Bernhard Langer, at age 65, wins the US Senior Open to break the Champions' victory record

Bernhard Langer, at age 65, wins the US Senior Open to break the Champions’ victory record
Bernhard Langer putts on the 12th green during the final round of the US Senior Open golf tournament Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Stevens Point, Wis. (AP)
Updated 36 sec ago
AP

Bernhard Langer, at age 65, wins the US Senior Open to break the Champions' victory record

Bernhard Langer, at age 65, wins the US Senior Open to break the Champions’ victory record
  • Langer finished at 7-under 277, with only eight players breaking par for the week
Updated 36 sec ago
AP

STEVENS POINT, Wisconsin: Bernhard Langer won the US Senior Open on Sunday at SentryWorld to break the PGA Tour Champions’ career victory record.
Pushing his record as the oldest winner on the 50-and-over tour to 65 years, 10 months, 5 days, the German star broke a tie with Hale Irwin for the victory mark with No. 46.
Seven strokes ahead on the back nine, Langer bogeyed the final three holes for 1-under 70 and a two-stroke victory over home-state favorite Steve Stricker on the tree-lined course with thick rough.
Langer finished at 7-under 277, with only eight players breaking par for the week. He shattered the tournament age record set by Allen Doyle in 2006 at Prairie Dunes at 57 years, 11 months, 14 days.
Also the 2010 US Senior Open winner at Sahalee outside Seattle, Langer extended his record for senior major victories to 12. He won the Chubb Classic in Florida in February to tie Irwin.
Stricker — from Madison, 100 miles to the south — birdied three of the last five holes for a 69. He won the first two senior majors of the year and took his hometown Madison event three weeks ago for his fourth Champions victory of the season.
Fellow Madison player Jerry Kelly was third at 4 under after a 71.
PGA TOUR
Rickie Fowler made a 12-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, outlasting Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin two weeks after squandering a chance to win his first major at the US Open.
The 34-year-old Fowler won his sixth PGA Tour title and first since the 2019 Phoenix Open.
After getting knocked down on the leaderboard at Detroit Golf Club, Fowler responded on his 72nd hole of the tournament with an approach from 145 feet that left him with a 3-foot birdie put to pull into a three-way tie with Morikawa and Hadwin.
Morikawa shot an 8-under 64 to match Hadwin (67) and Fowler (68) at 24 under.
Because of anticipated rain, the leaders teed off Sunday about five hours earlier than originaly scheduled, with threesomes starting on both the front and back nine.
LIV GOLF LEAGUE
Talor Gooch won his third LIV Golf League title of the year, making a curling 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole at Valderrama for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot victory over Bryson DeChambeau.
Gooch won $4 million. Along with victories in Australia and Singapore, the former Oklahoma State player now has earned $13,376,583 in eight LIV events this year.
Gooch finished at 12 under to become the first player with three victories in the Saudi-funded rival league. DeChambeau closed with a 69.
EUROPEAN TOUR
Daniel Hillier won the British Masters for his first European tour title and a spot in the British Open, making two late eagles in a two-shot victory.
Hillier shot a 6-under 66 at The Belfry to finish at 10 under. The New Zealander ran in a 40-foot eagle putt on par-5 15th, made birdie from a fairway bunker on the 16th and holed a 6-footer for eagle ion the par-5 17th.
England’s Oliver Wilson (71) and American Gunner Wiebe (66) tied for second.
KORN FERRY TOUR
Paul Barjon shot a 6-under 65 for a one-stroke victory in the Korn Ferry Tour’s Memorial Health Championship.
Barjon birdied five of the first seven holes, added birdies on the two back-nine par 5s and made only one bogey. The 30-year-old Frenchman finished at 26-under 258 at Panther Creek for his second career Korn Ferry Tour victory.
Jackson Suber was second after a 62. Tom Whitney was another stroke back after a 63-61 weekend.
OTHER TOURS
Jbe Kruger of South Africa closed with a 5-under 67 and won the Shigeo Nagashima Invitational Sega Sammy Cup by two shots over Anthony Quayle (64) and Naoyoku Kataoka (67) on the Japan Golf Tour. It was Kruger’s seventh win worldwide and second in Japan ... Darren Fichardt of South Africa closed with a 5-under 67 for a two-shot victory over Oliver Farr in Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge in France on the Challenge Tour. ... Former Notre Dame player Davis Lamb won the ATB Classic for his first PGA Tour Canada victory. He closed with 2-under 70 for a three-stroke victory at Northern Bear in Sherwood Park, Alberta. ... American Chandler Blanchet won the PGA Tour Latinoamerica Championship with a par on the third hole of a playoff at Quintana Roo, Mexico. ... Carmen Alonso of Spain shot a 4-under 68 to claim a one-shot victory over Johanna Gustavsson in the Ladies Open in Finland on the Ladies European Tour. ... Kokona Sakura closed with a 4-under 68 and beat Shiho Kuwaki in a playoff to capture the Shiseido Ladies Open on the Japan LPGA.

Topics: Bernhard Langer US Senior Open golf

Gooch birdies final hole to beat DeChambeau and win his 3rd LIV Golf title

Gooch birdies final hole to beat DeChambeau and win his 3rd LIV Golf title
Updated 02 July 2023
AP

Gooch birdies final hole to beat DeChambeau and win his 3rd LIV Golf title

Gooch birdies final hole to beat DeChambeau and win his 3rd LIV Golf title
  • Gooch won $4 million for the victory in Spain, becomes the first player with three victories in the Saudi-funded league
Updated 02 July 2023
AP

SOTOGRANDE, Spain: Talor Gooch won his third LIV Golf League title of the year on Sunday when he made a curling 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole at Valderrama for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot victory over Bryson DeChambeau.

Gooch won $4 million for the victory in Spain. Along with victories in Australia and Singapore, the former Oklahoma State player now has earned $13,376,583 in eight LIV events this year.
He also becomes the first player with three victories in the Saudi-funded rival league. Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson have two wins apiece.
DeChambeau started the third and final round with a one-shot lead and twice expanded that to a two-shot margin, the last time as they made the turn. Gooch caught him with birdies on the 10th and 13th holes, setting up the big finish.
Both birdied the par-5 17th. And then on the final hole, Gooch rolled in a right-to-left breaking putt to deny DeChambeau, who closed with a 69.
Koepka closed with a 68. He started three shots behind and fell further off the pace quickly. Koepka, the PGA Championship winner, tried to keep in range until a bogey on the 13th hole all but ended his chances.
Gooch finished at 12-under 201.
He previously won by three shots in Australia, and then followed that up with a playoff victory over Sergio Garcia in Singapore. Gooch had not played in a month leading up to Valderrama because he was not exempt and did not enter the US Open.
He is in the field for the British Open in three weeks. LIV Golf moves on to its next event outside London, where the series began a year ago.
On the team side, Joaquin Niemann and Sebastian Munoz each shot 68 to lead Torque to a comfortable victory.
 

Topics: LIV Golf League Talor Gooch

Fowler leads  Rocket Mortgage Classic at 20 under in  bid to end drought

Fowler leads  Rocket Mortgage Classic at 20 under in  bid to end drought
Updated 02 July 2023
AP

Fowler leads  Rocket Mortgage Classic at 20 under in  bid to end drought

Fowler leads  Rocket Mortgage Classic at 20 under in  bid to end drought
  • The 34-year-old Fowler has led or shared the 54-hole lead 10 times on the PGA Tour
  • Play was suspended for 1 hour, 42 minutes because of lightning in the area and the schedule for the final round was adjusted
Updated 02 July 2023
AP

DETROIT: Rickie Fowler has put himself in a position to win a PGA Tour title again.

He’s hoping to take advantage for a change.

Fowler birdied six of his last eight holes Saturday to surge into the Rocket Mortgage Classic lead at 20 under, giving him another chance to end a four-year PGA Tour victory drought.

“I’m not scared to fail,” said Fowler, who had an 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead over Adam Hdwin at Detroit Golf Club. “I’ve dealt with plenty of that.”

Indeed.

Two weeks ago in Los Angeles in the US Open, Fowler squandered a chance with a closing 75 in a fifth-place tie. And last week at the Travelers Championship, he shot a career-best 60 in the third round to contend and closed with a 69 to drop into a tie for 13th.

“Felt really good Sunday last week and just didn’t get anything going, didn’t get anything out of it,” Fowler said. “Sunday at the US Open, timing got a little off.”

The 34-year-old Fowler has led or shared the 54-hole lead 10 times on the PGA Tour, and has converted the advantage into a championship just twice.

Fowler, who has never won a major, won the 2019 Phoenix Open for his only victory in six years. He’s making his 96th start since his last title, shooting to end the longest drought of his career and win for the sixth time on the PGA Tour.

“Whether it happens (Sunday) or not, it’s going to happen here soon,” said Fowler, who has seven top-10 finishes this season and is No. 17 in the FedEx Cup standings. “I’ve been playing a lot of really good golf and been putting myself in good positions.

“This definitely won’t be the last.”

Hadwin had a season-low 63 to tie the tournament record.

“One of the hardest things in golf is to get out of your own way when things are going well,” he said. “I’ve been victim of that.”

Hadwin was the victim of mistaken identity a few weeks ago when he was tackled by a security guard at the Canadian Open after fellow Canadian Nick Taylor’s victory.

Hadwin rushed the 18th green at Oakdale in Toronto while spraying celebratory bubbly from a bottle after Taylor beat Tommy Fleetwood. A guard trying to protect Taylor took Hadwin to the ground and videos of the scene went viral on social media.

“Everybody knows who I am because I’m the guy who got tackled,” he said.

Taylor Pendrith, who is also Canadian, was third at 18 under after a 67. The big hitter bogeyed two of his last four holes at Detroit Golf Club.

Hadwin is hoping to become the fifth player from Canada to win on the PGA Tour this season.

“I certainly don’t want to be left behind,” he said. “It’s a pretty fun leaderboard right now with Taylor and I at the top on Canada Day.”

If Hadwin or Pendrith win the Rocket Mortgage Classic, it will mark the first time that five-plus players from outside the US won on the PGA Tour in one season since six Australians earned titles during the 2013-14 season.

Monday qualifier Peter Kuest (65) and Aaron Rai (68) were 17 under. Taylor Moore (69) was another stroke back with four other players, including Collin Morikawa, who shot a 67 for the second straight day.

Play was suspended for 1 hour, 42 minutes because of lightning in the area and the schedule for the final round was adjusted in the hopes of completing the final round with inclement weather in the forecast.

The leaders will tee off Sunday morning just before 9 a.m. — about 5 hours before the original schedule — and threesomes will start on both the front and back nine.

Topics: PGA Tour Rickie Fowler Rocket Mortgage Classic

DeChambeau eagles the final hole to take LIV Golf lead in Spain

DeChambeau eagles the final hole to take LIV Golf lead in Spain
Updated 02 July 2023
AP

DeChambeau eagles the final hole to take LIV Golf lead in Spain

DeChambeau eagles the final hole to take LIV Golf lead in Spain
  • DeChambeau has yet to win against the 48-man field on the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League, and this might be his best chance
  • Johnson shared the opening-round lead but could only manage a 71, leaving him five back
Updated 02 July 2023
AP

SOTOGRANDE, Spain: Bryson DeChambeau made eagle on his final hole at the par-5 17th for an 8-under 63 and a one-shot lead over Talor Gooch on Saturday in LIV Golf-Valderrama.

DeChambeau has yet to win against the 48-man field on the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League, and this might be his best chance. He played bogey-free for the day, and his eagle allowed him to move into the lead going into the third and final round.

Gooch, who won back-to-back LIV Golf events in Australia and Singapore earlier this year, had the lead for much of the second round at Valderrama, with eight birdies against one bogey. But then he took a second bogey on the 18th hole and finished with a par for a 65.

PGA champion Brooks Koepka, who already has two LIV Golf wins along with Gooch and Dustin Johnson, got his lone mistake out of the way early and shot 65. He was three shots behind DeChambeau.

Johnson shared the opening-round lead but could only manage a 71, leaving him five back. Jason Kokrak was a late arrival due to travel from Ohio and was tied for the 18-hole lead with Johnson. He shot 74 and fell eight shots behind.

DeChambeau was at 9-under 133.

Among those at 1-under 141 was Sergio Garcia, who knows Valderrama as well as anyone. He had to settle for a 71 and was well back in his bid for a first LIV victory.

Topics: LIV Golf Bryson Dechambeau LIV Golf League LIV Golf-Valderrama Taylor Gooch

Kokrak shares LIV lead with DJ after wild travel plan to Spain

Kokrak shares LIV lead with DJ after wild travel plan to Spain
Updated 01 July 2023
AP

Kokrak shares LIV lead with DJ after wild travel plan to Spain

Kokrak shares LIV lead with DJ after wild travel plan to Spain
  • Kokrak played Valderrama for the first time with six birdies and a pair of bogeys
  • Valderrama previously hosted the 1997 Ryder Cup, a pair of World Golf Championships and was a European tour event until it switched to LIV Golf
Updated 01 July 2023
AP

SOTOGRANDE, Spain: Jason Kokrak had to go through four countries over three days to reach Spain and then managed a 4-under 67 to share the lead with Dustin Johnson in LIV Golf-Valderrama.

Johnson was coming off a tie for 10th in the US Open two weeks ago for his best finish in a major this year. He played bogey-free over his last 16 holes at Valderrama as he goes for his second LIV win this year.

Kokrak was supposed to leave his home in northern Ohio on Monday until flight cancelations led to an unusual itinerary. He wound up going from Cleveland to Detroit to Amsterdam to Frankfurt, Germany, and then on to Malaga in the south of Spain. He arrived Wednesday morning. His golf clubs got there Thursday evening.

He played Valderrama for the first time with six birdies and a pair of bogeys.

Anirban Lahiri was one shot behind after a 68.

Valderrama previously hosted the 1997 Ryder Cup, a pair of World Golf Championships and was a European tour event until it switched to LIV Golf.

“You’re going to make bogeys around this golf course, and if you drive it straight and drive it in the fairway here, you’re going to make a couple birdies and be in the mix,” Kokrak said.

British Open champion Cameron Smith had three bogeys and two birdies before he reached his sixth hole. Four birdies in a six-hole stretch in the middle of his round sent him to a 69.

Sergio Garcia in his home tournament for LIV Golf had a 70, while PGA champion Brooks Koepka had four bogeys, four birdies and a 71.

“It was a grind. I’m not going to lie,” Garcia said. “I hit some good shots, but more than anything, I chipped and putted very nicely. That kind of saved me a little bit.”

Topics: Jason Kokrak Sotogrande Dustin Johnson LIV Golf-Valderrama

Talor Gooch, 4Aces GC top LIV Golf individual, team tables at halfway mark

Talor Gooch, 4Aces GC top LIV Golf individual, team tables at halfway mark
Updated 27 June 2023
Arab News

Talor Gooch, 4Aces GC top LIV Golf individual, team tables at halfway mark

Talor Gooch, 4Aces GC top LIV Golf individual, team tables at halfway mark
  • CEO Greg Norman hails ‘incredible performances’ so far this season
  • Championship continues this week at Real Club Valderrama, its first event on Spanish soil
Updated 27 June 2023
Arab News

Seven events into the LIV Golf League’s first official 14-tournament season and the individual and team championship competitions are heating up, while those at the bottom of the table face possible relegation.

Talor Gooch of RangeGoats GC leads the individual standings with 96 points, thanks to impressive back-to-back wins in Adelaide and Singapore. Stinger GC’s Branden Grace and Smash GC captain and 2023 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka trail closely behind with 86 and 85 points, respectively.

4Aces GC, captained by Dustin Johnson, lead the team competition with 124 points, followed by Stinger GC (108) and Torque GC (97). Torque, captained by Joaquin Niemann, took home the team trophy at LIV Golf DC and became this season’s first two-time team champions.

“The incredible performances this season in Mexico, Australia, Singapore and throughout the US have matched the fan energy and global excitement for the league’s launch,” said Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf.

“As we hit the season’s homestretch, the pursuit for championships will continue to showcase the world-class competition on display among many of the best players on the planet, and I’m eager for our fans to enjoy the high-stakes race set to unfold.”

As announced at the start of the season, LIV Golf’s unique format features two season-long leaderboards, where points for both teams and individuals are earned at each tournament. At the conclusion of the 13th and final regular tournament, the standings determine the seeding for the season-ending team championship. The top four teams receive a first-round bye in the multiple-day event that determines the overall winner.

In the individual standings, the player with the most points at the end of the season is named the individual champion.

The individual standings are broken down into three categories, with final positions potentially impacting a player’s status in the league:

Lock Zone: Players finishing in the top 24 secure their spot in the LIV Golf League for next season.

Open Zone: Players finishing 25th to 44th face potential trade or release by their team.

Drop Zone: Players finishing 45th and lower are relegated from the league but automatically qualify for the promotions tournament and the chance to earn their spot back for next season.

Topics: golf

