Biden thanks Erdogan for Sweden decision, backs F-16s sale

Qur’an burning ‘manufactured’ to create anger and division, says UN human rights chief

NEW YORK CITY: The UN’s human rights chief on Tuesday said he was “immensely sympathetic” toward the millions of people outraged by acts that target “their deepest values and beliefs.”

Volker Turk said that recent incidents involving the burning of the Qur’an, and similar actions, appear to have been manufactured to stoke anger, create divisions and turn differences in perspectives into hatred and violence.

He was speaking at the 53rd session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva during an urgent debate on “the alarming rise in premeditated and public acts of religious hatred as manifested by recurrent desecration of the Holy Qur’an in some European and other countries.”

The debate was prompted by the burning of the Qur’an outside a mosque in Stockholm during the Eid Al-Adha holiday last month, which sparked outrage across the Muslim world and worldwide condemnation.

“Beyond words, human beings communicate through symbols,” said Turk, the UN’s high commissioner for human rights. “A ring marks our commitment to marry. A coloured light signals us to stop or go.

“Religious symbols go much deeper. A crescent, a star, a cross, a seated figure: For some, these might mean little. But for millions of people they have deep significance as the repository and incarnation of an immense history, a far-reaching system of values, a foundation of collective community and belonging, and the essence of their identity and core beliefs.”

Political and religious leaders have a crucial role to play in preventing religiously offensive acts by denouncing all desecrations of holy places and symbols, he added.

“They should also make it clear that violence cannot be justified by prior provocation, whether real or perceived,” said Turk.

Although any limitation of freedom of speech or expression must remain an exception to the rule, he said, “an act of speech, in the specific circumstances in which it occurs, can constitute incitement to action on the part of others — in some cases, very violent and discriminatory action.”

Invoking the principles of international law, he said states must prohibit “any advocacy of national, racial or religious hatred that constitutes incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence.”

He added, however, that “any national restrictions to the overriding right to freedom of opinion and expression must be formulated so that their sole purpose and outcome is to protect individuals, rather than to shield religious doctrine from critical review.”

Turk also underscored the importance of efforts to tackle hate speech, which he said “needs to be actively countered by all responsible authorities, figures of influence, and the private sector.”

He urged states to redouble their efforts to implement the UN’s action plan for combating intolerance based on religion or beliefs.

“Many societies are struggling with this weaponization of religious differences for political purposes,” he said.

“We must not allow ourselves to be reeled in and become instrumentalized by these merchants of chaos for political gain, these provocateurs who deliberately seek ways to divide us.”