  Rice crops are being threatened by El Nino after grain supplies were disrupted by the war in Ukraine

Rice crops are being threatened by El Nino after grain supplies were disrupted by the war in Ukraine

Rice crops are being threatened by El Nino after grain supplies were disrupted by the war in Ukraine
Villagers plant rice in a paddy field on the outskirts of Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, June 8, 2023. Experts are warning that rice production across South and Southeast Asia is likely to suffer with the world heading into an El Nino. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
Rice crops are being threatened by El Nino after grain supplies were disrupted by the war in Ukraine
A farmer harvests rice crop in a paddy field on the outskirts of Guwahati, India, on June 6, 2023. Experts are warning that rice production across South and Southeast Asia is likely to suffer with the world heading into an El Nino. (AP)
Rice crops are being threatened by El Nino after grain supplies were disrupted by the war in Ukraine
Farmers work in a paddy field on the outskirts of Guwahati, India, on June 6, 2023. Experts are warning that rice production across South and Southeast Asia is likely to suffer with the world heading into an El Nino. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

Rice crops are being threatened by El Nino after grain supplies were disrupted by the war in Ukraine

Rice crops are being threatened by El Nino after grain supplies were disrupted by the war in Ukraine
  • An El Nino is a natural and occasional warming of part of the Pacific that shifts global weather patterns, and climate change is making them stronger
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: Warmer, drier weather because of an earlier than usual El Nino is expected to hamper rice production across Asia, hitting global food security in a world still reeling from the impacts of the war in Ukraine.

An El Nino is a natural, temporary and occasional warming of part of the Pacific that shifts global weather patterns, and climate change is making them stronger. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced this one in June, a month or two earlier than it usually does. This gives it time to grow. Scientists say there’s a one in four chance it will expand to supersized levels.
That’s bad news for rice farmers, particularly in Asia where 90 percent of the world’s rice is grown and eaten, since a strong El Nino typically means less rainfall for the thirsty crop.
Past El Ninos have resulted in extreme weather, ranging from drought to floods.
There are already “alarm bells,” said Abdullah Mamun, a research analyst at the International Food Policy Research Institute or IFPRI, pointing to rising rice prices due to shortfalls in production. The average price of 5 percent broken white rice in June in Thailand was about 16 percent higher than last year’s average.
Global stocks have run low since last year, in part due to devastating floods in Pakistan, a major rice exporter. This year’s El Nino may amplify other woes for rice-producing countries, such as reduced availability of fertilizer due to the war and some countries’ export restrictions on rice. Myanmar, Cambodia and Nepal are particularly vulnerable, warned a recent report by research firm BMI.
“There is uncertainty over the horizon,” Mamun said.
Recently, global average temperatures have hit record highs. Monsoon rains over India were lighter than usual by the end of June. Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday asked his ministers to anticipate a long dry season. And in the Philippines, authorities are carefully managing water to protect vulnerable areas.
Some countries are bracing for food shortages. Indonesia was among the worst hit by India’s decision to restrict rice exports last year after less rain fell than expected and a historic heat wave scorched wheat, raising worries that domestic food prices would surge.
Last month, India said it would send over 1 million metric tons (1.1 million US tons) to Indonesia, Senegal and Gambia to help them meet “their food security needs.”
Fertilizer is another crucial variable. Last year China, a major producer, restricted exports to keep domestic prices in check after fertilizers were among exports affected by sanctions on Russian ally Belarus for human rights violations. Sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine don’t specifically target fertilizers but the war has disrupted shipments of the three main chemical fertilizers: potash, phosphorus, and nitrogen.
Bangladesh found suppliers in Canada to make up for lost potash shipments from Belarus, but many countries are still scrambling to find new sources.
Farmers like Abu Bakar Siddique, who cultivates 1.2 hectares (3 acres) in northern Bangladesh, had enough fertilizer to keep his yields steady last year. But less rainfall meant he had to rely more on electric pumps for his winter harvest at a time of power shortages due to war-related shortfalls of diesel and coal.
“This increased my costs,” he said.
Each El Nino is different, but historical trends suggest scarce rainfall in South and Southeast Asia will parch the soil, causing cascading effects in coming years, said Beau Damen, a natural resources officer with the Food and Agriculture Organization based in Bangkok, Thailand. Some countries, like Indonesia, may be more vulnerable in the early stages of the phenomenon, he said.
Kusnan, a farmer in Indonesia’s East Java, said rice farmers there have tried to anticipate that by planting earlier so that when the El Nino hits, the rice might be ready for harvest and not needing so much water. Kusnan, who like many Indonesians uses only one name, said he hoped high yields last year would help offset any losses this year.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo has stressed the need to manage water well in the coming weeks, warning that various factors including export restrictions and fertilizer shortages could combine with the El Nino to “make this a particularly damaging event.”
Baldev Singh, a 52-year-old farmer in northern India’s Punjab state, is already worried. He typically sows rice from late June until mid-July, but then needs the monsoon rains to flood the paddies. Less than a tenth of the usual rainfall had come by early this month, and then floods ravaged northern India, battering young crops that had just been planted.
The government has encouraged Punjab farmers to grow rice along with their traditional wheat crops since the 1960s to improve India’s food security, even though farmers like Singh don’t typically eat rice and irrigation of rice fields has drained the area’s aquifers. But he keeps growing it, counting on the certainty of government purchases at fixed prices.
With rain scarce, Singh may need to dig wells. Last year, he dug down 200 feet (60 meters) to find water.
“Rice has been our ruin ... I don’t know what will happen in the future,” he said.

How Bastille Day could offer France a chance for national cohesion after the riots

How Bastille Day could offer France a chance for national cohesion after the riots
Updated 8 sec ago
Hakima Bedouani

How Bastille Day could offer France a chance for national cohesion after the riots

How Bastille Day could offer France a chance for national cohesion after the riots
  • Police killing of Nahel Merzouk, 17, in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on June 27 sparked days of rioting across France
  • The holiday is seen as a suitable moment to address citizens who no longer feel a part of the national narrative
Updated 8 sec ago
Hakima Bedouani

PARIS: Will French citizens, shaken by several days of urban violence following the death of Nahel Merzouk, a 17-year-old young man killed by a police officer at a traffic stop in Nanterre, be able to celebrate July 14 with a spirit of national cohesion?

Like every year, the festivities planned for this occasion will take place on July 13 and 14. There will be a military parade on the Champs-Elysees in the presence of the president of the republic, and this year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the guest of honor. There will also be balls, a grand classical music concert that will bring together hundreds of thousands of people on the Champ-de-Mars, and fireworks.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose for a picture before a working dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris on July 13, 2023 . (AP)

After several days of riots, the national holiday will be celebrated this time in a particularly tense social context. Within the French government, there is concern that it may be disrupted by calls to protest on social media or by outbreaks of violence in the suburbs. 

During a press briefing on July 12, Gerald Darmanin, minister of the interior, announced exceptional measures to ensure the security of the celebration, including the mobilization of 130,000 police officers and gendarmes equipped with armored vehicles, helicopters and drones, as well as the suspension of public transportation from 10 p.m.

Death of Nahel Merzouk, 17, on June 27 sparked riots across France. (AFP)

Asked about the opportunity to use this national holiday as an occasion to establish a form of social cohesion, William Leday, a historian and professor of international relations at Sciences Po Aix, said: “A national holiday is a unique moment that invokes the history and founding myths of a nation. It is supposed to be a moment of harmony, during which the head of state has the opportunity to deliver strong messages to the country.

“Given the current context of urban violence following Nahel’s death, July 14 would be a suitable time to calm minds and announce strong measures aimed at categories of French citizens who no longer feel part of the national narrative, which the president has not done so far. His statements have focused on the supposed responsibility of parents and social media, disregarding the social question and discrimination, which are at the heart of the current unrest.”

Do the recent riots indicate a fracture within French society, or do they reflect an endemic problem related to immigration? Leday put it this way: “Migrations are structural factors that affect contemporary societies; they are expected to increase. Building physical, bureaucratic, or digital walls does not change that and contributes to the invisibility of people who often had no choice but to leave their countries of origin due to conflicts, climate disasters, or endemic underdevelopment.”

William Leday, a historian and professor of international relations at Sciences Po Aix. (Supplied)

He continued: “Migrations, whether Italian, Polish, Spanish at first, and then postcolonial migrations from African countries, have enriched a society that has become multicultural. Many politicians may lament the multicultural nature of French society, but it remains a tangible and established fact from a sociological perspective.”

Leday added that “a significant portion of the population whose presence in the country is now longstanding (second or even third generation), who are French by birth, do not feel part of the nation due to their skin color, religion, and the invisibility they experience in the media and political representation.

“Beyond the social question, which remains unresolved for many French men and women, this means that the national narrative is incomplete and no longer manages to take into account a significant portion of citizens who only ask to participate.”

Fatma Bouvet de la Maisonneuve, a psychiatrist, former member of the Economic, Social, and Environmental Council and author of the book “Une Arabe en France, une vie au-dela des prejuges” (“An Arab in France: A Life Beyond Prejudice”), asserts that “social and educational inequalities lead to extreme suffering or delinquency.”

Fatma Bouvet de la Maisonneuve, author of the book “Une Arabe en France, une vie au-delà des préjugés.” (Supplied)

To address this, she advocates for the implementation of a long-term policy focused on national unity. “To respond to inequalities, we have no other answer than national unity,” she said, noting that after “the tragedy of Nahel’s death and those of other ignored deaths, the population of immigrant origin feels wounded … Taking to the streets to express anger is a political act.”

She regrets that the chosen response has been repression and a tightening of the law.

 

Arab News en Francais celebrates three years of building bridges between France and the Arab world

Arab News en Francais celebrates three years of building bridges between France and the Arab world
Updated 27 sec ago
Fifi Aboudib

Arab News en Francais celebrates three years of building bridges between France and the Arab world

Arab News en Francais celebrates three years of building bridges between France and the Arab world
  • With an editorial line faithful to values of inclusivity, equity, and truth, the outlet adopted the slogan: “Beyond differences”
  • Overcoming obstacles of ignorance and prejudice are a mission for Arab News en Francais, beyond just delivering news
Updated 27 sec ago
Fifi Aboudib

Dubai: On July 14, 2020, while the Eiffel Tower in Paris was illuminated by fireworks for the French national day, the logo of Arab News en Francais appeared on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

This young French-language news website joined Arab News, one of the veterans of the Saudi Arabian press founded in 1975. 

Sharing with its big brother an editorial line faithful to values of inclusivity, equity and truth, Arab News en Francais adopted the slogan: “Beyond differences.”

The founders’ idea was to build bridges between the Arab world and France, contributing to the circulation of information in both directions in the wake of the fast-paced modernization projects led by Saudi Arabia under the Vision 2030 agenda of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. 

Overcoming the obstacles of ignorance and prejudice became a mission for Arab News en Francais, beyond simply delivering news.

Shortly after its launch, this young media outlet faced a trial by fire with the catastrophic blast at the port of Beirut on Aug. 4, 2020. Its teams, newly formed but highly adaptable, provided rapid and comprehensive coverage from various angles.

Quickly benefiting from Arab News’ partnership with YouGov, Arab News en Francais shared with its audience not only the voting intentions of Arab citizens in the US before the last presidential election but also their preferred brands on the Arab industrial scene. 

It also conducted a survey on integration in France titled “How are French people of Arab origin perceived?” — which garnered record-breaking audience engagement.

This survey was followed by an expert panel discussion on the topic “Integration in France: Perception problem or systemic crisis? — the experts’ opinion.” Such coverage offered foreign readers an inside look at the sensitivities of Arab societies, ranging from politics to economy and culture.

As early as January 2021, Arab News en Francais was able to provide live coverage of the uprising of young Tunisians against President Kais Saied’s failure to deliver on his economic promises. This coverage resulted in a surge in audience engagement in Tunisia.

In October 2021, teacher Samuel Paty was murdered in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, France. Paty was decapitated by a Chechen extremist after showing his students offensive caricatures of Prophet Muhammad as part of a lesson on freedom of expression. 

Once again, Arab News en Francais provided a voice for all opinions through its coverage and editorials.

In December of the same year, Arab News en Francais covered the landmark visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Saudi Arabia, marking the first step of a new journey of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, particularly in culture and trade.

France, long involved in the archaeological excavations taking place in AlUla, has also taken the lead in the tourism and cultural development of this ancient oasis, which spans an area equivalent to the size of Belgium. 

This historical city, an important meeting point on the incense route more than 2,500 years ago, is today the site of a grand project under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 economic diversification agenda.

Since Macron’s visit, Arab News en Francais has closely followed the evolution of the bilateral relationship, including the two countries’ shared vision on climate change and the development of clean energy. 

This was recently demonstrated by the joint signing of the French-Saudi cooperation roadmap on hydrogen and renewable energy on July 9, 2023.

On Feb. 1, 2022, a tragic accident occurred in Chefchaouen, Morocco, which captured global attention, particularly in the Arab world. A five-year-old child, Rayan Aourram, fell into a deep well used for rainwater collection while playing in front of his house. 

Arab News en Francais provided hour-by-hour updates on the rescue operation. Sadly, after five days of tireless effort, Rayan died before rescuers could reach him. 

The outlet has covered everything from the COVID-19 pandemic to the French presidential election in April 2022, the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, to Macron’s visit to Algeria in August 2022 and the efforts of Franco-Algerian reconciliation. 

It also covered the FIFA World Cup in Qatar from a French and Maghrebi perspective, the conflict in Sudan triggered in April 2023, and the recent protests in France following the death of an Arab youth in the Paris suburb of Nantes at the hands of a French police officer. 

These events have allowed this news website to demonstrate its ability to go “beyond differences,” constantly bridging the gap between Arab nations, France and the rest of the world by giving voice to diverse opinions.

Culture has been a pillar of Arab News en Francais’s mission from the start thanks to a privileged partnership with the Arab World Institute in Paris. 

With nearly 300,000 French speakers identified in Saudi Arabia through the efforts of the French embassy and Ambassador Ludovic Pouille, a driving force behind this dynamic, Arab News en Francais has gained a considerable number of readers in the Kingdom itself.

It has covered events such as Francophonie Month and the July 14 celebrations under the Arabian sky. 

Its journalists have been present at summits of the International Organization of La Francophonie, the Cannes Film Festival, the Marrakech International Film Festival, and the Red Sea Film Festival, conducting interviews with decision-makers and creators to highlight the richness of artistic productions at the crossroads of cultures.

On the Arab News en Francais website, business and economics are a particular priority area. In-depth articles allow readers to closely follow market movements, the repercussions of climate and geopolitical events, as well as short and long-term prospects.

Finally, Arab News en Francais has endeavored to provide added value through opeds from important public figures, interviews with experts, politicians, artists, filmmakers, and exhibition curators in France and throughout the Arab world. 

After three years, the result is exponential audience growth in France and primarily Francophone Arab countries, demonstrating that it is possible to strengthen connections between these countries, societies and cultures beyond differences, with the French language serving as a beautiful catalyst.

Record monsoon rains have killed more than 100 people in northern India over two weeks

Record monsoon rains have killed more than 100 people in northern India over two weeks
Updated 59 min 40 sec ago
AP

Record monsoon rains have killed more than 100 people in northern India over two weeks

Record monsoon rains have killed more than 100 people in northern India over two weeks
  • Authorities used helicopters to rescue nearly 300 people, mostly tourists, who were stranded in the Chandertal area in Himachal Pradesh state since Saturday
Updated 59 min 40 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: Schools and colleges were closed after record monsoon rains led to massive waterlogging, road caves-in, collapsed homes and gridlocked traffic in large parts of northern India, killing more than 100 people over two weeks, officials said Thursday.
At least 88 people died, 42 of them in the past five days, and more than 100 were injured in the worst hit-mountainous Himachal Pradesh state where cars, buses, bridges and houses were swept away by swirling flood waters, a state government statement said. The region is nearly 500 kilometers (310 miles) north of New Delhi.
Twelve people have died of rain-related incidents since Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh state, said Shishir Singh, a state government spokesman.
Nine of them drowned, two died after being struck by lightning and one was killed by a snake bite, Singh said.
One person died in New Delhi and four were killed in the Indian-controlled section of Kashmir, officials said.
Authorities used helicopters to rescue nearly 300 people, mostly tourists, who were stranded in the Chandertal area in Himachal Pradesh state since Saturday. They included seven sick people who were airlifted on Tuesday, the government said.
Nearly 170 houses have collapsed and another 600 were partially damaged by heavy rains and landslides in the state, the state emergency operation center said.
In New Delhi, residential areas close to the Jamuna River were flooded, submerging roads, cars and homes, leading to the evacuation of thousands of people from low-lying areas.
Dozens of cars were blocked by sheets of water, throwing the movement of vehicles into disarray during the morning rush hour in New Delhi on Thursday.
The water level of the Jamuna River flowing through the Indian capital topped a 40-year record and reached 207.71 meters (681.5 feet) on Wednesday evening, according to a statement by the office of New Delhi’s top elected official, Arvind Kejriwal.
Authorities have moved nearly 30,000 people to relief camps and also converted some schools into relief camps in the badly hit areas, the statement said. Hundreds of people with their livestock also have taken shelter under overhead road bridges in the eastern parts of the Indian capital.
Rajesh Singh, a factory owner, was stuck with his motorbike for hours with floodwater blocking both sides of the road near the river bank. “I have never seen anything like this in the past 22 years.”
“New Delhi hasn’t seen a lot of rain in the past two days, but the river level has risen due to abnormally high levels of water discharge from Hathni Kund barrage in neighboring Haryana state,” Kejriwal said.
India’s weather agency has forecast more heavy rains in northern parts in the coming days. It said monsoon rains across the country have already brought about 2 percent more rainfall than normal.
India regularly witnesses severe floods during the monsoon season, which runs between June and September and brings most of South Asia’s annual rainfall. The rains are crucial for rain-fed crops planted during the season but often cause extensive damage.
Scientists say monsoons are becoming more erratic because of climate change and global warming, leading to frequent landslides and flash floods in India’s Himalayan north.

Canada unfreezes talks with Turkey on export controls after NATO move

Canada unfreezes talks with Turkey on export controls after NATO move
Updated 14 July 2023
Reuters

Canada unfreezes talks with Turkey on export controls after NATO move

Canada unfreezes talks with Turkey on export controls after NATO move
  • Canada's move seen as one of concessions won in exchange for Turkiye's blessing for Sweden's NATO membership
  • US earlier said it would move ahead with a transfer of F-16 fighter jets in consultation with Congress
Updated 14 July 2023
Reuters

ANKARA: Canada has unfrozen talks with Turkiye on lifting export controls on drone parts after Ankara gave its nod for Sweden to join NATO, a person familiar with the talks said, a move seen as one of several concessions won in exchange for the Turkish blessing.

President Tayyip Erdogan’s greenlight, which ended more than a year of opposition to Sweden’s membership bid, came as a surprise even to allies at home who had supported him in demanding Stockholm first take steps against groups deemed terrorists by Ankara.
Erdogan’s decision, announced ahead of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Vilnius, was followed quickly by a statement from Washington that the United States would move ahead with a transfer of F-16 fighter jets in consultation with Congress.
In a potentially significant move for Turkiye’s defense industry, NATO member Canada agreed to re-open talks on lifting export controls on drone parts including optical equipment, the person familiar with the talks said, declining to be identified because they were not authorized to discuss details with media.
Canada suspended the export of some drone technology to Turkiye in 2020 after concluding the equipment had been used by Azerbaijan’s forces fighting Armenia in the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Ahead of the NATO summit, Turkiye, already seeking assurances over the F-16s in talks with Washington, asked that Canada’s export controls also be rolled in to the final discussion, the person familiar with the talks said.
Turkiye sought “a package deal,” the person said.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11, 2023. (Turkish Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS)

Canada agreed to reopen talks on the matter that had been frozen since Turkiye initially objected to NATO membership bids by both Sweden and Finland last year as long as Turkiye pledged to ratify Sweden’s bid at Vilnius, the person said.
At Vilnius, Canada outlined its position to Turkiye on rules regarding uses of any exported technologies, and was awaiting a response. This means the talks on export controls are no longer frozen, a move that helped play a role sealing Erdogan’s pledge over Sweden, the person said.
In response, a spokesperson for Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, said Canada and Turkiye “continue to engage in frank exchanges on our bilateral, economic and commercial relations” but noted export controls for Turkiye remained in place.
Asked whether Turkiye was in talks with Canada to lift export curbs, a Turkish defense ministry official said it was unacceptable for NATO allies to impose export restrictions on each other and “a certain progress has been made at the Vilnius Summit on that issue.”
“But we will follow the results of the negotiations and decision taken at the Vilnius summit,” the official said.

Erdogan’s ‘levers’
In an interview with Turkish media published on Thursday, Erdogan said his country expects all NATO allies to lift sanctions and restrictions on its defense industry.
On Wednesday, Erdogan said he was “more hopeful than ever” about the sale of the F-16 fighter jets, after meeting with US President Joe Biden a day earlier. Turkiye had requested in October 2021 to buy $20 billion of F-16 fighters and nearly 80 modernization kits for its existing warplanes.
Ankara’s objections have been a major obstacle in the path of Sweden and Finland joining NATO after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Turkiye’s demands included a tougher line against the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. The PKK is designated a terrorist group by Turkiye, the United States and the European Union.
Turkiye’s parliament ratified Finland’s membership in March, after Erdogan said Helsinki had taken concrete steps to crack down on groups seen as terrorists, and to free up defense exports.
Erdogan said on Wednesday he would forward Sweden’s ratification to parliament when it reopens in October, adding Stockholm would provide a roadmap to Turkiye regarding the steps it would take before the approval.
The leader the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), upon which Erdogan’s AK Party depends for its parliamentary majority, said on Tuesday that Sweden had failed to distance itself from terrorism, but added that Erdogan would make the final call about Sweden’s membership bid.
Erdogan met with MHP leader Devlet Bahceli on Thursday.
Erdogan has also said he expects steps from the EU, including on updating a customs union and visa-free travel, before Turkiye begins “work on implementing the promises (it) has made.”
A European diplomat said Erdogan “may have maximized how much he could get from holding Sweden up.”
“We’ve seen in the past he likes to use his levers.”

Young Indian entrepreneurs seek ‘strategic alliances’ with Saudi Arabia at G20 meet

Young Indian entrepreneurs seek ‘strategic alliances’ with Saudi Arabia at G20 meet
Updated 13 July 2023

Young Indian entrepreneurs seek ‘strategic alliances’ with Saudi Arabia at G20 meet

Young Indian entrepreneurs seek ‘strategic alliances’ with Saudi Arabia at G20 meet
  • G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance Summit in Delhi from July 13-15
  • Prince Fahad bin Mansour is leading the Kingdom’s delegation
Updated 13 July 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian startups will pursue new alliances with Saudi Arabia, their representatives said on Thursday, as the Kingdom’s delegation arrived in New Delhi for the G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance Summit.

The summit from July 13 to 15 will see hundreds of young entrepreneurs from the G20 member nations sharing their experiences and best practices.

It is hosted by Young Indians, a group of young businessmen who are part of the Confederation of Indian Industry.

The Saudi delegation is led by Prince Fahad bin Mansour, the chair of the board of directors of the Saudi Entrepreneurship Vision and president of the Saudi G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance.

The prince also represented the Kingdom earlier this month during the summit of the Startup20 — an engagement group, which was initiated under India’s G20 presidency to help implement policies supporting the global startup ecosystem.

With about 60 delegates, the Saudi team is a key player at the Young Entrepreneurs Alliance meeting.

“Saudi is the key player,” Young Indians vice chairman Tarang Khurana told Arab News. 

 

“We have Invest Saudi, NEOM and MISA (the Saudi Ministry of Investment) who are our strategic partners for the event. And Prince Fahad is obviously a patron of the summit.”

The Saudi delegates, he said, are “heavily involved with the startup curation culture” and are likely to “take it across the borders and bring it to India as well.”

Over the last decade, the Indian startup ecosystem has grown rapidly and since the launch of the Startup India initiative in 2016, the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry has recognized more than 92,600 entities as startups.

The government expects the number to grow 12 to 15 percent annually, but they also need investment and international collaborations, which they are expecting to foster during the meeting of young entrepreneurs.

“We will also exclusively ensure that there is a lot of delegate networking and potential for businesses to come through, because the focus of this summit is to build an entrepreneurial system, to engage, explore opportunities,” Khurana said. “Lots of strategic alliances are happening over here.”

Vishal Kumar Agarwalla, also a vice chairman of Young Indians, said he expects that relationship building between businesses would reach the next level and that a dedicated forum would be established for them during the summit.

“We want to find a way that a Saudi-India investment forum to be launched. That is on the policy level. On the entrepreneurship level, we want to make sure entrepreneurs from each country find partners in each other’s country, so that they can grow together,” he said.

“The trust has been built already.”

In recent months, there have been numerous exchanges between Saudi and Indian startups and in May a group of 25 young Indian entrepreneurs visited Saudi Arabia on Prince Fahad’s invitation to exchange know-how and views.

Faheem Al-Hamid, senior adviser to the Saudi G20 delegation, told Arab News he was optimistic about the future of cooperation between them.

“The potential is very huge, especially with the vast entrepreneurial culture in India,” he said.

“Saudi Arabia is also leveraging the entrepreneurship culture ... We can learn from each other and our experiences.”

