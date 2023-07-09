You are here

Oman Air, Chelsea FC sign 3-year sponsorship deal

Oman Air, Chelsea FC sign 3-year sponsorship deal
The signing of a sponsorship agreement between Oman Air and Chelsea FC. (Oman Air)
Oman Air, Chelsea FC sign 3-year sponsorship deal

Oman Air, Chelsea FC sign 3-year sponsorship deal
  • Deal marks the airline’s first Premier League club partnership
LONDON: Oman Air signed a three-year sponsorship deal to become the global airline partner of Chelsea FC this week.
As part of the tie-up, and to mark the national carrier’s 30th anniversary, the partnership will feature co-branded livery, joint promotional content and corporate social responsibility campaigns.
The sponsorship deal marks the airline’s first-ever Premier League club partnership
“We are extremely proud of this valuable collaboration, which not only celebrates the love for football but also presents a remarkable opportunity to showcase the beauty, culture and hospitality of Oman to Chelsea’s extensive fan base,” Oman Air CEO Abdulaziz Al-Raisi.
Al Raisi continued: “With an astonishing 135 million fans, 85% of whom are in international markets, we are offered an unparalleled platform to cultivate awareness of Oman in new markets across the globe, not just on match days, but well beyond.
“This partnership marks an exciting new chapter and we are honored to be associated with such a formidable team, while elevating Oman’s position as a must-visit tourist destination.”
Chelsea FC Chief Executive Chris Jurasek said: “We are very pleased to welcome Oman Air as our Official Airline Partner, we have a shared ambition for innovation and success both on and off the pitch, and we are excited to bring this partnership to life for our fans around the world.”

Challenging road ahead for Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur celebrates after beating Canada’s Bianca Andreescu in a women’s singles match on day six of Wimbledon. (AP)
Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur celebrates after beating Canada’s Bianca Andreescu in a women’s singles match on day six of Wimbledon. (AP)
Updated 9 sec ago
Reem Abulleil

Challenging road ahead for Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur celebrates after beating Canada’s Bianca Andreescu in a women’s singles match on day six of Wimbledon. (AP)
  • Tunisian has had a strong opening week but faces a daunting path in week two
Updated 9 sec ago
Reem Abulleil

LONDON: Ons Jabeur survived her biggest test yet at Wimbledon this fortnight to storm into the second week and a highly-anticipated fourth round meeting with two-time champion Petra Kvitova.

Here’s a closer look at the Tunisian’s opening week at these Championships, and how she has fared so far after making history with a historic run to the Wimbledon final last year.

Supreme serving

A positive sign that things have been going well for Jabeur at SW19 is the fact she has dropped serve just three times in 30 service games she has contested through three matches.

The world No.6 has fired a total of 17 aces in her opening three rounds – the sixth-highest tally among all 128 players at Wimbledon this fortnight – and has won 84 percent of her first-serve points, which is the second-highest success rate in the women’s field.

Experience matters

After posting two routine victories in her first two rounds – her second-round victory over Chinese qualifier Bai Zhuoxuan lasted just 45 minutes – Jabeur was pushed to her limits by 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu in the third round on Saturday.

Andreescu took the first set and led by a break in the decider but Jabeur struck back before rain halted play for an hour, during which the Tunisian regrouped and received some valuable advice from her coach Issam Jellali. She broke in the ninth game of the third set to secure a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win and a place in the last 16.

“Tennis requires a lot of patience and I think this tournament especially has tested me several times already, between the rain and the tough scheduling, but thankfully I feel like I’m learning a lot,” Jabeur told Arab News after her win on Saturday.

“I’m learning to accept situations I have zero control over. I’m trying to see the positive side of this. I managed to play well in two matches in consecutive days, and the rain delay actually helped me because it gave me the chance to speak to my coach and get some tips.”

Consistency and versatility

Jabeur has now made the second week in four of her last five Grand Slams and has made the quarter-finals or better at each of the four majors.

“She has a great game on any surface, actually. I played her on hard, practiced with her on clay, now I played her on grass again. She’s an all-around player,” Andreescu said of Jabeur on Saturday.

“She can kind of do everything. If I had to choose a player to lose to, it would be her. Also because she’s very nice. She’s just great. I really hope she does well in this tournament.”

Solid teamwork

Jabeur is accompanied by her coach Jellali, her husband and fitness trainer Karim Kamoun, her psychologist Melanie Maillard and her agent Stuart Duguid at these Championships.

The team has been helping her stay focused on the task at hand and Jabeur spoke about how vital Jellali’s role was in her third-round win over Andreescu.

“Issam is a very positive coach and he was very enthusiastic during the rain delay,” said Jabeur.

“When he talks to me, you see the enthusiasm, you see how much he is trying to help me in any way possible, and is giving me all the information I need. He was very positive with me in the rain delay. I was a bit emotional and he was calming me down. His role was crucial in this break.”

It only gets tougher from here

If you look ahead, Jabeur may have to defeat five consecutive Grand Slam champions in order to lift the Wimbledon trophy.

Having already ousted Andreescu in round three, Jabeur has Kvitova next before a potential quarter-final with reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, a possible semifinal with Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka, and a looming final against four-time major champion Iga Swiatek.

It’s arguably the toughest draw anyone can think of at this point in a second week of a Slam.

Overall, Jabeur feels positive about her opening week.

“I think the level was okay. Today was the big test for me,” she said on Saturday.

“I’m honestly trying to find my rhythm more. That’s the stages of a Grand Slam where you need to play your best tennis. It’s starting from maybe the next round. I’m going to do my best to be ready 100 percent. I believe that the first week, matches to get used to the tougher week right now.”

Jabeur is 1-4 head-to-head against Kvitova and lost to the Czech lefty in their sole previous meeting at Wimbledon, back in 2019.

“We played here a long time ago. Maybe I was kind of bit injured, so it wasn’t my best match,” says Jabeur, reflecting on that match from four years ago.

“She’s an amazing player. I have much more experience right now. I definitely want to go for my revenge. I know the next match I need to be focused, I need to be calm, I need to believe more in myself that I can beat someone like Petra. She plays amazing. She plays very fast. But I will do my best to really do 100 percent to really get ready for that match.”

Kvitova is carrying an eight-match winning streak into her clash with Jabeur, having won the title on grass in Berlin in the build-up to these Championships.

PSG make Bayern's Hernandez their fifth new signing

PSG make Bayern’s Hernandez their fifth new signing
Updated 10 min 9 sec ago
AFP

PSG make Bayern’s Hernandez their fifth new signing

PSG make Bayern’s Hernandez their fifth new signing
  • The star joins Ugarte, Skriniar, Asensio and Lee Kang-in as Parc des Princes newcomers
Updated 10 min 9 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain signed Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez on Sunday, the club’s fifth signing this week.

The French 2018 World Cup winner joins Manuel Ugarte, Milan Skriniar, Marco Asensio and Lee Kang-in as Parc des Princes newcomers since Luis Enrique’s appointment as coach on Wednesday.

Hernandez has signed a deal until 2028 at the Qatari-backed side which approaches the upcoming season with Enrique now in the dugout after the sacking of Christophe Galtier.

“I’m feeling so happy, I’ve been waiting to join PSG for some time now and at last it’s happened,” said Hernandez, who will be experiencing Ligue 1 for the first time in his career.

The 27-year-old’s transfer was estimated at around €40 million ($44 million) by a source close to the deal, way below the 80 million originally sought by Bayern.

A question mark hangs over Hernandez’s fitness with the player only turning out 107 times for the Bundesliga giants in four years.

He has been sidelined since undergoing surgery after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in the ninth minute of France’s opening World Cup match against Australia in Qatar.

Hernandez will link up in defense with Slovakia captain Skriniar, who joined on a free transfer the day after Enrique’s unveiling as manager, with forward Asensio moving from Real Madrid.

Uruguay midfielder Ugarte followed the day after from Portuguese club Sporting, with the Ligue 1 champions signing South Korean international Lee from Real Mallorca on Saturday.

Former Barcelona and Spain boss Enrique has been quick to recruit as major doubts persist over the future of Kylian Mbappe.

PSG must sell their superstar player in the current transfer window or likely lose him for nothing when his deal ends next season.

Elsewhere, in English Premier League, Mauricio Pochettino is ready to “risk” his reputation at troubled Chelsea, but the new Blues boss won’t be bolstered by a reunion with Harry Kane.

Kane has been linked with a move away from Pochettino’s former club Tottenham and a switch to Stamford Bridge could have suited both parties.

Pochettino needs a top-class striker to improve on the club’s dismal goal-scoring record last season and England captain Kane fits the bill perfectly.

Tottenham’s record goalscorer, who rose to prominence under Pochettino, is keen to leave the north Londoners after failing in his bid to engineer a transfer to Manchester City two years ago.

Linked with Bayern Munich and Manchester United, Kane’s Tottenham contract expires next year, increasing the urgency to resolve his future.

However, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy might see the prospect of selling Kane to a London club, and one managed by the man he sacked in 2019, as a bridge too far.

Speaking at his first Chelsea press conference on Friday, Pochettino reacted with mock horror before breaking into a grin when he was asked if he would try to sign Kane.

“I don’t like to talk about players in another club, but you are talking about one of the greatest, one of the best strikers in the world,” he said.

“It’s not fair to talk. Fans are not stupid, they are so clever and they know my relationship with him was always amazing.

“I saw him when he was young, grow up and achieve all he was achieving and of course we have a great relationship.

“At the moment we are thinking in different ways. We are not thinking about that (Kane).”

If a blockbuster move for Kane is off the agenda, Pochettino has to look elsewhere to solve Chelsea’s striker crisis.

The Blues, who have sold German forward Kai Havertz to Arsenal, mustered just 38 goals in 38 Premier League games as they finished in 12th place.

“We have to time to work. I think for sure we are going to add players that can score,” Pochettino said.

Pochettino was linked with a return to Tottenham before accepting Chelsea’s offer.

The 51-year-old spent five years at Tottenham, leading the club to their first Champions League final appearance just months before his surprise dismissal.

Asked if Tottenham had made an approach before appointing Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou as their manager, the Argentine said: “We have a very good relationship with Daniel and with all the Tottenham people.”

Rublev survives Bublik barrage in five-set thriller

Rublev survives Bublik barrage in five-set thriller
Updated 13 min 12 sec ago
AFP

Rublev survives Bublik barrage in five-set thriller

Rublev survives Bublik barrage in five-set thriller
  • Rublev, who needed medical treatment for a cut finger early in the match, was gifted the opener when Kazakh 23rd seed Bublik double-faulted twice in the 12th game
Updated 13 min 12 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Andrey Rublev held his nerve to beat Alexander Bublik in a five-set thriller and reach his first Wimbledon quarterfinal on Sunday after squandering a two-set lead.

The Russian seventh seed was not broken once in the whole match on Center Court as he avenged his defeat in last month’s Halle final, winning 7-5, 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-7 (5/7), 6-4.

Rublev, who needed medical treatment for a cut finger early in the match, was gifted the opener when Kazakh 23rd seed Bublik double-faulted twice in the 12th game.

A single break in the sixth game of the second set proved decisive as Rublev established an iron grip on the match.

Neither player was able to force a break in the third set, which went to a tie-break, with Bublik squandering three set points before unleashing a vicious forehand passing shot to claw his way back into the contest.

Rublev appeared to be on the cusp of victory when he carved out two match points in the 10th game of the fourth set but Bublik saved them both with some impressive serving and came out on top again in the tie-break.

The players settled back into their rhythm on serve in the decider but Rublev forced the crucial break in the seventh game, letting out a gutteral roar.

He produced an astonishing diving forehand to set up match point and sealed the win with an ace.

“It was the most lucky shot ever,” said Rublev, referring to his breathtaking effort. “It was luck, nothing else. I don’t think I can do it one more time.”

He said he kept believing the chances would come even though Bublik was so strong on serve throughout the match.

“I was just thinking it doesn’t matter, I lost the third set and fourth set,” he added. “I said if I keep playing I would have one chance, and in the end I had it, played a really good volley and was able to break him.

“Every set I had chances, on match point he served full power. I kept thinking just keep playing, don’t start to explode before the match is over. In the end I was able to make it.”

Rublev, who fired 21 aces to Bublik’s 39, will next face the winner of the match between seven-time champion Novak Djokovic and Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz.

Locker room fave Eubanks takes Wimbledon by storm, faces Tsitsipas in last 16

US player Christopher Eubanks celebrates beating Australia's Christopher O'Connell during their men's singles tennis match.
US player Christopher Eubanks celebrates beating Australia's Christopher O'Connell during their men's singles tennis match.
Updated 28 min 23 sec ago
Reem Abulleil

Locker room fave Eubanks takes Wimbledon by storm, faces Tsitsipas in last 16

US player Christopher Eubanks celebrates beating Australia's Christopher O'Connell during their men's singles tennis match.
  • 27-year-old American carrying 8-match winning streak on grass
Updated 28 min 23 sec ago
Reem Abulleil

RIYADH: US tennis ace Christopher Eubanks has been a locker room favorite for many years, his charisma and bubbly personality allowing him to strike friendships and deep connections with players across both the men’s and women’s tours and beyond.

Japan’s Naomi Osaka once turned up at an Association of Tennis Professionals event in Dallas to support Eubanks in his qualifying match, while Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx was there to watch his incredible march to the recent Miami Open quarterfinals.

The 27-year-old is a character people gravitate toward, and as he enjoys the best Grand Slam run of his career at Wimbledon, the world is getting to know Eubanks for a lot more than being tennis’ resident BFF.

Into the fourth round of a major for the first time, Eubanks is carrying an eight-match winning streak, having lifted a maiden ATP title in Mallorca last week before claiming victories over Thiago Monteiro, British No. 1 Cameron Norrie, and Christopher O’Connell to make the last-16 stage at Wimbledon.

His booming serve has seen him fire 72 aces through three matches at the All England Club this week – the highest tally among all competitors at these Championships – and he has won 93 percent of his service games, getting broken just four times in 59.

After three years studying and playing tennis at Georgia Tech, Eubanks turned pro at the end of 2017, and it took him nearly six years before he finally broke into the top 100. That milestone was hit when he won his third-round match in Miami in March. The Atlanta native sat at his bench after the win, fighting back tears, letting it all sink in. Teen star Coco Gauff was one of the first people to FaceTime him after the match.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Three-and-a-half months later, Eubanks is not just a top-100 player, he will crack the top 40 thanks to a heroic grass campaign which will pit him against world No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Wimbledon fourth round.

It is a remarkable position to be in, given Eubanks was considering an alternative career in 2021 after spending years hovering between 150 and 200 in the rankings.

He said: “I had a real sit-down with my agent in 2021 and I said, ‘listen, if I’m still 200 by next year and injuries haven’t played a part, I can do something else with my time.’ Like, it’s not that glamorous if you’re ranked around 200.”

That conversation with his agent led to Eubanks getting into the commentary booth for the Tennis Channel in the spring of 2022, while still grinding his way on the Challenger Tour.

“Now I think doing the commentary has kind of helped my game in a sense, and it’s something that I’m looking forward to continuing, no matter what, no matter what my ranking is,” he added.

Commentating is not the only reason Eubanks is currently playing the best tennis of his life.

He said: “I’ve been a lot more diligent in a lot of the stuff; the warm-ups and the cooldowns and getting extra treatment on my body even if my body is feeling fine. Those minor, minor things.

“On court it’s still pretty much the same. I still train the same way but I’m just more diligent I think in the little details that I’m starting to see make a big difference.

“I thought everything was done really on court and in the gym. The other stuff, I was like, I’m fine, my body feels good, I don’t really need to see the physio because I feel fine, so why am I going to go in there? I’d rather go back and rest and just watch tennis on my computer, so that was kind of my mindset.

“I didn’t appreciate it, I didn’t value it, I didn’t understand the importance of it, that’s probably the biggest thing,” he added.

Eubanks received help on his grass game from former world No. 1 Kim Clijsters. After his first week playing on the surface in Surbiton, Eubanks – who became friends with Clijsters during World Team Tennis a couple of years ago – texted her to complain about how much he was struggling on grass, how the uneven bounces were driving him crazy, and how ineffective he felt his serve was on it. 

Clijsters, a Hall-of-Famer and four-time Grand Slam champion, gave him some tips on how to adapt to the grass, particularly when it came to movement, and the rest as they say is history. He is a title winner on grass and in the second week at Wimbledon.

Should Clijsters expect a commission now from Eubanks’ earnings these past couple of weeks?

“Hey, if she asks, she’s gonna get it. She’s a big, big contributing factor to I think some of the success, just keeping my mind fresh and keeping me up in spirits when I wasn’t,” he said.

Other conversations that have helped instil belief in Eubanks were with American world No. 10 Frances Tiafoe, who himself has managed to break through by discovering the power of discipline and attention to detail.

“I think for a lot of my career especially after a couple of years out there and still in the Challengers, I questioned whether or not I was good enough to be in the top 100.

“My conversations with Frances have been more along the lines of him telling me and like beating me over the head with like, ‘you’re good enough, you’re good enough, you’re good enough.’

“He has just always reinforced the fact that like, ‘no, you belong here, you’re good enough,’” Eubanks added.

With every victory, Eubanks has been believing more in himself, and the key to his current success has been keeping things simple.

He said: “At the end of the day it’s still tennis. I’ve been playing tennis since I was two, so the lines are still the same, the net’s still the same height.

“Being around as long as I have been, the certain level of experience that I think I’ve had that although I haven’t played at this level that much, I’ve still been able to learn from mistakes of the past.”

One thing that will also still be the same is Eubanks’ approach to life on tour. While others may prefer to stick to their teams and limit their interactions with their peers, Eubanks values the relationships he builds along the way and has no intention of changing that.

“To me I think it’s huge. I mean everybody is different. There are some players on tour I think their focus is primarily on just being the best tennis player they can be and just winning as much as they can. There’s nothing wrong with it, they go about it however they do it.

“For me, I’m still trying to be myself, I’m not going to change and be something I’m not, like this person who is just overly obsessed with winning at all costs.

“Of course, I want to win, everybody out here wants to win, but for me I have to have joy, I have to have fun, I have to joke around in the locker room. I have to do that in order to keep my mind at peace.

“If I come around and I’m too like, ‘I gotta win, I gotta win, I gotta win,’ I don’t play well. I had that those two weeks before Indian Wells when I lost in Acapulco and Monterrey, I was just so focused on winning and getting to the top 100, I played terribly.

“So, for me, I’ve got to do what feels right. And if joking around in the locker room and just laughing and being myself helps me play my best tennis, then I’ll do that.

“It’s not necessarily like I’m making a concerted effort to just like be everybody’s friend, I’m just trying to be myself and if people like it, then great, if they don’t, that’s fine too, I’m not going to lose any sleep over it.”

As he gets ready to take on Tsitsipas in the last 16, have his feelings about the grass changed compared to five weeks ago?

“At this point I think borderline I might say it’s my favorite surface,” he said.  

Al-Baaha region in Kingdom's south to host hill climb leg of Saudi Toyota Championship

Al-Baaha region in Kingdom’s south to host hill climb leg of Saudi Toyota Championship
Updated 48 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Al-Baaha region in Kingdom’s south to host hill climb leg of Saudi Toyota Championship

Al-Baaha region in Kingdom’s south to host hill climb leg of Saudi Toyota Championship
  • The venue, set in the picturesque Khaira Forest Heights area of Bani Hassan Governorate in the south of the Kingdom, will see more than 50 competitors vying for the title
Updated 48 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The inaugural round of the Hill Climb Championship, which forms part of the Saudi Toyota Desert Rally Championship, will take place on July 14 and 15 in the Al-Baaha region, the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation announced on Sunday.

The event, which is being hosted by SAMF in conjunction with its official partner Abdul Latif Jameel Company, is also being supported by the Ministry of Sports and the Emirate of the Al-Baaha province.

The venue, set in the picturesque Khaira Forest Heights area of Bani Hassan Governorate in the south of the Kingdom, will see more than 50 competitors vying for the title.

The competition will be held over two consecutive days on a 2.8-kilometer course with approximately 15 turns from start to finish, ascending to a final point at an altitude of 340 meters, and promises to be a display of fortitude, determination, and motoring prowess.

There will be generous prizes on the line, including a GR 86 MT car for the first-place winner and monetary rewards totalling SAR50,000 ($13,328), shared among the top performers in each category.

Over the past few months, SAMF has been prepararing to maintain the high standards set by the this year’s STDR 2023, one of the most significant events on the Saudi motorsport calendar.

