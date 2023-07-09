Rublev survives Bublik barrage in five-set thriller

You are here

Andrey Rublev appeared to be on the cusp of victory when he carved out two match points in the 10th game of the fourth set. (AP)
LONDON: Andrey Rublev held his nerve to beat Alexander Bublik in a five-set thriller and reach his first Wimbledon quarterfinal on Sunday after squandering a two-set lead.

The Russian seventh seed was not broken once in the whole match on Center Court as he avenged his defeat in last month’s Halle final, winning 7-5, 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-7 (5/7), 6-4.

Rublev, who needed medical treatment for a cut finger early in the match, was gifted the opener when Kazakh 23rd seed Bublik double-faulted twice in the 12th game.

A single break in the sixth game of the second set proved decisive as Rublev established an iron grip on the match.

Neither player was able to force a break in the third set, which went to a tie-break, with Bublik squandering three set points before unleashing a vicious forehand passing shot to claw his way back into the contest.

Rublev appeared to be on the cusp of victory when he carved out two match points in the 10th game of the fourth set but Bublik saved them both with some impressive serving and came out on top again in the tie-break.

The players settled back into their rhythm on serve in the decider but Rublev forced the crucial break in the seventh game, letting out a gutteral roar.

He produced an astonishing diving forehand to set up match point and sealed the win with an ace.

“It was the most lucky shot ever,” said Rublev, referring to his breathtaking effort. “It was luck, nothing else. I don’t think I can do it one more time.”

He said he kept believing the chances would come even though Bublik was so strong on serve throughout the match.

“I was just thinking it doesn’t matter, I lost the third set and fourth set,” he added. “I said if I keep playing I would have one chance, and in the end I had it, played a really good volley and was able to break him.

“Every set I had chances, on match point he served full power. I kept thinking just keep playing, don’t start to explode before the match is over. In the end I was able to make it.”

Rublev, who fired 21 aces to Bublik’s 39, will next face the winner of the match between seven-time champion Novak Djokovic and Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz.

RIYADH: US tennis ace Christopher Eubanks has been a locker room favorite for many years, his charisma and bubbly personality allowing him to strike friendships and deep connections with players across both the men’s and women’s tours and beyond.

Japan’s Naomi Osaka once turned up at an Association of Tennis Professionals event in Dallas to support Eubanks in his qualifying match, while Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx was there to watch his incredible march to the recent Miami Open quarterfinals.

The 27-year-old is a character people gravitate toward, and as he enjoys the best Grand Slam run of his career at Wimbledon, the world is getting to know Eubanks for a lot more than being tennis’ resident BFF.

Into the fourth round of a major for the first time, Eubanks is carrying an eight-match winning streak, having lifted a maiden ATP title in Mallorca last week before claiming victories over Thiago Monteiro, British No. 1 Cameron Norrie, and Christopher O’Connell to make the last-16 stage at Wimbledon.

His booming serve has seen him fire 72 aces through three matches at the All England Club this week – the highest tally among all competitors at these Championships – and he has won 93 percent of his service games, getting broken just four times in 59.

After three years studying and playing tennis at Georgia Tech, Eubanks turned pro at the end of 2017, and it took him nearly six years before he finally broke into the top 100. That milestone was hit when he won his third-round match in Miami in March. The Atlanta native sat at his bench after the win, fighting back tears, letting it all sink in. Teen star Coco Gauff was one of the first people to FaceTime him after the match.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Three-and-a-half months later, Eubanks is not just a top-100 player, he will crack the top 40 thanks to a heroic grass campaign which will pit him against world No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Wimbledon fourth round.

It is a remarkable position to be in, given Eubanks was considering an alternative career in 2021 after spending years hovering between 150 and 200 in the rankings.

He said: “I had a real sit-down with my agent in 2021 and I said, ‘listen, if I’m still 200 by next year and injuries haven’t played a part, I can do something else with my time.’ Like, it’s not that glamorous if you’re ranked around 200.”

That conversation with his agent led to Eubanks getting into the commentary booth for the Tennis Channel in the spring of 2022, while still grinding his way on the Challenger Tour.

“Now I think doing the commentary has kind of helped my game in a sense, and it’s something that I’m looking forward to continuing, no matter what, no matter what my ranking is,” he added.

Commentating is not the only reason Eubanks is currently playing the best tennis of his life.

He said: “I’ve been a lot more diligent in a lot of the stuff; the warm-ups and the cooldowns and getting extra treatment on my body even if my body is feeling fine. Those minor, minor things.

“On court it’s still pretty much the same. I still train the same way but I’m just more diligent I think in the little details that I’m starting to see make a big difference.

“I thought everything was done really on court and in the gym. The other stuff, I was like, I’m fine, my body feels good, I don’t really need to see the physio because I feel fine, so why am I going to go in there? I’d rather go back and rest and just watch tennis on my computer, so that was kind of my mindset.

“I didn’t appreciate it, I didn’t value it, I didn’t understand the importance of it, that’s probably the biggest thing,” he added.

Eubanks received help on his grass game from former world No. 1 Kim Clijsters. After his first week playing on the surface in Surbiton, Eubanks – who became friends with Clijsters during World Team Tennis a couple of years ago – texted her to complain about how much he was struggling on grass, how the uneven bounces were driving him crazy, and how ineffective he felt his serve was on it. 

Clijsters, a Hall-of-Famer and four-time Grand Slam champion, gave him some tips on how to adapt to the grass, particularly when it came to movement, and the rest as they say is history. He is a title winner on grass and in the second week at Wimbledon.

Should Clijsters expect a commission now from Eubanks’ earnings these past couple of weeks?

“Hey, if she asks, she’s gonna get it. She’s a big, big contributing factor to I think some of the success, just keeping my mind fresh and keeping me up in spirits when I wasn’t,” he said.

Other conversations that have helped instil belief in Eubanks were with American world No. 10 Frances Tiafoe, who himself has managed to break through by discovering the power of discipline and attention to detail.

“I think for a lot of my career especially after a couple of years out there and still in the Challengers, I questioned whether or not I was good enough to be in the top 100.

“My conversations with Frances have been more along the lines of him telling me and like beating me over the head with like, ‘you’re good enough, you’re good enough, you’re good enough.’

“He has just always reinforced the fact that like, ‘no, you belong here, you’re good enough,’” Eubanks added.

With every victory, Eubanks has been believing more in himself, and the key to his current success has been keeping things simple.

He said: “At the end of the day it’s still tennis. I’ve been playing tennis since I was two, so the lines are still the same, the net’s still the same height.

“Being around as long as I have been, the certain level of experience that I think I’ve had that although I haven’t played at this level that much, I’ve still been able to learn from mistakes of the past.”

One thing that will also still be the same is Eubanks’ approach to life on tour. While others may prefer to stick to their teams and limit their interactions with their peers, Eubanks values the relationships he builds along the way and has no intention of changing that.

“To me I think it’s huge. I mean everybody is different. There are some players on tour I think their focus is primarily on just being the best tennis player they can be and just winning as much as they can. There’s nothing wrong with it, they go about it however they do it.

“For me, I’m still trying to be myself, I’m not going to change and be something I’m not, like this person who is just overly obsessed with winning at all costs.

“Of course, I want to win, everybody out here wants to win, but for me I have to have joy, I have to have fun, I have to joke around in the locker room. I have to do that in order to keep my mind at peace.

“If I come around and I’m too like, ‘I gotta win, I gotta win, I gotta win,’ I don’t play well. I had that those two weeks before Indian Wells when I lost in Acapulco and Monterrey, I was just so focused on winning and getting to the top 100, I played terribly.

“So, for me, I’ve got to do what feels right. And if joking around in the locker room and just laughing and being myself helps me play my best tennis, then I’ll do that.

“It’s not necessarily like I’m making a concerted effort to just like be everybody’s friend, I’m just trying to be myself and if people like it, then great, if they don’t, that’s fine too, I’m not going to lose any sleep over it.”

As he gets ready to take on Tsitsipas in the last 16, have his feelings about the grass changed compared to five weeks ago?

“At this point I think borderline I might say it’s my favorite surface,” he said.  

WIMBLEDON, London: Ons Jabeur thanked the rain after battling back from a set down to beat Canada’s Bianca Andreescu and reach the Wimbledon fourth round on Saturday.
A single break in the first set cost last year’s finalist at the All England Club but she engineered a break of her own in the second set to level the match.
Andreescu, the 2019 US Open champion, struck first in the decider, opening up a 3-1 lead, but the Tunisian sixth seed broke back immediately.
The match was halted at 3-2 in the decider as rain returned to Wimbledon, resuming after a prolonged inspection under the roof.
The turning point came in the ninth game when Jabeur, 28, broke her 50th-ranked opponent to love and she sealed the 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win with an ace.
Jabeur will play two-time champion Petra Kvitova in the last 16.
“I’ve got to thank the rain a little bit for letting me speak to my coach and have a bit of perspective about the match,” she said. “I felt like I didn’t play my best tennis.”
Jabeur last year became the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam women’s singles final, also making the final of the US Open.
She said it felt emotional to return to Center Court after her painful defeat to Elena Rybakina in 2022.
“I love the energy, love how beautiful it is and hopefully I can come back and play more matches here,” she said.

LONDON: Carlos Alcaraz swept into the third round of Wimbledon on Friday, beating Frenchman Alexandre Muller 6-4, 7-6 (7/2), 6-3.

The Spanish top seed, who reached the last 16 last year, is attempting to become the third-youngest player in the Open era to win the title after Boris Becker and Bjorn Borg.

The 20-year-old, seen as the greatest threat to defending champion Novak Djokovic, won his opening match against French veteran Jeremy Chardy on Tuesday.

But heavy rain has played havoc with the schedule at the All England Club — Djokovic, in action later Friday against Stan Wawrinka, is a round ahead of his rival.

A single break was enough for Alcaraz to seal the first set and he won the second-set tiebreak to take an iron grip on the contest.

He broke 84th-ranked Muller again in the eighth game of the third set and served out for the match.

FASTFACT

The US Open champion won his first grass court title at Queen’s last month.

“I’m really, really happy to play here again and this time with a win on this really beautiful court,” he said. “I wanted to enjoy every single second and I think I did.”

Alcaraz said he was learning quickly on grass — he is playing in only his fourth tournament on the surface.

“I’m playing really, really well on grass. I’m not an experienced guy like other players but I’m enjoying playing on grass ... getting better every match that I play.

“Playing here in Wimbledon is something special. You feel different compared to other tournaments.”

Sabalenka digs deep to reach 3rd round

Earlier, second seed Aryna Sabalenka recovered from a set down to beat France’s Varvara Gracheva 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 and reach the last 32 at Wimbledon on Friday.

Russia-born Gracheva, who recently became a French citizen, broke the Belarusian three times in the first set to take control on No. 1 Court.

The second set was a much tighter affair, with serve dominating until Sabalenka pounced in the 11th game, creating three break points and capitalizing on the second.

She served out for the set, levelling the match when Gracheva went long with a forehand.

Australian Open champion Sabalenka broke early in the decider to take a 2-1 lead and underlined the momentum shift by repeating the feat to stretch her lead to 5-2.

The 25-year-old sealed victory with an ace to set up a third-round clash against Russia’s Anna Blinkova.

Sabalenka reached the Wimbledon semifinals in 2021, but was banned last year along with all Belarusian and Russian players due to the invasion of Ukraine

LONDON: Swiss veteran Stan Wawrinka displayed vintage form at Wimbledon to book a third-round clash with holder Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev won a rain-delayed opener as the grasscourt Grand Slam cleared its backlog on Thursday.

As drier weather finally arrived after a soggy start to the championships, the men’s draw suffered its biggest casualty as British wildcard Liam Broady ousted Norway’s fourth seed Casper Ruud for the biggest win of his career.

On a day when 17 delayed first-round singles matches were finally completed, women’s defending champion Elena Rybakina reached round three as she battled past France’s Alize Cornet.

She will next face Britain’s Katie Boulter who ensured the home nation retains an interest in the women’s draw with a three-set victory over Viktoriya Tomova.

Fifth seed Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia also reached round three as she edged past 2021 US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez while fourth seed Jessica Pegula of the US was far too good for Spain’s Cristina Bucsa.

The 38-year-old Wawrinka, winner of three Grand Slam titles and twice a Wimbledon quarterfinalist, knocked out 29th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-2.

His reward was a first meeting on grass with Djokovic who has beaten him in 20 of their 26 clashes but who Wawrinka defeated to win the 2015 French Open and 2016 US Open.

“There’s zero opportunity to win Wimbledon for me, I think. I’m happy to have won today again. It was a great match. It’s an honor to play Novak here,” Wawrinka said.

“I was missing that in my career to play him in the Grand Slam in Wimbledon. Hopefully, I can make a competitive match, but if you will look at recent results I don’t stand a chance.”

Rain over the first three days meant organizers were left playing catch-up and former world No. 2 Alexander Zverev took to the court for his first-round clash only on Thursday.

His 6-4 7-6(4) 7-6(5) win over Dutch qualifier Gijs Brouwer — helped by 20 aces — meant the All England Club was finally done with all its first round ties shortly after 1400GMT

BROADY SHINES

Journeyman Broady, ranked 142nd in the world, lit up the afternoon with a 6-4 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-0 defeat of Ruud in front of a delirious Center Court crowd.

The Norwegian had reached three of the last five Grand Slam finals including at Roland Garros last month but could not keep the home favorite at bay.

After four closely-fought, if erraticm sets Ruud, who said he had spent the three weeks since reaching the French Open final relaxing well away from tennis, looked like he had mentally packed his bags again as Broady ripped through the decider to seal a memorable win.

“It’s a pretty terrifying, exhilarating experience, coming out on Center Court at Wimbledon. It’s been my dream since I was five years old,” Broady said in an on-court interview.

Third seed Rybakina needed only 26 minutes to win the first set 6-2 against Cornet, crunching winners all over Center Court.

But then endured an 82-minute second set as her power game began to crumble before sealing it on a tiebreak.

Former runner-up Matteo Berrettini was also among those who moved into the second round as the Italian recovered from a slow start to his match that began on Tuesday to defeat compatriot Lorenzo Sonego 6-7(5) 6-3 7-6(7) 6-3.

It was a memorable day for Andrey Rublev who overcame fellow Russian Aslan Karatsev 6-7(4) 6-3 6-4 7-5 to bag his 50th Grand Slam match victory and move into the third round.

Former semifinalist Elina Svitolina continued her fine run after her maternity break as the wildcard from Ukraine shook off a mid-match wobble to down 28th seed Elize Mertens 6-1 1-6 6-1.

She set up a clash with American Sofia Kenin after the former major champion eased past China’s Wang Xinyu 6-4 6-3.

Russian 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva — who burst onto the scene in Madrid this year — advanced to the third round on her Wimbledon main draw debut after 10th seed Barbora Krejcikova quit their clash due to injury while trailing 6-3 4-0.

Estonian Anett Kontaveit, who reached a career-high No. 2 last year, lost to Marie Bouzkova 6-1 6-2 in her final match before she retires from the sport.

LONDON: Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek were in cruise control at Wimbledon on Wednesday, but confetti-throwing climate protesters and rain delays caused more headaches at the All England Club.

Djokovic, bidding for a record equalling eighth Wimbledon men’s title and 24th Grand Slam crown, defeated Australia’s Jordan Thompson 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 7-5.

It was the 36-year-old’s 350th Grand Slam singles win, third only to Roger Federer and Serena Williams on the all-time list.

Victory also preserved his 10-year undefeated record on Center Court.

“We have a very romantic and special relationship, this court and I,” said Djokovic who could face old rival Stan Wawrinka in the third round.

While Djokovic and Swiatek moved effortlessly into the last 32, there were still four first round matches which had yet to start.

They were four of the 21 matches canceled until Thursday due to rain.

The day before, only eight ties were completed as torrential rain swamped the All England Club.

On Wednesday, a new headache presented itself in the shape of Just Stop Oil climate protesters.

Two activists, both in their 60s, ran onto Court 18 to scatter orange confetti and jigsaw pieces during Grigor Dimitrov’s match against Sho Shimabukuro.

“Following an incident on Court 18, two individuals have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage and these individuals have now been removed from the grounds,” said a Wimbledon spokesman.

Just hours later, the match between Katie Boulter and Daria Saville on the same court was held up when another protester repeated the confetti-jigsaw gesture to jeers from frustrated fans.

Women’s top seed Swiatek beat Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2, 6-0 to sweep into the third round.

The reigning US Open and French Open champion has never been beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon but has dropped just six games so far in this year’s tournament.

World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev marked his return to Wimbledon after last year’s ban on Russian players with a first round win.

Former US Open champion Medvedev defeated French-born British wild card Arthur Fery 7-5, 6-4, 6-3.

In 2022, the All England Club banned all Russian and Belarusian players in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

“The reception today, I don’t feel it that often. I was really touched,” said the 27-year-old after his match on Court One.

Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a thrilling five-set battle against Dominic Thiem to book a blockbuster second round clash against two-time champion Andy Murray.

Tsitsipas held his nerve in a final set tie-break to secure a 3-6, 7-6 (7/1), 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (10/8) victory after almost four hours in a match which had started on Tuesday.

“For a second I thought we were doing the repeat of Isner versus Mahut,” Tsitsipas said in reference to the longest match in history, played at Wimbledon in 2010.

Tsitsipas will have to quickly recover as his Center Court duel with Murray is set for Thursday.

“I’m not expecting anyone supporting me, but it’s not my first rodeo,” he said.

Danish sixth seed Holger Rune reached the second round for the first time with a 7-6 (7/4), 6-3, 6-2 win against British wildcard George Loffhagen.

US ninth seed Taylor Fritz saw off Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann in five sets in a match which had started on Monday.

Frances Tiafoe, the American 10th seed who made the last 16 in 2022, saw off China’s Wu Yibing in straight sets.

Wu needed a medical time out at the end of the first set after falling ill but still pushed his opponent with some impressive shot-making.

“Am I playing Superman right now?” asked a bemused Tiafoe.

Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk clinched the day’s big shock by downing Greek eighth seed Maria Sakkari 0-6, 7-5, 6-2 in a first round tie twice interrupted for the rain.

“I was like numb in a way. So I had a really good cry both times, that helped, because I was desperate,” said Kostyuk as she explained the turnaround.

Canada’s Milos Raonic, the 2016 runner-up to Murray but now ranked at 849, defeated Austria’s Dennis Novak in four sets for his first win at the tournament in four years.

Ninth-seeded Petra Kvitova, widely seen as a contender for a third women’s title, edged out Jasmine Paolini of Italy, 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1.

The veteran Czech arrived at the All England Club fresh from winning her sixth career grass-court title in Berlin.

