Zelensky meeting Turkiye's Erdogan to push Ukraine NATO bid

President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to hold talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday on the latest leg of a tour to push Ukraine’s bid to join NATO and secure more weapons from allies. (Reuters/AFP)
President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to hold talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday on the latest leg of a tour to push Ukraine’s bid to join NATO and secure more weapons from allies. (Reuters/AFP)
  • Erdogan is blocking the candidacy because of a longstanding dispute about Stockholm’s perceived lax attitude toward alleged Kurdish militants
ISTANBUL: President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to hold talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday on the latest leg of a tour to push Ukraine’s bid to join NATO and secure more weapons from allies.
The talks in Istanbul come on the eve of the 500th day since Russia’s invasion, with Zelensky admitting Ukraine’s counteroffensive was progressing slowly.
He called on the United States and other allies to provide long-range weapons and artillery during a two-day visit to Prague.
“Without long-range weapons, it is difficult not only to fulfil an offensive mission, it is difficult to conduct a defensive operation, to be honest,” Zelensky told reporters.
US media reported earlier that the Pentagon was preparing a new package of arms and ammunitions that could include controversial cluster bombs dispersing multiple small explosives over a wide radius.
While Ukrainian officials hailed the prospect, human rights groups condemned it saying the bomblets can go undetonated and endanger civilians later on.
After Prague, Zelensky visited Bratislava, where he said that NATO did not seem united on Swedish and Ukrainian membership.
“And this is a threat to the strength of the alliance” which is due to hold a summit in Vilnius next week, he added.
“That is why we expect positive results or at least some steps toward this positive outcome. This is very important for the security of the whole world.”
Zelensky is seeking NATO accession for his country, which has been battling Russia’s invasion since February 2022, and has said he wants the summit to lead to an “invitation” to join the bloc.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said he expected its leaders to “reaffirm that Ukraine will become a member of NATO and unite on how to bring Ukraine closer to its goal.”
Analysts expect Zelensky to push Erdogan to give a green light for Sweden’s NATO entry ahead of the summit.
Turkiye is blocking Sweden’s candidacy because of a longstanding dispute about Stockholm’s perceived lax attitude toward alleged Kurdish militants living in the Nordic country.
The talks with Erdogan — an important broker in the conflict — are also expected to focus on an expiring deal to ship Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea.
Both Zelensky and Erdogan want to extend the United Nations and Turkiye-brokered deal with Russia under which Ukraine has been allowed to ship grain to global markets during the war.
The deal will expire on July 17 unless Russia agrees to its renewal.
Erdogan has tried to leverage good working relations with both Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin to mediate an end to the war.
Turkiye staged two early rounds of peace negotiations and is pushing for more talks.
Before visiting Prague and Bratislava, Zelensky traveled to Sofia to discuss weapons deliveries with Bulgaria, a major ammunition producer.
The Kremlin criticized the visit to Bulgaria, saying the Ukrainian leader was trying to “drag” other countries into the war.
The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog said on Friday that it was “making progress” on inspecting several areas of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, after claims it had been mined.
Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of planning a provocation at the Russia-controlled site, raising alarm over risks of a radioactive disaster at Europe’s largest nuclear plant.
Ukraine’s military this week claimed “external objects similar to explosive devices” had been placed on the outer roof of the third and fourth reactors at the site.
Officials from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had been able to “complete the tours of the cooling ponds and other places,” Rafael Grossi said in Tokyo.
They had “not seen any indications of explosives or mines,” he said, although he added IAEA officials had not yet been able to visit the facility’s rooftops.
Rescuers Friday found a 10th body in the rubble of buildings in Lviv after the biggest Russian missile attack on civilian infrastructure in the western Ukrainian city since the invasion, its mayor said.
The strike also wounded 42 people, including three children, Ukraine’s interior ministry said.

  • Promsintez is one of the main manufacturers of industrial explosives in Russia and the former Soviet Union
  • Accidents at Russian factories are relatively common, with an often-lax approach to safety rules
MOSCOW: A blast at an explosives factory in the central Russian region of Samara killed six people and injured two others, Russian news agencies reported Friday.

The explosion occurred at the Promsintez plant in the city of Chapayevsk. “Eight people were injured, six of whom died,” the RIA Novosti news agency cited emergency services as saying.

They said the blast occurred “as a result of the dismantling of equipment during repair work.”

Promsintez is one of the main manufacturers of industrial explosives in Russia and the former Soviet Union.

The company employs 1,300 people and supplies the mining and oil and gas sector, according to its website.

The company that owns the factory was created in 1997, but the plant dates back to pre-revolutionary Russia, founded by the country’s last tsar, Nicholas II, in 1911.

Accidents at Russian factories — including deadly ones — are relatively common, with an often-lax approach to safety rules.

Last month, four people were killed in an explosion at a gunpower factory in the Tambov region, southeast of Moscow.

Many factories have been running at full speed in Russia since the start of the offensive in Ukraine.

  • New Agrarian Emancipation Act waives all property-related debt owed by farmers who had been given land on 30-year payment terms under a 1988 land reform program, but had been unable to pay
MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday wrote off $1.04 billion in land-related debt owed by more than half a million farmers, a move aimed at boosting food production.
The “New Agrarian Emancipation Act” he signed into law waived all property-related debt owed by farmers who had been given land on 30-year payment terms under a 1988 land reform program, but had been unable to pay.
“We know these farmers do not have the means to pay this huge debt. So putting it under the government’s tab is the right thing to do,” Marcos said at a signing ceremony at the presidential palace.
The writing off of the loans, which were issued by government banks, meant “we are doing everything in order to feed our people,” he added.
Under a law passed in 1988, about 4.8 million hectares (11.9 million acres) of plots were distributed to almost three million landless farmers.
The total was equivalent to 16 percent of the country’s land area.
Congress passed the new legislation because nearly 1.2 million hectares of redistributed farmland had gone unpaid for, with the farm sector’s contribution to the country’s economic output shrinking.
The write-off will benefit more than 610,000 land reform beneficiaries but will cost the government $1.04 billion (57.65 billion pesos), Marcos said.
The government will spend another 206 million pesos to compensate landowners whose properties were transferred to tenants, he added.
“We need to revitalize the agriculture sector,” said Marcos, who is also the agriculture minister.
After his election last year, the archipelago nation was wracked with shortages and soaring prices of farm commodities, including onions and sugar, while imports of rice, a food staple, also surged.

  • The $545 million Act in Support of Ammunition Production aimed at ramping up the manufacture of artillery shells and missiles
BRUSSELS: EU negotiators on Friday sealed a plan to boost ammunition production in the bloc, as part of a push to arm Ukraine and restock depleted arsenals.
The $545 million (500 million euros) Act in Support of Ammunition Production — or ASAP — is aimed at ramping up the manufacture of artillery shells and missiles.
“This is yet another proof of the EU’s unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine,” said Margarita Robles, the defense minister of Spain, which currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency.
Brussels says it hopes to boost production capacity in the bloc to a million shells a year within the next 12 months as European allies struggle to keep up supplies for Ukraine’s fight against Russia.
Negotiations between EU member states and lawmakers were pushed through at express speed to put the plan in place.
It now needs final approval from the European Parliament and capitals.
The program will provide money to firms looking to bolster their production capacity.
EU states have also implemented another two-billion-euro plan to send a million shells to Ukraine from their stocks over this year and purchase ammunition together for Kyiv.
So far the bloc is still far off its target of sending a million howitzer shells to Kyiv.
Ukrainian forces complain they are facing a shortage of ammunition as they seek to dislodge Moscow’s troops from occupied territories in a grueling counter-offensive.
The EU says that overall it has already supplied weaponry worth around 15 billion euros to Kyiv since Russia’s all-out invasion last February.

  • Fire brigade says cause of the fire was not yet known
MILAN: An overnight fire in a retirement home in Milan killed six people and injured around 80, including three who are in a critical condition, Italian authorities said on Friday.

The fire started in a first-floor room of the facility. It was put out quickly and did not spread to the rest of the building, yet produced a vast quantity of toxic fumes.

Two residents burned to death in their room, while four others died from intoxication, Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said, speaking to reporters on the scene.

“It could have been (even) worse. Having said that, six dead is a very heavy death toll,” Sala said, indicating that the facility housed 167 people.

Firefighters’ spokesman Luca Cari said the cause of the fire was under investigation, but added that it was likely accidental.

Firefighters intervened at the “Home of the Spouses” residential facility in the south-eastern Corvetto neighborhood shortly after 1 a.m.

They evacuated about 80 people, including many in wheelchairs, while another 80 or so were taken to hospital, local firefighters’ chief Nicola Miceli told RAI public television.

He described rescue operations as “particularly complicated” due to heavy smoke, which limited visibility, and the fact that many residents could not stand without aid.

Lucia, a local resident, said she saw some of them “gasping for air” at their windows, holding rags over their faces to protect themselves from the fumes.

She said rescuers “were wonderful” as they helped everybody. “Those who could walk, they walked them out, those who could not, I think they were carried out in their bed sheets.”

  • Opposition leader can now take his appeal to a larger bench of the same high court and then to the Supreme Court, his last option
NEW DELHI: A high court in western India on Friday rejected an appeal by opposition leader Rahul Gandhi to suspend his conviction in a defamation case, quashing for now his hope of returning to parliament and contesting national elections due next year.
Gandhi can now take his appeal to a larger bench of the same high court and then to the Supreme Court, his last option.
Gandhi was convicted in March in a case brought by a state lawmaker from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after comments he made in 2019 were deemed to be insulting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other people surnamed Modi.
The 52-year-old scion of India’s Congress party was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment but the jail term was put on hold and he was given bail.

