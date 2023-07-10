Zelensky eyes ‘best possible result’ from NATO summit

You are here

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) converses with Poland's President Andrzej Duda (R) in the Polish city of Lutsk on July 9, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Service photo via AFP)
Updated 10 July 2023
Reuters

  • Zelensky has said he does not expect Ukraine to actually join NATO until after the war but he hopes the summit will give a “clear signal” on the intention to bring Ukraine into the alliance
KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday voiced hope for the “best possible result” from an upcoming NATO summit where Kyiv is hoping for a clear signal that it could one day join the alliance.
After meeting his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, Zelensky said the two discussed the summit, which opens on Tuesday in Vilnius, and agreed to “work together to get the best possible result for Ukraine.”
Poland is one of Ukraine’s biggest supporters within NATO and has said it wants “security guarantees” for the country from other NATO members.
Zelensky has said he does not expect Ukraine to actually join NATO until after the war but he hopes the summit will give a “clear signal” on the intention to bring Ukraine into the alliance.
US President Joe Biden, who arrived on Sunday in Britain on his way to the NATO summit, said he hoped the military alliance leaders would “lay out a rational path for Ukraine to be able to qualify to be able to get into NATO.”
Speaking to CNN, he said there were also “other qualifications that need to be met, including democratization.”
“I don’t think there is unanimity in NATO about whether or not to bring Ukraine into the NATO family now, at this moment, in the middle of a war,” he added.
Bringing Ukraine in now, Biden said, would mean “war with Russia” because of the NATO commitment to collective defense.

Zelensky returned from Turkiye on Saturday — the 500th day of Russia’s full-scale invasion — after a regional tour to drum up support ahead of the summit with Western allies, who have pledged billions in military aid.
He was accompanied by five top commanders from the Azov regiment who were supposed to have remained in Turkiye until the end of the conflict under a prisoner exchange deal with Moscow.
Their return to Ukraine angered the Kremlin, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov quoted by Russian news agencies on Saturday as saying that it was “a direct violation” of the agreement with Turkiye.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke to his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Sunday and the two discussed the issue of the Azov commanders, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Biden hopes to use the summit to pressure Turkiye to drop its opposition to Sweden’s all-but-cleared NATO membership bid.
In a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday, Biden “conveyed his desire to welcome Sweden into NATO as soon as possible,” the White House said.
Erdogan’s office said separately that he would meet with Biden on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius.
The talks will focus on “Ukraine’s position in NATO, Sweden’s NATO membership, and the delivery of F-16” fighter jets, which Turkiye hopes to secure from the United States, the Turkish presidency said.
Speaking to reporters aboard the US presidential plane, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed Biden and Erdogan “will have the opportunity to sit down in Vilnius,” but said the scheduling was still being worked out.
Sullivan said Sweden’s accession into NATO was only “a matter of timing.”
“If we get it done by Vilnius, great. That may or may not happen,” he said.
The Turkish presidency however said Erdogan had reaffirmed to Biden his longstanding position that Sweden still needed to crack down harder on suspected Kurdish militants to win Turkiye’s support.

Zelensky last week won a US pledge for cluster munitions that could inflict significant damage to Russian forces.
Washington’s decision to supply Ukraine with cluster bombs — banned across a large part of the world — has proved highly controversial.

Biden admitted that it had been “a difficult decision,” one that humanitarian groups strongly condemned.
Sullivan said Sunday that Kyiv had pledged to only use the munitions on Ukrainian territory “where they have the highest incentive to limit impact to civilians, because it is Ukrainian citizens who would be at risk.”
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also spoke on Sunday with his Ukrainian counterpart, who “gave further assurances” on how the cluster munitions will be used, Sullivan said.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, whose country still grapples with deadly war remnants, on Sunday urged Ukraine not to use cluster bombs.
“It would be the greatest danger for Ukrainians for many years or up to a hundred years if cluster bombs are used in Russian-occupied areas in the territory of Ukraine,” Hun Sen tweeted.
Russia, which itself uses cluster munitions in Ukraine, said the decision was an “act of desperation” that would have “no effect” on the conflict.
 

Las Vegas police officer set to go on trial over $165,000 stolen in casino heists

Las Vegas police officer set to go on trial over $165,000 stolen in casino heists
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

Las Vegas police officer set to go on trial over $165,000 stolen in casino heists

Las Vegas police officer set to go on trial over $165,000 stolen in casino heists
  • Prosecutors claim Caleb Rogers carried out three robberies over a span of four months while armed with a weapon issued by the police department
Updated 11 sec ago
AP
LAS VEGAS: A trial for a Las Vegas police officer accused of stealing nearly $165,000 in a series of casino heists is set to begin Monday with prosecutors painting him as a gambling addict who grew increasingly desperate under a crush of debt.
Prosecutors claim Caleb Rogers, 35, carried out three robberies over a span of four months while armed with a weapon issued by the police department.
Rogers’ attorney, Richard Pocker, said the government’s evidence allegedly tying Rogers to two of the robberies is weak. He accused the FBI and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detectives of pressuring two people, including Rogers’ brother, into identifying him as the suspect in the robberies to close out the cases.
Rogers made off with more than $85,000 in the first two robberies between November 2021 and January 2022 at casinos off the Las Vegas Strip while his police colleagues spent months trying to catch the thief, investigators and prosecutors said.
Rogers nearly bagged an additional $79,000 in a third robbery at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in February 2022, but security guards detained him outside following a brief struggle, authorities said.
The robber’s approach was essentially the same in all three crimes, authorities said. He wore a face mask, dark clothing and black latex gloves. After cashiers handed over the money, he placed the cash inside a bag underneath his jacket. Then the suspect with the “unique gait” ran back to his vehicle, limping “because of a problem with his leg,” according to a criminal complaint.
Mehmet Erdem, a professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, whose expertise includes hotel and casino operations, said casino heists are hard to successfully pull off.
“The chances you get caught and are identified is very high,” he said, because of a combination of robust casino security teams with uniformed guards and plainclothes officers and advancements in security technology including facial recognition software and high-definition cameras.
Rogers was a seven-year police veteran employed by the Las Vegas metro police as an active-duty patrol officer at the time of the robberies. He remains employed but is on unpaid leave “without police powers” pending the outcome of the criminal case, a department spokesperson said.
Those testifying will include casino cashiers, security guards and Josiah Rogers, who identified his brother on video captured by casino security cameras during the first two robberies, prosecutors said last week, noting that Josiah Rogers will be granted immunity from legal action.
Caleb Rogers, who was denied bail and has been in custody on four charges since his arrest, used his brother’s car in one of the robberies and instructed him to get rid of it shortly thereafter, according to court documents.
In the third alleged robbery, Rogers parked an unregistered minivan outside the casino and entered just before 7 a.m., while employees at the casino’s sportsbook prepared to open. He wore body armor underneath his clothing and was armed with a department-issued revolver with a yellow sticker covering its serial number, according to a criminal complaint.
He climbed over the counter, shoved one of two cashiers who was loading cash into registers from a plastic bag containing $119,000 and yelled that he had a gun. As he shoveled money into a bag hidden inside his jacket, loose bills floated onto the casino floor, according to the complaint.
A group of security guards caught up to the suspect just after he made it past the casino’s exit. He drew his weapon and asked the guards if they were “willing to be shot over this” before one of them grabbed the gun, the complaint said.
When police officers arrived, Rogers allegedly announced his department personnel number, which authorities said is “a way police officers commonly identify themselves to one another.”
A detective later asked Rogers if anything could have been done to prevent the robberies, the complaint said.
“Nothing,” Rogers said.

Sweden tries to break Turkish resistance in NATO talks

Sweden tries to break Turkish resistance in NATO talks
Updated 10 July 2023
AFP

Sweden tries to break Turkish resistance in NATO talks

Sweden tries to break Turkish resistance in NATO talks
  • Stockholm has recently addressed the major issues raised by Turkiye in objecting to Sweden's NATO membership
  • But Erdogan has seized on recent Kurdish rallies in Sweden at which anti-Islamic figures have burned pages from the Muslim holy book
Updated 10 July 2023
AFP

VILNIUS, Lithuania: Sweden’s prime minister will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday in a last-gasp attempt to bridge a diplomatic impasse over his Nordic state’s stalled NATO membership drive.

The high-stakes talks on the eve of an alliance summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius come with NATO keen to demonstrate unity in the face of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
NATO and the White House both fear the Kremlin is trying to use its strong ties with Turkiye to seed divisions among Western allies.
US President Joe Biden is expected to raise the issue when he meets Erdogan on the sidelines of the two-day event.
Erdogan has voiced repeated frustrations with what he calls Sweden’s failure to keep its promise to deal with suspected Kurdish militants allegedly “roaming the streets” of Stockholm.
“Sweden has taken some steps in the right direction,” Erdogan’s office quoted the Turkish leader as telling Biden in a call Sunday.
But Sweden’s decision to allow pro-Kurdish groups to “hold demonstrations freely praising terrorism nullify those steps,” Erdogan said.
Erdogan’s stance is being supported by Kremlin-friendly Hungarian Prime Minister Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
The two countries remain the only NATO members still standing in the way of the unanimous ratification needed for Sweden to become the 32nd member of the US-led bloc.
Hungary has strongly signalled it will follow Erdogan’s lead and approve Sweden’s membership should Turkiye give its green light.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg hopes to emerge from Monday’s meeting between Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson with a Turkish commitment of support.

Analysts had hoped Erdogan would soften his stance after a hard-fought May election that he won by playing up his nationalist credentials to his conservative base.
The dispute stems from a deal Turkiye signed with Sweden and Finland after the neighbors ended decades of military non-alignment and sought shelter under the nuclear umbrella afforded by NATO after Russia invaded Ukraine.
An agreement Stoltenberg finessed at last year’s NATO summit committed Sweden and Finland to toughen their anti-terrorism legislation and hand suspected militants to Turkiye.
Erdogan harbored far fewer grievances against Finland and Helsinki was formally welcomed into the alliance on April 4.
Sweden has since amended its legislation and also lifted an arms embargo it had imposed on Turkiye after Erdogan launched a unilateral incursion into northern Syria in 2019.
The Swedish government last month also agreed to extradite a man convicted of drug trafficking who had supported the pro-Kurdish PKK militia — a first that Stoltenberg played up in public remarks last week.
But Erdogan has seized on Swedish police decisions to allow pro-PKK demonstrations and protests at which anti-Islamic figures have burned pages from the Qur'an.
One such protest late last month ignited shows of anger across the Muslim world.
The Swedish government has issued a formal condemnation of the “Islamophobic” act.
But it also stressed that Sweden had a “constitutionally protected right to freedom of assembly, expression and demonstration.”
Erdogan has hinted that he was still open to persuasion and that his mind was not yet made up.
Turkiye will “make the best decision (on Sweden’s membership), whatever it is,” he said on Thursday.

Countries repatriating gold in wake of sanctions against Russia — study

Gold bullion is displayed at Hatton Garden Metals precious metal dealers in London, Britain July 21, 2015. (REUTERS)
Gold bullion is displayed at Hatton Garden Metals precious metal dealers in London, Britain July 21, 2015. (REUTERS)
Updated 10 July 2023
Reuters

Countries repatriating gold in wake of sanctions against Russia — study

Gold bullion is displayed at Hatton Garden Metals precious metal dealers in London, Britain July 21, 2015. (REUTERS)
  • One central bank, quoted anonymously, said: “We did have it (gold) held in London... but now we’ve transferred it back to own country to hold as a safe haven asset and to keep it safe”
Updated 10 July 2023
Reuters

LONDON: An increasing number of countries are repatriating gold reserves as protection against the sort of sanctions imposed by the West on Russia, according to an Invesco survey of central bank and sovereign wealth funds published on Monday.
The financial market rout last year caused widespread losses for sovereign money managers who are “fundamentally” rethinking their strategies on the belief that higher inflation and geopolitical tensions are here to stay.
Over 85 percent of the 85 sovereign wealth funds and 57 central banks that took part in the annual Invesco Global Sovereign Asset Management Study believe that inflation will now be higher in the coming decade than in the last.
Gold and emerging market bonds are seen as good bets in that environment, but last year’s freezing of almost half of Russia’s $640 billion of gold and forex reserves by the West in response to the invasion of Ukraine also appears to have triggered a shift.
The survey showed a “substantial share” of central banks were concerned by the precedent that had been set. Almost 60 percent of respondents said it had made gold more attractive, while 68 percent were keeping reserves at home compared to 50 percent in 2020.
One central bank, quoted anonymously, said: “We did have it (gold) held in London... but now we’ve transferred it back to own country to hold as a safe haven asset and to keep it safe.”
Rod Ringrow, Invesco’s head of official institutions, who oversaw the report, said that is a broadly-held view.
“’If it’s my gold then I want it in my country’ (has) been the mantra we have seen in the last year or so,” he said.
DIVERSIFY
Geopolitical concerns, combined with opportunities in emerging markets, are also encouraging some central banks to diversify away from the dollar.
A growing 7 percent believe rising US debt is also a negative for the greenback, although most still see no alternative to it as the world’s reserve currency. Those that see China’s yuan as a potential contender fell to 18 percent, from 29 percent last year.
Nearly 80 percent of the 142 institutions surveyed see geopolitical tensions as the biggest risk over the next decade, while 83 percent cited inflation as a concern over the next 12 months.
Infrastructure is now seen as the most attractive asset class, particularly those projects involving renewable energy generation.
Concerns over China mean India remains one of the most attractive countries for investment for a second year running, while the “near-shoring” trend, where companies build factories closer to where they sell their products, is boosting the likes of Mexico, Indonesia and Brazil.
As well as China, Britain and Italy are seen as less attractive, while rising interest rates coupled with work-from-home and online shopping habits which became embedded during the COVID-19 outbreak meant property is now the least attractive private asset.
Ringrow said the wealth funds that performed better last year were those that recognized the risks posed by inflated asset prices and were willing to make substantial portfolio changes. It would be the same going forward.
“The funds and the central banks are now trying to get to grips with higher inflation,” he said. “It’s a big sea change.”
 

 

Russia reports intercepting a missile over annexed Crimea and briefly halts traffic on key bridge

Russia reports intercepting a missile over annexed Crimea and briefly halts traffic on key bridge
Updated 10 July 2023
AP

Russia reports intercepting a missile over annexed Crimea and briefly halts traffic on key bridge

Russia reports intercepting a missile over annexed Crimea and briefly halts traffic on key bridge
  • Moscow-appointed Crimea Gov. Sergei Aksyonov said the interception of the missile didn’t result in any damage or casualties
  • Last October, a massive explosion severely damaged the bridge — a key transport and supply route for Russian troops in Crimea — leaving it out of commission for weeks
Updated 10 July 2023
AP

Russian-installed authorities in the Crimean peninsula on Sunday reported shooting down a cruise missile near the city of Kerch and briefly suspending traffic on the Kerch bridge that links the annexed territory to Russia.

The Moscow-appointed governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said the interception of the missile by Russian air defenses didn’t result in any damage or casualties. He didn’t offer any details, including the type of the missile and its origin.
In the nearby Russian region of Rostov, authorities on Sunday also reported shooting down a missile. Gov. Vasily Golubev said the missile was Ukrainian, and its debris damaged the roofs of several buildings. No casualties have been reported.
Such attacks far beyond the front line on Russian regions on the border with Ukraine or the annexed Crimean peninsula have become common during the war in Ukraine that has just surpassed its 500-day mark.
Officials in Russian regions and Moscow-appointed authorities in Crimea, which was illegally annexed in 2014, have regularly reported explosions, drone strikes, and even cross-border raids by Ukrainian saboteurs. Kyiv has never openly taken responsibility for these attacks.

 

Last October, a massive explosion severely damaged the Kerch bridge — a key transport and supply route for Russian troops in Crimea — leaving it out of commission for weeks. In what appeared to be the first direct admission of Kyiv’s involvement, Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar in a Telegram post on Saturday listed the attack among the country’s main achievements in the war so far.
“(It’s been) 273 days since (we) carried out the first strike on the Crimean bridge in order to disrupt the logistics for the Russians,” Maliar wrote.
Among other successes, she also mentioned the sinking of the Moskva cruiser — something the Russian authorities refused to attribute to a Ukrainian attack.
Maliar’s post on Sunday caught the attention of Russian state media and officials. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova once again called President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government a “terrorist regime” in an online statement condemning the attack.
In other developments:
— One of the defense commanders of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol who returned to Ukraine on Saturday announced going back to the battlefield. The sprawling steelworks was the last bastion of resistance as Russian forces took control of the port city early on in the war. Azovstal’s more than 2,000 defenders left the steelworks in mid-May 2022 and were taken into Russian captivity.
The five leaders, some of whom were part of the Azov national guard regiment that Russia denounces as neo-Nazi, were freed in a September prisoner swap and taken to Turkiye, where they were to remain until the end of the war under the Turkish president’s protection. On Saturday, however, Zelensky brought them back to Ukraine. There was no immediate official explanation of how this squared with the conditions of the exchange.
Speaking to reporters in Ukraine upon returning, Denys Prokopenko — one of the five commanders — said he will return to the battlefield. “I am deeply convinced that the army is a team effort. And from today we will continue the fight together with you. We will definitely have our say in battle,” Prokopenko was quoted by Ukrainian media as saying.
— The death toll from the Russian missile strike on Lyman, a city in the partially occupied Donetsk region that was struck on Saturday, rose to nine on Sunday. Lyman is a few kilometers (miles) from the front line, where Russian troops have recently intensified fighting in the forests of Kreminna.

North Korea denounces US move to bring ballistic missile submarine to peninsula

North Korea denounces US move to bring ballistic missile submarine to peninsula
Updated 10 July 2023
Reuters

North Korea denounces US move to bring ballistic missile submarine to peninsula

North Korea denounces US move to bring ballistic missile submarine to peninsula
  • A US nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine arrived at the port of Busan in South Korea last month
Updated 10 July 2023
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korea denounced on Monday what it called a move by the United States to introduce a nuclear missile submarine to waters near the Korean peninsula, saying it creates a situation that brings a nuclear conflict closer to reality.
North Korea also claimed US reconnaissance planes recently violated its air space near the east coast, quoting an unnamed spokesperson of its Ministry of National Defense in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.
“There is no guarantee that a shocking incident where a US air force strategic reconnaissance plane is shot down over the East Sea will not happen,” the spokesperson said.
The statement cited past incidents of the North shooting down or intercepting US aircraft at the border with South Korea and off the coast. North Korea has often complained about US surveillance flights near the peninsula.
The moves by the United States to introduce strategic nuclear assets to the Korean peninsula is a blatant nuclear blackmail against North Korea and regional countries and presents a grave threat to peace, KCNA said.
“It is up to future US actions whether an extreme situation arises in the Korean peninsula region that nobody wants, and the United States will be held fully responsible if any unexpected situation occurs,” it said.
A US nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine arrived at the port of Busan in South Korea last month.
In April, the leaders of South Korea and the United States agreed a US Navy nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine will visit South Korea for the first time since the 1980s but no timetable has been given for such a visit.
It was part of a plan to boost the deployment of American strategic assets aimed at a more effective response to North Korea’s threats and weapons tests in defense of its ally South Korea, as agreed by the two leaders.
The move to sail nuclear submarines has created a “very dangerous situation that makes it impossible for us not to realistically accept the worst-case scenario of a nuclear confrontation,” the North Korean statement said.
In June, a US B-52 strategic bomber took part in air military drills with South Korea in a show of force following North Korea’s failed launch of a spy satellite at the end of May.

 

