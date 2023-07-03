You are here

Ukraine, Israel and Spain qualify for Paris Olympics in men’s soccer
Ukraine’s Georgiy Sudakov celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal from a penalty kick during the Euro 2023 U21 Championship soccer match between Spain and Ukraine at the Giulesti stadium in Bucharest, Romania, June 27, 2023. (AP)
Updated 03 July 2023
AP

  • Olympic men’s soccer is an Under-23 tournament with three over-age players allowed in each squad
Updated 03 July 2023
AP

PARIS: Israel and Spain have qualified for the men’s soccer tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics because England won their quarterfinals game Sunday at the Under-21 European Championship.
Ukraine joined them later Sunday after winning the last quarterfinal 3-1 against France, which was already assured of playing at the Olympics as the host nation.
Israel and Spain had advanced to the semifinals on Saturday at the U21 Euros, putting themselves on track to take two of the three Olympic places available to join France which got a guaranteed direct entry.
England won 1-0 Sunday against Portugal in Kutaisi, Georgia, but is ineligible to represent Britain — the Olympic team that also includes Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales — in men’s soccer.
The England result ensured Olympic places were guaranteed for the other three semifinalists at the U21 Euros which are being co-hosted by Georgia and Romania. England will play Israel on Wednesday.
Ukraine will play Spain in the semifinals on Wednesday, despite falling behind early against France. Georgiy Sudakov scored twice before halftime and his Shakhtar Donetsk teammate Artem Bondarenko sealed the win in the 86th minute.
Russia was barred by UEFA last year from international tournaments because of its invasion of Ukraine and was removed from a qualifying group for the U21 Euros.
The 16-nation Olympic lineup in men’s soccer already includes the United States and Dominican Republic, plus host France.
Israel has played national-team soccer as a member of European soccer body UEFA since the 1990s because of political and security issues with Asian Football Confederation members.
Olympic men’s soccer is an Under-23 tournament with three over-age players allowed in each squad. Kylian Mbappé is expected to be available for selection by France.

Liverpool sign Szoboszlai from Leipzigas as Klopp overhauls his midfield
Updated 02 July 2023
AP

  • Hungarian star costs £60 million after the Reds trigger his release clause
Updated 02 July 2023
AP

MANCHESTER: Liverpool continued its midfield overhaul with the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai from Leipzig on Sunday.

The Hungary international cost £60 million ($76 million) after Liverpool triggered his release clause. He has agreed a five-year contract subject to him being granted a work permit to play in the UK

“For me it was perfect to make the next step in a club like this. The fans, the stadium, everything is really good,” Szoboszlai said.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp planned to revamp his midfield after last season’s disappointing campaign, which saw his team miss out on the Champions League for the first time in seven years and fail to win a trophy.

Szoboszlai, 22, follows the signing of Argentina’s World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, who completed a move from Brighton for a reported £35 million last month.

Klopp needed to strengthen in the heart of his team following the departures of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this offseason.

Fabio Carvalho has also joined Leipzig on a season-long loan.

Liverpool had been long-term admirers of Jude Bellingham, who joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for $110 million last month. It had also been linked with a move for Mason Mount, who is set to join Manchester United from Chelsea.

The signings of Szoboszlai and Mac Allister allowed Klopp to add more depth to what was a problem area last season due to injuries to key players.

Szoboszlai joined Leipzig from Salzburg in 2021, made 92 appearances and scored 20 goals.

The versatile midfielder, who can play wide, as a No. 8 or No. 10, had also been linked with Liverpool’s Premier League rival Newcastle.

Szoboszlai has 32 appearances for Hungary and was made captain last year.

US winger Weah signs five-year deal with Juventus
Updated 02 July 2023
AP

  • Juventus will pay Lille €10.3 million ($11.3 million) — in two installments — for Weah, plus up to €2.1 million ($2.3 million) in bonuses
  • Weah has played for Lille since 2019
Updated 02 July 2023
AP

TURIN, Italy: US winger Tim Weah completed a transfer to Juventus on Saturday, fulfilling a dream his father once had of playing for the storied Italian club.

The 23-year-old Weah, who is the son of former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberian President George Weah, signed a five-year contract with Juventus on the day the transfer market opened in Italy.

“Honored & Blessed to finally be Bianconeri. None of this would have been possible without the love and support of my wonderful family,” Weah wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you to everyone at Juventus for believing in me and giving me this opportunity to represent this legendary club.

“GRAZIE (thank you) to all the supporters for all the love they’ve shown me since day one and I can’t wait to meet you all very soon.”

Weah’s father also played in Italy, for AC Milan, but recently told Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport that he would have loved to play for Juventus.

“I have always been a Juventus fan,” George Weah said. “I fell in love with Juventus when (Michel) Platini played for them and if I was asked what other team I would have wanted to play for I would say Juventus.

“I really hope to see Tim play in Italy sooner or later.”

Juventus will pay Lille &euro;10.3 million ($11.3 million) — in two installments — for Weah, plus up to &euro;2.1 million ($2.3 million) in bonuses.

Weah has played for Lille since 2019. Before that he was on loan at Celtic from Paris Saint-Germain.

He won three French league titles with PSG and Lille and also helped Celtic to the Scottish title.

Weah has played 31 times for the US, scoring four goals. He was part of the squad that reached the last 16 at last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Weah was welcomed by about 100 enthusiastic Juventus fans when he arrived for his medical test on Thursday. Some were also waving American flags.

France forward Marcus Thuram, who completed his move to Juve’s fierce rival Inter Milan on the same day, commented on the post with an Italian flag and an emoji of hands making a heart. Thuram’s father Lilian played as a defender for Parma and Juventus.

Former Barcelona, Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas announces retirement from soccer at 36
Updated 02 July 2023
AP

  • Fabregas became Arsenal captain but left the club to return to Barcelona in 2011, a year after after helping Spain win the World Cup in South Africa
  • At Barcelona he won the 2012-13 Spanish league title but left the club to return to the Premier League with Chelsea a year later
Updated 02 July 2023
AP

LONDON: Former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas announced his retirement from soccer on Saturday at the age of 36 — nearly 20 years after making his debut for Arsenal as a 16-year-old.

The 2010 World Cup winner made the announcement on Twitter, one year into a two-year contract he signed last summer with Italian second-division team Como.

“It is with great sadness that the time has come for me to hang up my playing boots,” Fabregas said.

After joining Arsenal from Barcelona’s youth academy, he became the London club’s youngest player when he made his debut in a League Cup game in October 2003 at the age of 16 years, 177 days.

He went on to become Arsenal captain but left the club to return to Barcelona in 2011, a year after helping Spain win the World Cup in South Africa.

He was also a part of the Spain teams that won back-to-back European Championships in 2008 and 2012.

At Barcelona he won the 2012-13 Spanish league title but left the club to return to the Premier League with Chelsea a year later, helping the Blues to the league crown in 2015 and 2017.

He moved to French league club Monaco in 2019, where he played 68 times before signing for Como last summer.

“From my first days at Barca, Arsenal, Barca again, Chelsea, Monaco and Como, I will treasure them all,” Fabregas wrote. “From lifting the World Cup, the Euros, to winning everything in England and Spain and nearly all the European trophies, it has been a journey that I’ll never forget.”

Saudi Arabia involved in opening fixtures at Pan Arab Games football tournament
Updated 01 July 2023
Arab News

  • The matches are being held in the cities of Annaba and Constantine
Updated 01 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Pan Arab Games football tournament kicks off in Algeria on Sunday featuring eight national teams.

Hosts Algeria are up against Oman, Lebanon, and Sudan in Group A, while Saudi Arabia in Group B will face Syria, Palestine, and Mauritania.

The matches are being held in the cities of Annaba and Constantine.

The opening round of games sees Lebanon playing Sudan, followed by Algeria against Oman at the 19 May 1956 Stadium in Annaba. In the second group, Saudi Arabia will play against Syria, and Palestine will compete against Mauritania at the Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine.

The group stage of the tournament will continue until July 8, with the semifinal matches to be held on July 11, and the games for third place and final on July 14.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier to stand trial in racism probe
Updated 01 July 2023
AP

  • Galtier was referred to the public prosecutor’s office and will stand trial in Nice on Dec. 15
  • In a Twitter post prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme Galtier is to stand trial on charges of psychological harassment and discrimination
Updated 01 July 2023
AP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier has been summoned to stand trial in December as part of an investigation into racism allegations at his former club Nice, a prosecutor said Friday.

Galtier and his son, John Valovic-Galtier, were placed in custody for questioning on Friday morning.

After his son was released without charge, Galtier was referred to the public prosecutor’s office and will stand trial in Nice on Dec. 15 on charges of psychological harassment and discrimination, prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme posted on Twitter.

If found guilty, Galtier risks a maximum sentence of three years in jail and a fine of 45,000 euros ($49,000).

Galtier, who is on his way out at PSG but still under contract, denied accusations that he made racist and anti-Muslim comments when he was in charge of French club Nice when the scandal broke earlier this year.

RMC Sport and other French media published reports quoting a leaked email from former Nice director of football Julien Fournier to the club’s owners, in which he accused Galtier of saying there were too many Black and Muslim players in the squad.

Galtier said he felt hurt “at the deepest level” of his humanity by the accusations and has taken legal action.

Bonhomme said at the time a preliminary investigation had been opened into “discrimination on the grounds of alleged race or religion.” He said it was being handled by Nice police with searches of the club’s headquarters.

PSG head of communications Julien Maynard said “serious allegations” had been made against Galtier and that the club fully supported him.

RMC Sport said Fournier, who was at odds with Galtier during his tenure at Nice, wrote to Ineos director of sports Dave Brailsford to let him know about the details of a conversation he had with the coach.

Ineos acquired the southern club in 2019 and appointed Galtier as coach in 2021 after he won the title with Lille. He spent one season at Nice before joining PSG. Fournier left Nice in 2022 after more than a decade at the club.

Fournier allegedly said that Galtier complained in August 2021 that there were too many Black and Muslim players in the team, and that it did not reflect the ethnological profile of the city. Fournier told local newspaper Nice-Matin that he was not responsible for the leaked document.

Fournier had previously mentioned serious issues with Galtier during an interview with RMC, saying the PSG coach would never be able “to enter a locker room again” if he explained the reasons behind their dispute.

The 56-year-old Galtier led PSG to another French league title as expected, but PSG were eliminated early in the Champions League and the French Cup by rival Marseille this season. PSG’s form slumped after the World Cup, with 10 losses in 28 games in 2023.

Galtier has one year left on his contract but PSG has reportedly been holding talks with Luis Enrique to replace him in the coming days.

