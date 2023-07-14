You are here

  • Home
  • UAE national jiu-jitsu team eye fourth consecutive world championship title in Mongolia

UAE national jiu-jitsu team eye fourth consecutive world championship title in Mongolia

UAE national jiu-jitsu team eye fourth consecutive world championship title in Mongolia
The UAE are aiming for a fourth consecutive title at the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Mongolia. (UAEJJF)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y2rfw

Updated 14 July 2023
Arab News

UAE national jiu-jitsu team eye fourth consecutive world championship title in Mongolia

UAE national jiu-jitsu team eye fourth consecutive world championship title in Mongolia
  • The tournament takes place in the capital Ulaanbaatar from July 15-20
Updated 14 July 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE’s national team have arrived in Mongolia for the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship where they are hoping to win a fourth consecutive title.

The championship, organized by the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation in the capital Ulaanbaatar, takes place from July 15 to 20, and features more than 500 male and female athletes from 43 countries. The team landed in the country on Thursday.

This is the fourth international competition for the UAE team this year, following their successful participation in the Asian Championship in Thailand, as well as the Grand Prix tournaments in Bangkok and Paris. The World Jiu-Jitsu Championship, as well as the Asian Games scheduled to take place in China this September, are among the major events on the team’s calendar.

The UAE delegation, consisting of 22 athletes, is led by Fahad Ali Al-Shamsi, secretary-general of the UAE and Asian jiu-jitsu federations and Mubarak Saleh Al-Menhali, director of the technical department of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

“The team members have reached peak levels of preparedness and are eager to compete for the title,” said Al-Shamsi. “They were recently engrossed in an intensive training camp in Sweden, which greatly enhanced their technical skill and mental capacities.”

Al-Shamsi praised the UAE government for the extensive support provided for the athletes, which has seen them win several international titles.

“The national team shares a deep connection with the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship, having secured the title for the past three consecutive years. Faced with growing hopes and expectations, the athletes fully comprehend the responsibility entrusted to them and the challenges posed by formidable international teams,” he said.

“The training camp and continuous collaboration with the technical staff have deepened their preparations for the international competition, allowing them to adapt to different fighting styles and techniques. Equipped with extensive experience, they will undoubtedly deliver outstanding performances in the upcoming matches,” added Al-Shamsi.

Ramon Lemos, the head coach of the national jiu-jitsu team, said: “We have assembled a strong team with the necessary skills and determination to make a significant impact in the competition. In recent days, we have focused on enhancing all aspects that require development.

“The team comprises a blend of youthful energy and seasoned expertise, displaying exceptional harmony and cohesion. We are determined to showcase a performance befitting our team’s reputation, which has attained global recognition. Our goal through participation in the tournament is to retain the championship title and secure the highest number of medals.”

Men’s team: Omar Alsuwaidi (56 kg), Theyab Alnauimi (56 kg), Khaled Alshehi (62 kg), Khaled Alblooshi (62 kg), Mohamed Alsuwaidi (69 kg), Sultan Jabr (69 kg), Mahdi Alawlaqi (77 kg), Faraj Alawlaqi (77 kg), Saeed Alkubaisi (85 kg), Saif Alhimani (85 kg), Abdulla Alkubaisi (94 kg), Faisal Alketbi (94 kg), Ammar Alhosani (+94 kg), Hazza Farhan (+94 kg).

Women’s Team: Balqees Alhashmi (45 kg), Aysha Alshamsi (45 kg), Hamda Alshekeili (48 kg), Sara Alhamadi (48 kg), Hessa Alshamsi (52 kg), Shamsa Alamri (57 kg), Haya Alajhoori (57 kg), Shamma Alkalbani (63 kg).

Topics: UAE Jiu-Jitsu Mongolia

Related

Commando Group dominates on Day 2 of AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Sport
Commando Group dominates on Day 2 of AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Abu Dhabi set to host UAE national jiu-jitsu championship
Sport
Abu Dhabi set to host UAE national jiu-jitsu championship

Bangladesh asks Afghanistan to bat first in T20 series-opener

Updated 3 sec ago

Bangladesh asks Afghanistan to bat first in T20 series-opener

Bangladesh asks Afghanistan to bat first in T20 series-opener
Updated 3 sec ago
SYLHET, Bangladesh: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and asked Afghanistan to bat first in the two-match Twenty20 series-opener on Friday.
Despite previous worries over rain, the match started on schedule.
Bangladesh beat T20 world champion England 3-0 and Ireland 2-1 in this format but comes into the game after losing 2-1 in a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. Bangladesh avoided being swept by winning the final ODI in Chattogram.
The hosts made two changes from its last T20 game against Ireland, which they lost by seven wickets, with left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman and allrounder Mehidy Hasan replacing fast bowler Hasan Mahmud and legspinner Rishad Ahmed.
Afghanistan is in confident mood, following its T20 series win over Pakistan and its first ODI series win against Bangladesh.
The visitors brought back Hazratullah Zazai from its previous T20 game against Pakistan, replacing Sediqullah Atal.

Lineups:
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (captain), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Bangladesh: Litton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team look to Brazil in September after struggles in Sardinia

NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team look to Brazil in September after struggles in Sardinia
Updated 14 July 2023
Arab News

NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team look to Brazil in September after struggles in Sardinia

NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team look to Brazil in September after struggles in Sardinia
  • The team seek a return to the form that brought a podium finish at the Hydro X Prix in Scotland in May
Updated 14 July 2023
Arab News

Off the back of a podium finish at the Hydro X Prix in Scotland in May, the NEOM McLaren Extreme E team were keen to build on their upward momentum, but after Tanner Foust and Emma Gilmour struggled at the Island X Prix in Sardinia in early July, attention now turns to the next race in Brazil in September.

There were several problem areas in Sardinia which they will attempt to correct as the remainder of the season looms. They are also hoping to have more luck on their side.

After a difficult free practice, they were disqualified for weighing in under the minimum allowance, and they were up against it in rounds five and six of season three, which took place on the island.

In the first qualifying heat of round five, Foust enjoyed a fierce battle with No.99 GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing’s RJ Anderson, but a subsequent puncture as a result of damage to the team’s ODYSSEY 21 dropped them down to fifth place.

A slow start from Gilmour in heat two left NEOM McLaren Extreme E with it all to do and although Foust managed to get ahead of JBXE’s Andreas Bakkerud on his run, fourth in the heat was not enough to secure a spot in the Grand Final.

An appearance in the Redemption Race ensued, with NEOM McLaren Extreme E taking second, and thus seventh overall, after a four-lap battle with Carl Cox Motorsport and X44 Vida Carbon Racing.

On round five, Gilmour said: “It was a tough day and we didn’t have luck on our side. The car was quick and the team has been working hard on ensuring it is. There were definitely positives in the day, but the results unfortunately don’t reflect that. There was good racing from Tanner (Foust) and myself in the Redemption Race as well, and finishing that in P2 (position two) was good, but other than that I think we were disappointed with the results.”

Foust added: “We tried every option and I think we made good decisions along the way. However, it wasn’t enough for us to get into the Grand Final.

“In the Redemption Race, we found a little bit of redemption with a second-place finish, which gets us some valuable points, but that’s not where we ultimately want to be.”

Unfortunately for the team, round six in Sardinia would not yield a finish higher up the order – missing out on a spot in the Grand Final by just two points after their heat scores were added together.

In qualifying one, NEOM McLaren Extreme E secured a credible third place. Foust once again fought hard against fellow countryman Anderson to run third at the driver change. New Zealander Gilmour then took the wheel, and showed excellent race craft to keep a charging Bakkerud at bay in his JBXE ODYSSEY 21 to keep position.

Despite this strong start, a retirement in heat two ensured a second Redemption Race for them – where Foust and Gilmour could only manage fourth and ninth overall from round six.

After a hard-fought Island X Prix, they will look to get their championship back on track in the remaining races of season three.

Foust said: “I would say a very long weekend in Sardinia comes to an end. Our only real weakness was our start – and unfortunately for us, on this course, as on a lot of Extreme E tracks, the start is really important for the final result. If you are not able to get out as one of the leading cars, then you find yourself fighting for positions and visibility for the rest of the race.

“Our pace around the track was good. I think we overtook well, which is promising, but almost bittersweet, as we were not able to convert that into good results. We will be focusing on the work needed ahead of the next round.”

Topics: NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team

Related

NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team looking to build on Season 3 opener
Saudi Sport
NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team looking to build on Season 3 opener
Extreme E reveals shoreline spectacular for Season 3 opener in NEOM
Sport
Extreme E reveals shoreline spectacular for Season 3 opener in NEOM

‘Together, Pakistan strongest’: Trio makes Tekken history with Nations Cup win in Saudi Arabia

‘Together, Pakistan strongest’: Trio makes Tekken history with Nations Cup win in Saudi Arabia
Updated 14 July 2023

‘Together, Pakistan strongest’: Trio makes Tekken history with Nations Cup win in Saudi Arabia

‘Together, Pakistan strongest’: Trio makes Tekken history with Nations Cup win in Saudi Arabia
  • Team featuring veteran champions Arslan ‘ash’ Siddique, Atif Butt and manager turned-player Imran Khan went undefeated
  • Players faced off against arch-rivals South Korea in finals, said playing in Riyadh felt like ‘representing two countries’
Updated 14 July 2023
Haseeb Asif

LAHORE: After years of gaining prestige and fame for individual accolades and performances, a team of top Tekken players from Pakistan have won an international trophy together in Riyadh – and it’s taken years of hard work getting there.

The final standings at the Nations Cup in Riyadh last week, the first country-based Tekken tournament, showed Pakistan at the top, unbeaten, and the rest of the world looking on in awe. The event, called Gamers8, was organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, bringing together 16 national teams from all over the world.

South Korea finished second, Japan third and the United States fourth. Team Pakistan received a cool $500,000 prize money for finishing first.

But this was not the first time Pakistan has reached the apex of professional Tekken. Arslan ‘Ash’ Siddique, considered one of the best players in the world, won the Evo Japan Championships in 2019 and 2023, and the Evo World Championship in 2019. Atif Butt won the Tekken World Tour in 2022, and Imran Khan, who finished the Riyadh tournament without losing a single match, came second at the Evo World Championship in 2022.

But the trio’s triumph has been years in the making, ever since Siddique started a boot camp to practice with, and train, other players in Lahore, after his first international win in 2019.

“It started as a small dream,” he told Arab News in a phone interview on Thursday. “Now after all the bootcamps, all the practice, we’ve finally done it, we’ve proven Pakistan has the strongest Tekken community in the world.”

The $500,000 prize money was something even a veteran champion like Siddique hadn’t experienced before.

“This is not the first time I’ve played in Riyadh, but this the biggest tournament I’ve ever seen, with such a prize money,” he said.

On the way to bagging the prize, Siddique and his teammates had to beat Korean players ‘Knee’ — the highest earning Tekken player of all time — and ‘Ulsan’ and ‘Chikurin.’ Indeed, most international finals end up a slog between players from Pakistan and South Korea, Siddique said.

In addition to Red Bull Gaming, the champion is co-sponsored by Twisted Minds, a Saudi-based esports team, which added to the pressure of winning:

“I had to do well, to repay their faith. Twisted Minds is one of the biggest esports teams in the Middle East. So, it felt like I was representing two countries instead of one.”

“The funny thing is that I used to enter tournaments with these guys [his current teammates], and normally you hope one of them loses so you don’t have to face them in the next round,” Siddique said, laughing. “But this time our feelings were clear, we wanted to win together so we were doing everything together, making strategies together.”

Siddique said he was now looking forward to the Evo World Championship 2023 in Las Vegas.

“Imran Khan is confirmed to go, I am going, and the rest, well we are trying to arrange visas for them,” Siddique, who has had visa problems before, missing two tournaments in Europe, said.

His teammate Atif Butt, part of the winning trip, said he was having visa troubles ahead of the Vegas tournament.

“My [Jordanian] sponsors and I are trying to figure [the visa situation] out, but you know, there’s already a time constraint, just 30 days left,” he told Arab News.

“Look at how the Saudi government has made all this happen through their esports initiative. Our government should do the same.”

But Butt hasn’t let the uncertainty detract from what he’s achieved or wants to in the future: “Everyone there [Riyadh] wanted to take the trophy back home to their countries, we also wanted to prove ourselves in the community, prove that we are the best region in the world [in Tekken].”

Like Butt, Imran Khan is also sponsored by Jordan-based FATE Esports. The quiet one of the trio, he said the team faced “some difficulties” during the tournament but changed character picks and “experimented a bit” to overcome them.

“Difficulties” for a player who went the entire tournament without losing a single game?

“That’s just luck you know, it doesn’t mean I’m the best player in the world, but together, Pakistan is strongest.”

Topics: esport Gamers8 Pakistan Saudi Arabia

Related

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes set to debut TEKKEN 7 Nations Cup with $1m prize pool
Saudi Sport
Gamers8: The Land of Heroes set to debut TEKKEN 7 Nations Cup with $1m prize pool

Football and business in Saudi Arabia: An era of unlimited potential

Football and business in Saudi Arabia: An era of unlimited potential
Updated 14 July 2023
Alfonso De Stefano

Football and business in Saudi Arabia: An era of unlimited potential

Football and business in Saudi Arabia: An era of unlimited potential
  • Italian football is spreading its brand across the Kingdom and region
  • Four Serie A clubs due to battle it out for the 2024 Supercoppa Italiana, the Italian Super Cup, in the Kingdom
Updated 14 July 2023
Alfonso De Stefano

The moment has truly arrived for Saudi Arabia on the international football stage. Long ranked as the number one sport in the country for both players and fans, today, football’s profile has never been higher.

And for good reason.

In what was a watershed moment for the sport in the Arab world, the victory of the Green Falcons over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 was a testament to the Kingdom’s growing football prowess.

A flag marking the ambition of football in Saudi Arabia was planted firmly in the ground on that momentous day at the Lusail Stadium, when a sea of green flooded out onto the stadium concourse and fans bathed in the glory of victory over the eventual champions.

Since then, Saudi Arabia has attracted some of the biggest names in football to slip on the shirts of club sides in the Saudi Pro League.

In January, Portuguese footballer and five-time Ballon D’or winner Cristiano Ronaldo touched down in Saudi Arabia after his historic signing with Al-Nassr FC.

Meanwhile, Karim Benzema, the former France international, has finalized his departure from Real Madrid to join Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad. N’Golo Kante’s move to the same club has been announced, too.

The influx of such talent highlights the rising stature of Saudi Arabian football and its ability to attract top players from around the world.

Saudi Arabia’s global footballing ambitions gained further traction earlier last month when, as part of the Kingdom’s Sports Clubs Investment and Privatization Project unveiled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Public Investment Fund set out its plan to assume control of four prominent national clubs.

This initiative, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030, aims to foster private investment in the sports sector, with a specific emphasis on football, and elevate the Saudi Pro League to the ranks of the world’s top 10 football leagues.

And the football revolution in Saudi Arabia is not just limited to the men’s game. Football opportunities for women have also been growing rapidly, while grassroots development of the next generation of stars is also well underway. Saudi Arabia’s first female international referee, Anoud Al-Asmari, was appointed by FIFA in January, marking a historic milestone for women’s football in the country.

The establishment of the Saudi Arabian women’s team in 2019, with over 450 registered players, 49 qualified referees, and more than 900 coaches, demonstrates the commitment to grow the game at all levels.

The bid to host the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 further underscores Saudi Arabia’s dedication to developing women’s football and inspiring young women and girls to take part in the sport.

Amid this footballing revolution, Lega Serie A, Italy’s premier professional football league, has now established its first Middle East and North Africa regional office in Abu Dhabi.

This expansion signifies the league’s recognition of the region as a crucial market with a deep passion for football and a growing interest in the Italian game. With an estimated 16 million Lega Serie A fans in MENA, half of them under the age of 25, there is a clear aim to connect with this fan base and engage with the wider audience of football lovers.

Italian football is developing strong partnerships across the region, with four Serie A clubs due to battle it out for the 2024 Italian Super Cup (Supercoppa Italiana) in Saudi Arabia in 2024. As we witness the rise of football as a business in the MENA region, notably in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, it is crucial to emphasize the importance of local investments — for fans, for players and for wider communities.

Saudi Arabia, in particular, has made significant strides in developing football at all levels, from grassroots to international competitions. The upcoming 2027 AFC Asian Cup, which the Kingdom is preparing to host, is a testament to its growing influence in the footballing world.

As the MENA region continues to make waves in the football industry, Saudi Arabia is heralding an exciting new era. The rise of female spectators, the investment in grassroots talent and the ambition to host international tournaments all speak to the country’s dedication to football development.

Lega Serie A’s presence in the region signifies an exciting opportunity to collaborate, further fueling a shared passion for the sport and bringing Italian football closer to its growing local fan base.

  • Alfonso De Stefano is the managing director MENA of Lega Serie A
Topics: Italy Saudi Arabia

Related

Messi mania engulfs Miami ahead of Argentine football superstar’s arrival
Football
Messi mania engulfs Miami ahead of Argentine football superstar’s arrival
Saudi AI firm to sponsor Al-Ahli football club
Sport
Saudi AI firm to sponsor Al-Ahli football club

Saudi’s rising pole vault star Hussain Al-Hizam seeks a medal at 2024 Olympics

Saudi’s rising pole vault star Hussain Al-Hizam seeks a medal at 2024 Olympics
Updated 14 July 2023
Michelle Kuehn

Saudi’s rising pole vault star Hussain Al-Hizam seeks a medal at 2024 Olympics

Saudi’s rising pole vault star Hussain Al-Hizam seeks a medal at 2024 Olympics
  • The 25-year-old from Jubail is back on track after several career-threatening injuries
Updated 14 July 2023
Michelle Kuehn

From breaking world records at the age of 13 to severe back injuries at 15, Saudi pole vaulter Hussain Al-Hizam has sacrificed most of his childhood to win medals for his country.

Through every setback, Al-Hizam, 25, has grown more committed to pole vaulting and is determined to make up for lost time after two career-threatening injuries and missing out on Tokyo 2020.

Born and raised in the Kingdom, the Jubail local started in the event when he was just 8 years old. He was encouraged by his father — former decathlete and current decathlon coach Asim Al-Hizam — to pursue a path in track and field.

He tried his hand at many sports from a young age, but pole vaulting was where he excelled. Al-Hizam left home when he was just 11 to train and compete around the world, breaking numerous world records from the age of 13.

Things would go wrong for him at 15 when he was struck down by a back injury while competing in Germany. Al-Hizam missed the pit and fell from a height of 5 meters onto the concrete surface.

Prince Nawaf Al-Saud, then-president of the Saudi Arabia Track and Field Federation, had the 15-year-old sent to Los Angeles for treatment.

“I am super fortunate to have the support system that I have, my dad has played a huge role in my career, and he has made everything happen for me,” Al-Hizam said. “The Saudi Track and Field Federation with the help of Prince Nawaf has fully supported me all these years and as a student I was also privileged to receive full scholarship support from my government for university.”

Al-Hizam went on to train for the next 18 months at the University of California, Los Angeles. He then enrolled at the University of Kansas where he achieved the highest level of success in college athletics by winning the indoor National Collegiate Athletic Association title in 2018.

Other early international success included second place at the 2013 Arab Championships, first at the 2013 Asian Youth Games, and fourth in both the 2014 Youth Olympic Games and 2014 Asian Junior Championships.

As an adult he came first at the 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, first at the 2021 Arab Championships, and second at the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games. He also won gold at the 2023 Asian Indoor Championships in Kazakhstan, and achieved a commendable 14th at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in the US.

However, sporting greatness comes at a cost, and Al-Hizam has missed out on most of his childhood competing and training abroad.

“Growing up in Saudi and then leaving all my friends and family to travel to Europe and train at the age of 11, really wasn’t my favorite thing to do,” he said. “I couldn’t communicate with Europeans, the language barrier kept me from connecting with people, I was quite isolated. So, when I moved to LA (Los Angeles), because I spoke English, I was finally able to make a life.

“In Europe it was more just training, it was all I could do, it wasn’t an ideal situation for a kid. It wasn’t until I moved to the US where I got some balance in my life, making friends with other kids but due to the distance I rarely went home, maybe three times in seven years.”

Al-Hizam has based himself in Italy this year and tries to fly home when he can. One of the major sacrifices made over the last 13 years is being away from his family and is the key indicator of how serious he is about reaching the pinnacle of this sport, which is an Olympic medal.

Al-Hizam has three major events left this year to get him to Paris 2024. This is the Asian Championships in Thailand next week, the World Championships in Budapest next month and — the major Olympic-qualifying event — the Asian Games in China in September.

Even with all his achievements from the age of 9, Al-Hizam sees getting to the Olympics as only the first step — a medal in Paris would be his ultimate athletic goal. And although he has overcome some major obstacles in the last 10 years, he is most proud of the person he has become through this sport.

“It is tough, even until this day, from being at a place in 2019 when I had such momentum and was at a world level, ready to go pro; to then break my ankle,” he said of his second major injury.

“I had to dig deep to find my way back, you must do whatever it takes mentally, physically and emotionally to get stronger than you were before. It is about finding your way back. My motto now is any challenge you go through, is an opportunity to grow.”

“I don’t have one moment that I am particularly proud of, as I am more proud of the person I have become from this sport,” Al-Hizam added. “I see people that I have known from a while ago going to their 9-to-5 jobs and feeling stuck. Whereas I am doing the thing I love every day, and the feeling of freedom that comes with doing that, most days when I wake up, I know why I am waking up and why I am going to work. I love that feeling.”

Topics: 2024 Paris Olympics 2024 Olympics Hussain Al-Hissam

Related

Paris aims to keep Olympians cool without air conditioners
Sport
Paris aims to keep Olympians cool without air conditioners
4 million apply for tickets for Paris Olympics in lottery
Sport
4 million apply for tickets for Paris Olympics in lottery

follow us

Latest updates

Sweden condemned as police greenlight Torah burning protest
Sweden condemned as police greenlight Torah burning protest
Libyan wealth fund sues Belgian prince for fraud over reforestation project
Libyan wealth fund sues Belgian prince for fraud over reforestation project
Bangladesh asks Afghanistan to bat first in T20 series-opener
Bangladesh asks Afghanistan to bat first in T20 series-opener
Twitter shakes up content creator earnings model with ad revenue sharing
Twitter shakes up content creator earnings model with ad revenue sharing
Heatwave forces Athens to close Acropolis, wildfires hit Croatia
Heatwave forces Athens to close Acropolis, wildfires hit Croatia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.