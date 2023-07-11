You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli attack on Jenin sparks social media war in Latin America

Israeli attack on Jenin sparks social media war in Latin America

Israeli attack on Jenin sparks social media war in Latin America
Short Url

https://arab.news/pt7hw

Updated 11 July 2023
Eduardo Campos Lima

Israeli attack on Jenin sparks social media war in Latin America

Israeli attack on Jenin sparks social media war in Latin America
  • ‘Latin America, like Palestine, has suffered under colonial rulers for many years. It’s only natural for us to identify with the Palestinians’ plight,’ historian tells Arab News
Updated 11 July 2023
Eduardo Campos Lima

SAO PAULO: Last week’s Israeli attack on the Jenin refugee camp has sparked a fierce social media battle in Latin America.

The largest Israeli attack in the occupied West Bank in two decades, which involved at least 1,000 soldiers with air support, resulted in 12 Palestinians and one Israeli soldier killed, dozens of people injured and 3,000 Palestinian civilians displaced.

A pro-Israel propaganda campaign on Latin American social media has been met with fierce resistance, said historian Sayid Marcos Tenorio, vice president of the Brazil-Palestine Institute.

“Israel usually invests in promoting social media publications during such military aggressions. The somewhat surprising part is that now numerous Latin Americans showed their indignation and criticized on social media the Israeli allegations,” he told Arab News.

Direct communication between victims in Jenin and activists in Latin America via social media amplified the dissemination of reports and photos of the attack in the region, “bypassing the control established by the big press groups over information,” activist Yasser Fayad told Arab News.

“The pictures and videos that continuously arrived from Jenin were pretty impressive. Nobody can control such an influx of information,” he added.

“Zionists try to manipulate the situation and associate all Palestinians with terrorism, but people don’t believe them anymore. Their aggressions unmask to the whole world their colonialist violence.”

Great media conglomerates in Latin America have historically sided with Israel, and were able to influence vast social segments.

But during the operation in Jenin, many in the audience repudiated TV analysts who were propagating Israel’s views, Tenorio said.

“I received many comments from people tired of seeing Palestinians being called terrorists and angry about the unbalanced media coverage of the operation,” he added. Such criticism was also visible on social media.

Radio show host Fernando Isas, an Argentinian-born son of Palestinian immigrants who live near Buenos Aires, told Arab News that pro-Palestine cultural centers have been playing an important role in educating Latin Americans about the situation.

“Such cultural initiatives draw people who aren’t necessarily involved in political activism. Through the arts, they end up learning about Palestine and developing a personal identification with it despite their non-Palestinian ancestry,” he said.

The fact that many young Palestinian militants gathered in Jenin and were able to present tactical challenges to the Israeli forces also galvanized support among people outside the Middle East, Isas added.

“The videos of the concrete resistance organized by those young combatants in Jenin went viral in Latin America,” he said.

Eduardo Rivas, general coordinator of the University Committee of Solidarity with the Palestinian People at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, told Arab News that although Mexicans are preoccupied with their country’s domestic problems, “now most people know that the Palestinians are victims of injustice.”

He added: “Information comes without TV control now. Most Mexicans know that Israel is the aggressor and that many lies are told to them regarding the Palestinians.”

On July 8, groups of activists promoted a cultural event in Mexico City and denounced the Jenin assault, Rivas said.

In-person activities also took place in Chile and Brazil. During an event in Sao Paulo, a student committee to show solidarity with the Palestinian people was relaunched at the University of Sao Paulo after a period of inactivity.

In the Chilean city of Valparaiso, pro-Palestinian organizations gathered in La Victoria Square on July 6 and demonstrated against the Israeli assault.

One of the protest organizers, theater artist Alejandra Saez, told Arab News that information was transmitted in real time to her and her colleagues by their acquaintances in Jenin, allowing them to intensify online condemnation and raise awareness among Chileans.

Saez took part in an art residency at the Freedom Theatre in Jenin in 2022, and learned about the plight of the Palestinians. When she returned to Chile, she presented a theatrical play about life in Jenin.

In January 2023, the Freedom Theatre’s artistic director, Ahmed Tobasi, traveled to Chile and offered theater workshops in different cities alongside Saez.

“Many people had the opportunity to learn about Jenin and Palestine during the workshops,” said Saez. “Those people were now following events in the West Bank with great concern.”

The theater’s social media accounts included footage of Israeli attacks on civilians and even on the building where the theater is located.

The protest in Valparaiso included people who were drawn to support the Palestinian cause after taking part in cultural activities promoted by Saez’s group, she said.

Tenorio said the involvement of more people with the Palestinian cause in Latin America is also a consequence of the current geopolitical context in the region.

“With President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s election in Brazil, our struggle was greatly strengthened,” Tenorio said.

“He has been mentioning the Palestinian problem in every international forum in which he took part.”

Lula’s stance is shared by other regional leaders such as Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Chilean President Gabriel Boric.

“Latin America, like Palestine, has suffered under colonial rulers for many years. It’s only natural for us to identify with the Palestinians’ plight,” Tenorio said.

Topics: Jenin refugee camp Israel Palestine

Related

EU blasts Israel over deadly Jenin raid as UN refuses to retract condemnation
Middle-East
EU blasts Israel over deadly Jenin raid as UN refuses to retract condemnation
Following Israeli military raid on Jenin, protesters in UK demand end to violence against Palestinians
World
Following Israeli military raid on Jenin, protesters in UK demand end to violence against Palestinians

London screening of Arab News film portrays details of Saudi war on Captagon

London screening of Arab News film portrays details of Saudi war on Captagon
Updated 11 July 2023
ANAN TELLO
GABRIELE MALVISI

London screening of Arab News film portrays details of Saudi war on Captagon

London screening of Arab News film portrays details of Saudi war on Captagon
  • Public screening of “Abu Hilalain” held at Frontline Club featured panel of experts and an audience of renowned journalists
  • Film to be screened in cities worldwide, and Arab News to venture into more documentaries, says Editor-in-Chief Faisal J. Abbas 
  • “An important deep dive into how the trade has impacted the region, particularly the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” says expert Caroline Rose 
Updated 11 July 2023
ANAN TELLO GABRIELE MALVISI

LONDON: In a sold-out hall at the Frontline Club, a renowned establishment in London for journalists and media professionals, Arab News on Monday held a public screening of its latest documentary, “Abu Hilalain: Inside the Kingdom’s Crackdown on Captagon.”

An investigative documentary packed with compelling information and evidence, it provided British and Arab journalists, industry professionals and members of the public with an insight into a drug that has fueled the civil war in Syria, and Saudi Arabia’s unyielding fight against it at home and abroad.

“As this is our second screening in London, and given the huge interest in the topic, we have two announcements to make: First, we have decided to continue promoting and screening this film. And second, Arab News will definitely be producing more documentaries in the near future,” said Editor-in-Chief of Arab News Faisal J. Abbas.

Similar screenings will take place in cities around the world, with dates to be announced in advance via the newspaper, he added.

Commissioned by Arab News, the documentary sheds light on the efforts by Saudi authorities to combat the production, trade and use of the dangerous amphetamine.

“Abu Hilalain,” which in Arabic means “father of the two crescent moons,” is a street name for Captagon, adopted as the yellow pills are typically embossed with two crescents. 

The screening on Monday was followed by a panel discussion moderated by Chris Doyle, director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding, which will continue to support Arab News in its quest to expose the illicit trade in the drug to the world, and contribute to efforts to protect society from its scourge.

The council “is delighted to be working with Arab News to draw attention to the Captagon trade,” said Doyle, adding that “the challenge of Captagon is vital to address. It will not remain a Middle East issue for long and political leaders elsewhere need to act now.”

The panel of experts included renowned Saudi analyst Salman Al-Ansari; Caroline Rose, director of the Strategic Blind Spots Portfolio at the New Lines Institute; Nadia Alfaour, the Arab News undercover reporter who worked on the investigation; and Tarek Ali Ahmad, head of the Research and Studies Unit at Arab News, which investigated the Captagon trade and commissioned the documentary.

“I am excited to have participated in this event premiering the documentary and the following expert panel,” said Rose.

“This is an important deep dive into how the trade has impacted the region, particularly the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

She added that she hopes to continue “to provide insights into the trade’s geopolitical significance, continuing geographic expansion, and implicated actors in Syria, Lebanon and the region.”

Al-Ansari, who spoke about “the overall political and security climate in the Middle East and how drugs smuggling is a serious challenge in the region,” said: “I am very pleased to see how Arab News is contributing to raising awareness about the overall danger of drugs — and particularly Captagon in Saudi Arabia.”

Other guests at the event included several distinguished media personalities.

The film, the product of a 14-month investigation by the Arab News Research and Studies Unit, takes viewers on a journey through the intricate web of the Captagon trade, its geopolitical implications and, most importantly, its effects on victims and their families.

Captagon, the trade name for a drug called fenethylline, was developed in Germany in 1961 as a medicinal solution for a number of conditions, including attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, in children.

Its illegal use has evolved into a contentious regional issue, closely tied to the ongoing debate over the potential reinstatement of Syrian President Bashar Assad into the Arab League after a 12-year hiatus. Now a $57-billion industry, the Captagon trade is no longer a problem limited to the Arab region as it is quickly infecting Europe as well.

The Arab News team ventured into shadowy underworlds in Beirut, Jeddah, Makkah and Syria’s northeastern Kurdish region where they interviewed smugglers, dealers and addicts to unravel a complex international network and the dark figures behind Captagon trafficking.

Buoyed by the success of the documentary team’s investigations and its profound impact on the community, Abbas announced the establishment of a new Arab News documentary unit, which will be dedicated to extending the reach of the newspaper’s investigative reports and analysis.

“Abu Hilalain: Inside the Kingdom’s Crackdown on Captagon” is now available to watch online on the Arab News website and its YouTube channel.

 

The Kingdom vs Captagon
Inside Saudi Arabia's war against the drug destroying lives across the Arab world
Enter
keywords

 

Topics: Abu Hilalain: Inside the Kingdom’s Crackdown on Captagon Frontline Club Captagon Captagon pills

Reluctant Twitter users, influencers and others are flocking to Meta’s new Threads app

Meta Threads and Twitter app logos are seen in this illustration taken, July 6, 2023. (REUTERS)
Meta Threads and Twitter app logos are seen in this illustration taken, July 6, 2023. (REUTERS)
Updated 11 July 2023
AP

Reluctant Twitter users, influencers and others are flocking to Meta’s new Threads app

Meta Threads and Twitter app logos are seen in this illustration taken, July 6, 2023. (REUTERS)
  • Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in a Threads post Monday that in the five days since its launch, 100 million people have signed up for Threads, which was rolled out as a companion app to Instagram
Updated 11 July 2023
AP

NEW YORK: Celebrities, lawmakers, brands and everyday social media users are flocking to Meta’s freshly minted app Threads to connect with their followers, including many Twitter refugees tired of the drama surrounding Elon Musk’s raucous oversight of that platform.
But the real question is: Will they stay?
Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in a Threads post Monday that in the five days since its launch, 100 million people have signed up for Threads, which was rolled out as a companion app to Instagram.
Ann Coleman is among them. The 50-year-old, who lives in Baltimore, said she joined Threads after hearing about the platform from a comedian she follows on social media. She said she loves Twitter and has been using it for more than 10 years. She even met her husband on there.
But Coleman, who is politically progressive, has been looking to switch to a new platform because of Musk’s political views and changes he’s made to Twitter, like upending its verification system. She previously joined the decentralized social network Mastodon, but found it a bit confusing to use.
She said she likes Threads but wishes she could easily follow all her Twitter friends there. Threads gives Instagram users the option to automatically follow the same accounts they do on the photo-sharing app, which makes it easier for active Instagram users to replicate a similar type of engagement on Threads. But others starting from the ground up will have to do more work.
“If I’m going to leave Twitter entirely, I’m going to have to try and find some of these people” from Twitter, Coleman said.
While she said she has her own concerns about Meta — specifically pointing to the Cambridge Analytica privacy breach, among other things — “it’s not with the depth of concern that I do with Musk.”
Michael Evancoe, 28, said he hasn’t used Twitter much since his personal page was suspended years ago for what the platform attributed to violations of its rules on spam. Evancoe, who now works in production, said he agrees with some of the changes Musk has been making on Twitter and he created a new account earlier this year. But he wasn’t able to gain many followers or interactions.
He joined Threads last week, and says he’s been able to interact more with other users. But he hopes that Meta does not moderate the platform overly aggressively.
“I think that would be a deterrent to both interest and engagement as well,” Evancoe said.
For its part, Meta has said it will moderate using Instagram’s content guidelines. In the past few days, the company has been positioning the much-hyped platform as a new digital town square that’s a less toxic version of Twitter, with some executives indicating their aim isn’t to replace Twitter but to offer something more palatable to a vast array of users.
“The goal is to create a public square for communities on Instagram that never really embraced Twitter and for communities on Twitter (and other platforms) that are interested in a less angry place for conversations,” Mosseri said Friday.
In the first two full days that Threads was broadly available — Thursday and Friday of last week — traffic on Twitter was down 5 percent compared with the same period a week ago, and down 11 percent compared with the same period a year ago, according to the web analytics company SimilarWeb. But it also said Twitter traffic has experienced an overall decline even in the absence of Threads.
To Jennifer Billinson, a professor of media studies at Nazareth University in New York, the first days of Threads have highlighted a potential culture clash — specifically one between Twitter refugees and what is likely a much larger number of people just clicking over from Instagram.
The idea that Threads will just become a Twitter clone, she says, is running headlong into the reality that the Twitterites are going to be “vastly outnumbered” on the new platform by those from Instagram, which has more than 2 billion monthly users. By comparison, Twitter has more than 237 million daily users, according to the most recent figures from the company’s earnings report last year.
Among other things, those used to the more abrasive culture of Twitter could easily annoy more laid-back Instagram users. Of course, such tensions might be alleviated by potential platform changes that give people more control over what they’ll see in their Threads feed. At the moment, users are largely at the mercy of the Threads algorithm.
Despite the influx of users, Brendan Gahan, partner and chief social officer at the creative agency Mekanism, stressed it’s too early to know how successful Threads will be. He further questions whether the rapid growth of Threads is even a good thing, pointing out some other successful platforms began with a focused approach and expanded more gradually.
There’s also the question of how influencers will use Threads and whether they can replicate the same following as on other platforms. Most notably, Jimmy Donaldson — a popular YouTube video maker who goes by MrBeast — has already amassed more than 4 million followers on Threads.
By integrating the new app to Instagram, Meta made it very easy for content creators to convert their Instagram followers to Threads followers. But that can also create a situation where popular content creators gain more influence while crowding out emerging talents from cultivating their own culture on a new platform, Gahan said.
Creators might also face other challenges.
“Somebody who is purely video and photo-based may have trouble translating to a text-focused platform,” Gahan said. “That said, a lot of them I see reposting the same content. Time will tell whether or not that’s a successful strategy.”
Asante Madrigal, a content creator who makes his living off of social media posts about pop culture, said he’s been trying out the Threads app and reposting some videos he’s made recently on actress Keke Palmer, among other things.
But at least for now, the 22-year-old said he doesn’t plan to make Threads a priority because he can’t monetize his content on there. Instead, he said he’s going to focus on apps where he’s actually earning money, like Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, where he more than 2 million followers combined.
Madrigal said the Threads algorithm is a black box, and pointed to some things that are still lacking in the app, including hashtags and direct messaging between users. And figuring out what to do on there will take more work.
“I have a lot of friends that do pop culture as well,” Madrigal said. “And they were just like, ‘Oh, my God, not another app’.”
 

 

Topics: threads Twitter

Related

‘Clone’ or competitor? Users and lawyers compare Twitter and Threads
Media
‘Clone’ or competitor? Users and lawyers compare Twitter and Threads
Musk threatens lawsuit as Twitter rival Threads takes off
Media
Musk threatens lawsuit as Twitter rival Threads takes off

Riyadh Art concludes first podcast series

Riyadh Art concludes first podcast series
Updated 10 July 2023
Arab News

Riyadh Art concludes first podcast series

Riyadh Art concludes first podcast series
  • Featuring artists and cultural figures like Swizz Beatz and Muhannad Shono, the podcast is available on Anghami, Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast and SoundCloud
Updated 10 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Riyadh Art has concluded the first season of its podcast show consisting of four episodes and featuring prominent artists and cultural figures like Grammy Award-winning music producer Swizz Beatz, Saudi artist Muhannad Shono and young creatives Warchieff and Chndy, among others.

The episodes are based on the most recent edition of Noor Riyadh, the annual festival of light and art, which was held under the theme “We Dream of New Horizons” in 2022.

The podcast reflects Riyadh Art’s belief that art is for everyone, according to a statement by the cultural body. Through interviews with artists and creative talent, the podcast series aims to provide listeners with insight into Saudi Arabia’s art scene.

The first episode features Swizz Beatz in conversation with Jumana Ghouth, one of the curators of the festival, and Mo Islam, Saudi podcaster and host of “The Mo Show.”

Swizz Beatz, who launched Saudi-based global creative agency Good Intentions in 2021, says in the podcast: “Saudi is sitting on so much, and finally there’s a group that understands the importance of preserving (it) and letting the creatives fly.”

He urged artists coming to the Kingdom to “think bigger,” saying: “Don’t just come here to do a show and leave … It’ll feel better if you left something, took some time to learn something. You can learn a lot in Saudi.”

The podcast series also features Shono, whose immersive installation for Noor Riyadh 2022 titled “I See You Brightest in the Dark,” transformed the interior space of a 1980s building in Riyadh’s Malaz District, as well as young artist duo Warchieff and Chndy, who launched the design house Badiya Studio.

Another episode features Saudi artists Rashed Al-Shashai and Abdullah Al-Othman who talk about how they navigate the institutional and commercial landscapes of art.

Both artists have participated in Noor Riyadh. Al-Shashai’s “100 million” installation referenced the massive global consumption of oil barrels each day, while Al-Othman’s “Rawdah” featured three plants from Riyadh — aaronsohnia, lavender and clover — in a unique format that allowed visitors to walk through them.

All four episodes of the podcast series are now available to stream on Anghami, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Google Podcasts, and SoundCloud.

Topics: #riyadh Noor Riyadh podcast

Related

The exhibition's artworks combine elements of reality and imagination. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh artists focus on creativity in ‘Dreams’ exhibition
Noor Riyadh wraps up with 2.8m visitors & six Guinness titles
Corporate News
Noor Riyadh wraps up with 2.8m visitors & six Guinness titles

BBC suspends presenter after explicit images allegations

BBC suspends presenter after explicit images allegations
Updated 10 July 2023
AFP

BBC suspends presenter after explicit images allegations

BBC suspends presenter after explicit images allegations
  • The BBC said it takes “any allegations seriously” and has “robust internal processes in place to proactively deal with such allegations”
Updated 10 July 2023
AFP

LONDON: The BBC said Sunday it had contacted the authorities and suspended a presenter following allegations that he had paid a teenager tens of thousands of pounds for sexually explicit photos.
UK culture minister Lucy Frazer said earlier she had spoken about the “deeply concerning” allegations with BBC Director General Tim Davie, who assured her the BBC is “investigating swiftly and sensitively.”
The Sun newspaper, which first reported the claims, cited the young person’s mother as saying that an unnamed BBC presenter paid her child more than £35,000 ($45,000) for the images over a three-year period.
It is also claimed that the presenter in question appeared on air for a month after the family of the young person — who was said to be 17 when the payments started — complained to the BBC in May.
In a statement on Sunday, the BBC confirmed that it “first became aware of a complaint in May.”
“New allegations were put to us on Thursday of a different nature and in addition to our own enquiries we have also been in touch with external authorities, in line with our protocols,” it added.
The statement said that “a male member of staff has been suspended.”
“This is a complex and fast moving set of circumstances and the BBC is working as quickly as possible to establish the facts in order to properly inform appropriate next steps,” the BBC added.
London’s Metropolitan Police released a statement later on Sunday confirming the BBC contacted it over the matter, “but no formal referral or allegation has been made.”
“We will require additional information before determining what further action should follow,” it added.
The BBC said it takes “any allegations seriously” and has “robust internal processes in place to proactively deal with such allegations.”
In an internal email sent to staff and quoted on the BBC website, Davie said he is “wholly condemning the unsubstantiated rumors being made on the Internet about some of our presenting talent.”
Since The Sun published the allegations, some BBC presenters have taken to social media to deny that they are the broadcaster in question.
The British broadcaster, whose chairman resigned in April after an inquiry found he failed to disclose a loan to ex-prime minister Boris Johnson, has come under fire over its handling of the claim.
Former home secretary and an MP from the ruling Conservative party, Priti Patel, has said the BBC’s response was “derisory,” adding: “They must provide the victim and his family a full and transparent investigation.”
“The BBC, but also other broadcasters, do need to get a grip because we seem to lurch from one scandal to another and more needs to be done,” opposition Labour party lawmaker Rachel Reeves told Sky News on Sunday.
In May, British star TV host Phillip Schofield resigned from the ITV channel after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” relationship with a younger colleague.

Topics: BBC Tim Davie

Related

Syria cancels accreditation of two BBC journalists
Media
Syria cancels accreditation of two BBC journalists
BBC apologizes after anchor says IDF are ‘happy to kill children’
Media
BBC apologizes after anchor says IDF are ‘happy to kill children’

‘Clone’ or competitor? Users and lawyers compare Twitter and Threads

‘Clone’ or competitor? Users and lawyers compare Twitter and Threads
Updated 09 July 2023
AP

‘Clone’ or competitor? Users and lawyers compare Twitter and Threads

‘Clone’ or competitor? Users and lawyers compare Twitter and Threads
  • Threads has drawn tens of millions of users since launching Threads as the latest rival to Elon Musk’s social media platform
  • Twitter thas hreatened legal action against Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, calling Threads a “copycat”
Updated 09 July 2023
AP

Just how similar is Instagram’s chatty new app, Threads, to Twitter?

In a cease-and-desist letter earlier this week, Twitter threatened legal action against Instagram parent company Meta over the new text-based app Threads, which it called a “copycat.”
Threads has drawn tens of millions of users since launching as the latest rival to Elon Musk’s social media platform.
Threads creators pushed back on the accusations, and legal experts note that much is still unknown. For now, “it’s sort of a big question mark,” Jacob Noti-Victor, an associate professor at Yeshiva University’s Cardozo Law School who specializes in intellectual property, told The Associated Press.
The people starting to explore Threads, however, are already making their own observations.
“People are calling it a Twitter clone but I think there are some key product differences,” said Alexandra Popken, Twitter’s former head of trust and safety operations.
One difference, she thinks, will likely be the people who use it. At Threads, “you’re essentially taking your audience from Instagram and putting this into a new text-based app, whereas Twitter is a kind of a niche audience for politicians, celebrities and news junkies,” she said.
Yet even though Threads makers have said they aren’t particularly interested in making it a politics forum, it’s likely to attract journalists and politicians, among others, looking for a Twitter alternative.
Instagram’s CEO, Adam Mosseri, said Threads isn’t aiming to replace Twitter.
“The goal is to create a public square for communities on Instagram that never really embraced Twitter and for communities on Twitter (and other platforms) that are interested in a less angry place for conversations, but not all of Twitter,” he said.
Politics and hard news will inevitably show up on Threads, he acknowledged, “but we’re not going to do anything to encourage those verticals.”
In a Wednesday letter addressed to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Alex Spiro, an attorney representing Twitter, accused Meta of unlawfully using Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property by hiring former Twitter employees to create a “copycat” app.
In a reply to a tweet about the possibility of legal action against Meta, Musk wrote: “Competition is fine, cheating is not.”
Meta spokesperson Andy Stone responded in a Threads post Thursday that “no one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee.”
From Spiro’s letter, which was first obtained by news outlet Semafor on Thursday, Noti-Victor said it’s hard to tell what the trade secrets referred to might be.
Spiro says ex-Twitter employees “improperly retained” company documents and electronic devices — pointing to ongoing confidentiality obligations. There was no explicit reference, however, to a breach of any binding agreement in the letter, and most noncompete clauses, for example, are prohibited in California.
In addition, despite Threads’ similarities to Twitter, “just the idea of creating a social media platform involving text (is) certainly not something that would be a trade secret,” Noti-Victor added.
He is skeptical of intellectual property violations for similar reasons, noting that companies “can’t patent something that’s obvious” or copyright a general idea for a social media platform. Copyright can protect source code and the text of a website, but Noti-Victor said he doesn’t see that reproduced in Threads.
Experts add that companies in Silicon Valley are constantly making products or services inspired by competitors’ versions.
“The industry has a storied past of borrowing ideas from each other,” said Popken, adding that Threads and other platforms such as Mastodon and Bluesky are “trying to capitalize on what is demand for a suitable, safer alternative to Twitter.”
Meta has a track record of starting standalone apps that mirror competitors, although many later shut down.
Beyond trade secret and intellectual property allegations, Spiro also wrote that Meta is prohibited from “engaging in any crawling or scraping of Twitter’s followers or following data.” He said the letter marked a “formal notice” for Meta to preserve documents relevant for a potential dispute between the companies.
Any letter of this kind should be taken seriously, said Carl Tobias, law professor at the University of Richmond’s School of Law — but he, too, added that much is still unknown. More specific allegations and documents could come forward if litigation is pursued.
Tobias speculated that Twitter’s move could be partly about publicity, as well as a strategic response both legally and business-wise. Musk’s legal team has made similar moves before, such as a May letter to Microsoft objecting to alleged misuse of Twitter data to train artificial intelligence systems.
Among those elevating the clone-or-not question this week was Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey, who has championed Bluesky, and joked in a tweet: “We wanted flying cars, instead we got 7 Twitter clones.”
For Popken, who now works at content moderation startup WebPurify, what most stands out about Threads so far is how much fun she’s having using it.
“I see brands like Slim Jim trying to be funny. I see influencers who I follow on Instagram and people who I care about in my life,” she said. “There’s like this period of time where the bad actors haven’t found it yet. It’s like this non-toxic, happy corner of the Internet.”
But “make no mistake,” she added, those content moderation problems that have plagued other platforms “will certainly strike Threads over time.”

Topics: Meta threads Twitter Instagram Elon Musk Adam Mosseri Mark Zuckerberg Mastodon Bluesky Jack Dorsey Alexandra Popken

Related

Musk threatens lawsuit as Twitter rival Threads takes off
Media
Musk threatens lawsuit as Twitter rival Threads takes off
Zuckerberg: 10 million sign up on Threads in first seven hours to rival Twitter
Media
Zuckerberg: 10 million sign up on Threads in first seven hours to rival Twitter

Latest updates

Zelensky says NATO’s ‘absurd’ plans for Ukraine fall short
Zelensky says NATO’s ‘absurd’ plans for Ukraine fall short
Photo of Egyptian artist in frail health shocks fans
Photo of Egyptian artist in frail health shocks fans
Saudi AI project helping to preserve Red Sea marine life
Saudi AI project helping to preserve Red Sea marine life
Russia signals death of UN aid operation to Syria from Turkiye
Workers unload bags of aid at a warehouse near the Syrian Bab Al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey, on July 10, 2023. (AFP)
UAE economy minister visits Samsung HQ in South Korea
UAE economy minister visits Samsung HQ in South Korea

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.