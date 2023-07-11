You are here

Djokovic, Alcaraz stay on track for Wimbledon showdown

Djokovic, Alcaraz stay on track for Wimbledon showdown
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during their men's singles tennis match on the eighth day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on Monday. (AFP)
Updated 11 July 2023
AFP

  • Elena Rybakina, Ons Jabeur post easy victories to set up rematch of last year’s final
  • The first result of the day was on No. 2 Court, where 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva’s fairytale run was brought to an end
AFP

LONDON: Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz stayed on track for a dream final at Wimbledon on Monday as defending women’s champion Elena Rybakina reached the last eight after barely breaking sweat.

Last year’s beaten finalist Ons Jabeur hammered two-time champion Petra Kvitova 6-0, 6-3 while second seed Aryna Sabalenka also won in straight sets.

Djokovic tamed the impressive serve of Hubert Hurkacz to stay on track for a record-equalling eighth title and 24th Grand Slam, winning 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (8/6), 5-7, 6-4 to reach his 14th quarterfinal at the tournament.

The Serbian second seed was two sets up when a locally agreed 11:00 p.m. curfew halted play on Sunday.

The match resumed on Center Court on Monday and the Polish 17th seed broke his illustrious opponent in the 12th game to get a foothold in the match.

In the fourth set, Djokovic broke for a 4-3 lead, ending Hurkacz’s perfect run of 67 service games at the tournament this year.

Victory in his 100th match at the tournament gave the Serbian a 90th win.

“In the important moments, particularly in the fourth, I managed to read his serve, make that break. That was the key to success,” said the 36-year-old, who will face Russia’s Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals.

Alcaraz lost the first set to 2021 runner-up Matteo Berrettini but recovered to reach the quarters for the first time, winning 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

The Spaniard has little experience on grass in his short career but won last month’s tournament at Queen’s to set himself up for a tilt at the Wimbledon title.

“I really wanted to play the quarterfinal here, coming this year with that goal,” said the US Open champion, who reached the fourth round at the All England Club last year.

“It’s my dream to play a final here, to win this title one day, so I hope to reach that dream this year but right now it’s great to be in the quarterfinals.”

Alcaraz will face sixth seed Holger Rune next after his fellow 20-year-old beat veteran Grigor Dimitrov 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/4), 6-3.

Men’s third seed Daniil Medvedev was 6-4, 6-2 ahead when unseeded Jiri Lehecka retired from their Court One clash with a foot injury.

The Russian will face 43rd-ranked Christopher Eubanks, who beat fifth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

The American described grass as the “stupidest” surface to play on last month but he has now changed his tune.

“The grass and I, we’ve had a very strenuous relationship over the years but right now I think it’s my best friend,” he said.

The first result of the day was on No. 2 Court, where 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva’s fairytale run was brought to an end.

The teenager, who came through qualifying, looked set for a place in the quarterfinals when leading 25th seed Madison Keys by a set and 4-1 but the American fought back to win 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2.

The match ended in controversy when Andreeva was handed a penalty point for banging her racquet into the surface.

The sanction took Keys to match point.

Andreeva said she was seeking to channel Roger Federer, who was a hot-headed player in his younger days.

“I knew that Roger Federer was struggling with emotions when he was teenager,” she said of the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

“I’m not the only one who also struggles.”

In the opening match on Center Court, Rybakina was 3-1 up when Brazilian world No. 13 Beatriz Haddad Maia took a medical timeout to treat a lower back injury. She returned to the court but had to retire when trailing 4-1.

Kazakh third seed Rybakina will play Jabeur in the quarters in a rematch of last year’s final after the Tunisian swept Kvitova aside in just over a hour.

“I’m probably going for my revenge,” she said. “It was a difficult final last year. It’s going to bring a lot of memories.

“I’m hoping to play like today and get the win because she’s an amazing player.”

In the other women’s fourth-round tie, Belarusian second seed Sabalenka, who won the Australian Open this year, breezed past Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4, 6-0 and will play Keys next.
 

WIMBLEDON, England: Twice, Iga Swiatek was a single point from exiting Wimbledon on Sunday, a single point from the sort of confounding defeat at the place that gives her so much more trouble than any of the other Grand Slam tournaments.

Down a set and 6-5 in the second against Belinda Bencic, the No. 1-ranked Swiatek steeled herself and dispensed with the pair of match points. She erased the first with a booming forehand, the second with a forceful backhand, and soon enough, Swiatek was not just back in the contest, she was controlling it.
Frustrated in the late afternoon sunshine at Center Court, so close to defeat in the early evening shadows, Swiatek managed to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time by coming back for a 6-7 (4), 7-6 (2), 6-3 victory over the 14th-seeded Bencic.
“I threw everything I could at her,” Bencic said, “and I pushed her to the limit.”
Swiatek, a 22-year-old from Poland who will face wild-card entry Elina Svitolina of Ukraine for a semifinal berth, extended her unbeaten run to 14 matches, which includes claiming her fourth major title at the French Open last month.
Swiatek has won three championships at Roland Garros, and one at the US Open, but she never before had been past the fourth round at the All England Club. Last year, she had a 37-match winning streak snapped during a third-round Wimbledon loss.
So comfortable on the red clay of Paris, so capable on the hard courts in New York — and at the Australian Open, where she has made it to the semifinals — Swiatek is just not quite the same player yet on the grass used at the year’s third Grand Slam tournament.
So how does she feel about the green surface nowadays?
“Every day, my love is getting bigger, so hopefully I’m going to have as many days as possible to stay here and play on this court,” Swiatek said. “For sure, this is my best year on grass, so I feel really kind of motivated, because I know that even when you’re not playing 100 percent, the hard work is paying off.”
Svitolina, a 2019 semifinalist at Wimbledon who had a baby last October and returned to the tour this April, advanced Sunday by edging two-time major champion Victoria Azarenka 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (11-9).
“After giving birth to our daughter, this is the second-happiest moment in my life,” Svitolina said.
The other quarterfinal on the top half of the women’s bracket will be No. 4 Jessica Pegula vs. 2019 French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova.
The men’s quarterfinals established Sunday were No. 7 Andrey Rublev against Novak Djokovic or No. 17 Hubert Hurkacz, and No. 8 Jannik Sinner against Roman Safiullin.
The big-hitting Bencic unfurled a right upper arm heavily wrapped in beige and white tape from her shoulder to above her elbow to deliver powerful shot after powerful shot. It was the kind of display that carried her to two medals for Switzerland — a gold in singles, a silver in doubles — at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, and a semifinal appearance at the 2019 US Open.
And Swiatek frequently displayed signs of dismay.
She slapped her right thigh after ceding one point. After another, she looked up at her coach and her sports psychologist in the guest box with arms spread and palms up, as if to say, “What is happening?” Swiatek then walked behind the baseline with her back to the net and stared straight ahead at the green wall behind the Royal Box. During a changeover, she blocked everything out by draping a purple-and-green tournament towel over her head.
Swiatek certainly had her chances to move in front far earlier than she did.
Six times in the first set, she held a break point. Six times, she failed to cash in. Two came when she held set points while ahead 5-4 in the opener, but after Swiatek did not convert either, Bencic raced to a 6-1 lead in the ensuing tiebreaker before sealing it.
Swiatek headed to the locker room after that set and seemed to be back to her best immediately, finally breaking and eventually going up 3-1. But she let that advantage slip away by dropping the next three games and suddenly needed to erase the match points while behind 6-5.
Once past that key stretch, Swiatek straightened things out in the next tiebreaker.
From 2-all, she reeled off five consecutive points, the last of which was a double-fault by Bencic, to send the encounter to a third set.
And that, at long last, is when Swiatek looked like the woman who took over at No. 1 in the rankings in April 2022 and hasn’t loosened her grip on that spot.
“She’s incredibly precise or just has great depth and, kind of, the balls are really, really deep into your feet,” Bencic said, noting that plenty of Swiatek’s shots landed right on the lines.
Bencic screamed after missing a forehand to hand over a break point, then double-faulted for the 10th time to gift-wrap another 3-1 lead for Swiatek in the deciding set.
Swiatek protected that margin this time, and 23 minutes later — about an hour after being a point from losing — she was punching the air after delivering a cross-court forehand winner to end it.
 

Topics: Wimbledon 2023 Iga Swiatek

Ons Jabeur survived her biggest test yet at Wimbledon on Saturday to storm into the second week and a highly-anticipated fourth-round meeting with two-time champion Petra Kvitova.

Here is a closer look at the Tunisian’s opening week at these Championships, and how she has fared compared to her historic run to the final last year.

Supreme serving

A positive sign for Jabeur at SW19 is the fact she has dropped serve just three times in 30 service games through three matches.

The world No. 6 has fired a total of 17 aces in her opening three rounds — the sixth-highest tally among all 128 players at Wimbledon — and has won 84 percent of her first-serve points, which is the second-highest success rate in the women’s field.

Experience matters

After posting two routine victories in her first two rounds — her second-round victory over Chinese qualifier Bai Zhuoxuan lasted just 45 minutes — Jabeur was pushed to her limits by 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu in the third round on Saturday.

Andreescu took the first set and led by a break in the decider but Jabeur struck back before rain halted play for an hour, during which the Tunisian regrouped and received some valuable advice from her coach Issam Jellali. She broke in the ninth game of the third set to secure a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win and a place in the last 16.

“Tennis requires a lot of patience and I think this tournament especially has tested me several times already, between the rain and the tough scheduling, but thankfully I feel like I’m learning a lot,” Jabeur told Arab News after her win on Saturday.

“I’m learning to accept situations I have zero control over. I’m trying to see the positive side of this. I managed to play well in two matches in consecutive days, and the rain delay actually helped me because it gave me the chance to speak to my coach and get some tips.”

Consistency and versatility

Jabeur has now made the second week in four of her last five Grand Slams and has made the quarterfinals or better at each of the four majors.

“She has a great game on any surface, actually. I played her on hard, practiced with her on clay, now I played her on grass again. She’s an all-around player,” Andreescu said of Jabeur on Saturday.

“She can kind of do everything. If I had to choose a player to lose to, it would be her. Also because she’s very nice. She’s just great. I really hope she does well in this tournament.”

Solid teamwork

Jabeur is accompanied this year by coach Jellali, husband and fitness trainer Karim Kamoun, psychologist Melanie Maillard and agent Stuart Duguid.

The team has been helping her stay focused on the task at hand and Jabeur spoke about how vital Jellali’s role was in her third-round win over Andreescu.

“Issam is a very positive coach and he was very enthusiastic during the rain delay,” said Jabeur.

“When he talks to me, you see the enthusiasm, you see how much he is trying to help me in any way possible, and is giving me all the information I need. He was very positive with me in the rain delay. I was a bit emotional and he was calming me down. His role was crucial in this break.”

It only gets tougher from here

Looking ahead, Jabeur may have to defeat five consecutive Grand Slam champions in order to lift the Wimbledon trophy.

Having already ousted Andreescu in round three, Jabeur has Kvitova next before a potential quarterfinal with reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, a possible semifinal with Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka, and a looming final against four-time major champion Iga Swiatek.

It is arguably the toughest draw at this point in the second week of a Slam.

Overall, Jabeur feels positive about her opening week.

“I think the level was okay. Today was the big test for me,” she said on Saturday.

“I’m honestly trying to find my rhythm more. That’s the stages of a Grand Slam where you need to play your best tennis. It’s starting from maybe the next round. I’m going to do my best to be ready 100 percent. I believe that the first week matches (has helped me) to get used to the tougher week right now.”

Jabeur is 1-4 head-to-head against Kvitova and lost to the Czech lefty in their sole previous meeting at Wimbledon in 2019.

“We played here a long time ago. Maybe I was kind of (a) bit injured, so it wasn’t my best match,” said Jabeur, reflecting on that match from four years ago.

“She’s an amazing player. I have much more experience right now. I definitely want to go for my revenge. I know the next match I need to be focused, I need to be calm, I need to believe more in myself that I can beat someone like Petra. She plays amazing. She plays very fast. But I will do my best to really do 100 percent to really get ready for that match.”

Kvitova is carrying an eight-match winning streak into her clash with Jabeur, including the Berlin Open on grass last month.

Topics: tennis Wimbledon Wimbledon 2023 Ons Jabeur

Rublev survives Bublik barrage in five-set thriller

Rublev survives Bublik barrage in five-set thriller
Updated 09 July 2023
AFP

Rublev survives Bublik barrage in five-set thriller

Rublev survives Bublik barrage in five-set thriller
  • Rublev, who needed medical treatment for a cut finger early in the match, was gifted the opener when Kazakh 23rd seed Bublik double-faulted twice in the 12th game
Updated 09 July 2023
AFP

LONDON: Andrey Rublev held his nerve to beat Alexander Bublik in a five-set thriller and reach his first Wimbledon quarterfinal on Sunday after squandering a two-set lead.

The Russian seventh seed was not broken once in the whole match on Center Court as he avenged his defeat in last month’s Halle final, winning 7-5, 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-7 (5/7), 6-4.

Rublev, who needed medical treatment for a cut finger early in the match, was gifted the opener when Kazakh 23rd seed Bublik double-faulted twice in the 12th game.

A single break in the sixth game of the second set proved decisive as Rublev established an iron grip on the match.

Neither player was able to force a break in the third set, which went to a tie-break, with Bublik squandering three set points before unleashing a vicious forehand passing shot to claw his way back into the contest.

Rublev appeared to be on the cusp of victory when he carved out two match points in the 10th game of the fourth set but Bublik saved them both with some impressive serving and came out on top again in the tie-break.

The players settled back into their rhythm on serve in the decider but Rublev forced the crucial break in the seventh game, letting out a gutteral roar.

He produced an astonishing diving forehand to set up match point and sealed the win with an ace.

“It was the most lucky shot ever,” said Rublev, referring to his breathtaking effort. “It was luck, nothing else. I don’t think I can do it one more time.”

He said he kept believing the chances would come even though Bublik was so strong on serve throughout the match.

“I was just thinking it doesn’t matter, I lost the third set and fourth set,” he added. “I said if I keep playing I would have one chance, and in the end I had it, played a really good volley and was able to break him.

“Every set I had chances, on match point he served full power. I kept thinking just keep playing, don’t start to explode before the match is over. In the end I was able to make it.”

Rublev, who fired 21 aces to Bublik’s 39, will next face the winner of the match between seven-time champion Novak Djokovic and Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz.

Topics: Wimbledon 2023 Wimbledon Andrey Rublev Alexander Bublik

Locker room fave Eubanks takes Wimbledon by storm, faces Tsitsipas in last 16

US player Christopher Eubanks celebrates beating Australia's Christopher O'Connell during their men's singles tennis match.
US player Christopher Eubanks celebrates beating Australia's Christopher O'Connell during their men's singles tennis match.
Updated 09 July 2023
Reem Abulleil

Locker room fave Eubanks takes Wimbledon by storm, faces Tsitsipas in last 16

US player Christopher Eubanks celebrates beating Australia's Christopher O'Connell during their men's singles tennis match.
  • 27-year-old American carrying 8-match winning streak on grass
Updated 09 July 2023
Reem Abulleil

LONDON: US tennis ace Christopher Eubanks has been a locker room favorite for many years, his charisma and bubbly personality allowing him to strike friendships and deep connections with players across both the men’s and women’s tours and beyond.

Japan’s Naomi Osaka once turned up at an Association of Tennis Professionals event in Dallas to support Eubanks in his qualifying match, while Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx was there to watch his incredible march to the recent Miami Open quarterfinals.

The 27-year-old is a character people gravitate toward, and as he enjoys the best Grand Slam run of his career at Wimbledon, the world is getting to know Eubanks for a lot more than being tennis’ resident BFF.

Into the fourth round of a major for the first time, Eubanks is carrying an eight-match winning streak, having lifted a maiden ATP title in Mallorca last week before claiming victories over Thiago Monteiro, British No. 1 Cameron Norrie, and Christopher O’Connell to make the last-16 stage at Wimbledon.

His booming serve has seen him fire 72 aces through three matches at the All England Club this week – the highest tally among all competitors at these Championships – and he has won 93 percent of his service games, getting broken just four times in 59.

After three years studying and playing tennis at Georgia Tech, Eubanks turned pro at the end of 2017, and it took him nearly six years before he finally broke into the top 100. That milestone was hit when he won his third-round match in Miami in March. The Atlanta native sat at his bench after the win, fighting back tears, letting it all sink in. Teen star Coco Gauff was one of the first people to FaceTime him after the match.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)

 

Three-and-a-half months later, Eubanks is not just a top-100 player, he will crack the top 40 thanks to a heroic grass campaign which will pit him against world No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Wimbledon fourth round.

It is a remarkable position to be in, given Eubanks was considering an alternative career in 2021 after spending years hovering between 150 and 200 in the rankings.

He said: “I had a real sit-down with my agent in 2021 and I said, ‘listen, if I’m still 200 by next year and injuries haven’t played a part, I can do something else with my time.’ Like, it’s not that glamorous if you’re ranked around 200.”

That conversation with his agent led to Eubanks getting into the commentary booth for the Tennis Channel in the spring of 2022, while still grinding his way on the Challenger Tour.

“Now I think doing the commentary has kind of helped my game in a sense, and it’s something that I’m looking forward to continuing, no matter what, no matter what my ranking is,” he added.

Commentating is not the only reason Eubanks is currently playing the best tennis of his life.

He said: “I’ve been a lot more diligent in a lot of the stuff; the warm-ups and the cooldowns and getting extra treatment on my body even if my body is feeling fine. Those minor, minor things.

“On court it’s still pretty much the same. I still train the same way but I’m just more diligent I think in the little details that I’m starting to see make a big difference.

“I thought everything was done really on court and in the gym. The other stuff, I was like, I’m fine, my body feels good, I don’t really need to see the physio because I feel fine, so why am I going to go in there? I’d rather go back and rest and just watch tennis on my computer, so that was kind of my mindset.

“I didn’t appreciate it, I didn’t value it, I didn’t understand the importance of it, that’s probably the biggest thing,” he added.

Eubanks received help on his grass game from former world No. 1 Kim Clijsters. After his first week playing on the surface in Surbiton, Eubanks – who became friends with Clijsters during World Team Tennis a couple of years ago – texted her to complain about how much he was struggling on grass, how the uneven bounces were driving him crazy, and how ineffective he felt his serve was on it. 

 

 

Clijsters, a Hall-of-Famer and four-time Grand Slam champion, gave him some tips on how to adapt to the grass, particularly when it came to movement, and the rest as they say is history. He is a title winner on grass and in the second week at Wimbledon.

Should Clijsters expect a commission now from Eubanks’ earnings these past couple of weeks?

“Hey, if she asks, she’s gonna get it. She’s a big, big contributing factor to I think some of the success, just keeping my mind fresh and keeping me up in spirits when I wasn’t,” he said.

Other conversations that have helped instil belief in Eubanks were with American world No. 10 Frances Tiafoe, who himself has managed to break through by discovering the power of discipline and attention to detail.

“I think for a lot of my career especially after a couple of years out there and still in the Challengers, I questioned whether or not I was good enough to be in the top 100.

“My conversations with Frances have been more along the lines of him telling me and like beating me over the head with like, ‘you’re good enough, you’re good enough, you’re good enough.’

“He has just always reinforced the fact that like, ‘no, you belong here, you’re good enough,’” Eubanks added.

 

 

With every victory, Eubanks has been believing more in himself, and the key to his current success has been keeping things simple.

He said: “At the end of the day it’s still tennis. I’ve been playing tennis since I was two, so the lines are still the same, the net’s still the same height.

“Being around as long as I have been, the certain level of experience that I think I’ve had that although I haven’t played at this level that much, I’ve still been able to learn from mistakes of the past.”

One thing that will also still be the same is Eubanks’ approach to life on tour. While others may prefer to stick to their teams and limit their interactions with their peers, Eubanks values the relationships he builds along the way and has no intention of changing that.

“To me I think it’s huge. I mean everybody is different. There are some players on tour I think their focus is primarily on just being the best tennis player they can be and just winning as much as they can. There’s nothing wrong with it, they go about it however they do it.

“For me, I’m still trying to be myself, I’m not going to change and be something I’m not, like this person who is just overly obsessed with winning at all costs.

“Of course, I want to win, everybody out here wants to win, but for me I have to have joy, I have to have fun, I have to joke around in the locker room. I have to do that in order to keep my mind at peace.

 

 

“If I come around and I’m too like, ‘I gotta win, I gotta win, I gotta win,’ I don’t play well. I had that those two weeks before Indian Wells when I lost in Acapulco and Monterrey, I was just so focused on winning and getting to the top 100, I played terribly.

“So, for me, I’ve got to do what feels right. And if joking around in the locker room and just laughing and being myself helps me play my best tennis, then I’ll do that.

“It’s not necessarily like I’m making a concerted effort to just like be everybody’s friend, I’m just trying to be myself and if people like it, then great, if they don’t, that’s fine too, I’m not going to lose any sleep over it.”

As he gets ready to take on Tsitsipas in the last 16, have his feelings about the grass changed compared to five weeks ago?

“At this point I think borderline I might say it’s my favorite surface,” he said.  

Topics: Christopher Eubanks Wimbledon

Tunisian Ons Jabeur takes rain check as she reaches Wimbledon last 16

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur returns to Canada's Bianca Andreescu in a women's singles match on day six of Wimbledon
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur returns to Canada's Bianca Andreescu in a women's singles match on day six of Wimbledon
Updated 08 July 2023
AFP

Tunisian Ons Jabeur takes rain check as she reaches Wimbledon last 16

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur returns to Canada's Bianca Andreescu in a women's singles match on day six of Wimbledon
  • Jabeur will play two-time champion Petra Kvitova in the last 16
Updated 08 July 2023
AFP

WIMBLEDON, London: Ons Jabeur thanked the rain after battling back from a set down to beat Canada’s Bianca Andreescu and reach the Wimbledon fourth round on Saturday.
A single break in the first set cost last year’s finalist at the All England Club but she engineered a break of her own in the second set to level the match.
Andreescu, the 2019 US Open champion, struck first in the decider, opening up a 3-1 lead, but the Tunisian sixth seed broke back immediately.
The match was halted at 3-2 in the decider as rain returned to Wimbledon, resuming after a prolonged inspection under the roof.
The turning point came in the ninth game when Jabeur, 28, broke her 50th-ranked opponent to love and she sealed the 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win with an ace.
Jabeur will play two-time champion Petra Kvitova in the last 16.
“I’ve got to thank the rain a little bit for letting me speak to my coach and have a bit of perspective about the match,” she said. “I felt like I didn’t play my best tennis.”
Jabeur last year became the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam women’s singles final, also making the final of the US Open.
She said it felt emotional to return to Center Court after her painful defeat to Elena Rybakina in 2022.
“I love the energy, love how beautiful it is and hopefully I can come back and play more matches here,” she said.

Topics: tennis Wimbledon Wimbledon 2023 Ons Jabeur Tunisia

