Azerbaijan says Russia not fulfilling Karabakh cease-fire deal obligations

Residents protest in Stepanakert (also known as Khankendi) in the Nagorno-Karabakh region on July 14, 2023 to demand the reopening of a blockaded road linking the disputed region to Armenia and to decry crisis conditions in the region. (AFP)
Updated 26 sec ago
AFP

  • Russia sponsored a cease-fire agreement in 2020 that ended six weeks of fighting over the disputed mountainous region 
BAKU: Azerbaijan accused Russia on Sunday of failing to fulfil its obligations under a 2020 Moscow-brokered cease-fire agreement to end fighting with Armenia for control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
“The Russian side did not ensure full implementation of the agreement within the framework of its obligations,” Baku’s foreign ministry said, adding that Moscow “did nothing to prevent” Armenia’s military supplies from reaching separatist forces in the restive enclave.
In autumn 2020, Russia sponsored a cease-fire agreement that ended six weeks of fighting over the mountainous breakaway region.
The deal saw Armenia cede swathes of territory, while Russia deployed peacekeepers to the five-kilometer-wide Lachin Corridor, the sole land link between the enclave and Armenia.
Baku recently closed the corridor, sparking protests and fears of a humanitarian crisis.
On Saturday, Russia’s foreign ministry urged Azerbaijan to reopen the passageway.
It also said Armenia’s recent recognition of Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan “has radically changed the standing of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.”
“Under such conditions, the responsibility for the destiny of Karabakh’s Armenian population should not be shifted onto third countries,” it said, a possible reference to the Armenian separatists’ calls for Moscow to ensure the reopening of the land link.
On Saturday, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met in Brussels for EU-mediated talks aimed at resolving their decades-long conflict for control of Karabakh.
Baku and Yerevan have been trying to negotiate a peace deal with the help of the European Union and United States, whose growing diplomatic engagement in the Caucasus has irked Russia.
In a bid to reassert its power-broking role, Moscow on Saturday offered to host the two countries’ foreign ministers and suggested their future peace treaty could be signed in Moscow.
 

Thousands evacuated after fire on Spain’s La Palma

Local residents look on at a burning forest fire, near Puntagorda on the Canary Island of La Palma, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP
Local residents look on at a burning forest fire, near Puntagorda on the Canary Island of La Palma, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP
Updated 31 sec ago
AFP

Thousands evacuated after fire on Spain’s La Palma

Local residents look on at a burning forest fire, near Puntagorda on the Canary Island of La Palma, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP
  • The fire broke out in the morning in the Puntagorda district before spreading quickly, said a statement from local officials
Updated 31 sec ago
AFP

MADRID: Spanish officials said Saturday they had evacuated more than 2,500 people from La Palma in the Canary Islands, where fire has destroyed 4,500 hectares (11,000 acres) of land.
Around 300 firefighters on the ground are working to bring the blaze under control, supported by firefighting aircraft, they added.
“The fire advanced very quickly,” said Fernando Clavijo, president of the Canary Islands regional government.
He blamed “the wind, the climate conditions as well as the heatwave that we are living through” for the swift spread of the blaze.
“It’s a fire that has gathered strength in very little time,” Tourism Minister Hector Gomez told reporters.
Sergio Rodriguez, head of the La Palma Council and the island’s main authority, called on people to respect the evacuation to allow the emergency services to work more easily.
The fire broke out in the morning in the Puntagorda district before spreading quickly, said a statement from local officials.
Tijarafe’s mayor, Marcos Lorenzo, told TVE television that not all the town had been evacuated.
According to data from the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS), Spain suffered nearly 500 wildfires in 2022, which destroyed more than 300,000 hectares, the worst figure in Europe.
So far this year, it has lost another 66,000 hectares to fire, according to the latest EFFIS data.
The situation is all the more worrying in a country that has been hit hard by the effects of climate change, with a series of crushing heatwaves as well as less and less rainfall.
The national meteorological agency also registered record highs during exceptionally hot weather in mainland Spain.
Spain’s Canary Islands lie off the northwest coast of Africa.

 

Singapore minister arrested in rare top-level graft investigation

Transport Minister S. Iswaran. (Supplied)
Transport Minister S. Iswaran. (Supplied)
Updated 16 July 2023
AFP

Singapore minister arrested in rare top-level graft investigation

Transport Minister S. Iswaran. (Supplied)
  • The investigation of the transport chief by the powerful anti-graft bureau widened after it was disclosed that Ong was included in the probe
Updated 16 July 2023
AFP

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s transport minister has been arrested in connection with a rare top-level corruption probe that has also ensnared a billionaire hotel tycoon, the country’s anti-graft body
has said.
S. Iswaran was “arrested on 11 July 2023” and “subsequently released on bail,” the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau, also known as CPIB, said in an emailed statement, confirming the arrest for the first time.
Hotel tycoon Ong Beng Seng, one of Singapore’s richest people, was also arrested on the same day and released on bail in connection with the probe, the bureau said.
Cabinet ministers are paid salaries comparable to the top earners in the private sector to deter corruption.

The investigation of the transport chief by the powerful anti-graft bureau widened after it was disclosed that Ong was included in the probe.
Ong is the managing director of Hotel Properties Limited, which owns a string of high-end hotels and resorts in locations around Asia and the Pacific.
In a filing with the Singapore Exchange on Friday, the company said that Ong was given a “notice of arrest” by the CPIB and had posted bail.
While the passports of those under arrest are generally impounded, Ong was granted permission to leave Singapore on Friday, with the CPIB noting it considers requests for travel overseas “on a case-by-case basis.”
The CPIB said it had “acceded to Ong’s request to travel overseas,” but increased his bail to Sg$100,000 ($76,000).
“Upon his return, Ong is required to report to CPIB and surrender his passport to the bureau,” the CPIB added.
Ong, a Malaysian who is a Singapore permanent resident, is credited with helping bring the Formula One Grand Prix to Singapore in 2008.
His private company Singapore GP and the Singapore Tourism Board last year renewed the contract to host the F1 race until 2028.
Iswaran, meanwhile, had been ordered to go on leave earlier in the week by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong after the CPIB said the minister was “currently assisting” an ongoing investigation.
Lee said the anti-graft body had sought his approval for a formal investigation that would involve interviewing Iswaran, among other people.

 

Senior UK military figures brand govt treatment of Afghans a ‘disgrace’

Senior UK military figures brand govt treatment of Afghans a ‘disgrace’
Updated 15 July 2023
Arab News

Senior UK military figures brand govt treatment of Afghans a ‘disgrace’

Senior UK military figures brand govt treatment of Afghans a ‘disgrace’
  • Open letter calls on PM to meet ‘debt of honor,’ safeguard refugees
  • Signatories describe ‘chaotic situation’ in Westminster, with departments ‘sweeping issue under rug’
Updated 15 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A group of military chiefs and MPs in the UK have called on the government in an open letter to meet its “debt of honor” and safeguard Afghan refugees, The Independent reported.

The letter to the prime minister, signed by figures including former British Army chief, Gen. Richard Dannatt, and ex-NATO secretary-general, George Robertson, described Afghans being left stranded in dangerous circumstances as a “disgrace.”

It followed reports that almost 2,000 Afghans who were eligible for relocation to the UK had been abandoned in hotels throughout Pakistan after fleeing their homeland following the Taliban takeover.

The UK government, despite relocating more than 1,000 Afghans from Pakistan last year, has since quietly wound down the scheme, with only six people having been moved to Britain from the country since December.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak must take control over the situation, the open letter urged, adding that thousands of Afghans, who previously served alongside British forces, had been forgotten and abandoned.

MP Dan Jarvis, a former army officer who served in Afghanistan, told The Independent: “I think Afghanistan is very much in the rear-view mirror and there isn’t the political will to honor the commitments that were made previously.

“These are not economic migrants; these are not people who just want to leave Afghanistan for a better life. These are people who are and will be murdered by the Taliban if they do not get to a place of safety.

“These are people who risked their lives to serve alongside us in support of our mission, at our request, and to whom the UK prime minister made a commitment to shift heaven and earth to get them to a place of safety.”

Since the Taliban takeover, 21,387 people have been relocated to the UK through the Afghan relocations and assistance policy.

But the letter warned that delays in the scheme had created a “bottleneck” in Pakistan, with almost 2,000 Afghans remaining “in limbo” in the country, awaiting the final green light to relocate to the UK.

The issue of Afghans being housed in British hotels was also a sensitive issue for the government, with ministers keen to move existing refugees to conventional housing before accepting new Afghan arrivals.

Those still trapped in Afghanistan were in a “desperate” situation, the open letter said.

“Some have been there for a year, and they are facing a second year. They believe that the British government is working to enable them to start their new lives in the UK. They are mistaken.

“These are people who have passed the rigorous tests. They have risked their lives, alongside our own service men and women, to support the UK’s objectives in Afghanistan.

“It is inconceivable that we should renege on our debt of honor and forget them.”

Senior military figures who have attempted to pressure the government over its obligations to Afghans described a “chaotic situation” in Westminster, in which several departments had abdicated responsibility for resolving the matter.

The government appeared to be “quite happy for this issue to be forgotten and swept under the carpet,” said one signatory to the letter.

Heavy rains, flooding leave 26 dead in South Korea

Heavy rains, flooding leave 26 dead in South Korea
Updated 14 min 34 sec ago
AFP

Heavy rains, flooding leave 26 dead in South Korea

Heavy rains, flooding leave 26 dead in South Korea
  • ore rain is forecast through Wednesday, and the Korea Meteorological Administration has warned the weather conditions pose a “grave” danger
  • The government said at the time that the 2022 flooding was the heaviest rainfall since Seoul weather records began 115 years ago, blaming climate change for the extreme weather
Updated 14 min 34 sec ago
AFP

SEOUL: At least 26 people are dead and 10 missing after heavy rains caused flooding and landslides in South Korea, officials said Sunday, as rescue workers continued to fight to reach people trapped in a flooded tunnel.
South Korea is at the peak of its summer monsoon season, and there has been heavy rainfall for the last four days, causing a major dam to overflow.
The interior ministry reported that 26 people had been killed and another 10 were missing in the heavy downpours, mostly buried by landslides or after falling into a flooded reservoir.
Rescue workers were still struggling to reach some 15 cars trapped in a 430-meter underground tunnel in Cheongju, North Chungcheong province, the ministry said.
The tunnel was inundated on Saturday morning after floodwaters swept in too quickly for the people inside to escape, according to the Yonhap news agency.
On Sunday, five bodies not yet included in the official death toll were recovered from a bus submerged in the tunnel, Yonhap reported.
The majority of the casualties — including 17 of the dead and nine of the missing — were from North Gyeongsang province, and were largely due to massive landslides in the mountainous area that engulfed houses with people inside.
Some of the people who have been reported missing were swept away when a river overflowed in North Gyeongsang province, the interior ministry said.
More rain is forecast through Wednesday, and the Korea Meteorological Administration has warned the weather conditions pose a “grave” danger.
South Korea is regularly hit by flooding during the summer monsoon period, but the country is typically well-prepared and the death toll is usually relatively low.
The country endured record-breaking rains and flooding last year, which left more than 11 people dead.
They included three people who died trapped in a Seoul basement apartment of the kind that became internationally known because of the Oscar-winning Korean film “Parasite.”
The government said at the time that the 2022 flooding was the heaviest rainfall since Seoul weather records began 115 years ago, blaming climate change for the extreme weather.

 

EU tries to push Azerbaijan-Armenia peace as Russia offers more talks

EU tries to push Azerbaijan-Armenia peace as Russia offers more talks
Updated 15 July 2023
Reuters

EU tries to push Azerbaijan-Armenia peace as Russia offers more talks

EU tries to push Azerbaijan-Armenia peace as Russia offers more talks
  • Armenia says the proposed peace treaty should provide special rights for them and guarantee their security
  • Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov rejected that demand saying it was unnecessary and amounted to interference in Azerbaijan’s affairs
Updated 15 July 2023
Reuters

BRUSSELS: The European Union urged Azerbaijan and Armenia to refrain from “violence and harsh rhetoric” on Saturday at the latest round of talks in a tortuous peace process in which Russia is also pushing to retain a leading role.
EU Council President Charles Michel hosted Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for talks in Brussels aimed at drawing a line under more than three decades of hostilities.
Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, the two countries have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh, a small mountainous enclave that is part of Azerbaijan but populated by about 120,000 ethnic Armenians.
Armenia says the proposed peace treaty should provide special rights for them and guarantee their security. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov rejected that demand in an interview with Reuters in June, saying it was unnecessary and amounted to interference in Azerbaijan’s affairs.
“Real progress depends on the next steps that will need to be taken in the near future. As a matter of priority, violence and harsh rhetoric should stop in order to provide the proper environment for peace and normalization talks,” Michel said.
He told reporters: “The population on the ground needs reassurances, first and foremost regarding their rights and security.”
Michel said he also expressed the EU’s encouragement for Azerbaijan to talk directly to the Karabakh Armenians in order to develop confidence between the parties.
It was not clear how Aliyev reacted, as he and Pashinyan left without briefing reporters. The de facto leadership of Nagorno-Karabakh claims to be independent but is not recognized by any country.
Besides the EU, the United States has also been pushing the sides to reach a peace deal. Russia, the traditional power broker in the region, has been distracted by the war in Ukraine and risks seeing its influence diminished.
Russia said on Saturday that it was ready to organize a three-way meeting with Armenia and Azerbaijan at the level of foreign ministers. This could be followed up with a Moscow summit to sign a peace treaty, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
It said an integral part of this pact should be “reliable and clear guarantees of the rights and security of the Armenians of Karabakh” and implementation of earlier agreements between Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia.

