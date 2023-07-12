You are here

Palestinian president Abbas vows to rebuild Jenin camp after deadly Israeli raid

Palestinian president Abbas vows to rebuild Jenin camp after deadly Israeli raid
Palestinian president visits Jenin refugee camp after devastating Israeli military raid. (AP)
AFP

Palestinian president Abbas vows to rebuild Jenin camp after deadly Israeli raid

Palestinian president Abbas vows to rebuild Jenin camp after deadly Israeli raid
  Abbas' visit on Wednesday marked his first trip to the camp since 2005
  • The autonomous government administers parts of the West Bank but has largely lost control over several militant strongholds in the region including Jenin
AFP

JENIN: Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas vowed to rebuild the Jenin refugee camp during a rare and brief visit Wednesday, a week after a deadly Israeli raid destroyed much of the camp in the occupied West Bank.
Abbas, 87, hailed the Jenin camp as an “icon of struggle” during his first trip to the area in more than a decade, a period during which armed groups have gained popular support at the expense of his Palestinian Authority.
The two-day Israeli raid last week — the largest such operation in years, involving hundreds of troops, drone strikes and armored bulldozers — killed 12 Palestinians and one Israeli soldier.
Israel views the densely-populated urban area, a stronghold of militant groups including Islamic Jihad and Hamas, as a “terrorism hub” and has launched frequent armed raids there since early last year.
Popular discontent with the PA, which cooperates with Israel on security, has been simmering in Jenin, and crowds last week heckled several visiting top officials of Abbas’s Fatah party, including deputy chairman Mahmoud Aloul.
On Wednesday, Abbas expressed determination to back Jenin’s reconstruction and security, describing the camp as an “icon of steadfastness and struggle” in a short address to cheering supporters.
“We have come to say that we are one authority, one state, one law,” Abbas said, warning against anyone who “tampers with the unity and security of our people.”
He vowed to oversee the reconstruction of the camp and the wider city to restore it “to what it was, or even better.”
As he concluded his visit, Abbas laid a wreath on the graves of Palestinians who lost their lives in recent Israeli raids.
A number of Arab countries have announced aid for the camp after last week’s offensive.
Ahead of Abbas’s arrival, hundreds of soldiers from the presidential guard patrolled the streets of the camp, an AFP journalist said, and snipers were positioned on rooftops.
His visit “is a strong and important message... that he stands with the Palestinian people in their resistance to the occupation,” Atta Abu Rumaila, Fatah’s secretary-general in the camp, told AFP.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War and its forces regularly launch raids on Palestinian cities.
Abbas traveled by helicopter from Ramallah, seat of the Palestinian Authority, for the visit which lasted barely an hour.
The Palestinian president was flanked by potential successors, including Palestinian prime minister Mohammed Shtayyeh and Hussein Al-Sheikh, secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organization.
Abbas used his speech to issue a veiled threat at armed groups “undermining” Palestinian security.
“There will be one authority and one security force. Anyone who seeks to undermine its unity and security will face the consequences... Any hand that reaches out to harm the people and their stability shall be cut off,” he said.
Prior to Abbas’s arrival, a group of children were chanting “Katiba, Katiba, Katiba” at the camp in support of local armed group the Jenin Brigades.
Alaa Washahi, 27, speaking after Abbas’s departure, defended the militants in the camp.
“The Jenin Brigades are our pride and honor... their presence is part of our existence,” said the camp resident.
“The truth is we have suffered from the negligence of (Palestinian) officials. This is what the president must see with his own eyes.”
The Jenin camp was established in 1953 to house some of those among the 760,000 Palestinians who fled or were expelled from their homes in 1948 when Israel was created, an event Palestinians call the “Nakba” or “catastrophe.”
Over time, the camp’s original tents have been replaced with concrete buildings, and it now resembles an urban neighborhood.
The camp, which houses about 18,000 people, was also a hotbed of activity during the second “intifada” or uprising of the early 2000s.
Over the past 18 months, the security situation in the camp has deteriorated with repeated Israeli raids, and the Palestinian Authority has little real presence there.
Abbas last visited Jenin in 2012 but did not tour the camp at the time.
While the PA remains somewhat present in the city, it has largely abandoned the camp to groups such as the Jenin Brigades, which Israel alleges is backed by Iran.
Abbas had previously visited the camp itself in 2004 while running for the Palestinian presidential election after the death of leader Yasser Arafat.

Morocco seeks new fisheries ‘partnership’ with EU

Morocco seeks new fisheries ‘partnership’ with EU
Updated 38 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

Morocco seeks new fisheries ‘partnership’ with EU

Morocco seeks new fisheries ‘partnership’ with EU
  • Moroccan-EU joint fisheries committee will meet to assess the four-year deal
Updated 38 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

RABAT: Morocco wants a new “partnership” to allow EU vessels to operate in waters it controls, Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said on Wednesday.
The General Court of the European Union in 2021 annulled EU-Morocco trade deals covering farm products and fish because they were agreed without the consent of the people of Western Sahara.
Morocco regards Western Sahara as its own, while Algeria-backed Polisario rebels have sought to establish an independent state there.
The European commission appealed the ruling after it issued a joint statement with Morocco saying they would act to ensure continuity of bilateral trade.
A final verdict has not yet been made and the fisheries deal expires on July 19.
A Moroccan-EU joint fisheries committee will meet this week in Brussels to assess the four-year deal, Bourita told reporters in Rabat.
“Our initial assessment is positive...the Moroccan government is examining the future of this protocol with the EU,” said Bourita.
“Is the partnership that consists in taking resources and paying afterwards a framework that Morocco wants?...This is an outdated partnership,” he said.
Morocco “seeks a partnership of equals” that takes into consideration Morocco’s own fisheries strategy as well as biological factors, he said.
Most of the 128 fishing vessels operating in Morocco-controlled waters under the deal are from Spain.

UN summer camps let kids ‘just be kids’ in Gaza

UN summer camps let kids ‘just be kids’ in Gaza
Updated 12 July 2023
Reuters

UN summer camps let kids ‘just be kids’ in Gaza

UN summer camps let kids ‘just be kids’ in Gaza
  • UNRWA said a recent agency study found that 38% of children in Gaza showed symptoms of functional impairment affecting their daily lives
  • "The most important thing is 130,000 children get the opportunity just to be kids," said Thomas White, the Director of UNRWA Affairs in Gaza
Updated 12 July 2023
Reuters

GAZA: More than 130,000 Palestinian boys and girls in Gaza have joined summer camps run by the United Nations to give them a break from the stresses of living in a strip of land that is under an economic blockade and often embroiled in conflict with Israel.
The Palestine children, including those with disabilities, will over four weeks participate in a series of activities including greening, recycling, sports, drawing, handicrafts, and language learning, the agency said.
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said a recent agency study found that 38 percent of children in Gaza showed symptoms of functional impairment affecting their daily lives.
UNRWA runs 284 schools in Gaza, serving at least 290,000 students.
“The most important thing is 130,000 children get the opportunity just to be kids despite of the economic situation, despite the ongoing conflict, they can come to summer weeks of UNRWA and just be children,” said Thomas White, the Director of UNRWA Affairs in Gaza.
Palestinians have lived through several wars with Israel since 2008, including five days of fighting in May, which have made healing almost impossible as the causes remain unchanged, say local and international experts.
They put the number of children needing mental health help at nearly a quarter of the enclave’s 2.3 million population that lives under a crippling blockade enforced by Israel and Egypt, which both control and restrict the Gaza Strip’s borders.
“I came here to entertain myself away from the things I had been subject to such as wars and conflicts that I witnessed. I may not be like other children (of the world) but I am trying to stay positive no matter what happens,” 13-year-old Joanna El-Halabi told Reuters at one school in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.
The activity creates around 3,000 short-term jobs for Gaza youth, UNRWA said.
Established in 1949 following the first Arab-Israeli war, the agency provides public services including schools, primary health care, and humanitarian aid in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon.

Japan PM Kishida’s Middle East tour: What to expect

Japan PM Kishida’s Middle East tour: What to expect
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

Japan PM Kishida’s Middle East tour: What to expect

Japan PM Kishida’s Middle East tour: What to expect
  • Trip is set to improve Japan’s ties with GCC countries and cooperation in various fields, most specifically stable oil supplies
  • Saudi Arabia represents 40.68 percent of Japan’s total oil imports since the beginning of the year
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

JAPAN: Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida Fumio is making his first tour to the Middle East this week since the late Abe Shinzo’s visit in 2020.

On July 16, Kishida will arrive in Jeddah. He will then travel to the UAE and finally to Qatar on July 19. The trip is set to improve Japan’s ties with GCC countries and cooperation in various fields, most specifically stable oil supplies.

The oil supply of the three countries to Japan represents more than 80 percent of its total crude oil imports, with Saudi Arabia representing 40.68 percent of Japan’s total oil imports since the beginning of the year.

Amid Russia’s war against Ukraine, which has resulted in uncertainties regarding energy supplies, Kishida intends to urge the Arab countries to stabilize the oil market through increased production.

With COP28 soon taking place in the UAE, Kishida will also discuss cooperation with the Middle East nations to cut greenhouse gas emissions through electricity generation utilizing hydrogen and ammonia, methods that Japan is promoting.

In 2020, Abe went on a Middle East tour, in which he visited Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Oman. During his time in the Kingdom, he met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in AlUla, where they discussed regional developments.

At the time, tensions with neighboring Iran were on the rise. However, Kishida is now visiting at a time when diplomatic ties have been restored following an agreement brokered by China.

Abe had also promised that Japan would fully support Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s reform efforts through the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030, a cooperation framework that has existed since 2016.

The late prime minister visited AlUla during his visit and helped cast a spotlight on the ancient Nabataean site, which opened its doors to the public later that year.

Kishida had planned to visit the three countries last year, but his tour was canceled after he contracted COVID-19.

Before his Middle East tour, Kishida embarked on a trip to Lithuania and attended a NATO summit on July 12. He asked for NATO’s increased commitment to the Indo-Pacific region to counter China’s military activities.

The Japanese prime minister held talks with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and discussed a new Japan-NATO document on space cooperation.

Kishida also met South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on the sidelines of the NATO summit, outlining Japan’s plans to release treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean.

In Lithuania, Kishida also held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to pledge Tokyo’s continued assistance to Kyiv in its fight against Russia’s invasion.

In Belgium on July 13, Kishida met European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss security and economic cooperation.

Yemen concerned as Houthis fire missiles at Marib city

Yemen concerned as Houthis fire missiles at Marib city
Updated 12 July 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen concerned as Houthis fire missiles at Marib city

Yemen concerned as Houthis fire missiles at Marib city
  • Missile attack comes as three government officials told Arab News that the Houthis were amassing massive military equipment reserves and combatants outside Marib
  • To counter the impending attack, Yemen’s military has deployed battalions and heavy weapons to the city’s outskirts
Updated 12 July 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Iran-backed Houthis fired two ballistic missiles at Yemen’s central city of Marib on Tuesday, as they mobilized a large number of fighters and military equipment outside the city, local government officials said.

Rashad Al-Mekhlafi, a military official with Yemen’s Armed Forces Guidance Department, told Arab News by telephone that two missiles landed between Tadaween and Al-Shabwani, north of Marib, in close proximity to a military base and a refugee camp for internally displaced people. “The missiles exploded in an open area in Marib without causing any injuries,” Al-Mekhlafi said.

The missile attack comes as three government officials told Arab News that the Houthis were amassing massive military equipment reserves and combatants outside Marib in preparation for an offensive on the energy-rich city. The attack had been halted by a UN-brokered truce that went into effect in April last year.

“They have assembled fighters and enormous military equipment, including armored vehicles, cannons, and drone launchers, on the southern, western, northern, and east-northern surrounds of Marib,” Al-Mekhlafi said. Two more government sources told Arab News about the Houthi military gatherings outside Marib.

To counter the impending attack, Yemen’s military has deployed battalions and heavy weapons to the city’s outskirts. “We are prepared to repel any attack. We bolstered the front lines with newly graduated military battalions, including sniper and infantry forces. What the Houthis were unable to achieve in previous years would be possible today,” Al-Mekhlafi said.

The Houthis launched a major military offensive on Marib at the beginning of 2021, an offensive that has claimed the lives of thousands of combatants and civilians and sparked widespread local and international condemnation.

Despite getting closer to the city than ever before, the Houthis were unable to seize control of the city and its oil and gas fields, and were compelled to cease military operations.

The Yemeni government maintains that it will honor its commitments to international mediators to de-escalate in Marib and the other flashpoint regions of the country, but will respond to any military operations.

“We are aware that the Houthis have mobilized forces along the administrative borders of Lahj and Dhale and in Marib. The legitimate government is prepared to repel any attack even as Saudi, UN, American, and European mediators advise restraint,” a government official who wished to remain anonymous told Arab News.

At the same time, Yemen experts believe that the Houthis have taken advantage of the Arab coalition’s suspension of bombings under the truce to relocate major military equipment and weaponry outside Marib.

Mohammed Al-Salehi, editor of news website Marib Press, told Arab News that the Houthis had been determined to seize control of Marib since the beginning of the war, not only because of its strategic location, oil and gas fields, and major power plant but also because it strongly rejected the Houthi military takeover of power in Yemen. “Marib is the governorate that has steadfastly opposed the Houthi militia from day one, and it is home to all the opponents of the Houthis,” Al-Salehi said.

German court convicts Syrian Daesh member of war crimes for torturing captives

Police officers stand guard in Essen, western Germany. (AFP file photo)
Police officers stand guard in Essen, western Germany. (AFP file photo)
Updated 12 July 2023
AP

German court convicts Syrian Daesh member of war crimes for torturing captives

Police officers stand guard in Essen, western Germany. (AFP file photo)
Updated 12 July 2023
AP

BERLIN: A German court convicted a Syrian man Tuesday of torturing captives while he was a member of the Daesh group in Syria.
The Berlin regional court found Raed E. guilty of war crimes, membership of a foreign terrorist organization and other offenses. It sentenced the defendant, whose surname wasn’t released in line with German privacy rules, to 11 years in prison.
Prosecutors said the 32-year-old joined Daesh group in 2014 and participated in targeted attacks on the Shueitat tribe in the Deir Ezzor region of eastern Syria.
A man who was detained and tortured by the defendant testified at the trial.
The defendant left Syria in 2015 and traveled to Germany, where he was arrested last year.
The ruling can be appealed.

 

