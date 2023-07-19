You are here

IOC chief Thomas Bach says key to Russian decision for Paris Olympics is athletes' respectful conduct

Updated 19 July 2023
German International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said on Tuesday the key factor in weighing the IOC’s ultimate decision on letting Russians participate at the 2024 Paris Games is how well athletes behave in international competitions. (File/AFP)
Updated 19 July 2023
AP

AP

IOC chief Thomas Bach says key to Russian decision for Paris Olympics is athletes’ respectful conduct
  • Bach: It’s too soon to draw final conclusions. We have the responsibility not to punish athletes for the acts of their government
  • Bach clarified the IOC’s interest is mainly in ensuring athletes behave well in competitions, not how the war progresses
Updated 19 July 2023
AP

GENEVA: The key factor in weighing the IOC’s ultimate decision on letting Russians participate at the 2024 Paris Games is how well athletes behave in international competitions, the Olympic body’s president Thomas Bach said Tuesday.

“It’s too soon to draw final conclusions,” Bach said, adding “we have the responsibility not to punish athletes for the acts of their government.”

The International Olympic Committee has pushed sports governing bodies this year to approve some athletes from Russia and its military ally Belarus competing as neutrals for international competitions including Paris qualifying events.

Bach has previously said the IOC can take its own final decision “at the appropriate time, at its full discretion” which could include barring Russians and Belarusians as their countries’ war on Ukraine continues.

On Tuesday, Bach clarified the IOC’s interest is mainly in ensuring athletes behave well in competitions, not how the war progresses.

“Right now it is more to monitor the situation on the field of play, whether the rules are respected, the conditions are respected, by everybody,” Bach told reporters in an online briefing ahead of next week’s one-year countdown to the Paris opening ceremony.

Soccer and track and field have taken the toughest positions against Russia, excluding teams and athletes within days of the invasion of Ukraine starting in February 2022. Russia was removed from trying to qualify for the men’s and women’s World Cup in soccer.

The IOC shared that view when war started days after the closing ceremony of the Beijing Winter Games, citing Russia’s breach of the traditional Olympic Truce pledge agreed at the United Nations and security concerns for athletes.

Tennis and cycling continued to let Russians and Belarusians compete as neutrals — but not in team events — without their national identity, and the IOC and Bach have pointed to their success.

Ukrainian tennis players, including Wimbledon semifinalist Elina Svitolina, have refused to shake hands with opponents from Russia and Belarus leading to crowds at Roland Garros and Wimbledon booing what they saw — not seemingly always accurately –- as a breach of protocol.

“We can see that this is working pretty well,” Bach said Tuesday. “They are respectful and they make it clear they went to compete against the best athletes of the world.”

Governing bodies of individual Olympic sports have the final say which athletes compete and their umbrella group, known as ASOIF, said in May that finding a common position has been difficult in trying to define neutrality and what exactly is a team sport.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport was involved in helping to define neutrality, which the IOC has advised should include no active support for the war and no contacts since February 2022 with military or state security agencies.

In Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky and past Olympic champions have urged the IOC to exclude Russia entirely. Zelensky invited Bach in January to visit the destroyed city Bakhmut “to see with his own eyes that neutrality does not exist.”

Another Olympic Truce text — the ancient tradition in Greece that paused wars and ensured safe passage to the games — is being prepared ahead of Paris. It should apply for several days ahead of the July 26-Aug. 11 Summer Games and for a few days beyond the Aug. 28-Sept. 8 Paralympic Games.

Bach said the host French government “is initiating this Truce resolution. We are waiting for this to happen and then are looking forward to having a result on which again all member states of the United Nations can agree.”

Russia has also faced investigations and calls to be excluded from each of the past four Olympics since 2016 because of scandals tied to a state-backed doping program that tainted the 2014 Sochi Winter Games. Russia eventually sent teams to each Olympics though under a neutral identity starting in 2018.

Topics: Paris Olympics IOC

Pakistan takes 3 wickets in opening session of 4th day against Sri Lanka in 1st test

Updated 19 July 2023

AP

Pakistan takes 3 wickets in opening session of 4th day against Sri Lanka in 1st test
Updated 19 July 2023
AP

Pakistan takes 3 wickets in opening session of 4th day against Sri Lanka in 1st test

Pakistan takes 3 wickets in opening session of 4th day against Sri Lanka in 1st test
  • Sri Lanka, who scored 312 runs in its the first innings to trail by 149 runs, are still behind by 55 runs
  • Rain, bad light that has continuously affected the game delayed fourth morning’s play by 15 minutes
Updated 19 July 2023
AP

GALLE: Pakistan made early inroads in a bid to win the first cricket test against Sri Lanka as the visitors claimed three wickets in the morning session of the fourth day Wednesday.

Sri Lanka went to lunch at 94 for three. The hosts, who scored 312 runs in its first innings to trail by 149 runs, are still behind by 55 runs.

Rain and bad light that has continuously affected the game delayed the fourth morning’s play by 15 minutes. Captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Nishan Madushka extended their opening-wicket stand to 42 runs before Abrar Ahmed provided the breakthrough.

Karunaratne (20) played a loose clip straight to mid-wicket off the leg-spinner to give Pakistan the early advantage.

Kusal Mendis added 37 runs with Madushka for the second wicket before being trapped leg before wicket by left-arm spinner Noman Ali. He made 18 and burned a review for his team as well despite the ball hitting the middle stump.

The hosts sustained the biggest blow in the morning when they lost their most experienced campaigner Angelo Mathews, superbly caught by skipper Babar Azam at first slip to give Noman Ali a second wicket. Mathews made seven.

Madushka was unbeaten on 47 at lunch with Dinesh Chandimal on one.

Pakistan scored 461 in its first innings thanks to Saud Shakeel’s unbeaten double century. The left-handed batsman became the first Pakistani cricketer to score a double hundred in Sri Lanka.

Topics: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Pakistan cricket Cricket

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu Martial Arts

Faisal Al-Ketbi and Balqees Al-Hashemi strike gold for UAE at Jiu-Jitsu World Championships

Faisal Al-Ketbi and Balqees Al-Hashemi strike gold for UAE at Jiu-Jitsu World Championships
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News

Faisal Al-Ketbi and Balqees Al-Hashemi strike gold for UAE at Jiu-Jitsu World Championships

Faisal Al-Ketbi and Balqees Al-Hashemi strike gold for UAE at Jiu-Jitsu World Championships
  • Saeed Al-Kubaisi and Aisha Al-Shamsi grab silver and bronze on day 1 of competition in Mongolia
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News

ULAANBAATAR: The UAE’s top grapplers kicked off their campaign at the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship by capturing four medals, including two gold, one silver, and one bronze, on day one of the competition in Mongolia.

The championship is taking place in the capital city of Ulaanbaatar and will continue until July 20.

Balqees Al-Hashemi gave the UAE a strong start on Tuesday by winning gold in the women’s 45 kg division and she was soon followed on the podium by Faisal Al-Ketbi, who secured gold in the men’s 94 kg category.

Saeed Al-Kubaisi won the silver medal in the 85 kg category, and Aisha Al-Shamsi won the bronze medal in the 45 kg division, solidifying the UAE’s pursuit of retaining the title.

Fahad Ali Al-Shamsi, secretary general of the UAE and Asian jiu-jitsu federations and head of the UAE national team delegation at the tournament, praised the athletes.

“The number of medals today is a reason for optimism in our pursuit of retaining the title,” he said. “The male and female fighters delivered a wonderful performance, with Balqees Al-Hashemi standing out as she made history by becoming the first female UAE champion to win gold in the adult category in the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship. These results showcase the federation’s success strategy in uncovering talents and nurturing champions with the highest international standards.”

“The team had a promising start in the tournament and we are optimistic about our athletes’ ability to continue improving their performance in the upcoming competitions over the next two days,” Al-Shamsi added. “The dedication and hard work of the athletes, under the guidance of the technical and administrative staff, are decisive factors as we strive to reach new heights and preserve our position at the top.”

Al-Ketbi added another gold to his illustrious record, showcasing exceptional skills throughout the day’s fights. His experience and expertise on the mat stood out.

“I dedicate this achievement to the UAE leadership and people of the country, the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation headed by His Excellency Abdel Moneim Al-Hashemi, chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, president of the Asian Ju-Jitsu Union and senior vice president of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, and all those who support us on our journey towards fulfilling goals that bring joy to our country,” Al-Ketbi said.

 “We are still at the beginning, and I have full confidence in the ability of my teammates to achieve the desired results and increase the UAE’s medal count. We stand in full support of them.”

Al-Hashemi, the world champion in the 45 kg category, was overjoyed after winning gold.

“I believe the training camp in Sweden played a crucial role in my preparation for the event, which ultimately led to these impressive results,” she said. “I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to coach Ramon Lemos, who constantly motivates the athletes to unleash their potential and perform at their best. I can’t describe the immense pride we feel when we see the UAE flag on the podium and hear the national anthem.”

The competition continues on Wednesday with men competing in the 62 kg, 69 kg and over 94 kg divisions, and women in the 52 kg and 57 kg categories.

Khaled Al-Shehhi, who is competing in the 62 kg category, said: “We have closely watched the fights of our colleagues who participated today and took note of certain factors that will help us be ready for tomorrow and contribute to the team’s medal collection. We have all the necessary elements for fierce competition, and our sights are set only on the title.”

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu Martial Arts

Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin joining Saudi Pro League?

Updated 19 July 2023

Arab News

Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin joining Saudi Pro League?
Maximin was not in the squad who beat Rangers and will not fly to the US for the club’s pre-season tour. (AFP)
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News

Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin joining Saudi Pro League?

Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin joining Saudi Pro League?
  • Talks with ‘another club,’ says Magpies’ coach Eddie Howe
  • It appears Al-Ahli looking to sign Frenchman for $30m
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News

GLASGOW: Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin is edging closer to signing for “another club,” according to the Magpies’ head coach Eddie Howe, which is understood to be in Saudi Arabia.

The enigmatic Frenchman was left out of the Newcastle squad that beat Rangers on Tuesday evening and will not fly to the US for the club’s pre-season tour. It is understood that Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli are in talks with Newcastle about a deal, that could net the Magpies around $30 million.

And Howe hopes the move will further unlock Newcastle’s summer transfer activity, with Premier League Financial Fair Play regulations causing a deal logjam in recent weeks.

“Allan is in discussions regarding a move to another club. Nothing is confirmed, nothing is done, it’s still at the early stages, but that is why he wasn’t here today,” said Howe post-match.

“There’s no immediate plans for him to join us tomorrow (to the US), but we’ll wait and see. These things can change and he could end up with us again, and if that is the case, then we’d love to welcome him back.”

Howe, who is looking to tie down a deal for England international Harvey Barnes as a replacement, continued: “With Financial Fair Play you sort of have to trade otherwise for us this summer we would have been stuck in a position where we couldn’t recruit players the other way. That’s how Financial Fair Play works so we understand that.

“Maxi is a top player, we definitely don’t want to lose him, we wanted to strengthen the group but sometimes these things happen and we have to accept that.

“It’s too early to speak about Maxi in the past tense at Newcastle but certainly my respect and love for him is probably the same as the supporters. The supporters love him, we love him but if he does go it’ll be a really difficult moment for all of us.”

Invited up for the testimonial of Rangers’ and Scotland’s legend Allan McGregor, Newcastle ran out 2-1 winners at their potential Champions League foes.

The club’s only major, first-team signing of the summer to date, Sandro Tonali made his full debut from the off, as the Magpies’ international contingent returned from an extended summer break.

And the Italian, a $70 million signing from AC Milan, had a hand in the opener on the night. A zipped pass into Elliot Anderson set the Geordie free to maraud. Anderson then slid into the path of Miguel Almiron, who rolled in past McGregor.

In an encounter that very much resembled attack versus defense, the Magpies dominated proceedings in the opening 45 and but for some resolute defending should easily have added to their one-goal advantage.

When you do not capitalize, however, things can change very quickly in football and after a raft of changes for both sides, the Gers looked a different unit as the game wore on.

And they grabbed an equalizer when a Karl Darlow error, placing a pass into Bruno Guimaraes under pressure, was jumped on by Sam Lammers, who tucked in past the red-faced, substitute goalkeeper.

Having dominated, it would have been remiss of Newcastle not to have the final say, and sub Alexander Isak turned Johnly Yfeko inside out before digging out a cross on to the head of Harrison Ashby for the winner, with just four minutes to play.

With two wins out of two, the Magpies now head to the US for the Premier League Summer Series, where Aston Villa, Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion await them in Philadelphia, Atlanta and New Jersey.

Howe hopes to have the Barnes deal done so he can join the squad in the US.

“It doesn’t change our situation massively,” he said of any deal for Saint-Maximin. “But this has enabled us to recruit Sandro and hopefully a couple more players. But who knows.”

Topics: Saudi Pro League football Allan Saint-Maximin Newcastle United

Vingegaard deals Pogacar massive blow in Tour de France time trial

Updated 19 July 2023

Reuters

Vingegaard deals Pogacar massive blow in Tour de France time trial
Updated 19 July 2023
Reuters

Vingegaard deals Pogacar massive blow in Tour de France time trial

Vingegaard deals Pogacar massive blow in Tour de France time trial
  • Talks of a race that could be decided by seconds ended in abrupt fashion as the baby-faced Vingegaard pulverized his rival over 22.4 kilometers
  • Pogacar vowed to keep on fighting, but his face told a different story — that of a stunned man who had just experienced the reverse of the 2020 Tour
Updated 19 July 2023
Reuters

COMBLOUX, France: Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard destroyed rival Tadej Pogacar in Tuesday’s individual time trial to gain a massive time and psychological edge in their fight for the Tour de France title.

The Danish rider won the 16th stage, clocking 32 minutes and 36 seconds on a beautiful course with Mont Blanc making cameo appearances in the background to beat 2020 and 2021 Tour winner Pogacar by 1:38 and stretch his overall lead to 1:48.

While Vingegaard was a slight favorite going into the solo effort against the clock, his performance was absolutely staggering as he rode at a jaw-dropping 41.2kph on average, almost 4kph faster than the organizers’ fastest expected time.

Talks of a race that could be decided by seconds ended in abrupt fashion as the baby-faced Vingegaard pulverized his rival over 22.4 kilometers after they were separated by a mere 10 seconds some 2,600 kilometers into the race.

“I didn’t see the numbers yet but it was very fast and for sure Jonas’s best time trial ever but we knew what he was capable of,” his Jumbo-Visma sports director Grischa Niermann told reporters.

Vingegaard himself was surprised by his display.

“I think it was one of my best days on the bike ever. I mean at one point I started doubting my power meter was broken. I think today all the hard work paid off,” the 26-year-old told a news conference.

Vingegaard made a strong start, reaching the first check point at 7.1km with a 16-second advantage over his rival.

The Dane took all the risks in the descending portions and reached the foot of the Cote de Domancy (2.5km at 9.4 percent) with a 31-second lead.

While the Jumbo-Visma leader stayed on his time trial bike, Pogacar gambled and switched for a lighter road bike, hoping to make up for some time in the climb.

It had no effect.

FLYING VINGEGAARD

Vingegaard was flying, at some points even seeing Pogacar’s team cars in the distance, having started two minutes behind the Slovenian.

“On the flat part between the climbs I was holding back. I wanted to do 360 watts (of power) and I ended up doing 380, then speeding up a bit in the climbs,” he said after delivering a huge blow to Pogacar ahead of Wednesday’s gruelling 17th stage between Saint Gervais and Courchevel.

“Today I could not do more, maybe it was not my best day,” said a pale-faced Pogacar, who still beat third-placed Wout van Aert by 1:13.

Van Aert summed up the situation by saying: “Today I was the best of the normal riders.”

Pogacar vowed to keep on fighting, but his face told a different story — that of a stunned man who had just experienced the reverse of the 2020 Tour, when he effectively won the race by steamrollering Primoz Roglic in the final time trial.

“The Tour is not over but he gained a lot of time. We will try but it will be much harder than last year (when Pogacar finished second overall behind Vingegaard). I gave everything,” he told reporters.

“Honestly I did not expect this but it can happen. I hope tomorrow will be better.”

Pogacar’s UAE Emirates teammate Adam Yates is now third overall, an astonishing 8:52 behind Vingegaard, after the Briton leapfrogged Spain’s Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos-Grenadiers), who is five seconds behind.

Topics: Tour de France 2023 Jonas Vingegaard cycling Tadej Pogacar

