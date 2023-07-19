You are here

  • Home
  • Netflix’s ‘Survival of the Thickest’ is a welcome women-led comedy

Netflix’s ‘Survival of the Thickest’ is a welcome women-led comedy

Netflix’s ‘Survival of the Thickest’ is a welcome women-led comedy
Short Url

https://arab.news/zaek8

Updated 19 July 2023
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Netflix’s ‘Survival of the Thickest’ is a welcome women-led comedy

Netflix’s ‘Survival of the Thickest’ is a welcome women-led comedy
Updated 19 July 2023
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: Newly released Netflix comedy series “Survival of the Thickest” is about a woman's struggle in the viciously competitive world of fashion with a side serving of body positivity, failed relationships and laughs.  

For all her struggles — a cheating boyfriend included — our protagonist Mavis (Michelle Buteau) weaves through life with comic panache. Buteau, on whose book of essays the screen work is based, also created the show.  




Michelle Buteau attends the Netflix New York Special Screening of Survival Of The Thickest at Metrograph. (AFP)

In the opening scene, we see her flitting about a magazine studio dressing models and dishing out snippets of positivity as she tries to make a mark as a 38-year-old stylist in New York. The good times will not last, however, as she soon learns of her longtime partner’s infidelity and embarks on life on her own — cue the coming-of-age series that the show was billed as.  

Happily, the show celebrates Mavis’s position as a plus-sized women and explores the ups and downs that come along with it. “If someone cheats on Halle Berry, they’re like, ‘Oh my God, how (did) that man cheat on Halle Berry?'” she laments in one touching chat with her best friend, “but if someone cheats on someone like me, a thick girl with problem areas? They’re like, ‘Oh yeah, I get it.'” Mavis is not off the mark and Hollywood is infamous for sidelining plus-sized women, pigeonholing them into comedic roles to be made fun of. This series is turning the tide and giving women of all body shapes the respect they deserve — in this respect, “Survival of the Thickest” is very welcome. 

It places Mavis at the center of the plot and makes her a superb heroine, who is adorable, funny — although much of the banter is R-rated — and driven. Earlier, Buteau was a scene stealer as a romantic lead in “Marry Me” and “Always Be My Maybe” so this is no new proof of her acting chops.   

However, the series could have been edgier, wittier and have had a far wider mix of storylines — I would have liked to see some background characters get their moment in the spotlight.  

 

Topics: Netflix review Survival of the Thickest

Organizers say Travis Scott’s Egypt concert will go ahead despite furor    

Organizers say Travis Scott’s Egypt concert will go ahead despite furor    
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News

Organizers say Travis Scott’s Egypt concert will go ahead despite furor    

Organizers say Travis Scott’s Egypt concert will go ahead despite furor    
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Travis Scott’s concert in Egypt will go ahead, the event’s organizers Live Nation Middle East said in a statement on Wednesday despite the Egyptian Musicians Syndicate claims about revoking the gig’s permit.  

“There have been no changes to Travis Scott’s show in Egypt; any reports to the contrary are false,” Live Nation tweeted. “We can’t wait to celebrate ‘Utopia’ with you in Egypt.” 

Live Nation Middle East has not responded to a request for comment from Arab News at the time of publishing. 

The US rapper is expected to perform on July 28 at the Pyramids of Giza.   

The gig, which was announced earlier this month, is going to be Scott’s first in Egypt. The award-winning rapper will debut his new album “Utopia.”   

On Tuesday, the syndicate published a statement on Egypt’s Al-Ahram saying: “The syndicate president and board have decided to cancel its issued permit for such concerts that contradict the identity of the Egyptian culture.”  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by flame (@travisscott)

“The syndicate is committed to preserving the security and stability of our beloved homeland and rejects any actions that go against its societal values.”   

After the concert was announced, social media users created boycott campaigns and called for the cancellation of the gig.   

The social media posts associated Scott with alleged involvement in “anti-Egyptian Afrocentrism agendas.”  

Topics: Travis Scott Egypt

Saudi Film Commission to host meeting on cinema for children

Saudi Film Commission to host meeting on cinema for children
Updated 19 July 2023
Haifa Alshammari

Saudi Film Commission to host meeting on cinema for children

Saudi Film Commission to host meeting on cinema for children
  • Topics of discussion will include the role of cinema in children’s psychological, educational, and cultural development, along with its influence on youngsters
  • Meeting is part of a series of discussions and conferences organized by the commission and featuring professionals and stakeholders who are interested in the genre
Updated 19 July 2023
Haifa Alshammari

RIYADH: The Saudi Film Commission is to host a virtual meeting, “The Future of Children’s Cinema in the Arab Region,” on Thursday.

The commission is one of the cultural development entities established by the Ministry of Culture. Its objectives include developing the Saudi film sector and its production environment, along with motivating and empowering local filmmakers.

The topics of discussion will include the role of cinema in children’s psychological, educational, and cultural development, along with its influence on youngsters, and the overall role of filmmakers in this field.

The meeting is part of a series of discussions and conferences organized by the commission and featuring professionals and stakeholders who are interested in the genre and efforts to boost and improve filmmaking in the Kingdom.

The commission aims to enrich communication with the film industry by encouraging open dialogue to exchange experiences and knowledge, and to learn about filmmakers’ needs and proposals.

It is hoped that the dialogue will generate creative suggestions from specialists that could be helpful in developing the sector.

The commission has introduced several initiatives in the past, including the Daw’ Film Competition, Filmmakers’ Program, and 101 Film Studio.

Topics: Saudi Film Commission (SFC) Ministry of Culture (MoC) Filmmakers’ Program

Related

Special Egyptian actor shares insights, tips for aspiring actors at Saudi Film Commission master class
Entertainment
Egyptian actor shares insights, tips for aspiring actors at Saudi Film Commission master class
Saudi Film Commission to host discussion of role of film in documenting communities
Art & Culture
Saudi Film Commission to host discussion of role of film in documenting communities

Egyptian actor shares insights, tips for aspiring actors at Saudi Film Commission master class

Egyptian actor shares insights, tips for aspiring actors at Saudi Film Commission master class
Updated 19 July 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

Egyptian actor shares insights, tips for aspiring actors at Saudi Film Commission master class

Egyptian actor shares insights, tips for aspiring actors at Saudi Film Commission master class
  • Amir Karara covered four areas: techniques for beginner actors, building connections with the team and cast, maintaining a healthy work-life balance, and tips for actors
  • Amir Karara: With acting, you change and you become better with practice
Updated 19 July 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: Being part of the film industry is much more complicated than it seems, said Egyptian actor Amir Karara at the Saudi Film Commission’s recent masterclass, “Building the Cinematic Character,” at Vox Cinema, Riyadh Front.

Karara said: “People outside of the film industry think that it’s easy and when you walk in the streets people randomly say ‘I want to act, what should I do?’ but that’s not how it works.”

The two-hour master class is part of the commission’s fourth Filmmakers’ Program, which aims to advance Saudi’s cinema sector through workshops and dialogue sessions.

Karara covered four areas: techniques for beginner actors, building connections with the team and cast, maintaining a healthy work-life balance, and tips for actors.

He said: “If you are a good actor, you’ll continuously work on yourself. If you attended a master class, attend another one. You have to explore all the possibilities and try things for yourself. Have directors notice you.”

He added that over time and with years of practice, an actor will come to understand their own acting style and signature look.

He added: “Actors copy one another until they find their personalized style. You see a great actor on TV and then take a look at them 20 years later and they are not the same person. With acting, you change and you become better with practice.”

Keeping an eye out for trending themes in the cinematic market and ensuring that it appealed to the general public was vital for a successful project, he said.

Karara added: “When it comes to being in a new series or movie, I speak to various individuals to get their opinion on it.

“I ask my wife and she asks her friends, and I listen. I even ask my 13-year-old son and I ask him for his opinion.”

Karara has gained a world of knowledge after 20 years in the film industry, but it all depends on the most important element: the health and well-being of the individual wanting to make a name for themselves.

He said: “The most important part of our job is to keep an eye out when it comes to your health so that you can continue to be a part of it. 

“Our job requires passion, hard work, sleep deprivation, and exhaustion.”

Through workshops and master classes, the Filmmakers’ Program aims to fulfill three objectives: promote and develop the public’s passion for filmmaking, raise the quality of film content in the Kingdom, and empower talents.

Topics: Saudi Film Commission (SFC) Amir Karara Filmmakers’ Program

Related

Saudi Film Commission to host discussion of role of film in documenting communities
Art & Culture
Saudi Film Commission to host discussion of role of film in documenting communities
Saudi Film Commission participates in Berlin International Film Festival
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Film Commission participates in Berlin International Film Festival

Egypt axes Travis Scott concert over rapper’s ‘strange rituals’

Egypt axes Travis Scott concert over rapper’s ‘strange rituals’
Updated 18 July 2023
Gobran Mohamed

Egypt axes Travis Scott concert over rapper’s ‘strange rituals’

Egypt axes Travis Scott concert over rapper’s ‘strange rituals’
  • The union canceled the license issued to the concert, scheduled for July 28 at the Giza pyramids, where the rap star planned to launch his new album
  • International musicians often perform at the feet of Egypt’s famed pyramids near the capital, Cairo
Updated 18 July 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: A planned concert in Egypt by US rapper Travis Scott has been canceled by the country’s musical syndicate on the grounds that the star’s “strange rituals” would offend Egyptian traditions.
The union canceled the license issued to the concert, scheduled for July 28 at the Giza pyramids, where the rap star planned to launch his new album.
International musicians often perform at the feet of Egypt’s famed pyramids near the capital, Cairo.
The Egyptian Syndicate of Musical Professions, which is responsible for granting concert permits, rarely opposes such events, but in recent years has spearheaded a fight against musical genres deemed improper in Egypt, with rap and hip-hop a frequent target.
Egypt has also increasingly opposed what it views as a “rewriting” of its history, finding fault with African American social movements that claim cultural ties to the ancient pharaohs.
The musical syndicate, which oversees all matters relating to live or recorded music in the country, said in a statement on Tuesday that the concert by Travis Scott would “go against our traditions.”
The union said it does not intervene in any musical performances, so long as they “do not undermine the ancestral customs and traditions of the Egyptian people.”
After examining social media content and “the artist’s positions, the syndicate found images and documented information on the strange rituals he practices, which go against our traditions,” the statement said.
The syndicate said it “stresses the need to put security considerations and approvals from the competent authorities as a top priority concerning holding concerts, as this is a guarantee and protection for the masses.
“There is no doubt that in recent months the syndicate has welcomed all kinds of arts and parties, but it has set conditions and controls to ensure that the customs and traditions inherited by the Egyptian people are not prejudiced.
“Since the syndicate is part of the fabric of this beloved country, it works to ensure its stability and security, and refuses to tamper with societal values and Egyptian and Arab customs and traditions.”
The syndicate added that it had received pictures and documented information concerning Travis Scott’s “strange rituals.”
Therefore, “the head of the syndicate and board decided to cancel the license issued to hold this type of concert, which contradicts the cultural identity of the Egyptian people,” it said.
Travis Scott on Twitter recently announced the release of his new album, “Utopia,” at the Giza pyramids. “I can’t wait to see you,” he added.
Critics of the rapper’s planned concert launched a hashtag on Twitter demanding the cancelation of the event, accusing the star of performing “strange and unacceptable rituals” and linking him to “satanism” and the “Afrocentric movement.”
In a tweet, activist Wael Ghonim thanked the officials who axed the concert, adding that the rapper intended to “sing his garbage and promote drug addiction next to the great pyramids of Egypt.”

Topics: Travis Scott Egypt

‘Riyadh Laughs’: Comedy nights come to Boulevard Riyadh City

‘Riyadh Laughs’: Comedy nights come to Boulevard Riyadh City
Updated 17 July 2023
Rashid Hassan

‘Riyadh Laughs’: Comedy nights come to Boulevard Riyadh City

‘Riyadh Laughs’: Comedy nights come to Boulevard Riyadh City
  • Muvi Cinemas are hosting ‘Riyadh Laughs’ at Boulevard Riyadh City
  • Confirmed acts include Shaker Al-Shareef, Lama Al-Fard, Twab Adly, Ziyad Saleh and Barakat Al-Asiri
Updated 17 July 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Need a laugh? Head on over to Boulevard Riyadh City, where, until Nov. 11, Muvi Cinemas will be hosting “Riyadh Laughs,” a series of stand-up comedy shows.

Organized by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, this comedy season promises to deliver laughter and entertainment with a schedule of 50 shows that will take place every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday starting at 8:15 p.m.

“Riyadh Laughs” will feature a diverse range of local, regional, and international comedic talents, ensuring a delightful experience for all attendees.

Confirmed acts include the renowned Shaker Al-Shareef, Lama Al-Fard, Twab Adly, Ziyad Saleh and Barakat Al-Asiri.

“Amid this summer break in schools and universities, this is an incredible opportunity to witness top-notch comedy performances in the heart of Riyadh,” university student Fahd Al-Siary told Arab News. “I am planning to go with friends and enjoy it. They have brought the laughs to Boulevard Riyadh City, the trendiest district in the Saudi capital.”

Boulevard Riyadh City is the largest entertainment center in the capital, featuring everything from luxury shops to an array of local and international dining options.

To find out further information on dates and lineups for “Riyadh Laughs,” visit https://www.muvicinemas.com, where you can also purchase tickets starting from the affordable price of SR 175 ($46).

Topics: Royal Commission for Riyadh City Boulevard Riyadh City ‘Riyadh Laughs’

Related

Saudi stars set to revolutionize comedy scene
Lifestyle
Saudi stars set to revolutionize comedy scene
Saudi comedy ‘Sattar’ to get UK premiere in London this week   
Lifestyle
Saudi comedy ‘Sattar’ to get UK premiere in London this week   

Latest updates

Dress for success as Al-Baha festival returns
Dress for success as Al-Baha festival returns
Minister reveals 9m Indians now living in Arab countries
Minister reveals 9m Indians now living in Arab countries
China rolls over $600m loan to Pakistan
China rolls over $600m loan to Pakistan
UN official praises Saudi Vision 2030 goals
UN official praises Saudi Vision 2030 goals
Saudi crown prince welcomes participants in summit of GCC, Central Asian countries
Saudi crown prince welcomes participants in summit of GCC, Central Asian countries

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.