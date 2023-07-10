BBC suspends presenter after explicit images allegations

You are here

A member of the media works outside BBC Broadcasting House in central London on July 9, 2023.
  The BBC said it takes "any allegations seriously" and has "robust internal processes in place to proactively deal with such allegations"
LONDON: The BBC said Sunday it had contacted the authorities and suspended a presenter following allegations that he had paid a teenager tens of thousands of pounds for sexually explicit photos.
UK culture minister Lucy Frazer said earlier she had spoken about the “deeply concerning” allegations with BBC Director General Tim Davie, who assured her the BBC is “investigating swiftly and sensitively.”
The Sun newspaper, which first reported the claims, cited the young person’s mother as saying that an unnamed BBC presenter paid her child more than £35,000 ($45,000) for the images over a three-year period.
It is also claimed that the presenter in question appeared on air for a month after the family of the young person — who was said to be 17 when the payments started — complained to the BBC in May.
In a statement on Sunday, the BBC confirmed that it “first became aware of a complaint in May.”
“New allegations were put to us on Thursday of a different nature and in addition to our own enquiries we have also been in touch with external authorities, in line with our protocols,” it added.
The statement said that “a male member of staff has been suspended.”
“This is a complex and fast moving set of circumstances and the BBC is working as quickly as possible to establish the facts in order to properly inform appropriate next steps,” the BBC added.
London’s Metropolitan Police released a statement later on Sunday confirming the BBC contacted it over the matter, “but no formal referral or allegation has been made.”
“We will require additional information before determining what further action should follow,” it added.
The BBC said it takes “any allegations seriously” and has “robust internal processes in place to proactively deal with such allegations.”
In an internal email sent to staff and quoted on the BBC website, Davie said he is “wholly condemning the unsubstantiated rumors being made on the Internet about some of our presenting talent.”
Since The Sun published the allegations, some BBC presenters have taken to social media to deny that they are the broadcaster in question.
The British broadcaster, whose chairman resigned in April after an inquiry found he failed to disclose a loan to ex-prime minister Boris Johnson, has come under fire over its handling of the claim.
Former home secretary and an MP from the ruling Conservative party, Priti Patel, has said the BBC’s response was “derisory,” adding: “They must provide the victim and his family a full and transparent investigation.”
“The BBC, but also other broadcasters, do need to get a grip because we seem to lurch from one scandal to another and more needs to be done,” opposition Labour party lawmaker Rachel Reeves told Sky News on Sunday.
In May, British star TV host Phillip Schofield resigned from the ITV channel after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” relationship with a younger colleague.

'Clone' or competitor? Users and lawyers compare Twitter and Threads

‘Clone’ or competitor? Users and lawyers compare Twitter and Threads
  • Threads has drawn tens of millions of users since launching Threads as the latest rival to Elon Musk’s social media platform
  • Twitter thas hreatened legal action against Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, calling Threads a “copycat”
Just how similar is Instagram’s chatty new app, Threads, to Twitter?

In a cease-and-desist letter earlier this week, Twitter threatened legal action against Instagram parent company Meta over the new text-based app Threads, which it called a “copycat.”
Threads has drawn tens of millions of users since launching as the latest rival to Elon Musk’s social media platform.
Threads creators pushed back on the accusations, and legal experts note that much is still unknown. For now, “it’s sort of a big question mark,” Jacob Noti-Victor, an associate professor at Yeshiva University’s Cardozo Law School who specializes in intellectual property, told The Associated Press.
The people starting to explore Threads, however, are already making their own observations.
“People are calling it a Twitter clone but I think there are some key product differences,” said Alexandra Popken, Twitter’s former head of trust and safety operations.
One difference, she thinks, will likely be the people who use it. At Threads, “you’re essentially taking your audience from Instagram and putting this into a new text-based app, whereas Twitter is a kind of a niche audience for politicians, celebrities and news junkies,” she said.
Yet even though Threads makers have said they aren’t particularly interested in making it a politics forum, it’s likely to attract journalists and politicians, among others, looking for a Twitter alternative.
Instagram’s CEO, Adam Mosseri, said Threads isn’t aiming to replace Twitter.
“The goal is to create a public square for communities on Instagram that never really embraced Twitter and for communities on Twitter (and other platforms) that are interested in a less angry place for conversations, but not all of Twitter,” he said.
Politics and hard news will inevitably show up on Threads, he acknowledged, “but we’re not going to do anything to encourage those verticals.”
In a Wednesday letter addressed to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Alex Spiro, an attorney representing Twitter, accused Meta of unlawfully using Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property by hiring former Twitter employees to create a “copycat” app.
In a reply to a tweet about the possibility of legal action against Meta, Musk wrote: “Competition is fine, cheating is not.”
Meta spokesperson Andy Stone responded in a Threads post Thursday that “no one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee.”
From Spiro’s letter, which was first obtained by news outlet Semafor on Thursday, Noti-Victor said it’s hard to tell what the trade secrets referred to might be.
Spiro says ex-Twitter employees “improperly retained” company documents and electronic devices — pointing to ongoing confidentiality obligations. There was no explicit reference, however, to a breach of any binding agreement in the letter, and most noncompete clauses, for example, are prohibited in California.
In addition, despite Threads’ similarities to Twitter, “just the idea of creating a social media platform involving text (is) certainly not something that would be a trade secret,” Noti-Victor added.
He is skeptical of intellectual property violations for similar reasons, noting that companies “can’t patent something that’s obvious” or copyright a general idea for a social media platform. Copyright can protect source code and the text of a website, but Noti-Victor said he doesn’t see that reproduced in Threads.
Experts add that companies in Silicon Valley are constantly making products or services inspired by competitors’ versions.
“The industry has a storied past of borrowing ideas from each other,” said Popken, adding that Threads and other platforms such as Mastodon and Bluesky are “trying to capitalize on what is demand for a suitable, safer alternative to Twitter.”
Meta has a track record of starting standalone apps that mirror competitors, although many later shut down.
Beyond trade secret and intellectual property allegations, Spiro also wrote that Meta is prohibited from “engaging in any crawling or scraping of Twitter’s followers or following data.” He said the letter marked a “formal notice” for Meta to preserve documents relevant for a potential dispute between the companies.
Any letter of this kind should be taken seriously, said Carl Tobias, law professor at the University of Richmond’s School of Law — but he, too, added that much is still unknown. More specific allegations and documents could come forward if litigation is pursued.
Tobias speculated that Twitter’s move could be partly about publicity, as well as a strategic response both legally and business-wise. Musk’s legal team has made similar moves before, such as a May letter to Microsoft objecting to alleged misuse of Twitter data to train artificial intelligence systems.
Among those elevating the clone-or-not question this week was Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey, who has championed Bluesky, and joked in a tweet: “We wanted flying cars, instead we got 7 Twitter clones.”
For Popken, who now works at content moderation startup WebPurify, what most stands out about Threads so far is how much fun she’s having using it.
“I see brands like Slim Jim trying to be funny. I see influencers who I follow on Instagram and people who I care about in my life,” she said. “There’s like this period of time where the bad actors haven’t found it yet. It’s like this non-toxic, happy corner of the Internet.”
But “make no mistake,” she added, those content moderation problems that have plagued other platforms “will certainly strike Threads over time.”

Syria cancels accreditation of two BBC journalists

Syria cancels accreditation of two BBC journalists
  Syria, ravaged by conflict since 2011, ranks 175 out of 180 on a press freedom index
DAMASCUS: Syria’s information ministry said on Saturday it had canceled the accreditation of two local journalists working for Britain’s BBC over what it said was “false” and “politicized” coverage.
The accreditations of an unidentified correspondent and camera operator have been revoked following “subjective and false information and reports” on Syria, the ministry said on its website. It described other BBC reports as “politicized.”
Contacted by Reuters, the BBC said its Arabic news service provided impartial and independent reporting by speaking to people across the political spectrum.
“We will continue to provide impartial news and information to our audiences across the Arabic-speaking world,” it said.
Syria’s information ministry did not respond to a Reuters request for additional information on Saturday, which is not a working day in the country.
Syria, ravaged by conflict since 2011, ranks 175 out of 180 on a press freedom index compiled by Reporters’ Without Borders. The government and other authorities impose strict limits on media coverage and require accreditations and permissions to report.
The BBC published a report last month on what it said were “direct links” between the trade of an amphetamine known as captagon and the family of President Bashar Assad, as well as the Syrian military.
Syria has denied playing a role in the captagon trade.
The United States, Britain and European Union have blamed Syria’s government for the production and export of the drug, naming Maher Assad — the head of the army’s Fourth Division and the president’s brother — as a key figure.

Saudi gaming festival unveils official music anthem in partnership with Spotify

Saudi gaming festival unveils official music anthem in partnership with Spotify
  Gamers8: The Land of Heroes launches 'GG Geena,' created by Mishaal Tamer, Llunr
DUBAI: Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, one of the biggest gaming and esports festivals, launched its official music anthem “GG Geena,” in partnership with Spotify, at the opening ceremony of the event at Boulevard Riyadh City on Friday.

Saudi artist and gaming enthusiast Mishaal Tamer and Palestinian Jordanian national Llunr traveled to San Francisco to record the track, which tells the story of how gamers can overcome any challenge.

The duo will perform a live rendition of the track at some point during the eight-week event.

The anthem “speaks through the Saudi Arabian gaming and esports story but is a piece of music that will resonate with gamers globally,” said Ahmed Al-Bishri, deputy CEO of the Saudi Esports Federation, the body that organized the festival.

As part of its partnership with Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, Spotify will host a podcast camp throughout the event and provide regular updates of the official Gamers8 playlist.

In addition, it will host two activation booths at Boulevard Riyadh City — one in the festival and another in the Mohammed Abdu Arena music venue — as well as promote Gamers8 on Spotify’s streaming platform and its social media channels.

Nicole Aoun, Spotify’s marketing manager for the Middle East and North Africa region, said: “Our unwavering commitment is to deliver an unforgettable experience to both the Saudi and global gaming community.”

The company’s focus is to celebrate the “creativity and cultural contributions” of local Saudi talent, she added. To that end, Spotify will place a billboard in New York’s Times Square featuring Tamer and Llunr.

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes will conclude with the Next World Forum, a gaming and esports event held at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Center, on Aug. 30-31.

Two years after Taliban takeover, Afghan journalists face limbo in Pakistan

Two years after Taliban takeover, Afghan journalists face limbo in Pakistan

  • Afghan journalist forum says 250 are waiting in Pakistan for visas to Europe, US
  • Islamabad police deny reports of harassment, extortion over expired stay permits
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Hundreds of Afghan journalists fled to Pakistan in 2021, desperate to escape Taliban rule and hoping for a secure future.

However, two years on, many say they have fallen into limbo, waiting for visas to countries that had previously employed them, and facing routine police harassment and official indifference.

The withdrawal of US-led forces and Taliban takeover of Afghanistan sparked an exodus of at least 600,000 Afghans into neighboring Pakistan, many crossing by land on hopes or promises of relocation to the West.

Pakistan-Afghan International Forum of Journalists data shows that among them were at least 650 media workers who fled, fearing persecution as their country’s new administration cracked down on the press.

Those who had worked for Western organizations during the 20-year US-led military campaign against the Taliban were sure they would still be employed by them when the Washington-backed government in Kabul collapsed in August 2001.

About 400 journalists have made it to different countries, including the US, Germany and France, but the rest have been stuck, with their travel documents expiring.

“The remaining 250 are still in Pakistan and struggling to get visas of the US and different European countries for their onward travel from Pakistan,” Hashmat Vejdani, the Afghan journalist forum’s spokesperson, told Arab News on Thursday.

“The US specifically promised all journalists who worked with them during the war to issue them visas in 18 months. The applications of almost all of them have been in process in the (respective) embassies.”

Vejdani said the forum has been raising the issue of delays with Western diplomatic missions in Islamabad and each time has been asked to be patient while applications are being processed.

But patience is not easy for those who, like Tahir Sadid, entered Pakistan over a year ago.

His visa expired in March and last month he was detained by police in Islamabad, only to be released on personal bail.

Sadid said he had no choice when he left Afghanistan and for a year has been getting by with financial assistance from friends in Europe as his visa applications are pending not only with Pakistani but also German authorities.

“I have applied for the visa extension, but am still waiting to hear back from the (Pakistani) government,” he said.

“My parents were satisfied that I am safe in Pakistan, but the security personnel have started targeting us here, too. They are living in hell there while I am struggling here to get the visa for Germany.”

The persecution that he feared at home is now a reality in the place where he sought safety.

“The local police treat us like illegal migrants to Pakistan, and harass us to extort money,” he said.

“We fled Afghanistan risking our lives, hoping we will be safe in Pakistan, but the police here have been harassing and intimidating us.”

Another Afghan journalist has been living in Islamabad for the past 14 months, unable to legalize his stay.

“My Pakistani visa expired eight months ago, and I immediately applied for an extension, but there is still no response from authorities,” he told Arab News on condition of anonymity.

The journalist is also waiting to hear back from the US Embassy about his visa application.

“We fled restrictions on press freedom and lawlessness in Afghanistan, hoping to find a better place to survive,” he said, adding that for the past two months he and his friends have been facing harassment from police.

After complaining, the Pakistan-Afghan International Forum of Journalists has sought help from Pakistani authorities.

“Afghan journalists have entered Pakistan on valid visas, and they don’t pose any threat to Pakistan’s politics or security in any way, so their visas should be extended at the earliest,” Vejdani said.

“We wrote separate letters to Ministry of Interior and Foreign Office highlighting the issues some three weeks ago, but have received no response from them so far.”

While the foreign office was unavailable for comment, despite requests, police denied the allegations of abuse.

“It is the police’s job to act against those living in the country illegally, but we strongly deny the charge of any harassment,” Islamabad Police spokesperson Taqi Jawad told Arab News.

“Police detained a couple of Afghan journalists last month for not having valid visas, but let them go on a personal surety bond.”

The UN refugee agency UNHCR can only offer sympathy, in line with its advisory calling for a ban on forced returns of Afghan nationals, regardless of their legal status.

“We remain steadfast in our efforts to uphold the right to seek asylum and are in dialogue with the government of Pakistan to identify a way forward on the registration and documentation of asylum-seekers from Afghanistan,” Qaiser Khan Afridi, UNHCR spokesperson in Pakistan, told Arab News.  

“We firmly believe that with the continuous engagement and support of the Government of Pakistan, the current challenges will be addressed.”

 

Media watchdog renews plea for Arab journalists' safety after incident with Israeli military

Media watchdog renews plea for Arab journalists’ safety after incident with Israeli military
  • Al-Araby TV crew attacked and had filming equipment destroyed while covering IDF operations in Jenin
  • CPJ calls for independent investigation into the attack after series of incidents in recent weeks
LONDON: Media watchdog Committee to Protect Journalists has renewed its plea to the Israeli military to respect the work of journalists and called for an independent investigation into an incident involving an Al-Araby TV crew and Israel Defense Forces.

According to the Qatari network, on July 3, TV reporter Amid Shehadeh and camera operator Rabi Munir had their filming equipment destroyed.

CPJ Program Director Carlos Martinez de la Serna condemned the IDF’s actions, saying: “The Israeli military’s destruction of Al-Araby TV’s news equipment while the broadcaster’s journalists hid in fear shows how the military has continued to imperil reporting on its actions.”

He also urged the IDF to halt attacks on journalists, and investigate those responsible for the incident.

According to a statement posted to Twitter by Al-Araby TV, the crew were covering an Israeli military operation against militants in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank when an IDF vehicle shot at their equipment, destroying a transmitter and knocking a camera off a tripod.

Shehadeh and Munir sought refuge in a nearby house, alongside two Turkish photographers from the Anadolu Agency and a third from Ruptly, a Russian state-owned video news agency based in Germany.

The journalists remained trapped until the Red Cross and Red Crescent escorted them to safety.

Footage of the incident, published by the news website The New Arab, captured the moment when shots were fired and the crew’s transmitter burst into flames.

In its statement, Al-Araby TV expressed outrage at the attack, labeling it a “blatant targeting of journalist crews” and a “clear violation of international human rights norms and standards that guarantee the safety of journalists.”

The IDF’s two-day assault, part of a series of military incursions into Jenin following attacks by Palestinian militants, forced thousands of people to flee their homes, and left 12 Palestinians and one Israeli soldier dead.

In a rare condemnation of Israel, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced on Thursday the country’s excessive use of force in its largest military operation in two decades and called for Israel “to abide by its obligations under international law.”

In a similar incident that raised concerns about the actions of the Israeli military, Hazem Nasser, a camera operator for Jordan’s Al-Ghad TV, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being shot by Israeli forces while reporting on a raid in Jenin on June 19, according to AFP.

In a separate episode on June 8, two photojournalists, Momen Somrain and Rabi Al-Munir, were shot with rubber bullets by IDF soldiers while reporting on the demolition of a terrorism suspect’s house in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

