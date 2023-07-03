You are here

UAE's Al-Qemzi makes F1H2O podium as Andersson extends championship lead with win in France

UAE’s Al-Qemzi makes F1H2O podium as Andersson extends championship lead with win in France
Thani Al-Qemzi on his way to a podium finish at the Grand Prix of France in Macon (Simon Palfrader)
Updated 03 July 2023
Arab News

UAE’s Al-Qemzi makes F1H2O podium as Andersson extends championship lead with win in France

UAE’s Al-Qemzi makes F1H2O podium as Andersson extends championship lead with win in France
  • Team Abu Dhabi’s veteran driver produces battling performance on day of drama
Updated 03 July 2023
Arab News

MACON: Team Abu Dhabi’s Thani Al-Qemzi produced a battling performance to claim a 44th career podium finish today as Jonas Andersson won the Grand Prix of France to extend his lead in the F1H2O World Championship.

Andersson, the 2021 world champion, recorded a comfortable victory from Sharjah Team’s Ferdinand Zandbergen and Al-Qemzi in a race littered with dramatic moments on the Saone River in Macon.

After edging out Andersson to secure pole position in spectacular fashion 24 hours earlier, Team Abu Dhabi’s three-time world champion, Shaun Torrente, was disqualified for a race infringement when he missed a buoy while holding the early lead.

Torrente had made a perfect start and was building his advantage over the Swede before a misjudgment at a turn on the third lap saw him cut inside a buoy and make a prohibited 360-degree turn to reenter the race.

A mechanical failure for Frenchman Cedric Deguine brought out the first of three yellow flags, and the second followed soon afterwards when Finland’s Filip Roms flipped his boat.

From the restart, Al-Qemzi, who had climbed four places after starting ninth, powered his way up to third as he looked to build on a career record which includes 10 Grand Prix wins, two championship runners-up spots and six third-place finishes.

Within moments, the race mayhem continued as Alberto Comparato and Marit Stromoy collided to halt the Grand Prix again, but none of the interruptions could shake the composure of Andersson who continued on his untroubled path to victory.

With Andersson opening up a 15-point championship lead over Victory Team’s Erik Stark, who finished fifth today, Team Abu Dhabi will still hold hopes of challenging for both the drivers’ and team titles when the championship resumes in Sardinia at the end of September.

UIM F1H2O World Championship leading points positions:

1. Jonas Andersson 43

2. Erik Stark 28

3. Ferdinand Zandbergen 27

4. Bartek Marszalek 20

5. Thani Al-Qemzi 19

6. Peter Morin 18

7. Shaun Torrente 17

8. Sami Selio 15

9. Filip Roms 11

10. Brent Dillard 11

 

Former finalist Matteo Berrettini unseeded and 'feeling the pressure' ahead of Wimbledon opener

Former finalist Matteo Berrettini unseeded and ‘feeling the pressure’ ahead of Wimbledon opener
Just two years ago, Matteo Berrettini was playing in a Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic. (File/AFP)
Updated 03 July 2023
Reem Abulleil

Former finalist Matteo Berrettini unseeded and ‘feeling the pressure’ ahead of Wimbledon opener

Former finalist Matteo Berrettini unseeded and ‘feeling the pressure’ ahead of Wimbledon opener
  • Italian previously at world No. 6, now low on confidence as he gets set for rematch with countryman Lorenzo Sonego
Updated 03 July 2023
Reem Abulleil

For a player who not so long ago was consistently making the second week at the Grand Slams, including a stretch of five consecutive major quarterfinal appearances, limiting expectations and venturing into the unknown can feel like alien concepts.

Just two years ago, Matteo Berrettini was playing in a Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic. The Italian power hitter was a constant fixture in the top 10 from October 2019 until June 2022.

Last year, returning from a right-hand injury that forced him out of the 2022 clay swing, Berrettini enjoyed a stunning return to action, putting together a nine-match winning streak on grass ahead of the Championships by winning back-to-back titles in Stuttgart and Queens only to then withdraw from Wimbledon due to a bout of COVID-19.

This year, Berrettini’s fortunes took another hit when he sustained an oblique muscle injury in Monte Carlo and once again had to skip the clay season. He played his first match in two months on grass in Stuttgart but walked off court in tears following a 6-1, 6-2 opening defeat to his good friend and fellow Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

“Despite feeling match fit and ready. I clearly was not,” admitted the 27-year-old later in an Instagram post.

After being seeded in his last 13 majors, Berrettini arrives at Wimbledon short on match play — he has played a total of 14 matches in 2023 — low on confidence, ranked outside the top 30 for the first time in four years, and unseeded at a Grand Slam for the first time since the 2019 Australian Open.

It is a lot to wrap one’s head around.

“I’ve felt better in my career. Obviously I don’t have any matches, in football they say ‘in my legs.’ But I think the will is bigger than that,” Berrettini told a small group of reporters at the All England Club on Sunday, the eve of Wimbledon 2023.

“I don’t know what to expect actually. I know I’ve been working really hard, not just in the last two weeks, but before that, before coming back and starting to play on grass.

“I know it’s not been the perfect preparation for a Slam and I don’t have like crazy expectations about that. And I have to deal with that.

“I’ve always been a player in the last three years that coming into a Slam, I always thought about how can I reach the final? How can I have a long run? Right now it changed a little bit, not because I don’t believe in my tennis, but because it’s important (to) build up your body and your physical state I would say.”

Berrettini gave a little chuckle when asked if he was ready for best-of-five tennis. His first test at Wimbledon comes on Tuesday and it is a rematch with none other than the man who just handed him a hefty defeat: Sonego.

 

All the injury setbacks have understandably taken a toll on Berrettini mentally and while he knows it is all part of being a professional athlete, he concedes that staying on the sidelines in an unrelenting sport like tennis is tough to accept.

“It’s, I think, a fight with yourself as well. In a way I feel everything that is happening is part of a process, it’s part of life; everybody has ups and downs,” he said.

“And you have to deal with that. But at the same time this is a sport that makes you feel like you’re in a rush all the time. You have to come back, you’re losing points, you’re losing the ranking, you don’t really have time to say, ‘Okay now I’m going to be in the best shape possible and I’m going to come back.’

“Because I didn’t want to miss (the) grass season as well; I didn’t want to miss clay season in the first place. So it’s always kind of you’re running all the time but at the same time you have to be wise. And obviously the pressure from outside and the pressure from inside, so it’s different, it’s something that you, I would say, every day you’re learning a little bit more.”

Like any elite athlete, the former world No. 6 — now down to 38 in the rankings — places a significant amount of pressure on himself.  It is what makes them strive for excellence, and what makes them often achieve it.

But external pressure is a different beast. It can come from anywhere and everywhere, the source sometimes surprising, and other times all too predictable.

“Obviously I feel the pressure. Obviously I feel that I come here and I’m not seeded in a Slam, which is different. But at the same time it’s me, it’s what I’m doing and every day I’m working really hard to get back there,” explained Berrettini.

“Every day I wake up in the morning I’m like, ‘Okay this is what’s happening right now, we just fight through this, and I give my best.’ So that’s what’s really important for me.”

Asked to expand on where he feels that external pressure is coming from, Berrettini said: “From everywhere. When I came here for the first time in 2018, probably there was one journalist here (in the press conference).

“Right now for example I completely shut down my social media, I don’t read anything about it. I’m kind of living in a bubble because my brain never stops working. I’m like that. So even if it’s something that doesn’t really get me, I know in the back of my mind something is going to pop. So it’s different.

“For example, four years ago, three years ago nobody was stopping me in the street in London and saying, ‘Oh, this year you’re going to win Wimbledon.’ This is something that is happening right now.

“So everything changed and you have to deal with that. Sometimes you can deal with it in a way, sometimes in another way. But that’s where the pressure is coming from.

“Which is nice, because it means that I did something great. But at the same time sometimes, especially when maybe you’re not feeling great, the confidence is not really up there, you have to deal with this and it’s a little bit tougher.”

Anthony Joshua plans busy calendar with UK and Saudi Arabia at center stage

Anthony Joshua plans busy calendar with UK and Saudi Arabia at center stage
Updated 03 July 2023
Cormac O’Donell

Anthony Joshua plans busy calendar with UK and Saudi Arabia at center stage

Anthony Joshua plans busy calendar with UK and Saudi Arabia at center stage
  • British boxer set to fight Dillian Whyte at the O2 in London on Aug. 12
  • Promoter Eddie Hearn in talks for Deontay Wilder bout in Kingdom
Updated 03 July 2023
Cormac O’Donell

Anthony Joshua looks set to have a busy remainder of 2023 as he looks set to appear in a pair of potential fights in the heavyweight division — in the UK and Saudi Arabia.
According to Sky Sports, Dillian Whyte has signed a contract to fight Joshua on Aug. 12 in London’s O2 arena. This makes it the third time they have faced each other — once as amateurs, which Whyte won, and in 2015 for the vacant British Heavyweight title that saw Joshua emerge the victor.
With both fighters coming off victories, being from the UK and looking to get back into title contention, the fight is an appropriate and competitive matchup. Whyte is no doubt aware of Joshua’s potential future plans and is seeking to insert himself into discussions with a victory.
Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn is in talks with representatives from Saudi Arabian promoters Skill Challenge Entertainment, who are in London, for a potential fight with former champion Deontay Wilder in December or January.
The ongoing talks, taking place from Friday to Monday, were successful according to Hearn. Speaking to Boxing News on Saturday, he said: “We’re in a great place with them. We virtually have a deal agreed in principle, subject to a few final discussions.”
A fight with Wilder would mark the third time Joshua has fought in the Kingdom, having previously recaptured his unified belts in a rematch with Andy Ruiz in the Diriyah Arena in 2019, before losing to Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah in 2022.
The heavyweight division has had a rather stagnant 2023 so far, all of which looks set to change over the latter half of the year. There is the Usyk versus Daniel Dubois fight scheduled for August, Zhilei Zhang taking on Joe Joyce in September, and an imminent “game-changing” announcement for Tyson Fury this week, according to promoter Frank Warren.

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes welcomes Fortnite elite to Riyadh for $2m prize pool battle  

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes welcomes Fortnite elite to Riyadh for $2m prize pool battle  
Last year’s Gamers8 ft. Fortnite winners Malibuca (left), from Galaxy Racer, and EpikWhale, from TSM. (Gamers8)
Updated 03 July 2023
Arab News
Arab News

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes welcomes Fortnite elite to Riyadh for $2m prize pool battle  

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes welcomes Fortnite elite to Riyadh for $2m prize pool battle  
  • 4-day tournament runs from Thursday July 6 until Sunday July 9
Updated 03 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Gamers8, the biggest esports and gaming festival worldwide, kickstarts the eight-week summer series by welcoming the world’s best Fortnite teams and players to Riyadh this weekend.

The eagerly anticipated four-day Fortnite tournament begins on Thursday July 6 and has a $2 million prize pool, with the winners taking home a cool $500,000.

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, Gamers8 featuring Fortnite has 44 duos competing in Riyadh.

Last year’s Gamers8 featuring Fortnite event saw Malibuca, from Galaxy Racer, and EpikWhale, from TSM, claim the Standard version crown and earn $250,000. Malibuca also took home an extra $100,000 in prize money as the MVP, or Most-Valued Player. The victors of the Zero Build tournament — who also collected a cool $250,000 in winnings — were Anas, from Guild Esports, and Pinq, from Tundra Esports.

Faisal bin Homran, director at the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “Gamers8: The Land of Heroes is delighted to welcome back Fortnite to our roster of elite competitions that will make Boulevard Riyadh City the place to be this summer. Fortnite is one of the most popular games across Saudi Arabia and far beyond and was a beloved part of our schedule last season.

“This series will continue to deliver fierce competition from the top Fortnite players around the world, ensuring Gamers8: The Land of Heroes is the destination for elite esports champions and the unrivaled pinnacle of gaming and esports festivals worldwide.”

The Gamers8 featuring Fortnite format this time is Zero Build, where building is disabled in this mode, but the Overshield is enabled. The tournament starts with one day of local qualifiers that will see the best five duos from the region qualify for the main event.

The main event takes place from July 7 to 9 over 18 matches, 44 duos, and on a points-based system.

Fortnite is the opening tournament in this summer’s Gamers8: The Land of Heroes season alongside Tekken, which also takes place at Boulevard Riyadh City on the same dates.

This year’s Gamers8 has a prize pool of $45 million — triple that of the tournament last year.

The festival concludes with the Next World Forum, a gaming and esports event on Aug. 30 and 31, that brings together sector leaders and experts from around the world.

Bernhard Langer, at age 65, wins the US Senior Open to break the Champions' victory record

Bernhard Langer, at age 65, wins the US Senior Open to break the Champions’ victory record
Updated 03 July 2023
AP
AP

Bernhard Langer, at age 65, wins the US Senior Open to break the Champions’ victory record

Bernhard Langer, at age 65, wins the US Senior Open to break the Champions’ victory record
  • Langer finished at 7-under 277, with only eight players breaking par for the week
Updated 03 July 2023
AP

STEVENS POINT, Wisconsin: Bernhard Langer won the US Senior Open on Sunday at SentryWorld to break the PGA Tour Champions’ career victory record.
Pushing his record as the oldest winner on the 50-and-over tour to 65 years, 10 months, 5 days, the German star broke a tie with Hale Irwin for the victory mark with No. 46.
Seven strokes ahead on the back nine, Langer bogeyed the final three holes for 1-under 70 and a two-stroke victory over home-state favorite Steve Stricker on the tree-lined course with thick rough.
Langer finished at 7-under 277, with only eight players breaking par for the week. He shattered the tournament age record set by Allen Doyle in 2006 at Prairie Dunes at 57 years, 11 months, 14 days.
Also the 2010 US Senior Open winner at Sahalee outside Seattle, Langer extended his record for senior major victories to 12. He won the Chubb Classic in Florida in February to tie Irwin.
Stricker — from Madison, 100 miles to the south — birdied three of the last five holes for a 69. He won the first two senior majors of the year and took his hometown Madison event three weeks ago for his fourth Champions victory of the season.
Fellow Madison player Jerry Kelly was third at 4 under after a 71.
PGA TOUR
Rickie Fowler made a 12-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, outlasting Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin two weeks after squandering a chance to win his first major at the US Open.
The 34-year-old Fowler won his sixth PGA Tour title and first since the 2019 Phoenix Open.
After getting knocked down on the leaderboard at Detroit Golf Club, Fowler responded on his 72nd hole of the tournament with an approach from 145 feet that left him with a 3-foot birdie put to pull into a three-way tie with Morikawa and Hadwin.
Morikawa shot an 8-under 64 to match Hadwin (67) and Fowler (68) at 24 under.
Because of anticipated rain, the leaders teed off Sunday about five hours earlier than originaly scheduled, with threesomes starting on both the front and back nine.
LIV GOLF LEAGUE
Talor Gooch won his third LIV Golf League title of the year, making a curling 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole at Valderrama for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot victory over Bryson DeChambeau.
Gooch won $4 million. Along with victories in Australia and Singapore, the former Oklahoma State player now has earned $13,376,583 in eight LIV events this year.
Gooch finished at 12 under to become the first player with three victories in the Saudi-funded rival league. DeChambeau closed with a 69.
EUROPEAN TOUR
Daniel Hillier won the British Masters for his first European tour title and a spot in the British Open, making two late eagles in a two-shot victory.
Hillier shot a 6-under 66 at The Belfry to finish at 10 under. The New Zealander ran in a 40-foot eagle putt on par-5 15th, made birdie from a fairway bunker on the 16th and holed a 6-footer for eagle ion the par-5 17th.
England’s Oliver Wilson (71) and American Gunner Wiebe (66) tied for second.
KORN FERRY TOUR
Paul Barjon shot a 6-under 65 for a one-stroke victory in the Korn Ferry Tour’s Memorial Health Championship.
Barjon birdied five of the first seven holes, added birdies on the two back-nine par 5s and made only one bogey. The 30-year-old Frenchman finished at 26-under 258 at Panther Creek for his second career Korn Ferry Tour victory.
Jackson Suber was second after a 62. Tom Whitney was another stroke back after a 63-61 weekend.
OTHER TOURS
Jbe Kruger of South Africa closed with a 5-under 67 and won the Shigeo Nagashima Invitational Sega Sammy Cup by two shots over Anthony Quayle (64) and Naoyoku Kataoka (67) on the Japan Golf Tour. It was Kruger’s seventh win worldwide and second in Japan ... Darren Fichardt of South Africa closed with a 5-under 67 for a two-shot victory over Oliver Farr in Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge in France on the Challenge Tour. ... Former Notre Dame player Davis Lamb won the ATB Classic for his first PGA Tour Canada victory. He closed with 2-under 70 for a three-stroke victory at Northern Bear in Sherwood Park, Alberta. ... American Chandler Blanchet won the PGA Tour Latinoamerica Championship with a par on the third hole of a playoff at Quintana Roo, Mexico. ... Carmen Alonso of Spain shot a 4-under 68 to claim a one-shot victory over Johanna Gustavsson in the Ladies Open in Finland on the Ladies European Tour. ... Kokona Sakura closed with a 4-under 68 and beat Shiho Kuwaki in a playoff to capture the Shiseido Ladies Open on the Japan LPGA.

Ukraine, Israel and Spain qualify for Paris Olympics in men's soccer

Ukraine, Israel and Spain qualify for Paris Olympics in men’s soccer
Updated 03 July 2023
AP
AP

Ukraine, Israel and Spain qualify for Paris Olympics in men’s soccer

Ukraine, Israel and Spain qualify for Paris Olympics in men’s soccer
  • Olympic men’s soccer is an Under-23 tournament with three over-age players allowed in each squad
Updated 03 July 2023
AP

PARIS: Israel and Spain have qualified for the men’s soccer tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics because England won their quarterfinals game Sunday at the Under-21 European Championship.
Ukraine joined them later Sunday after winning the last quarterfinal 3-1 against France, which was already assured of playing at the Olympics as the host nation.
Israel and Spain had advanced to the semifinals on Saturday at the U21 Euros, putting themselves on track to take two of the three Olympic places available to join France which got a guaranteed direct entry.
England won 1-0 Sunday against Portugal in Kutaisi, Georgia, but is ineligible to represent Britain — the Olympic team that also includes Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales — in men’s soccer.
The England result ensured Olympic places were guaranteed for the other three semifinalists at the U21 Euros which are being co-hosted by Georgia and Romania. England will play Israel on Wednesday.
Ukraine will play Spain in the semifinals on Wednesday, despite falling behind early against France. Georgiy Sudakov scored twice before halftime and his Shakhtar Donetsk teammate Artem Bondarenko sealed the win in the 86th minute.
Russia was barred by UEFA last year from international tournaments because of its invasion of Ukraine and was removed from a qualifying group for the U21 Euros.
The 16-nation Olympic lineup in men’s soccer already includes the United States and Dominican Republic, plus host France.
Israel has played national-team soccer as a member of European soccer body UEFA since the 1990s because of political and security issues with Asian Football Confederation members.
Olympic men’s soccer is an Under-23 tournament with three over-age players allowed in each squad. Kylian Mbappé is expected to be available for selection by France.

