UK sanctions firms linked to warring Sudan military groups

LONDON: The UK government on Wednesday announced sanctions on businesses that it said were associated with the Sudanese military groups on both sides of the ongoing conflict in the east African country.
The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said it was imposing the sanctions on firms “which are fueling the devastating conflict in Sudan by providing funding and arms to the warring militias.”
The measures target three businesses associated with the regular army, the Sudanese Armed Forces, and three linked to its rival, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, the FCDO said in a statement.
The sanctions “will limit their financial freedom by preventing UK citizens, companies and banks from dealing with them and put pressure on the parties to engage in the peace process.”
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the sanctions “are directly targeting those whose actions have destroyed the lives of millions.”
“Both sides have committed multiple cease-fire violations in a war which is completely unjustified.
“Innocent civilians continue to face the devastating effects of the hostilities, and we simply cannot afford to sit by and watch as money from these companies, all funding the RSF or SAF, is spent on a senseless conflict,” he added.
The three months of violence have left 25 million people in need of humanitarian assistance and internally displaced more than 2.2 million people, according to the FCDO.
An estimated 682,000 people have fled to neighboring countries, the FCDO added.
Washington last month slapped sanctions on companies associated with the two Sudanese military groups and imposed visa restrictions “against actors who are perpetuating the violence.”
How Sudan’s grassroots pro-democracy movement became a humanitarian lifeline
Activists have made use of the same networks that led the mass protests against long-time ruler Omar Bashir in 2019
Although still committed to democratic transformation, local “resistance committees” have been leading the relief effort
Updated 33 min 54 sec ago
ROBERT BOCIAGA
JUBA: Sudan’s pro-democracy movement has faced innumerable challenges and setbacks since the Sudanese Armed Forces and the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces plunged the nation into a violent power struggle in April, triggering a major humanitarian emergency.
Driven by a desire for peace, representative governance and social justice, pro-democracy activists have nevertheless remained committed to Sudan’s transformation, making use of the same grassroots networks that helped overthrow long-time ruler Omar Bashir in 2019.
Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced by the crisis, which began on April 15, including key supporters of the pro-democracy movement, which rose to prominence four years ago amid the mass, youth-led protests that compelled the military to move against Bashir.
Many of the movement’s most prominent activists have been forced to flee their homes to escape the violence, leaving behind established community networks and making it more difficult to coordinate their efforts and maintain a unified front.
The violence has also diverted attention and resources away from the pro-democracy movement’s primary objectives, shifting them instead toward the demands of immediate survival, the provision of humanitarian aid, and addressing the urgent needs of displaced people.
These local efforts have been spearheaded by decentralized neighborhood groups known as resistance committees, which originally emerged in 2013 during an earlier bout of civil disobedience against the Bashir regime.
By 2019, “the resistance committees (had) became more sophisticated, developing structures, divisions of labor, and learning through experience,” Muzna Alhaj, a member of the Khartoum Resistance Committee, told Arab News.
There are now about 500 of these groups across the country, many of them working in isolation because “cooperation among the resistance committees is challenging due to the vast size of Sudan,” said Alhaj.
Despite these challenges, many have found ways to coordinate. In fact, committees in 16 out of 18 Sudanese states recently signed a “Revolutionary Charter for the Establishment of the People’s Authority” to bolster their collective impact.
Nevertheless, the overall structure of the committees has remained fluid and decentralized, with autonomy given to local groups.
“Urban areas often see more female involvement, influenced by factors such as socioeconomic class and the level of freedom for women to participate in public work,” said Alhaj.
Coordination between the committees proved extremely effective during the 2019 protests. However, they were ultimately sidelined when civilian politicians from the Forces for Freedom and Change coalition formed a transitional government alongside the military.
As a result, “a lot of Sudanese people do not believe the FFC is pro-democracy anymore,” Ghania Aldirdiri, a student and activist who recently fled to Egypt, told Arab News.
Despite significant obstacles, the resistance committees have continued to leverage their grassroots networks and organizing capabilities to address the pressing needs arising from the crisis. They have established “emergency rooms” to undertake a variety of tasks based on the specific needs and available resources in their communities, providing immediate support and aid where it is needed most.
Such initiatives have provided a much-needed stopgap response amid prolonged delays in the deployment of humanitarian teams to the country.
“The majority of humanitarian NGOs (nongovernmental organizations) have not received new Sudan visas since the conflict started,” William Carter, the Norwegian Refugee Council’s country director for Sudan, told Arab News.
The resistance committees have also taken on responsibility for the repair and reopening of damaged hospitals, the sourcing of medical supplies, and have even mobilized teams of volunteer medics to provide first-responder assistance to the injured and chronically ill.
Furthermore, they have coordinated the safe evacuation of civilians from front-line areas, repaired electrical systems to restore power to medical centers, and worked diligently to locate missing individuals and reunite them with their families.
These services are often carried out at significant personal risk. According to activists, resistance committee volunteers are frequently arrested by the forces on both sides of the conflict. Some have even been killed, while others have vanished without a trace.
Moayad Awad, a 23-year-old founding member of the Khartoum Resistance Committee, was recently arrested by the RSF in the city’s Al-Salam neighborhood.
“We haven’t heard from him since he fell into their hands,” Ahmed Ismat, another committee member, who fled to a village north of the Sudanese capital following Awad’s disappearance, told Arab News.
Sudan’s warring factions are not the only threat to the safety of volunteers. Alaa Al-Deen Mohammedin, a student engineer, suffered a fatal electric shock while helping to restore power to a health center in Darfur, for example.
Amid calls for greater international aid to Sudan, there have been proposals to channel donor funds through the resistance committees. Many argue that because of their extensive grassroots reach, the committees are best positioned to respond effectively.
“We are focused on minimizing damage to citizens (but) we have limited resources,” said Ismat.
Pro-democracy activists also believe that they ought to be playing a much greater role in peace negotiations, and highlight the lack of civilian involvement in ceasefire talks.
“We are critical of the military’s consolidation of power due to its suppression of democratic reforms,” said Alhaj. “We believe that the international community’s support for the military undermines their (championing of) democracy and justice.”
Indeed, pro-democracy activists feel let down by the international community, which chose to work with the military after it toppled the civilian-led transitional government in 2021, which ultimately resulted in the latent rivalry between Sudan’s top generals reaching boiling point.
“The international community has so far failed the Sudanese people because they had decided that the military leaders were good partners to deal with, and now we can see what it has led to,” Hamid Khalafallah, a Sudanese policy analyst, told Arab News.
He believes the international community has been wary of working with the pro-democracy movement, deeming it a potentially unpredictable ally and something of an unknown quantity.
FASTFACT
The conflict in Sudan, which has devastated its capital Khartoum and western regions, will enter its third month on July 15.
“The other thing is that they kept on saying that it’s very difficult for them, the international community, to work with the resistance committees directly because they are not very well organized, they don’t have clear leadership mechanisms,” he added.
But choosing to work with Sudan’s military leaders instead is not an acceptable alternative, said Khalafallah.
“This is a war against the Sudanese people, and regardless of whether the SAF or RSF wins it, it’s not good for anyone,” he added. “The war must end now and the military should completely go out of political life.”
Despite the climate of fear that is hindering the movement’s ability to mobilize and voice its demands openly, several resistance committees have recently issued declarations outlining their political vision in the context of the current crisis.
Activists are finding innovative ways to adapt to the circumstances and continue their struggle for a democratic Sudan, leveraging technology and social media platforms to help maintain connections and spread their message.
They are also actively engaging with international organizations and advocacy groups to seek support and raise awareness about the situation in Sudan.
“Our political message to the world is clear,” said Ismat. “We demand the commanders on both sides stop fighting and (we call on the international community) to toughen up the language when speaking about them.”
In an effort to address and overcome the grievances against the former regime, under which citizens felt marginalized, the pro-democracy movement has called for transitional justice, outlining the foundations for a society in which a culture of impunity is no longer tolerated.
“The democracy movement in Sudan is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to freedom and justice,” said Ismat.
“We have witnessed the devastating consequences of war and authoritarian rule, and we refuse to let our country be defined by them. Our goal is to create a Sudan where every citizen has a voice and where diversity is celebrated.”
UN officials visit Israeli-attacked West Bank Jenin refugee camp
"I saw the trauma in the eyes of camp residents who had witnessed the violence" official said
Updated 25 min 58 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: Senior officials from the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees have visited the northern West Bank’s Jenin refugee camp in the wake of a recent deadly Israeli offensive there.
The two-day Israeli military operation, the most devastating in more than 20 years, left at least 12 people dead, including four children, and 140 injured. Approximately 900 homes were damaged, with many becoming uninhabitable.
UNRWA’s Deputy Commissioner General Leni Stenseth said: “The destruction I saw was shocking. Some houses were completely burned down, cars had been crushed against walls, roads were damaged.
“But more than the physical damage, I saw the trauma in the eyes of camp residents who had witnessed the violence. I heard them speak about their exhaustion and fear,” she added.
The UNRWA health center at the camp was so severely damaged it was no longer operational. Slight damage was caused to four of the agency’s schools in the camp, but while some students had returned to class, attendance remained low with several parents claiming their children were frightened to leave home.
Adam Bouloukos, director of UNRWA affairs in the West Bank, said: “Children were shaken and shocked. Far from all students attended school today, as many of them were too afraid to leave their homes.
“In one classroom we visited, students shared with us that just 10 days ago, they had buried a classmate who was killed in an earlier incursion.
“It is very hard for children to walk to school as the main roads are still unusable. When trying to find alternative ways to school, some younger children lost their way. We truly feared for their safety due to the risks of unexploded ordnance.
“A priority now is to provide mental and psychosocial support to help children cope with their fear and anxiety,” he added.
The Jenin camp, home to around 24,000 people, has witnessed extreme violence over the last two years, with this year being especially volatile.
Bouloukos said: “The camp is now partially without access to electricity and water. Nearly eight kilometers of water piping and three kilometers of sewage lines were destroyed due to the use of heavy machinery that ripped up large sections of the roads.
“I commend the local and municipal authorities in and around Jenin camp for their hard work to clean up and help the communities resume normal life. They have done an exceptional job. UNRWA will continue to support them over the coming days and weeks,” he added.
UNRWA officials said their priority now was to help restore a sense of normalcy by resuming services including education, health, and sanitation. Another urgent priority was to provide economic support to families who had fled their homes to help them with rent and house rehabilitation.
Stenseth said: “We went to Jenin camp with our partners to show solidarity with residents and reassure them that they are not alone.
“UNRWA is calling on its donors and partners to immediately make funds available for our humanitarian response in Jenin camp.”
Lebanese judge leaves central bank governor under investigation
July 31 expiration of Salameh’s term will bring to an end a 30-year tenure stained by recent charges at home and abroad of embezzlement of Lebanese public funds
Legal representatives of Lebanese journalist Dima Sadek are preparing to file an appeal against the verdict issued on Tuesday sentencing her to one year in prison
Updated 12 July 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Charbel Abu Samra, the first investigative judge in Beirut, on Wednesday left the central bank's governor, Riad Salameh, under investigation to complete the probe he is facing along with his brother Raja Salameh and his assistant Marianne Hoayek.
The July 31 expiration of Salameh’s term will bring to an end a 30-year tenure stained by recent charges at home and abroad of embezzlement of Lebanese public funds. Salameh denies the charges. Caretaker Premier Najib Mikati has said that he will not extend Salameh’s term.
A French and German judicial delegation, including the Munich prosecutor, held meetings at the Palace of Justice in Beirut, requesting the Lebanese state to raid the central bank, with the participation of the delegation, to search for documents related to Salameh and Hoayek as part of European investigations into financial corruption.
Riad and Raja Salameh, along with Hoayek, went to the Palace of Justice in Beirut with their defense lawyers and appeared before Judge Abu Samra to be interrogated as part of internal Lebanese investigations.
They have been accused of crimes including “embezzlement of public funds, money laundering, forgery, use of forged documents, illicit enrichment, violation of the employment law, and tax evasion.”
Raja Salameh and Hoayek left shortly after their interrogation session, while Riad Salameh’s interrogation continued for three hours in the presence of his lawyer, Hafez Zakhour, and the head of the litigation department at the Ministry of Justice, Helana Iskandar.
A judicial source told Arab News that Riad Salameh answered all questions and pledged to bring documents in the next session to prove what he had stated on Wednesday. The source said that Salameh might be required for a third interrogation session.
Salameh is considered a suspect in the Lebanese investigations until a decision is made to formally charge him. He is facing European judicial investigations for corruption, forgery, and forming a criminal gang to launder money and embezzle funds.
Earlier this month, a hearing was held by the French judiciary with Salameh’s former assistant, Hoayek, appearing in court in Paris on charges of forming a criminal gang and money laundering as part of an organized gang. However, Hoayek denied the charges and said that her wealth was a gift from her father.
The French judiciary suspects that Hoayek played a prominent role in an alleged criminal scheme to assist Salameh in accumulating real estate and financial assets and using Lebanese public funds illegally through a complex financial scheme.
The French judiciary ordered the judicial supervision of Hoayek and banned her from communicating with or working at the central bank of Lebanon, and obliged her to pay a financial guarantee of €1.5 million ($1.69 million).
Riad and Raja Salameh both failed to attend the hearing sessions scheduled for them in Paris.
Separately, legal representatives of Lebanese journalist Dima Sadek are preparing to file an appeal against the verdict issued on Tuesday sentencing her to one year in prison in a lawsuit filed by the Free Patriotic Movement on charges of defamation, stripping her of civil rights and imposing a fine of 110 million Lebanese pounds ($7,326).
Protests against the judicial verdict continued on Wednesday, as it is the first of its kind to be issued by a criminal judge in Beirut against a journalist or media figure. The journalistic body is usually tried in similar cases before the Press Court, which does not issue prison sentences.
Members of the parliamentary committee on media and telecommunications, which met on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Hezbollah MP Ibrahim Al-Mousawi, disagreed on issuing a recommendation to support media freedoms. Al-Mousawi said that there was a need for responsibility in exercising freedom.
MP Paula Yacoubian withdrew from the session, considering that “what Sadek has been subjected to is an unfair verdict, and we demand an independent judiciary law. We have asked the committee on media and telecommunications to condemn what happened and denounce the attack on media freedom.”
MP Saad Al-Asmar, of the Lebanese Forces Party, said: “Today’s division in the parliamentary committee on media is shameful, as we could not come up with a consensus to condemn the unjust judicial decisions against the media and journalists, especially the verdict to imprison Sadek, which we consider a blatant attack on freedom of expression and opinion guaranteed by the constitution.”
FPM praised the verdict issued against Sadek, accusing her of “fabricating lies and falsely accusing the FPM youth of being racists and accusing the movement of being a Nazi party.”
Sadek described FPM as a Nazi party in a tweet in 2020.
MoU focuses on speeding digital transformation, decarbonization, developing a power communication network
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Saeed Mohammed Al-Tayer, CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, and his accompanying delegation met with senior officials from Huawei in China.
The two sides discussed boosting cooperation in energy storage, smart grids, digital transformation, cloud computing and electric vehicle charging stations, Emirates News Agency reported.
A memorandum of understanding was also signed between Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA, and Huawei.
The agreement focuses on speeding digital transformation, decarbonization, and the development of a future-oriented power communication network. This contributes to DEWA’s efforts in energy transformation, sustainability and net-zero.
“We work with Huawei to exchange best practices and experiences and develop new technologies and solutions to enhance efficiency and sustainability in the electricity and water sectors and reduce the carbon emissions from the electricity production process,” Al-Tayer said.
“We aim to achieve the UAE’s environmental goals, especially as the country is upscaling its climate ambition and gearing up to host COP28 in Expo City Dubai in November.
“COP28 marks the conclusion of the first Global Stocktake, a comprehensive assessment of the progress made in achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement.”
Al-Tayer said that the partnership has yielded success in digital transformation in recent past years, particularly in innovation, disruptive technologies, smart grids, digital transformation, automation, cloud platforms, artificial intelligence, data security, and big data management.
During his visit, Al-Tayer met with Guo Ping, chairman of Huawei’s Supervisory Board, and discussed the successful opening of the world’s largest green data center, as recognized by Guinness World Records.
The data center was built at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai by Moro Data Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, in conjunction with Huawei.
Probe ordered into hospital fire at Egypt’s Kafr El-Sheikh
Firefighters put out the blaze, which was caused by an electrical short circuit, on Tuesday
The hospital administration said that 27 patients were evacuated and taken to other medical facilities
Updated 12 July 2023
Gobran Mohamed
CAIRO: Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar, Egypt’s health minister, on Wednesday ordered an investigation into a fire that engulfed the intensive care unit of the Sidi Salem Central Hospital in Kafr El-Sheikh, 134 km from Cairo.
Firefighters put out the blaze, which was caused by an electrical short circuit, on Tuesday.
Five fire engines and 21 ambulances raced to the scene to rescue patients. The hospital’s power supply was also cut.
Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, a spokesperson for the Health Ministry, said the fire broke out in the nursing room at the ICU.
The hospital administration said that 27 patients were evacuated and taken to other medical facilities.
No one was injured in the blaze. However, one patient, a 68-year-old who had suffered a stoke, died two hours after being transferred.
Kafr El-Sheikh Gov. Maj. Gen. Jamal Nour El-Din later visited the scene of the fire and directed authorities to return the hospital to full operation as soon as possible.
In February, three people died and 32 were injured when fire broke out in a private hospital in the El-Matareya district of Cairo.