ‘national duty’ to house Afghan refugees, minister says

UK has ‘national duty’ to house Afghan refugees, minister says
  • Johnny Mercer calls for public-private landlord partnership to prevent homelessness
  • Govt to evict thousands of Afghans from hotel scheme by end of July
Updated 20 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK has a national duty to house Afghan refugees who have been ordered to leave temporary hotel accommodation by the end of the month, the minister for veterans’ affairs has said.

Johnny Mercer called for landlords to offer housing to Afghans using taxpayer-funded rental agreements amid fears that thousands could be left homeless following the government order, The Times reported.

The scheme would require a “national effort” to avoid leaving vulnerable Afghan refugees without accommodation, though many must “manage their expectations” and accept housing offers outside of desirable locations, including London, he added.

Hundreds of Afghans have turned down housing offers that are part of the government’s strategy to end hotel accommodation, which is costing up to $1.25 million per day.

A further £35 million ($44 million) has been put aside by the government for rehousing costs, as well as an extra £250 million in council aid.

Mercer said: “I honestly haven’t met anybody who could not find accommodation. It’s just they have to manage their expectations.

“Some of them want to live in an eight-bedroom property in London, right? That is never going to happen. I don’t even live in London.

“It’s about expectation management. It’s about helping yourself as well.”

The minister added that the government’s hotel accommodation policy is failing as a long-term strategy, preventing thousands of Afghans remaining in Kabul or Pakistan from being transported to the UK.

“We can’t really free up the pipeline to get those who remain in Afghanistan, who we have a duty to, back to the UK,” Mercer said.

In March, government ministers said that about 4,300 Afghans still eligible for evacuation to the UK remained in Afghanistan and other countries.

About 1,000 are living in hotels across Pakistan paid for by the UK government, with about £15 million being spent since January 2022 for accommodation in that country.

Mercer said: “We’re launching this housing portal where essentially you can offer your accommodation and you’re going to get a good, consistent, regular rate, and you’re also doing your bit to accommodate a family from Afghanistan.

“As a nation, we have a duty to these people, and we all need to kind of lean in and get this done, irrespective of your politics or what you think of the situation.”

Topics: UK Afghanistan Taliban Taliban capture Kabul

Related

Afghan refugees in Brazil spend sad Eid Al-Adha in makeshift airport camp
World
Afghan refugees in Brazil spend sad Eid Al-Adha in makeshift airport camp
UK human rights lawyer still receives ‘terrible’ messages from trapped Afghan women
World
UK human rights lawyer still receives ‘terrible’ messages from trapped Afghan women

East Timor’s independence hero Xanana Gusmao returns to power as prime minister

East Timor’s independence hero Xanana Gusmao returns to power as prime minister
Updated 01 July 2023
AP

East Timor’s independence hero Xanana Gusmao returns to power as prime minister

East Timor’s independence hero Xanana Gusmao returns to power as prime minister
  • Xanana Gusmao became the nation’s first president between 2002 and 2007, and served as prime minister between 2007 and 2015
Updated 01 July 2023
AP

DILI, East Timor: Former East Timor independence fighter Xanana Gusmao was sworn in on Saturday as prime minister of Asia’s youngest country after his party won the parliamentary election in May.
Crowd cheered as the former guerrilla leader traveled by motorcade to the presidential palace in Dili, the capital, where he and his members of Cabinet were sworn into office by President Jose Ramos-Horta, his fellow independence fighter during Indonesia’s occupation.
The new government is a coalition between Gusmao’s National Congress of the Reconstruction of East Timor, known as CNRT, and the Democratic Party.
Gusmao, 77, became the nation’s first president between 2002 and 2007, and served as prime minister between 2007 and 2015.
In the May election, his party won 41 percent of the vote to capture 31 out of 65 seats in the National Parliament. That is just short of the 33 needed for an outright majority, and Gusmao agreed to form a government with the Democratic Party, which won six seats.
The election result indicated deep dissatisfaction with the previous government, led by the Revolutionary Front for an Independent East Timor, known as Fretilin.
Gusmao faces an uphill battle in tackling economic challenges as nearly 42 percent of the country’s estimated 1.5 million people live below the poverty line. The UN estimates for every 1,000 babies born in the country, 42 die before their fifth birthday because of malnutrition.
Gusmao vowed to reduce poverty through his government’s strategic development plan and reiterated the importance of national reconciliation and unity to achieve the development goals.
“I promise to carry out the tasks that the people have entrusted to me and to bring prosperity to the Timorese people through government programs,” Gusmao said at the swearing-in ceremony.
He pledged to provide opportunities for local governments to design their own development programs, including those to improve health services for mothers and children.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s envoy, Coordinating Minister of Maritime and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, and Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan were among those who attended the inauguration.
The country has a significant young population – 65 percent are below 30. It is also among the world’s most impoverished. More than two decades after receiving formal independence in 2002, there is a lack of basic infrastructure including a reliable electricity supply and paved roads in rural areas.
“He has a charisma and rich experience as a leader,” a Dili resident, Joao Agustino Sarmento, said of Gusmao. “But we want to see him make more significant changes with his new government to overcome poverty and unemployment that still face our country.”
East Timor’s transition to a democracy has been rocky, with leaders battling massive poverty, unemployment and corruption. The economy is reliant on dwindling offshore oil revenues.

Topics: East Timor Xanana Gusmao

Related

East Timor hero Xanana Gusmao calls for restraint after campaign violence
World
East Timor hero Xanana Gusmao calls for restraint after campaign violence
East Timor hopes to join ASEAN under Indonesia presidency next year
World
East Timor hopes to join ASEAN under Indonesia presidency next year

Afghan refugees in Brazil spend sad Eid Al-Adha in makeshift airport camp

Afghan refugees in Brazil spend sad Eid Al-Adha in makeshift airport camp
Updated 01 July 2023
Eduardo Campos Lima

Afghan refugees in Brazil spend sad Eid Al-Adha in makeshift airport camp

Afghan refugees in Brazil spend sad Eid Al-Adha in makeshift airport camp
  • Overcrowding, illness and language difficulties among challenges facing newly arrived
  • Volunteer groups call on government for help as more than 7,000 refugees arrive in country
Updated 01 July 2023
Eduardo Campos Lima

SAO PAULO: This year’s Eid Al-Adha celebration was not a happy one for a group of 150 Afghan refugees who recently arrived in Brazil.

They had to spend the most important Muslim holiday in an informal camp at the terminal of Sao Paulo airport, facing lack of food and hygiene and a surge of scabies.

Fleeing persecution by the Taliban, which took control of Kabul in August 2021, thousands of Afghans have been coming to the South American country, one of the few nations in the world which is issuing humanitarian visas for them.

So far, more than 7,000 have arrived.

However, Brazil has no program to welcome refugees, so many arrive at Sao Paulo airport without somewhere to stay in their new country. A makeshift camp was set up at the terminal in 2021, with waves of Afghans staying there for up to four weeks till they find accommodation.

Earlier this year, the federal government, along with local authorities and nongovernmental organizations, was able to send all refugees to shelters and clear the terminal. But as new groups kept arriving, the camp was formed again. At the beginning of June, more than 200 refugees were sleeping at the terminal.

The local government has been distributing hot meals for them and relief groups also provide help. But the problems are manifold, from insufficient numbers of meals to lack of regular bathing access.

Weeks ago, Aline Sobral, a Muslim activist who has been helping the refugees in the airport since the beginning of the crisis, told Arab News that the government sent sausages made of pork in the hot meals distributed to them.

Those are many challenges for Afghans in Brazil, but the past few weeks have been especially tough. The number of refugees kept growing at the terminal and no help was provided. That was when the first cases of scabies were reported. More than 20 people, besides some children, were affected.

“Eid Al-Adha is a very important date for us and even when Muslims are facing adversities, they keep worshipping Allah. There was no special food in the airport, but we worshipped Allah,” Sobral said.

Shabir Ahmad Niazi, an Afghan refugee who arrived in Brazil seven months ago, was with his fellow countrymen at the terminal on June 28. When he arrived in Brazil, seven months ago, he spent one month at the camp, so he knows quite well the sufferings they are going through.

“We could not organize a proper Eid Al-Adha celebration, given that we did not have special food or gifts to give to the refugees. We only prayed, shared a few moments, hugged each other,” he told Arab News.

Along with his brother and a few friends, Niazi founded the Afghanistan Refugee Rescue Organization, which has been struggling to find solutions for the Afghan refugees’ problems in Brazil.

“People are tired of all that. It has been psychologically difficult for them. Being far from their families and not knowing when they will see them again is something very sad, especially during a holiday like that,” he said.

In Afghanistan, people would celebrate Eid Al-Adha wearing new clothes, visiting their relatives and sharing a special meal. Here in Brazil, Niazi and other activists tried to organize a visit to a mosque, but it was not possible.

“I brought candy to the children and played with them. We wanted to see them happy, despite so many problems,” he said.

Sobral’s husband, Sheikh Hosnir Badawi, was asked to lead the prayers on that special day. But he was concerned about the sanitary situation at the terminal.

“In Islam, we cannot provoke agglomeration of people if we know that there is a disease going on. So, I told them to keep a safe distance from each other during prayer,” he told Arab News.

Only a small part of the camped refugees attended the prayer, Badawi said, “given that people were sad and dispirited.”

“Some of them also feel impure due to the difficulties they have in taking a shower. Others avoid praying in public because they fear there may be some kind of reaction from Brazilians,” he said, adding that he explained to the refugees that in Brazil religious freedom is constitutionally secured.

Only two days later, the camp was cleared again, after all refugees were sent to a shelter in the coastal city of Praia Grande.

Media coverage of the scabies surge prompted authorities to take action, but many, including Badawi, fear that the camp will be formed again.

“Afghans will continue to arrive and there is no program to adequately welcome them,” he said.

Last week, Shabir Niazi traveled to Brasilia and discussed the refugees’ crisis with authorities. He outlined a project he conceived, called First Shelter, in the hope that he will get government support to implement it.

“My idea is to establish a temporary shelter for all Afghans who arrive in Brazil, a place where they can be taught about Brazilian culture and receive Portuguese lessons,” he said, adding that the newly arrived must be informed about the risks of human trafficking, a rising problem among them.

“They arrive in Brazil and do not know that human traffickers may take advantage of them. We need an adequate system like that to deal with the refugees, otherwise all problems will keep emerging again,” Niazi said.

Topics: Eid Al-Adha 2023 Brazil

Related

Unified Eid Al-Adha celebration gathers 3,000 Muslims in Brazil’s Sao Paulo
World
Unified Eid Al-Adha celebration gathers 3,000 Muslims in Brazil’s Sao Paulo
Afghan refugees struggle in Brazil
World
Afghan refugees struggle in Brazil

At least 51 people killed in road accident in western Kenya, 32 injured

At least 51 people killed in road accident in western Kenya, 32 injured
Updated 01 July 2023
AP

At least 51 people killed in road accident in western Kenya, 32 injured

At least 51 people killed in road accident in western Kenya, 32 injured
  • Truck rams into several other vehicles and market traders
Updated 01 July 2023
AP

NAIROBI: A truck rammed into several other vehicles and market traders in western Kenya killing at least 51 people, police said.
The Friday evening accident occurred at a location known for vehicle crashes near the Rift Valley town of Londiani, which is about 200 kilometers northwest of the capital, Nairobi.
Officers at the scene counted 51 bodies, but more people were believed to be trapped in the wreckage, Rift Valley police commander Tom Odera said.
The Kenya Red Cross Society said on Saturday 32 people were injured and hospitalized, and asked Kenyans to donate blood. It also said heavy rainfall interrupted rescue efforts and people were still trapped in wrecked vehicles.
Transport Minister Kipchumba Murkomen visited the scene on Saturday morning and said the government would relocate markets away from the highways to prevent such future accidents.
President William Ruto tweeted a condolence message to bereaved families describing the accident as “distressing” and urging motorists to be “extra cautious.”
Witnesses quoted by local media said the truck veered off the major highway and hit several vehicles before hitting pedestrians and traders. Witnesses shared photos of the vehicle wreckage mangled beyond recognition.
Police had said on Friday rescue operations would continue into the night.
The Kenyan Red Cross Society said they have set up stations at hospitals where people can report loved ones still missing and are providing psychological support to those affected.

Topics: Kenya

Related

36 dead in central Kenya bus crash
World
36 dead in central Kenya bus crash
41 killed in Kenya bus crash
World
41 killed in Kenya bus crash

Latest updates

UK foreign office updates France travel advice amid nationwide riots
UK foreign office updates France travel advice amid nationwide riots
UK has ‘national duty’ to house Afghan refugees, minister says
UK has ‘national duty’ to house Afghan refugees, minister says
Saudi Arabia’s Prince Faisal speaks with new Turkish FM
Saudi Arabia’s Prince Faisal speaks with new Turkish FM
Tears and smiles: Pilgrims bid farewell after emotional Hajj journey
With tears in their eyes and smiles on their faces, the trip for pilgrims came to an end and curtains were closing for Hajj 2023
East Timor’s independence hero Xanana Gusmao returns to power as prime minister
East Timor’s independence hero Xanana Gusmao returns to power as prime minister

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.