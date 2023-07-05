UAE’s Sheikha Hoor Al-Qasimi announced as artistic director of Japan’s Aichi Triennale 2025

Al-Qasimi founded the Sharjah Art Foundation in 2009 and is currently the foundation’s president and director. Throughout her career, she acquired extensive experience in curating international biennials, including the second Lahore Biennale (2020) and the UAE Pavilion at the 56th Venice Biennale (2015).
In 2003, she co-curated the sixth edition of Sharjah Biennial and has remained the director of the event since.
Al-Qasimi has been president of the International Biennial Association since 2017 and is also president of the Africa Institute. She has previously served as a board member for MoMA PS1 in New York and the UCCA Center for Contemporary Art in Beijing, among other roles.
From Elie Saab to Zuhair Murad, Arab glamor on show at Paris Haute Couture Week
Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair, who has been on a hot streak in recent weeks, also appeared at the Elie Saab show
05 July 2023
PARIS: Lebanese designers showcased their latest collections at Paris Haute Couture Week, with Elie Saab and Zuhair Murad taking over the runway on the official calendar on Wednesday, after Georges Hobeika’s show earlier in the week.
Designer-to-the-stars Elie Saab showed off the label’s haute couture autumn/winter 2023-24 collection – dubbed “A Glamor of Yore” – at Le Musee des Arts Decoratifs on Wednesday. On show were intricate textures lavishly woven into refined gowns boasting crystalized crepe and velvet dentelle.
Jade green jostled with gold embellishment and darker shades on a runway that showed off Saab's penchant for dramatic glamor. Interestingly, hooded gowns made a comeback on the runway — proving some trends from last year may be here to stay.
Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair was on hand to show off the new collection and walked the runway in two elegant looks in neutral shades.
Shown on Monday, Hobeika’s new couture collection was titled “Un Reve” (“A Dream”) and certainly delivered on the dreamlike glamor, with a heavy dose of lilac, deep purple and shots of lime green and soft pink. Al-Zuhair also took part in that showcase as Chinese actress Fan Bingbing lent a dose of star power to the runway while showing off a billowing, one-shouldered gown in baby blue — a color that seems to be popular with the Oscar red carpet regular.
The collection featured the celebrity-loved designer’s usual red carpet-worthy gowns as feathers, embellishments and high-sheen textiles floated down the runway.
“In Georges Hobeika's Fall 2023 Couture collection, imagination blossoms in a poetic tapestry of colors and silhouettes,” the label posted on Instagram. The designer took to the runway with his son and collaborator Jad as the show drew to a close.
For his part, Murad showed off his signature glamor in a collection showcased on Wednesday night.
Saudi designer Mohammed Ashi has joined the coveted lineup of designers at the event — alongside the likes of such luxury labels as Dior, Chanel and Valentino — and is showing his collection on Thursday morning, this marks the first time a Gulf designer has scored a spot on the official calendar.
"This appointment is the highlight of my career,” Ashi said in a statement posted on Instagram when the announcement was made in June. “I will honor it in the memory of the great couturiers who came before me and whom I now join in the pursuit of this grand tradition of excellence in creativity and savoir-faire.”
Off the official calendar, Syrian designer Rami Al-Ali and Italian Lebanese designer Tony Ward launched their latest couture collections in Paris this week.
While Al-Ali was inspired by celebrated French artist Henry Matisse’s organic graphic shapes and contrasting colors, Ward’s Fall/Winter 2023 couture collection was titled “Under My Skin” and featured the celebrity-loved designer’s hallmark glittering offerings.
Christie’s set to host largest exhibition of Arab art in London
05 July 2023
DUBAI: More than 150 works of Arab art across mediums, including paintings, sculpture, drawings, installations and works on paper and spanning 80 years of creativity from 1939 to 2023, will be presented at Christie’s London this summer, from July 20 to Aug. 23.
The exhibition entitled “Modern and Contemporary Art of the Arab World” will be situated within two distinct sections — “Kawkaba: Highlights from the Barjeel Art Foundation” and “Emirati Art Reimagined: Hassan Sharif and the Contemporary Voices.”
This will be the first time that such an extensive exhibition of Arab art will be on view in London, thanks to a partnership with the UAE Ministry of Culture and Youth and the Barjeel Art Foundation, Sharjah, UAE. The exhibition is curated by Dr. Ridha Moumni, deputy chairperson, Christie’s Middle East and North Africa.
Harrison Ford excited to see Indiana Jones age in farewell movie
Updated 05 July 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: More than 40 years after originating the Indiana Jones character, Hollywood star Harrison Ford has revealed his excitement at playing the role again in the adventuring archaeologist’s later years.
The 80-year-old actor has returned to crack the whip one last time in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”
Ford told Arab News: “I wanted to visit the character toward the end of his life, to the end of his career. I wanted to see him put things right in his life and have one last great adventure.
“The last film we saw, it ended with his marriage to Marion, and I want to know what happened after that.
“I also thought it was important — because it’s been 15 years since I’ve done an Indiana Jones movie — I wanted the film to be about age. I didn’t want to pretend that we’d stayed the same age throughout all this period of time. I wanted to acknowledge age, I wanted to see the effect of age on the character,” he said.
In the film — which also stars Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, John Rhys-Davies, and Karen Allen — Indy is reunited with his goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in a race against time to get the mythical Dial of Destiny.
And similar to all Indiana Jones films, wild escapades and busy action sequences are par for the course.
For Waller-Bridge, starring in an action-adventure film and doing stunts came as a career first.
She told Arab News: “The moment I read the script, the action aspect of it was one of the things I was most excited by. The most action I’d done before then was run comedically down the street and I didn’t even mean to do it comedically.
“But I loved doing the action scenes in Indiana Jones. There was something about the drama of it, the high stakes of it, the liberal deines of each moment like that, in terms of the character, and also myself in real life, was one of the greatest and most adventurous parts of making this movie and I’m completely addicted, and I’d love to have more scenes with rain and wind in the future.”
On Waller-Bridge, the creator and star of “Fleabag,” Ford added: “It was fantastic to have a revolutionary in our ranks. The energy and the passion and the vigor of her intellect added great value in our story.”
Saudi Fashion Commission hosts showcase of Saudi jewelry, couture labels in Paris
04 July 2023
Hams Saleh
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: The Saudi Fashion Commission hosted a glittering opening cocktail party ahead of a showcase of jewelry and couture labels from the Kingdom, being held in Paris from July 3-5.
The showcase is being held at the headquarters of Paris auction house Artcurial, a historical mansion in the heart of the city’s “Golden Triangle.”
The showroom has spaces dedicated to couture, jewelry and fragrance brands, and also offers private salons and fitting rooms for clients.
Monday’s invite-only event at the Ritz saw a presentation of collections by some of the participating designers and labels, including Yousef Akbar, Yataghan Jewelry, Rutana Jewelry, Pavone, Najla Almunajem, Mashael Al-Faris, Luda Fine Jewelry, Ashwaq Al-Marshad and Adnan Akbar.
Saudi designer Khlood Arab, who is presenting designs from her label Luda Jewelry in Paris at the showroom, spoke to Arab News about the opportunity.
Arab, who is also a cosmetics dentist at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, told Arab News that she is “so proud to be an ambassador for Saudi women, showing the world what we can do. As a cosmetic dentist and jewelry designer, I want to show aspiring Saudi creatives that anything is possible.”
To Arab, Paris is not just a city, but a world of fashion, she said.
“Paris is a city of dreams and romance, and Luda Jewelry is very dreamy, sensual and floral. The designs represent Saudi Arabia’s natural landscapes, new beginnings, the warmth and hospitality of Saudi people and, of course, opulence. I am blending Saudi’s rich and deep-rooted natural heritage with the contemporary and the modern to make exquisite and sensual jewelry.
“I believe design is a form of expression, reflecting your experiences, perspectives and dreams — Luda is the world through my eyes.”
The jewelry maker, whose brand uses 18-carat gold, precious and semi-precious stones, also believes that Saudi designers are making a name in the region and internationally. “Along with the support of the Saudi Fashion Commission, Saudi fashion is evolving incredibly, striving to be globally recognized,” she said.
Though jewelry design began as an accidental love, it grew into a passion for Arab. She broadened her scope by attending GIA courses along with jewelry design programs in several cities around the world.
“I believe design is a form of expression that reflects your background, personality and the way you see the world in your eyes,” she said. “Luda jewelry designs tend to have an eclectic hidden mix of blending our Saudi rich deep-rooted natural heritage inspirations making it into exquisite contemporary modern sensual jewelry pieces where East meets West.”