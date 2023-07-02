You are here

Applications open for BTL training program in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's Studio Production Training recently opened applications for its training program as part of its "The Studio" initiative. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia’s Studio Production Training recently opened applications for its training program as part of its “The Studio” initiative. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia’s Studio Production Training recently opened applications for its training program as part of its “The Studio” initiative. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia’s Studio Production Training recently opened applications for its training program as part of its “The Studio” initiative. (Supplied)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Applications open for BTL training program in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Studio Production Training has opened applications for its training program as part of “The Studio” initiative.
  • Backed by the Saudi Cultural Development Fund, the initiative aims to nurture a new generation of highly-skilled below-the-line production talent in Saudi Arabia
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Studio Production Training recently opened applications for its highly-anticipated training program as part of its “The Studio” initiative.

Backed by the Saudi Cultural Development Fund, the initiative aims to nurture a new generation of highly-skilled below-the-line production talent in Saudi Arabia. It will provide comprehensive support for filmmakers throughout the entire production process.

Studio Production Training aims to be a one-stop shop for aspiring filmmakers by providing training, mentoring, production resources and access to industry networks.

The initiative will consist of 16 opportunities and welcome more than 200 professionals and BTL talents to receive hands-on training from top-notch film professionals.

CEO of Studio Production Training Hajar Al-Naim said that the initiative was created to transform the film industry in the Kingdom.

“‘The Studio’ is not just a training program, it is a cornerstone of our mission to transform the filmmaking landscape in Saudi Arabia. With support from the Saudi Cultural Development Fund, we are aiming to create a pipeline of highly-skilled professionals who will be instrumental in shaping a vibrant and globally competitive filmmaking ecosystem in Saudi Arabia.”

Applications are open for emerging talents and aspiring filmmakers wanting to acquire the necessary skills needed to excel in BTL roles such as cinematography, production design, sound design, and post-production.

“We are calling on all aspiring filmmakers and production enthusiasts to seize this opportunity. Our commitment is to equip you with the necessary skills, knowledge, and opportunities to elevate Saudi Arabia’s filmmaking landscape,” Al-Naim said.

“Your creativity, paired with our training, will help write the next chapter of filmmaking in the Kingdom.”

Those interested can apply through the Studio Production Training website: www.spt-ksa.com.

Studio Production Training is currently partnered with various institutions, streaming platforms and production companies, including Netflix, Telfaz11 and the USC School of Cinematic Arts.

Topics: Studio Production Training Saudi Cultural Development Fund

Sri Lanka congratulates Kingdom on successful Hajj

The Hajj season has drawn to a close after nearly 1.9 million Muslims from around the world performed its rites. (@HajMinistry)
The Hajj season has drawn to a close after nearly 1.9 million Muslims from around the world performed its rites. (@HajMinistry)
Updated 53 min 19 sec ago

Sri Lanka congratulates Kingdom on successful Hajj

The Hajj season has drawn to a close after nearly 1.9 million Muslims from around the world performed its rites. (@HajMinistry)
  • About 3,500 pilgrims from island nation took part in this year’s rituals
  • Spirit in which challenges were approached ‘was exemplary,’ ambassador says
Updated 53 min 19 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan officials on Sunday congratulated the Saudi leadership for the success of this year’s Hajj, as pilgrims from the island nation began wrapping up their stay in the Kingdom.

In the predominantly Buddhist Sri Lanka, Muslims constitute about 10 percent of its 22 million population. This year, about 3,500 of them performed the pilgrimage that is one of the Five Pillars of Islam.

The Hajj season drew to a close after nearly 1.9 million Muslims from around the world performed its rites.

“We wish to congratulate the leadership of the Kingdom for the successful conclusion of the biggest Hajj operation ever,” Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Pakeer Mohideen Amza told Arab News.

“Though there were a few challenges … the spirit in which those challenges were approached by the Hajj authorities was exemplary,” he said.

When about 100 Sri Lankan pilgrims faced issues with their accommodation, the problem was resolved, with Saudi authorities providing them alternatives, Amza said as he extended his “sincere appreciation.”

Falah Alhabshi Mowlana, Sri Lanka’s consul general in Jeddah, also gave a nod to how Saudi officials began the administrative process for Hajj very early on with authorities in Colombo.

“The Saudi government started the process of this year’s Hajj in January,” he told Arab News.

“It is a huge challenge to accommodate around 1.9 million pilgrims in a limited area. In my view, the Saudi government has utilized its fullest potential to succeed in the Hajj affairs.

“The challenging rituals, such as staying in Mina and Arafat, also concluded without risk or harm,” he said.

Rizmi Reyal, who heads the Sri Lanka Hajj Travel Operators Association and took part in this year’s Hajj, also commended the services provided at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, and the medical and emergency facilities throughout the Kingdom.

“The services at Jamarat Bridge were very good and the police officers were very friendly,” he said.

Reyal also praised the speed at which immigration clearance was handled for the pilgrims, but said he hoped there would be improvements to the handling of travel documents and transportation services for future pilgrimages.

Topics: Hajj 2023 Sri Lanka

First day-care center for young children opens at Makkah Grand Mosque to create ease for pilgrims

First day-care center for young children opens at Makkah Grand Mosque to create ease for pilgrims
Updated 02 July 2023
Haifa Alshammari

First day-care center for young children opens at Makkah Grand Mosque to create ease for pilgrims

First day-care center for young children opens at Makkah Grand Mosque to create ease for pilgrims
  • For some pilgrims, leaving children behind is not an option, as they may not have family or trusted caregivers
Updated 02 July 2023
Haifa Alshammari

MINA: Each year, thousands of pilgrims perform the rituals of Hajj with their children in tow, making it a familiar experience for the tiny Muslims, and adding a layer of challenge for the parents.

Pilgrims come for Hajj and Umrah from all over the world, and often pour their life’s savings into completing the fifth pillar of Islam. The reasons some bring their children along vary.

For some, leaving children behind is not an option, as they may not have family or trusted caregivers.

For others, bringing their offspring along is an important step to include them in religious practices from an early age, and have a pivotal, formative memory and experience to share with them.

With nearly 2 million pilgrims packing at the holy sites for Hajj, it can be challenging for parents, scouts and security on the ground to create a comfortable environment for children.

Amal Salama, a consultant in family medicine in Dammam who was in Mina, said: “I do not recommend that parents bring their children with them to Hajj. They will be walking for long distances which will be difficult for them. They also distract their parents from focusing on performing their rituals.

“If possible, parents should leave their children in a safe place before coming to Hajj, since it is only five days until they reunite with them,” she added.

To create ease for pilgrims, a free nursery for children named “Child Care Center” in the Grand Mosque opened within the mosque’s courtyard this year.

The initiative was launched by the Development Committee of the Two Holy Mosques, led by the Royal Commission for the Holy City of Makkah and the Holy Sites, with funding from the General Authority for Awqaf and contributions from all government and security sectors operating in the Grand Mosque.

It is the first child care center in the mosque to offer 24-hour services for pilgrims to help them perform their rituals in comfort and serenity. Only the first three hours are free.

The center includes three rooms and each contains games for various age groups. 

The rooms are considered safe and secure spaces for children to wait while their parents or family members complete their Hajj or Umrah rituals.

Topics: Hajj 2023 hajj Hajj pilgrims Makkah Grand Mosque

Saudi Arabia ranks 1st in government strategy in Tortoise’s Global AI Index

Saudi Arabia ranks 1st in government strategy in Tortoise’s Global AI Index
Updated 02 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia ranks 1st in government strategy in Tortoise's Global AI Index

Saudi Arabia ranks 1st in government strategy in Tortoise’s Global AI Index
Updated 02 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been ranked first globally in the “government strategy” sector of a recently published artificial intelligence report, which evaluates more than 60 countries in the world, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
The Global AI Index, one of the indicators of the international classification of artificial intelligence issued by UK-based news website Tortoise Media, incorporates more than 100 indicators, categorized into seven sub-pillars, including government strategy, research, development, talent, infrastructure, operating environment, and commercial.
Germany and China secured the second and third rankings in the government strategy sector, respectively.
The Kingdom scored 100 percent in the government strategy category thanks to its establishment of the National Strategy for Data and AI, the presence of a dedicated government authority for artificial intelligence, the allocation of funding and budget for AI initiatives and the formulation and monitoring of national targets for artificial intelligence.
The Kingdom secured 31st position overall in the index that was published on Friday by, which is a global company that has an advisory board that includes experts in artificial intelligence from around the world.
From its early stages, the Kingdom has demonstrated a solid commitment to developing artificial intelligence and in 1979, a royal order was issued to establish the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority as the central authority responsible for organizing, developing, and overseeing all AI-related matters.
The SDAIA led the national plans for data and artificial intelligence to achieve the aspirations of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is also chairman of SDAIA’s Board of Directors, and the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
It has worked to develop NSDAI to unify efforts and launch national initiatives in data and artificial intelligence and make optimal use of them.
This achievement by the Kingdom aligns with the goals of Vision 2030, which aims to position the country prominently in global indicators across various domains.

Topics: Saudi Arabia artificial intelligence (AI) Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA)

Saudi security authorities arrest over 17,000 for attempting to perform Hajj without permit

Saudi security authorities arrest over 17,000 for attempting to perform Hajj without permit
Updated 01 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi security authorities arrest over 17,000 for attempting to perform Hajj without permit

Saudi security authorities arrest over 17,000 for attempting to perform Hajj without permit
Updated 01 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Security authorities in Saudi Arabia have arrested over 17,000 people up until Friday for attempting to perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage without a permit, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
The Director of Public Security and Head of the Hajj Security Committee, Lt. Gen. Mohammed Al-Bassami, said a total of 17,615 people were arrested, including 9,509 violators of residency, work and border security regulations, and organizers of 105 fake Hajj campaigns in various regions of the Kingdom. They have all been referred to the Public Prosecution.
He added 202,695 people who did not have a Hajj permit were sent back from the Makkah entry points and 128,999 vehicles that are not licensed to enter Makkah and the holy sites were also returned.
Al-Bassami said 33 people who transported pilgrims who did not hold Hajj permits were arrested and referred to the seasonal administrative committees under the General Directorate of Passports at the entrances to Makkah to implement the regulations against them.
He also said that the Hajj security forces implemented the security and organizational plans with high efficiency and professionalism.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Hajj 2023 Hajj permits

Saudi authorities distribute 2m Qur’an copies to departing Hajj pilgrims

Saudi authorities distribute 2m Qur’an copies to departing Hajj pilgrims
Updated 01 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi authorities distribute 2m Qur'an copies to departing Hajj pilgrims

Saudi authorities distribute 2m Qur’an copies to departing Hajj pilgrims
Updated 01 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance began distributing two million copies of the Qur’an on Saturday, Saudi Press Agency news agency reported.
The copies are being provided as a gift from King Salman to pilgrims who are departing to their home countries from King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah Islamic Port, as well as other land and airports following the annual Hajj pilgrimage, which commenced and concluded this week.
The Ministry is also distributing gift copies to public employees who served during this year’s Hajj season.


The Qur’an copies have been published by the King Fahd Complex for Printing of the Holy Qur’an and are available in various sizes and are printed in over 77 languages.
This distribution of the Qur’an initiative comes as part of the directives of the king and has been overseen by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Hajj 2023 Quran King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Qur'an Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Islamic Affairs

