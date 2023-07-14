You are here

  • Home
  • Jordan restaurant offers mansaf-lovers an opportunity for a nap after meals

Jordan restaurant offers mansaf-lovers an opportunity for a nap after meals

Jordan restaurant offers mansaf-lovers an opportunity for a nap after meals
The 'bedroom' has an air-conditioner and is also quiet, offering mansaf-lovers a good napping opportunity. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/43zza

Updated 10 sec ago
Raed Omari

Jordan restaurant offers mansaf-lovers an opportunity for a nap after meals

Jordan restaurant offers mansaf-lovers an opportunity for a nap after meals
Updated 10 sec ago
Raed Omari

AMMAN: With the Jordanian iconic dish “mansaf” believed to cause severe sleepiness, a restaurant in Amman is offering its customers a napping opportunity to overcome their post-meal tiredness.

Mansaf is thought to cause drowsiness due to its high-fat ingredients, especially during hot weather, prompting lovers of Jordan’s celebrated national dish to avoid restaurants and only eat it at home where they can have a quick nap.

However, a restaurant in Jordan’s capital Amman has solved the post-meal sleepiness of mansaf by providing lovers of the traditional Levantine dish with beds for a quick nap.

Named “Moab” after the ancient Kingdom of Moab in Jordan’s southern city of Karak, the restaurant only serves mansaf.

“The idea to put beds in the restaurant started as a joke and decoration to reflect the sleepiness mansaf-eaters’ experience after they have the high-fat meal,” Musab Mubeideen, son of the restaurant’s owner, told Arab News.

He said that mansaf “is a fat-laden meal cooked with lamb meat, rice and jameed (ghee), and these ingredients put together are just a recipe for sleepiness and total tiredness.”

Mubaideen is from the city of Karak, 90 km south of Amman, which is famous for its high-quality “jameed.”

“Why don’t you put beds in the restaurant,” said a customer, who was rubbing his eyes and was sleepy after eating mansaf. Then other customers told us the same,” Mubaideen said.

“So we brought beds and set them up in a separate section in the restaurant. Customers now really use them for a quick nap after they have mansaf,” he said.

The “bedroom,” he said, has an air-conditioner and is also quiet, offering mansaf-lovers a good napping opportunity. “They also can have traditional Jordanian coffee there.”

Mansaf, meaning a large platter, is a traditional Levantine dish made of lamb cooked in a sauce of fermented dried yogurt and served with rice or bulgar. The Jordanian version of mansaf uses bread on the bottom of the plate.
 

Topics: Jordan

Viral video of neonatal unit prompts Syrian authorities to close Daraa hospital

Viral video of neonatal unit prompts Syrian authorities to close Daraa hospital
Updated 14 July 2023
Arab News

Viral video of neonatal unit prompts Syrian authorities to close Daraa hospital

Viral video of neonatal unit prompts Syrian authorities to close Daraa hospital
  • Father of baby shared video on social media exposing situation in neonatal care department
Updated 14 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The Syrian Ministry of Health shut down a private hospital in the southwestern city of Daraa on Tuesday after a viral video showed unhygienic conditions in the neonatal care department.

A Syrian father recently shared a video on social media of his newborn child placed in neonatal care at Yarmouk Hospital. Within a very close distance from the premature baby, there were two beds covered with jute mallow leaves that a nurse had left there to dry.

Jute mallow, known in Syria as mlukhiyeh, is a green leaf that is dried and cooked with rice and meat or chicken across Syria, Palestine and Egypt.

The video prompted health authorities in Daraa to pay an inspection visit to the hospital in question, according to local news website Athr Press.

The inspectors from the Daraa Health Department recorded several violations at Yarmouk Hospital, including excess beds and an additional operations room, head of the department Bassam Suwaidan told Athr.

The healthcare system in Daraa and across Syria has been devastated by over a decade of war, a severe brain drain and the destruction of infrastructure.  

Topics: Syrian hospital Daraa

Related

Come together: Daraa Tribes deliver unity through music
Lifestyle
Come together: Daraa Tribes deliver unity through music
Fighting in Syria’s Daraa displaces 38,000
Middle-East
Fighting in Syria’s Daraa displaces 38,000

Ancient Egypt artists altered their work, study shows

Ancient Egypt artists altered their work, study shows
Updated 13 July 2023
AFP

Ancient Egypt artists altered their work, study shows

Ancient Egypt artists altered their work, study shows
Updated 13 July 2023
AFP

PARIS: From subtly shifting the position of Ramses II’s sceptre, to touch-ups on a necklace or headdress, ancient Egyptian artists were more creative than previously thought, according to a study published Wednesday.
Using new portable imaging and chemical analysis techniques, an international team of scientists took a fresh look at paintings in the Valley of the Kings — a royal burial ground for pharaohs and other ancient Egyptian elites.
Egyptologists have until now considered art in these tombs to be very conventional, adhering to certain rules and using predefined patterns which were transferred onto walls.
However, a small robot moving in front of the painted walls used X-ray, ultraviolet, and infrared vision to “scrutinize” the art in-depth, much like a medical scanner, said Philippe Walter of the French center for scientific research, CNRS, a co-author of the study published in the PLOS One journal.

The arms of Menna in front of Osiris, in the tomb of Menna, in Sheikh Abd el Qurnah, near Luxor, in Egypt. (AFP/CEA ULIEGE)

On an image of Ramses II, decorating the tomb of the priest Nakhtamon, painted some 1,200 years BCE, the pharaoh is depicted in profile, wearing a necklace and headdress and holding a royal sceptre.
However image analysis revealed a different composition, hinting at efforts to touch up the original work.
“We didn’t expect to see such modifications of a supposedly very formal representation of a pharaoh,” meant to be frozen in time, said Walter.
Similar alterations were found on the tomb of the nobleman Menna, depicted with his arms stretched out toward Osiris.
Analysis showed the position of one of the arms had been moved, while changes were made in the pigments used for skin color.
It is unclear how many years passed between the alterations, or why they were carried out, but the scientists said it showed evidence of “freedom of creation.”
Walter compared this “personal touch” to that seen from “the great painters of the Renaissance,” who were shown to make adjustments to their work.
Philippe Martinez, the other co-author of the study with the CNRS, said that if this practice was shown to be commonplace, it would bring pharaonic art closer to our “modern aesthetic standards, nourished by Greco-Roman art.”

Topics: Ancient Egypt

Wings of love: Lebanese pilot gives love of his life an unforgettable proposal on board plane

Wings of love: Lebanese pilot gives love of his life an unforgettable proposal on board plane
Updated 13 July 2023
Bassam Zaazaa

Wings of love: Lebanese pilot gives love of his life an unforgettable proposal on board plane

Wings of love: Lebanese pilot gives love of his life an unforgettable proposal on board plane
  • Middle East Airlines captain pops the question before takeoff using the passenger announcement system
  • Khatib told Arab News that he decided to surprise his partner straight after making the welcome announcement
Updated 13 July 2023
Bassam Zaazaa

DUBAI: A Lebanese pilot gave the woman he loves an unforgettable surprise when he proposed to her in front of 245 passengers on a plane shortly before takeoff.
Determined to deliver a marriage proposal to remember, Ibrahim Khatib, a captain with Middle East Airlines, popped the question using the passenger announcement system.
Khatib told Arab News that he decided to surprise his partner straight after making the welcome announcement usually made by pilots from the cockpit.
“She was returning with her mother and sister on the same flight from Istanbul to Beirut. The whole thing took two minutes, and it garnered lots of love, support and applause from passengers,” he said.
In a short video of the romantic moment that was going viral on Wednesday, he can be seen in the cockpit addressing those on board, saying: “Dear passengers, I would like to take the opportunity to welcome a very special passenger on board today. Her name is Chirine El-Hajj Chehade. Could you please stand up?”
Someone else was filming her in the body of the plane and as she did as she was asked, Khatib continued: “I would like to inform you, in front of 245 passengers, that I love you so much and I decided to continue with you for the rest of my life.”
As she stood beside her window seat, Chehade clasped her arms around her waist then covered her mouth as she smiled and shed tears of joy and her fellow passengers gave her a round of applause.


Khatib then said: “Now I will ask you the famous question: Will you marry me?”
Several passengers are heard encouraging Chehade to say yes before she reacted with great joy and said: “For sure I will.”
Amid more applause and cries of joy she then walked down the aisle to meet Khatib outside the cockpit. He left his flight seat, put on his pilot’s jacket, and grabbed a small jewelry box. When the couple met, they hugged, to the delight of the other passengers, and Khatib put the engagement ring on his love’s finger.
Describing the exact moment when he met her in the middle of the plane to give her the ring, the pilot said: “She felt so surprised and a little bit shy. Her hands shivered lightly from the unexpected romantic surprise … she loved it a lot and was in a state of disbelief.”
However, the captain highlighted that since he was in charge of the flight, he had to rush his “surprise proposal” and not delay the takeoff.
“Passengers loved it a lot and Chirine also felt so happy … it was a nice feeling for me as well,” he added.
One Instagram user commented on the video, saying: “Congratulations, this is absolutely beautiful.”
Others wrote, “So sweet,” and “No way! This is such a beautiful and unforgettable proposal.”

Topics: Lebanese pilot Marriage Love plane

Related

Bupa Arabia supports marriages of 49 orphan girls
Corporate News
Bupa Arabia supports marriages of 49 orphan girls

Cheese-tastic: Burger King serves up new sandwich with no meat and 20 slices of cheese

Cheese-tastic: Burger King serves up new sandwich with no meat and 20 slices of cheese
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

Cheese-tastic: Burger King serves up new sandwich with no meat and 20 slices of cheese

Cheese-tastic: Burger King serves up new sandwich with no meat and 20 slices of cheese
  • The ‘Real Cheeseburger’ has been launched in Thailand to mixed reviews
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Burger King in Thailand is making waves with an unconventional burger — a meat-free cheese extravaganza sandwich filled with 20 slices of American cheese.

The Thai branch of the fast-food giant rolled out what they have called the “real cheeseburger” on Sunday.

The cheese-tastic item debuted on Thai menus at a promotional price of 109 Thai Baht ($3), before going on the menu with a regular price tag of 380 baht ($10.9).

The news quickly spread across Thai social media, with TikTok abuzz with videos of adventurous eaters sampling the cheese-loaded creation.

In a post on Sunday, Burger King confirmed the news, saying: “This is no joke. This is for real.”

Customers reacted to the news by taking chain stores in the Thai capital by storm.

According to CNN, such was the popularity of the cheese-only burger that a Burger King branch in Bangkok had to pause delivery services to ensure they had enough stock to cater for walk-in customers on Tuesday.

The Real Cheeseburger has divided the opinion of customers with some people lamenting that the sandwich “was a bit too much.”

The burger is currently available only in Thailand and it remains to be seen if the cheese-extravaganza will be available in other countries.

Fast food chains are no strangers to bizarre initiatives.

In 2012, Pizza Hut introduced its cheeseburger stuffed-crust pizza to the Middle East, a pizza with 10 mini cheeseburgers baked into the crust.

In the early 2010s, McDonald’s brought back Chicken McDo with McSpaghetti, a meal that had been on the menu in the 1970s but was discontinued. The meal featured a piece of fried chicken and spaghetti with marinara sauce and cheese.

In 2013, KFC Indonesia combined donuts and cheese, topping their standard donut with shredded Swiss cheese and then sprinkled on some cheddar cheese. The ad for the new item paired it with hazelnut-flavored coffee.

Topics: Burger King Thailand cheese

Related

Step aside Burger King, Lebanon’s Malak Al-Batata is claiming the French fries sandwich
Lifestyle
Step aside Burger King, Lebanon’s Malak Al-Batata is claiming the French fries sandwich
McDonald’s found liable for hot Chicken McNugget that burned girl
Offbeat
McDonald’s found liable for hot Chicken McNugget that burned girl

Viral disease killing felines on ‘cat island’ Cyprus

Viral disease killing felines on ‘cat island’ Cyprus
Updated 11 July 2023
AFP

Viral disease killing felines on ‘cat island’ Cyprus

Viral disease killing felines on ‘cat island’ Cyprus
  • Many of the island’s felines are strays
  • Feline infectious peritonitis (FIP), which is not transmittable to humans, has rapidly spread across Cyprus in recent months, being “highly contagious” among cats
Updated 11 July 2023
AFP

NICOSIA: A sickly ginger kitten named Bebe is pulled out of a cat carrier at a veterinary clinic in the Cypriot capital, Nicosia.
The six-month-old is suffering from a strain of feline coronavirus that is wreaking havoc on the prolific cat population of Cyprus.
Cats are everywhere on the eastern Mediterranean island, home to the earliest evidence of the animal’s domestication and known by some as the “island of cats.”
Many of the island’s felines are strays. They wander at will into people’s gardens, sit expectantly beside restaurant diners in hopes of a tasty morsel, and loiter near garbage bins.
Feline infectious peritonitis (FIP), which is not transmittable to humans, has rapidly spread across Cyprus in recent months, being “highly contagious” among cats, veterinarian Kostis Larkou said as he gently examined the visibly disoriented Bebe.
Animal advocates say the number of cats dying from disease is significantly higher than the 107 cases of FIP officially reported by the agriculture ministry in the southern part of the island.
“We have lost 300,000 cats since January” from FIP, said Dinos Ayiomamitis, head of Cats PAWS Cyprus and vice president of Cyprus Voice for Animals.
Cyprus has been split since a 1974 Turkish invasion in response to a Greek-sponsored coup. The self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which covers the northern third of the island, is recognized only by Ankara.
But cats on both sides of the United Nations-patrolled buffer zone are dying from the illness.
Experts say the island’s cat population is equal to or even exceeds the human population of a little more than one million.
In the south, Ayiomamitis estimates that a third of the cats have succumbed to the virus. Cats with FIP have symptoms including fever, abdominal swelling, weakness, and sometimes even aggressiveness.
But with so many stray cats, the contagion has proven difficult to diagnose and document.
Cypriots have a long and intertwined history with their furry friends.
Legend has it that a Roman empress, Helena, first brought cats to Cyprus to do away with poisonous snakes about 1,700 years ago.
But archaeological evidence of cats’ domestication on the island dates back further than anywhere else in the world — to 9,500 years ago at the Neolithic village of Shillourokambos, where the remains of a cat and a human were found deliberately buried together.
That bond between feline and human has continued through the millennia, leaving animal lovers like Ayiomamitis taking care of the island’s cats today.
He has fears, though, for the roughly 60 cats he has been feeding at a cemetery in the capital for a quarter of a century.
“The colony is doing well, but we are worried because if one is infected, the others will be too,” says the retiree, 70, as cats scampered up marble tombstones.
Several people who feed stray cats told AFP that many of their regulars are disappearing, and very few corpses are found, noting that when cats are sick, they often self-isolate and die alone.
An outbreak is suspected to be also spreading across cat populations in nearby Lebanon, Israel and Turkiye, but in the absence of studies, that cannot be confirmed, said Demetris Epaminondas, vice president of the Pancyprian Veterinary Association.
To contain the spread, two treatment options have been considered. One is molnupiravir, an anti-Covid pill which officials say could not be authorized for use on animals in Cyprus.
Another antiviral tablet, GS-441524, chemically similar to the Covid-19 treatment remdesivir, is approved for animal use in Britain and for importation to Cyprus, with restrictions.
But its cost, at 3,000 to 7,000 euros (about $3,300-$7,700) per cat, is prohibitive, and there is no supply in Cyprus.
For weeks, Epaminondas has been trying to obtain government authorization for molnupiravir, which would cost a far more affordable 200 euros per cat.
The agriculture ministry told AFP it was examining all possible means of addressing the issue through “various therapeutic preparations available on the European market.”
Some have resorted to clandestine methods to save their pets.
“We bought our medicines on the black market online, or from Facebook groups. But we keep our suppliers secret so that we can continue to treat our animals,” said one Cypriot, requesting anonymity because of the questionable legality of her actions.
Vasiliki Mani, 38, a member of several animal welfare organizations, is demanding a swift solution.
In January, she spent 3,600 euros to treat two stray cats with FIP.
“I have spent all my savings,” she said, denouncing the cruelty of “allowing animals to die” in Cyprus.
If FIP continues to spread, Mani lamented, Cyprus will become “the island of dead cats.”

Topics: Cyprus felines cats disease

Related

Cat lover? US museum explores the power of felines in Ancient Egypt
Art & Culture
Cat lover? US museum explores the power of felines in Ancient Egypt
Animal lovers in Dhahran saving stray local cats photos
Saudi Arabia
Animal lovers in Dhahran saving stray local cats

Latest updates

Iraqis beat summer heat by swimming in shrinking Tigris
An Iraqi man dives into the waters of the Tigris River to beat the heat in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP)
UN ‘deeply disturbed’ by campaign of arrests in Libya
UN ‘deeply disturbed’ by campaign of arrests in Libya
UN studying Syria aid approval before resuming deliveries
UN studying Syria aid approval before resuming deliveries
Saudi Hawks performance stuns audiences at RIAT 2023 in UK
Saudi Hawks performance stuns audiences at RIAT 2023 in UK
New AlUla tourist destination revives ancient oasis’ natural, cultural history
New AlUla tourist destination revives ancient oasis’ natural, cultural history

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.