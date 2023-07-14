UAE national jiu-jitsu team eye fourth consecutive world championship title in Mongolia

ABU DHABI: The UAE’s national team have arrived in Mongolia for the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship where they are hoping to win a fourth consecutive title.
The championship, organized by the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation in the capital Ulaanbaatar, takes place from July 15 to 20, and features more than 500 male and female athletes from 43 countries. The team landed in the country on Thursday.
This is the fourth international competition for the UAE team this year, following their successful participation in the Asian Championship in Thailand, as well as the Grand Prix tournaments in Bangkok and Paris. The World Jiu-Jitsu Championship, as well as the Asian Games scheduled to take place in China this September, are among the major events on the team’s calendar.
The UAE delegation, consisting of 22 athletes, is led by Fahad Ali Al-Shamsi, secretary-general of the UAE and Asian jiu-jitsu federations and Mubarak Saleh Al-Menhali, director of the technical department of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation.
“The team members have reached peak levels of preparedness and are eager to compete for the title,” said Al-Shamsi. “They were recently engrossed in an intensive training camp in Sweden, which greatly enhanced their technical skill and mental capacities.”
Al-Shamsi praised the UAE government for the extensive support provided for the athletes, which has seen them win several international titles.
“The national team shares a deep connection with the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship, having secured the title for the past three consecutive years. Faced with growing hopes and expectations, the athletes fully comprehend the responsibility entrusted to them and the challenges posed by formidable international teams,” he said.
“The training camp and continuous collaboration with the technical staff have deepened their preparations for the international competition, allowing them to adapt to different fighting styles and techniques. Equipped with extensive experience, they will undoubtedly deliver outstanding performances in the upcoming matches,” added Al-Shamsi.
Ramon Lemos, the head coach of the national jiu-jitsu team, said: “We have assembled a strong team with the necessary skills and determination to make a significant impact in the competition. In recent days, we have focused on enhancing all aspects that require development.
“The team comprises a blend of youthful energy and seasoned expertise, displaying exceptional harmony and cohesion. We are determined to showcase a performance befitting our team’s reputation, which has attained global recognition. Our goal through participation in the tournament is to retain the championship title and secure the highest number of medals.”
Men’s team: Omar Alsuwaidi (56 kg), Theyab Alnauimi (56 kg), Khaled Alshehi (62 kg), Khaled Alblooshi (62 kg), Mohamed Alsuwaidi (69 kg), Sultan Jabr (69 kg), Mahdi Alawlaqi (77 kg), Faraj Alawlaqi (77 kg), Saeed Alkubaisi (85 kg), Saif Alhimani (85 kg), Abdulla Alkubaisi (94 kg), Faisal Alketbi (94 kg), Ammar Alhosani (+94 kg), Hazza Farhan (+94 kg).
Women’s Team: Balqees Alhashmi (45 kg), Aysha Alshamsi (45 kg), Hamda Alshekeili (48 kg), Sara Alhamadi (48 kg), Hessa Alshamsi (52 kg), Shamsa Alamri (57 kg), Haya Alajhoori (57 kg), Shamma Alkalbani (63 kg).