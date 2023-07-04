You are here

  • Home
  • No new ‘Partygate’ probe against UK’s Johnson: police

No new ‘Partygate’ probe against UK’s Johnson: police

No new ‘Partygate’ probe against UK’s Johnson: police
UK Police said the events, alleged to have taken place between June 2020 and May 2021, ‘do not meet the retrospective criteria for opening an investigation.’ (Getty Images)
Short Url

https://arab.news/btshg

Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

No new ‘Partygate’ probe against UK’s Johnson: police

No new ‘Partygate’ probe against UK’s Johnson: police
  • Johnson, 59, and more than 120 government officials, previously received police fines for holding a series of gatherings at Downing Street during the pandemic
  • The revelations caused public outrage and contributed to his resignation last July — he insisted the latest accusations were false
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Boris Johnson will not face another formal probe into allegations that he broke Covid lockdown laws at the UK prime minister’s country residence, police announced on Tuesday.
Officers said in May that they were looking into possible rule-breaking at Chequers involving Johnson, his family and friends, at a time when legal limits on social gatherings were in place.
Other “potential breaches” at Downing Street of the laws the government ordered the public to follow were also assessed.
But in a joint statement, Thames Valley Police and London’s Metropolitan Police said the events, alleged to have taken place between June 2020 and May 2021, “do not meet the retrospective criteria for opening an investigation.”
Johnson, 59, and more than 120 government officials, previously received police fines for holding a series of gatherings at Downing Street during the pandemic.
The revelations caused public outrage and contributed to his resignation last July. He insisted the latest accusations were false.
A parliamentary committee recently concluded that Johnson repeatedly lied to MPs, and was in contempt of parliament, ruling that he would have been suspended for 90 days had he not quit as a lawmaker.
The long-running “Partygate” affair is not fully over for the ruling Conservative party, as the Met said it was reopening an investigation into a Christmas party held at its party headquarters in December 2020.
Photos and videos published in the British media of the so-called “jingle and mingle” event showed Tory staffers drinking and dancing.
The Met said it was also opening an investigation into potential breaches of coronavirus regulations at parliament, also in December 2020.
That is thought to refer to a drinks event attended by a Tory member of the same parliamentary committee which ruled that Johnson repeatedly lied to parliament about “Partygate.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Boris Johnson partygate Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Related

UK’s PM launches new ‘Partygate’ defense as rebels mobilize
World
UK’s PM launches new ‘Partygate’ defense as rebels mobilize
UK PM Johnson faces new call to resign over ‘partygate’
World
UK PM Johnson faces new call to resign over ‘partygate’

Indonesia urges UN to implement Palestine resolutions in wake of Israeli attacks 

Indonesia urges UN to implement Palestine resolutions in wake of Israeli attacks 
Updated 6 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia urges UN to implement Palestine resolutions in wake of Israeli attacks 

Indonesia urges UN to implement Palestine resolutions in wake of Israeli attacks 
  • At least 9 Palestinians killed, 100 injured following Israeli attacks on Jenin
  • UNSC has passed more than 180 resolutions regarding Palestine since 1948 
Updated 6 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia called on the UN Security Council on Tuesday for the immediate implementation of all of its resolutions related to Palestine, as it condemned deadly Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank. 

At least nine Palestinians were killed and 100 injured after Israel launched a ground offensive and airstrikes on Jenin on Monday. Video footage showed bulldozers tearing up the Palestinian city and Israeli tanks outside it in an operation allegedly focused on militant targets. 

Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, was among the latest to react to the Israeli violence, following widespread condemnation from the Arab and Muslim world. 

“Indonesia strongly condemns the Israeli military attack in Jenin, the West Bank, which left dozens of Palestinian civilians dead and injured. The military attack is unacceptable and only worsens the humanitarian situation in Palestine and complicates peace efforts,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. 

“Israeli action cannot be (met) with impunity. The United Nations Security Council must immediately take a firm stance to implement all UNSC resolutions consistently.” 

The UNSC has passed more than 180 resolutions regarding Palestine since 1948, including the most recent from 2016, which demanded that Israel stop building settlements in the Palestinian territories it has occupied since 1967. 

Indonesia has long been a staunch supporter of Palestine, advocating for a two-state solution with an independent Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. 

The recent deadly violence in Jenin has also drawn condemnation from Indonesian civil society. 

“We call on Israel to stop the attacks and withdraw all of their troops. This is to prevent even more civilian casualties,” Medical Emergency Rescue Committee, an Indonesian nongovernmental organization that provides relief aid in Palestine, said in a statement. 

“The UN Security Council needs to send an observation team to oversee and make sure Israel pulls out their troops from Jenin camp and does not launch attacks anymore.” 

Topics: Indonesia Palestine Israel West Bank

Related

Israeli soldiers fire tear gas canisters from an armoured vehicle during an ongoing military operation in the occupied West Bank
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia condemns continued Israeli escalation in West Bank
Palestinian attacker wounds 8 in Tel Aviv as Israel presses on with West Bank operation
Middle-East
Palestinian attacker wounds 8 in Tel Aviv as Israel presses on with West Bank operation

NATO head Stoltenberg’s mandate extended to 2024

NATO head Stoltenberg’s mandate extended to 2024
Updated 04 July 2023
AFP

NATO head Stoltenberg’s mandate extended to 2024

NATO head Stoltenberg’s mandate extended to 2024
Updated 04 July 2023
AFP

BRUSSELS: NATO’s members on Tuesday extended the tenure of alliance head Jens Stoltenberg for one year, after struggling to find a replacement in the shadow of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The announcement comes one week ahead of a summit of NATO leaders in Lithuania that will be dominated by the Western military alliance’s response to the conflict and Ukraine’s push for membership.
“Honoured by NATO allies’ decision to extend my term as secretary general until 1 October 2024,” Stoltenberg, 64, said in a statement. “In a more dangerous world, our alliance is more important than ever.”
NATO’s 31 countries made the call to extend the tenure of the former Norwegian prime minister — at the helm of the alliance since 2014 — after failing to agree an obvious replacement.
Others seen as potential candidates for the post of NATO secretary general, including Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and British Defense Minister Ben Wallace, had recently dropped out of contention.
Frederiksen appeared to meet the requirements of some European allies as a possible first female leader and by being from the European Union.
But NATO nations on the alliance’s eastern flank were pushing for someone from their region to take the reins, to underscore a tougher stance on Russia.
Britain’s Wallace put himself forward but numerous NATO allies wanted a former head of state or government in charge, and France insisted on someone from an EU country.
Stoltenberg — whose tenure was already extended for a year shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 — has the strong backing of the United States and other key allies.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomed the latest extension and said Stoltenberg has shown “strong leadership” in tough times.


The NATO secretary general has won plaudits for his cool-headed leadership of the alliance at a time when the biggest armed conflict since World War II has roiled Europe and reinvigorated NATO.
That has involved maintaining stalwart support for Kyiv while also making sure the war does not spill over into a potential nuclear conflict between NATO and Russia.
The summit in Vilnius will see Stoltenberg treading a fine line again as he seeks to bridge gaps between Ukraine’s demand to join NATO and the reluctance of dominant power the United States to offer a clear timeline for that process.
Leaders will sign off on new defense plans and spending goals as the alliance undergoes it biggest overhaul in a generation in the face of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
The NATO chief will also try to push Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to drop his objections to Sweden’s membership bid.
Stoltenberg had repeatedly insisted that he was not actively seeking to prolong his time in charge at NATO.
But he left the door open for the allies to ask him to stay.
The extension will see Stoltenberg remain in charge through to a July 2024 Washington summit marking the 75th anniversary of NATO’s founding.
Some countries were hesitant about granting him a one-year extension, for fear that choosing his successor will become intertwined with jostling for top EU jobs after European elections next June.
There are also worries that the run-up to the US elections in November 2024 could disrupt the search for a replacement.

Topics: NATO

Thousands of Afghans face homelessness ‘crisis’ over new UK hotel rules

Thousands of Afghans face homelessness ‘crisis’ over new UK hotel rules
Updated 04 July 2023
Arab News

Thousands of Afghans face homelessness ‘crisis’ over new UK hotel rules

Thousands of Afghans face homelessness ‘crisis’ over new UK hotel rules
  • August deadline means up to 8,000 Afghan asylum-seekers will be evicted, and expected to find and fund their own accommodation
  • Local Government Association warns councils struggling to find housing for families
Updated 04 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Thousands of Afghan asylum-seekers in the UK will face a homelessness “crisis” if the Home Office presses ahead with plans to evict them from hotels.

Earlier this year, the government said 8,000 Afghans would be forced to leave temporary accommodation across the country by August.

However, the deadline for removal of government financial support, as well as a shortage of houses, mean many of those could end up on the streets without the ability to support themselves.

The Local Government Association has warned that the timeframe for evicting Afghans from hotels is too short, and that local councils are struggling to find housing for them.

In May, councils were told they would receive £35 million to prevent asylum-seekers leaving hotels from becoming homeless, and £250 million was set aside by the government for homes for Afghans leaving temporary accommodation.

A Home Office spokesperson said hotels “were never designed to be suitable long-term accommodation” for “Afghans resettled in the UK.”

The spokesperson added: “Where available, the government will continue to make offers of suitable housing, which we strongly encourage Afghan families to accept. Where an offer cannot be made or is rejected, increased government support is available to help Afghans find their own homes and begin rebuilding their lives here.”

However, a group of 250 Afghan families in hotels in West Sussex received a notice in May telling them: “If possession (of their accommodation) is not delivered up by the Notice Expiry Date, you will be a trespasser, and the Secretary of State for the Home Department shall be at liberty to evict you from the Property.”

LGA Chairman Shaun Davies will address the association’s annual conference on Tuesday and will say: “Councils have a proud history of stepping up and supporting asylum-seekers and refugees to settle in the UK and rebuild their lives. But combined pressures from government asylum and resettlement schemes are growing on councils.

“We are at crisis point. We want to work with the government to get this right, not just in a way that best supports the people arriving in the UK, but also tackles the unsustainable pressures on our local services and on our communities.”

The LGA annual meeting will also discuss funding for Ukrainian refugees in the UK, as well as the effects of the government’s Illegal Migration Bill, which, among other things, will give authorities the power to deport anyone who arrives in the UK illegally regardless of their circumstances.

Last week, a key part of the new legislation, which would allow the government to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda to await the outcomes of their applications, was ruled unlawful by the Court of Appeal.

Topics: UK Afghans

Related

Only 2 Afghans in Pakistan limbo resettled in UK 
World
Only 2 Afghans in Pakistan limbo resettled in UK 
Charity slams EU’s ‘staggering neglect of Afghans’ after just 271 resettled in 2022
World
Charity slams EU’s ‘staggering neglect of Afghans’ after just 271 resettled in 2022

Fundraiser for French police officer who killed boy reaches €1m

Fundraiser for French police officer who killed boy reaches €1m
Updated 04 July 2023
Arab News

Fundraiser for French police officer who killed boy reaches €1m

Fundraiser for French police officer who killed boy reaches €1m
  • Total is over 5 times amount raised for family of Nahel Merzouk, who was shot by officer
  • MP: ‘Killing a young North African, in France in 2023, can earn you a lot of money’  
Updated 04 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A fundraiser for a French police officer who killed a 17-year-old boy in Paris last week has reached over €1 million ($1.089 million) in donations.

Around 52,000 people have given money since the officer, identified as Florian M, shot teenager Nahel Merzouk during a traffic stop on June 27, prompting a wave of rioting across the country.

A similar fundraiser for Merzouk’s family has raised just €200,000, albeit from a wider pool of over 100,000 donors.

His grandmother Nadia told journalists at broadcaster BFMTV that she was “heartbroken,” adding: “He took the life of my grandson. This man must pay, the same as everyone.”

Florian M claimed he shot Merzouk in defense of himself, a colleague and the public. Video footage of the incident subsequently suggested the officer was in no immediate danger, and the 38-year-old has since been detained on charges of voluntary manslaughter.

The fundraiser for Florian M was established by French TV personality Jean Messiha, a right-wing populist and former adviser to presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen. A separate fund set up by Florian M’s police colleagues has raised around €60,000.

The campaign has been roundly condemned by government and opposition politicians. Eric Bothorel, a member of President Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance party, decried the campaign as “indecent and scandalous,” adding that Messiha is “playing with fire.”

Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti said it is “fueling the fire” that prompted thousands of people to take to the streets in major cities across the country.

Olivier Faure, first secretary of the French Socialist Party, said support for the officer is “perpetuating ... a gaping division” in France.

Criminal lawyer Carole-Olivia Monteno said the fundraiser “only increases hate where there’s too much of it already,” calling it “completely inappropriate.”

La France Insoumise MP Mathilde Panot said: “Killing a young North African, in France in 2023, can earn you a lot of money.”

The rioting that has lasted almost a week has seen running street battles with police, looting and criminal damage on a scale not witnessed in France for decades.

Around 3,000 people have been arrested, 700 officers injured, 5,000 vehicles destroyed, and 1,500 buildings attacked or looted. 

Merzouk’s grandmother said the violence needs to stop, adding that many rioters are using her grandson’s death as an excuse to loot and cause trouble,

“I say to the people who are breaking things up — stop,” she told BFMTV. “Nahel is dead. My daughter had just one child. She’s lost, it’s over, my daughter has no life.”

Merzouk’s aunt added: “The family is very much against the violence, but I hope that Nahel’s death is going to trigger some kind of change that means this never happens again.”

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said “law and order are being re-established thanks to the firmness that we have shown,” with 40,000 police and other security personnel deployed across the nation.

Macron is set to meet 200 mayors from towns that have experienced damage during the riots in Paris on Tuesday.

The president canceled a state trip to Germany this week in the wake of the violence, but has thus far resisted declaring a state of emergency. 

His government rejected claims by the UN that France and its police have longstanding issues regarding racism and its ethnic minority communities, with the Foreign Ministry calling the allegations “totally unfounded.”

Topics: Paris France riots

Related

Mayors hold anti-riot rallies in France as arrests fall
World
Mayors hold anti-riot rallies in France as arrests fall
UAE’s Al-Qemzi makes F1H2O podium as Andersson extends championship lead with win in France
Sport
UAE’s Al-Qemzi makes F1H2O podium as Andersson extends championship lead with win in France

Outrage in South Africa over video of armed police officers stomping on man’s head

Outrage in South Africa over video of armed police officers stomping on man’s head
Updated 04 July 2023
AP

Outrage in South Africa over video of armed police officers stomping on man’s head

Outrage in South Africa over video of armed police officers stomping on man’s head
  • The officers are part of the security team protecting South Africa Deputy President Paul Mashatile
  • South Africa has a problem with police brutality, with the most notorious recent incident in 2012 when 34 miners were killed when police fired on them with assault rifles during a strike over wages and conditions
Updated 04 July 2023
AP

CAPE TOWN: A video showing armed plainclothes officers dragging a man out of a car and then stomping on his head until he lies motionless has outraged South Africans and drawn more attention to the country’s problems with police brutality.
The officers are part of the security team protecting South Africa Deputy President Paul Mashatile, his office said on Tuesday.
The video of the weekend incident shows the officers, some of whom are holding rifles, dragging the man across the road and then kicking him and stomping on his head and body. The man appears to be kicked unconcious and lies motionless on his back after the attack. The officers are also seen kicking another man, who holds his hands over his head to protect himself.


The police protection unit is known in South Africa as the “blue light brigade” and has a reputation for using unneccesary force. The unit is known for driving fast down highways and reacting with force if other drivers don’t immediately recognize the small blue sirens in their cars and move out of the way.
Mashatile’s office said in a statement that the incident happened in Johannesburg, and added that he “abhors any unnecessary use of force, particularly against unarmed civilians.”
The video was recorded by a person in another car not involved in the incident and posted to Twitter.
After the incident, the officers, who are part of a dedicated police unit tasked with protecting South African politicans and other VIPs, get into two black SUVs and drive away.
The video shows a third man also lying on the side of the road in the aftermath. It’s unclear if he was also beaten. A woman is seen getting out of the car and holding her hands above her head during the incident.
At least seven police officers, some of them wearing suits, were involved and the video shows at least three of them kicking and stomping on the two men. Two of the officers seen kicking the men are holding rifles while the third has a pistol in his hand.
Amid an outcry, national police spokersperson Brig. Athlenda Mathe said in a statement Tuesday that the police officers have been identified “and will be subjected to internal processes.”
Police had also “successfully traced the victims of this incident,” Mathe said, and they were being interviewed.
Mathe also posted the 45-second long video on her Twitter account. She wrote in an earlier tweet that “Police officers are meant to uphold and protect the fundamental rights of every person ... Such behavior cannot be condoned.”
It’s not clear what led to the incident as the car had already been pulled over by the time the video starts.
South Africa has a problem with police brutality, with the most notorious recent incident in 2012 when 34 miners were killed when police fired on them with assault rifles during a strike over wages and conditions. In another high-profile incident in 2020, a man was beaten to death at his home by soldiers while police watched on.
The independent body that deals with misconduct by police investigated 3,407 cases of unlawful assault by officers in the 2021-2022 financial year, a rate of nearly 10 a day.

 

Topics: South Africa

Latest updates

Spanish police break up major human trafficking ring
Spanish police break up major human trafficking ring
No new ‘Partygate’ probe against UK’s Johnson: police
No new ‘Partygate’ probe against UK’s Johnson: police
Saudi Arabia committed to helping UN efforts toward water, food security
Saudi Arabia committed to helping UN efforts toward water, food security
Indonesia urges UN to implement Palestine resolutions in wake of Israeli attacks 
Indonesia urges UN to implement Palestine resolutions in wake of Israeli attacks 
Omnicom launches global ESG solution Momentum in MENA
Omnicom launches global ESG solution Momentum in MENA

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.