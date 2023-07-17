You are here

Opinion

Iwai Fumio

A new step forward in deepening Saudi-Japan relations

Kishida aide describes PM's visit as 'precious opportunity' to deepen Saudi-Japan ties

Special Kishida aide describes PM’s visit as ‘precious opportunity’ to deepen Saudi-Japan ties
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and visiting Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during the welcoming ceremonies at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Sunday. (SPA)
Special Kishida aide describes PM’s visit as ‘precious opportunity’ to deepen Saudi-Japan ties
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Sunday. (SPA)
Special Kishida aide describes PM’s visit as ‘precious opportunity’ to deepen Saudi-Japan ties
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Sunday. (SPA)
Special Kishida aide describes PM’s visit as ‘precious opportunity’ to deepen Saudi-Japan ties
Japan PM Fumio Kishida was welcomed at King Abdulaziz International airport in Jeddah by Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, deputy governor of Makkah region. (SPA)
Updated 17 July 2023
ALI ITANI & DIANA FARAH

Kishida aide describes PM’s visit as ‘precious opportunity’ to deepen Saudi-Japan ties

Kishida aide describes PM’s visit as ‘precious opportunity’ to deepen Saudi-Japan ties
  • Noriyuki Shikata: We hope visit will accelerate Saudi-Japan exchanges in economy, energy, green tech and culture
  • Says Japan needs to do more regarding gender equality and that it can learn from new measures introduced by Saudi Arabia
Updated 17 July 2023
ALI ITANI & DIANA FARAH

JEDDAH: Japan hopes a visit by its prime minister to Saudi Arabia will help accelerate bilateral cooperation in several fields, Noriyuki Shikata, Cabinet secretary for public affairs to the prime minister of Japan, told Arab News Japan on Sunday.

Shikata also said he is aware of the reforms happening in Saudi Arabia, which has recently surpassed Japan when it comes to closing the gender gap, according to recent figures released by the World Economic Forum.

Japan is aware of its need to do more with regards to gender equality, Shikata said, adding that the two countries can learn from each other.

“As Saudi Arabia introduces new policy measures related to gender equality, we can learn from each other,” he said.

Shikata’s comments came as Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in Jeddah on Sunday afternoon.

 

 

He was joined by a Japanese delegation of businesspeople, ready to explore a Saudi Arabia brimming with investment and cooperation opportunities.

Later on Sunday, Kishida, who is on a tour of Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, attended the Saudi-Japan Roundtable Meeting along with Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih.

The main objective of the event was to strengthen economic and investment ties between Saudi Arabia and Japan.

Shikata described Kishida’s visit as a “precious opportunity” to deepen ties between the two nations. “In Jeddah, Kishida is discussing how we can grow our cooperation, including in economic areas,” he said.

“Saudi Arabia has been working hard on Vision 2030 for the reform of (the) Saudi economy and diversification of its industries.”




Just hours after his arrival, PM Fumio Kishida participated in a Saudi-Japan Roundtable meeting in Jeddah on Sunday. (SPA)

Shikata explained that Japan has been dependent on Saudi Arabia for oil imports, but the plan is to build on it. “We wish to move on to new areas of decarbonized energy, including hydrogen or ammonia. We see Saudi Arabia as a great opportunity for producing either green or blue energy for the future,” he said.

“We are hoping this visit would accelerate exchanges between the two countries.”

According to Shikata, one of Kishida’s major topics of discussion is the transition to clean energy, a field Japan wants to further collaborate on with Saudi Arabia.

“We need to encourage growth in green energy. Some of the Japanese companies currently visiting Jeddah are looking to develop new solutions for green transition,” he said.

“We think if more Japanese people, including businesspeople, visit Saudi Arabia, they will find more opportunities for cooperation.”




Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) meets with Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (2nd left) at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Sunday. (SPA)

Shikata said Kishida planned to propose a “global green energy hub.”

He added: “This global green energy journey could include hydrogen in the supply chain or green materials, like green steel and all that is related to the supply chain.

“We hope to reach agreements on this topic. We are hopeful Kishida is likely to propose this idea.”

Shikata believes the relationship between the Kingdom and Japan stands on the cusp of a transformation. He put it this way: Japan has been importing much of its oil from Saudi Arabia, but in 10 to 20 years’ time, the energy supply chain composition could be different.

“Since Japan is so dependent on the Kingdom for energy, we think this close partnership could be a great basis for future plans,” he said.

In terms of regional security and peace, Shikata said Japan “welcomes” the new agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

“We have diplomatic ties with Iran, so when better relations emerged between the two nations, that was good news for the region,” he said




Noriyuki Shikata, Cabinet secretary for public affairs to the prime minister of Japan. (ANJP photo)

Japan has been proactive in ensuring peace and security in the region, especially with regard to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

“Japan has been trying to be constructive in the Middle East peace process and we are against any change in the status quo from any parties,” Shikata said.

“Japan has been proactive in providing humanitarian assistance to Palestinian refugees. We are hopeful that there will be peaceful settlement of issues. We wish to be supportive.”

He added that Japan is aware of Saudi Arabia’s stance on the situation, and the Asian country is “eager” to support the Kingdom’s efforts.




Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida holds bilateral talks with Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah (2nd-L) in Tokyo on September 28, 2022. (AFP/File photo)

Japan is also engaging in some recovery projects in Yemen through the UN and hoping to promote peace there as well.

Moving on to the other geopolitical topics, Shikata pointed out that Kishida has imposed sanctions against Russia since its invasion of Ukraine in February of last year.

“Because Japan has suffered from a nuclear power-plant disaster in 2011, there has been expectation from the Ukrainian side to support recovery and reconstruction of the country after a ceasefire,” Shikata said.

As Japan and Saudi Arabia cooperate on fields such as renewable energy, Shikata told Arab News Japan that cultural developments are important as well.

“I understand that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is a big fan of anime,” he said, pointing out that the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, has made “investments in the entertainment industry,” one of them being “a substantial one in Nintendo.”

Elaborating on the topic, Shikata said: “Given this appreciation of Saudi people for Japanese pop culture or anime, I think there’s room for young Saudi students to come to Japan and start studying Japanese because they are interested in anime.”




Earlier this year, the Saudi company Manga Productions signed a partnership with Japan's Tsubasa Co. to produce and distribute “Captain Tsubasa”, also known as Captain Majid, and various other projects.  (Supplied)

He added that appreciation for the hit anime “Captain Tsubasa,” or “Captain Majid,” in the Arab world can be an opportunity for cultural exchanges.

As Saudi Arabia aims to host the World Expo in 2030, several countries have voiced their support for its bid ahead of the final vote in November.

“Saudi Arabia is a very good candidate, and we hope that at the Osaka, Kansai Expo 2025, the Saudi pavilion will be very popular,” Shikata said.

“I’m sure Saudi (Arabia) will be a very competitive candidate in terms of hosting such events.”

Kishida will travel to the UAE and Qatar to continue his first trip to the Middle East since assuming office in 2021.

 

Topics: Kishida Arab Tour Fumio Kishida Editor's Choice Noriyuki Shikata Japan-Saudi ties

Updated 43 min 50 sec ago
Updated 43 min 50 sec ago
Arab News Japan

JEDDAH: Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, who was in Jeddah on July 16, discussed the strong bilateral ties between Japan and Saudi Arabia with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Al-Salam Palace.

He also met GCC Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi and Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha.

During his meeting with the crown prince, Kishida reiterated Japan’s “unwavering support” for Saudi Arabia’s Saudi Vision 2030.

According to a statement from Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as part of the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 initiative, Kishida agreed to further expand cooperation in fields such as medicine and healthcare, and to work with Saudi Arabia to make the Middle East a global hub for next-generation fuel and mineral resources.

The two officials agreed to promote further exchange between the two countries in the political, diplomatic and security fields, and welcomed the establishment of a strategic dialogue agreed upon at the foreign minister level.

As Japan has been receiving a stable supply of crude oil from the Kingdom, the crown prince said he would make efforts to benefit both consumers and oil producers.

The Japanese prime minister stated his intentions to promote multi-faceted cooperation in areas such as the exploration and refining of important minerals, improvement of solar power generation, the production and utilization of hydrogen and ammonia, and using e-fuels.

Kishida and the crown prince said they will consider a specific cooperation framework through the Japan-Saudi Lighthouse Initiative for Clean Energy Cooperation proposed by Saudi Arabia, and will work closely together to promote a balanced green transformation.

According to the statement, Japanese companies are expressing a high interest in investing in Saudi Arabia, with many of the organizations accompanying Kishida on economic missions.

The crown prince expressed his expectation that Japanese companies would contribute to Saudi Arabia’s industrial diversification.

They also discussed Japan’s recent agreement to resume FTA negotiations with the Gulf Cooperation Council. Prime Minister Kishida said that he would like to expand Saudi investment in Japan in semiconductors and batteries, and expressed his expectation that concrete discussions will proceed to promote investment toward Japan.

He also expressed hope that cooperation between the Bank for International Cooperation and Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center will utilize the knowledge and investment from Japanese companies to support Saudi Arabia’s efforts through re-energy and energy conservation.

The two leaders said that signing a memorandum of understanding between tourism authorities in both countries would boost travel opportunities and develop cooperation.

Further bilateral cooperation should take place in the academic, educational, sports and cultural fields, the statement said. In this context, the two leaders welcomed the Japan External Trade Organization and Saudi Entertainment Academy’s signing of a memorandum of cooperation.

Kishida said that this year’s G7 Hiroshima Summit based on the principles of the rule of law and the UN Charter was of great importance.

He added that he would like to continue working closely with Saudi Arabia. In response, the crown prince expressed his desire to continue working with Japan in various fields.

The two leaders also said that they would never tolerate unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force anywhere in the world. The Saudi leader said that the Kingdom supports Japan’s position on North Korea.

This originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: Kishida Arab Tour Fumio Kishida Japan Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

