Lebanon PM will not extend central bank governor's mandate, office says

A view shows Lebanon's Central Bank building in Beirut, Lebanon July 6, 2023. (Reuters)
A view shows Lebanon's Central Bank building in Beirut, Lebanon July 6, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 26 sec ago
Reuters

Lebanon PM will not extend central bank governor’s mandate, office says

A view shows Lebanon's Central Bank building in Beirut, Lebanon July 6, 2023. (Reuters)
  Salameh's term expires on July 31, bringing an end to a 30-year tenure stained by recent charges at home and abroad of embezzlement of Lebanese public funds
Updated 26 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s caretaker premier Najib Mikati will not extend the term of sitting central bank governor Riad Salameh when it ends later this month, the prime minister’s office said on Monday.
Salameh’s term expires on July 31, bringing an end to a 30-year tenure stained by recent charges at home and abroad of embezzlement of Lebanese public funds. He denies the charges.
In a statement sent to Reuters, Mikati’s office said his position was based on current legislation which stipulates that the first vice governor would assume the governor’s duties until a new one is appointed.
“The most important thing is that no vacuum occurs at the central bank because it’s the country’s financial backbone,” the statement said.
One of Lebanon’s four vice governors told Reuters they were considering quitting together if no successor is named, raising the possibility of a leaderless central bank amid a deep financial crisis.
Mikati’s deputy, Saade Chami, told Reuters last week that such a threat was “dangerous” and that the vice governors should “assume their responsibility in case this appointment is not possible.”
Efforts to find a successor to Salameh have been hamstrung by Lebanon’s breakdown in governance and intensifying political tensions. Central bank governors are typically appointed by the president, but parliament has been unable to elect one to follow Michel Aoun, whose term ended in late October.
Parliament speaker Nabih Berri, a longtime backer of Salameh, told reporters on Monday that “necessity allows for that which is prohibited,” signalling that cabinet should appoint a governor even as it operates in a caretaker capacity.
But he said he would “respect what the prime minister announced regarding neither an appointment, nor an extension.”
Many Lebanese blame Salameh for Lebanon’s financial collapse, alongside the long entrenched ruling elite. Salameh says he has been scapegoated for the meltdown, which followed decades of corruption and profligate spending by politicians.
Salameh has worked hand-in-glove with the elite for years. In late 2021, Mikati signalled Salameh should remain in his post even as the graft investigations against him gained traction, saying “one does not change their officers during a war.”
More recently, however, Salameh has appears to be increasingly isolated.

Topics: Lebanon Riad Salameh Lebanon Central Bank

French agent's book calls Gaddafi overthrow a strategic error, 'immoral' mistake

French agent’s book calls Gaddafi overthrow a strategic error, ‘immoral’ mistake
Updated 52 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

French agent’s book calls Gaddafi overthrow a strategic error, ‘immoral’ mistake

French agent’s book calls Gaddafi overthrow a strategic error, ‘immoral’ mistake
  Jean-Francois Lhuillier reveals close ties between French, Libyan leaderships before 2011 revolution
  He says operation to remove dictator with UK help had 'disastrous' consequences
Updated 52 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The overthrow of Libya’s former leader Muammar Gaddafi was a major strategic error and an “immoral” mistake, according to a new book by a French former secret service agent.

Jean-Francois Lhuillier, 69, served France’s Directorate General for External Security, or DGSE, for 27 years, including as Tripoli station chief. He retired in 2014, three years after Gaddafi’s fall.

His book, “The Tripoli Man: Memoirs of a Secret Agent,” describes the decision by France’s then-President Nicolas Sarkozy to back rebel groups taking on Gaddafi’s regime as “not thought through,” with “disastrous” consequences.

In an interview with TV channel France 2, the former commando said: “The military operation was brilliantly run but … there was trickery because Gaddafi was extending his hand to the West.

“Not only didn’t we grasp the hand that was being extended to us, but we also cut the head off. I find that completely immoral to have done that.”

Lhuillier added: “We eliminated Gaddafi and destroyed his country without worrying that it was a rampart against Islamist terrorism.

“The consequences of this disastrous expedition were not foreseen. It was incomprehensible that Sarkozy wanted his scalp.”

In the book, Lhuillier says members of the French and Libyan governments had close links to each other before Gaddafi fell.

Sarkozy was indicted for receiving money for political campaigning from the Libyan dictator in 2007, and members of the regime said they had given him millions of dollars.

Lhuillier also says DGSE agents were working with Libyan rebel groups, and UK Special Air Service personnel were on the ground in Libya working to overthrow Gaddafi as well.

The book cites one incident in which a Scottish operative known as “Pierce” asked Lhuillier to give the SAS the whereabouts of DGSE operatives in Libya in order to coordinate operations. At the time, Lhuillier said, he was unaware that either group was working in the country.

“So it was a member of a foreign service who informed me about the presence of my colleagues in the country,” he said. “I put on a big smile and pretended that I knew.”

Lhuillier added that though it was Sarkozy who persuaded the British to join the campaign against Gaddafi, the DGSE was frequently out-thought and out-maneuvered by their UK counterparts.

In one example, Lhuillier said the head of the DGSE flew to Tunisia in March 2011 a bid to get Moussa Koussa, Libya’s then foreign minister, to defect, only to discover he was already in London. “No doubt our British allies must have made a more generous offer,” Lhuillier wrote.

He laments in the book that the DGSE has lost its military effectiveness and values since it was opened up to civilian command in 1985 following the sinking of the Greenpeace vessel Rainbow Warrior by DGSE operatives off the coast of New Zealand.

In a statement, the DGSE said: “By publishing such works, former members of the service are breaking their oath (of secrecy) and damaging the institution.”

Topics: Libya France Muammar Gaddafi Jean-Francois Lhuillier Moussa Koussa Nicolas Sarkozy

GCC countries eager to enhance cooperation with Russia meeting told

GCC countries eager to enhance cooperation with Russia meeting told
Updated 10 July 2023
Arab News

GCC countries eager to enhance cooperation with Russia meeting told

GCC countries eager to enhance cooperation with Russia meeting told
Updated 10 July 2023
Arab News

The GCC countries are keen to enhance all forms of cooperation with Russia, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim al-Budaiwi, said on Monday during the sixth joint ministerial meeting of strategic dialogue between the Gulf countries and Russia,.

The Secretary-General said that cooperation with Russia within the OPEC+ group has had a positive impact on the oil market.

The GCC states affirm their support for efforts to achieve security and settle disputes, the Secretary-General with regards to the Ukraine-Russia conflict. 

 

Topics: GCC Russia

Oman foreign minister: Sudan crisis deeply concerning

Oman foreign minister: Sudan crisis deeply concerning
Updated 10 July 2023
Arab News

Oman foreign minister: Sudan crisis deeply concerning

Oman foreign minister: Sudan crisis deeply concerning
Updated 10 July 2023
Arab News

Oman’s foreign minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi said on Monday that the humanitarian and security crisis in Sudan crisis was deeply concerning.

Foreign interference in Sudan had fueled the conflict further, the minister said.

On Yemen, the minister said Oman continued to support the Presidential Leadership Council, and supported reaching a comprehensive political solution in the country.

The minister said the same of Ukraine, adding that Oman believed in the importance of moving towards a peaceful solution to the conflict.

Meanwhile, Albusaidi welcomed the positive opportunities and developments in the Gulf region, despite what he called “global challenges”.

The understandings between Saudi Arabia and Iran reflect positively on the region, he said.

The minister also condemned Israel’s violations in the Palestinian territories.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Sudan Russia Oman

Israeli troops kill Palestinian as West Bank violence shows no signs of slowing

Israeli troops kill Palestinian as West Bank violence shows no signs of slowing
Updated 10 July 2023
AP

Israeli troops kill Palestinian as West Bank violence shows no signs of slowing

Israeli troops kill Palestinian as West Bank violence shows no signs of slowing
  Death comes during a major spike in violence between Israel and the Palestinians
  Israel has been conducting stepped-up raids into Palestinian areas since the spring of 2022
Updated 10 July 2023
AP

JERUSALEM: Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian man during new unrest in the West Bank Monday, as a wave of violence in the occupied territory showed no signs of slowing.
The Israeli military said troops stopped a motorist in Deir Nidham, a town west of Ramallah, to question him. It said the man got out of his car, threw a grenade and fired shots toward soldiers, who then opened fire.
The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed that a 33-year-old man had been killed, but gave no further details.
The death comes during a major spike in violence between Israel and the Palestinians. Israel last week concluded a fierce two-day offensive that used rare air power and hundreds of troops in what was designed as a crackdown against militants.
But the operation in the Jenin refugee camp was followed by more bloodshed, including a shooting by a Palestinian assailant that killed an Israeli soldier. A Israeli military raid killed two militants while a third Palestinian was killed during a demonstration later in the day in the central West Bank.
Israel has been conducting stepped-up raids into Palestinian areas since the spring of 2022 in response to a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis. The violence has intensified this year, driving up the death toll on both sides. More than 150 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of the year, while at least 26 people have been killed in Palestinian attacks against Israelis.
Israel says most of those killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in the confrontations also have been killed.
Israel captured the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war, areas the Palestinians want for their hoped-for independent state.

Topics: Israel-Palestine Conflict Israel Palestine West Bank

Israel parliament to vote on controversial judicial overhaul

Israel parliament to vote on controversial judicial overhaul
Updated 10 July 2023
AFP

Israel parliament to vote on controversial judicial overhaul

Israel parliament to vote on controversial judicial overhaul
  Proposed changes have sparked one of the country's biggest ever protest movements
  Tens of thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets in weekly rallies
Updated 10 July 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s parliament is to vote Monday on a bill that would limit court powers, in a new political offensive to push on with a judicial overhaul that has split the nation.
The changes, proposed by the hard-right government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have sparked one of the country’s biggest ever protest movements since their announcement in January.
Tens of thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets in weekly rallies, demanding a halt to the planned overhaul of Israel’s justice system.
Following stiff opposition and growing international criticism – including from US President Joe Biden – Netanyahu ordered a “pause” in March to allow for talks on the proposals.
But with Israel’s two main opposition leaders, Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz, pulling out of negotiations, Netanyahu has now made a fresh bid to pass the legislation in parliament.
Later on Monday, parliament will see the first reading of a bill aimed at excluding the judiciary’s right to rule on the “reasonableness” of government decisions.
One of its potential effects would be on the appointment of ministers.
Netanyahu in January was forced to dismiss cabinet member Aryeh Deri, of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish party Shas, after intervention by the Supreme Court over a previous tax evasion conviction.
The proposals would also give the government a greater say in the appointment of judges.
The administration of Netanyahu, who returned to power in December at the head of a coalition with ultra-Orthodox Jewish and extreme-right allies, argues that the revamp is necessary to ensure a better balance of power.
But critics have accused Netanyahu, who is on trial over corruption charges, of trying to use the overhaul to quash possible judgments against him. Netanyahu denies the charges and rejects any link between the judicial changes and his own case.
Opponents more generally regard the proposals as a threat to Israeli democracy.
Demonstrators have vowed to press on and have called for mass protests on Tuesday if the vote on the first reading of the bill passes.
A poll released Sunday by Israel’s public Kan television channel showed 31 percent of Israelis were in favor of the changes, while 43 percent opposed them.
In a June interview with the Wall Street Journal, Netanyahu revealed that he would continue with the reforms but without a clause that curbs the Supreme Court’s powers.
“I already changed a few things right after the original proposal was put forward,” Netanyahu said in the interview.
“I said that the idea of an override clause where the parliament, the Knesset, can override the decisions of the Supreme Court with a simple majority, I said, I threw that out.”

Topics: Israel Benjamin Netanyahu

