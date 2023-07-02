Applications open for BTL training program in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Studio Production Training recently opened applications for its highly-anticipated training program as part of its “The Studio” initiative.

Backed by the Saudi Cultural Development Fund, the initiative aims to nurture a new generation of highly-skilled below-the-line production talent in Saudi Arabia. It will provide comprehensive support for filmmakers throughout the entire production process.

Studio Production Training aims to be a one-stop shop for aspiring filmmakers by providing training, mentoring, production resources and access to industry networks.

The initiative will consist of 16 opportunities and welcome more than 200 professionals and BTL talents to receive hands-on training from top-notch film professionals.

CEO of Studio Production Training Hajar Al-Naim said that the initiative was created to transform the film industry in the Kingdom.

“‘The Studio’ is not just a training program, it is a cornerstone of our mission to transform the filmmaking landscape in Saudi Arabia. With support from the Saudi Cultural Development Fund, we are aiming to create a pipeline of highly-skilled professionals who will be instrumental in shaping a vibrant and globally competitive filmmaking ecosystem in Saudi Arabia.”

Applications are open for emerging talents and aspiring filmmakers wanting to acquire the necessary skills needed to excel in BTL roles such as cinematography, production design, sound design, and post-production.

“We are calling on all aspiring filmmakers and production enthusiasts to seize this opportunity. Our commitment is to equip you with the necessary skills, knowledge, and opportunities to elevate Saudi Arabia’s filmmaking landscape,” Al-Naim said.

“Your creativity, paired with our training, will help write the next chapter of filmmaking in the Kingdom.”

Those interested can apply through the Studio Production Training website: www.spt-ksa.com.

Studio Production Training is currently partnered with various institutions, streaming platforms and production companies, including Netflix, Telfaz11 and the USC School of Cinematic Arts.