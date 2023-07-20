You are here

UK unprepared for release of 120 terror convicts: Report
Home Secretary Suella Braverman has warned that terrorists operating in the UK are becoming ‘increasingly unpredictable.’ (AFP)
Updated 20 July 2023
  Individuals include Daesh, Al-Qaeda-inspired plotters, far-right terrorists, experts warn
  Home secretary: Britain faces rise in terror incidents from 'increasingly unpredictable' extremists
LONDON: The UK lacks the resources to monitor 120 convicted terrorists and people deemed “terrorist risk offenders” due to be released across the year to March 2024, according to a report issued by the country’s inspectorates of prisons, the police and probation services.

The report warns that many of those set to be released may have become more dangerous due to radicalization in jail.

The 120 include Daesh and Al-Qaeda-inspired individuals, as well as far-right terrorists, The Independent reported. 

The UK has a history of terrorist attacks committed by individuals who have already spent time in prison, including the 2019 London Bridge attack and the 2020 Streatham stabbings.

In February this year, Matt Jukes, head of UK counterterrorism policing, said: “History has taught us to be wary of those individuals both during their time in prison and on release.”

The report warns that releases of dangerous individuals are increasing as a result of more people being detained for terrorist offenses between 2017 and 2019 due to a “change in both extremist activity and policing tactics,” which led to more people being arrested for lower-level criminal activity.

Despite the serious nature of the offenses, some of those people deemed “terrorist risk offenders” are eligible for automatic release at the end of their sentences under UK law.

“This keeps people safe in the short term; however, it means those individuals will be released quicker, having received shorter sentences,” the report said.

“It comes at a time when historical cases that involved attack planning and a risk of serious harm are now entering Parole Board windows for release.”

The report warns that releases on the scale anticipated are “unsustainable” for security services to effectively monitor, and they would need to find ways of managing the increased caseload alongside the surveillance of people already at large.

It also says authorities are failing to prosecute or even accurately record terrorist activities being committed in prison, leading to “missed opportunities” to keep terrorists off the streets.

Important criteria that should be taken into account over releases and future monitoring, including the potential for domestic abuse and child safeguarding issues, are being ignored, the report warns.

On Tuesday, Home Secretary Suella Braverman warned that terrorists operating in the UK are becoming “increasingly unpredictable.”

Justin Russell, chief inspector of probation, told The Independent: “The risk of further terrorist attacks remains, and continued investment and commitment to interagency information sharing is essential.”

He added that monitoring of terrorists and those under suspicion, both inside prison and after release, have improved in recent years, “but there will be an increase in caseload for the National Security Division (of the probation service) as the longer-sentence prisoners start to get released, and some of the short-term guys are also being released.

“That will be a pretty big burden on them if the assumption is that every terrorism risk nominal has to be supervised for at least 12 months at the highest level.”

Andy Cooke, chief inspector of constabulary, told The Independent: “The threat posed by terrorism hasn’t gone away, and so, for the safety of our public and for our national security, efforts in this area cannot subside.

“As we tragically witnessed in 2019 and 2020, mistakes can have devastating consequences, and therefore every agency involved must continue to do everything they can to prevent something similar ever happening again.”

Maria Lovegrove, a senior counterterrorism officer in charge of the UK’s anti-radicalization Prevent program, told The Independent: “Known terrorist offenders will always pose a potential risk to the safety of the public and we must balance the management of new threats with the challenge this cohort presents.

“Our ability to do so is greater with genuine collaboration, and we will continue to build on the foundations outlined in the report in our efforts to protect the public.”

A Justice Ministry spokesperson said: “Public protection is our number one priority and, as inspectors have noted, the government has significantly improved the work done to keep our streets safe from the threat of terrorism — including ensuring terror offenders face longer behind bars and increased supervision on release. We will always ensure our work to keep the public safe from terrorists is properly resourced.”

Afghanistan assures Pakistan on regional security, stability as Islamabad envoy visits Kabul

Afghanistan assures Pakistan on regional security, stability as Islamabad envoy visits Kabul
Afghanistan assures Pakistan on regional security, stability as Islamabad envoy visits Kabul

Afghanistan assures Pakistan on regional security, stability as Islamabad envoy visits Kabul
  Envoy Durrani was appointed in May amid growing concerns of stability in Afghanistan
  Kabul meeting coincided with a string of attacks in northwest Pakistan
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

KABUL: Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi has said his government will work for regional security and stability as he met Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan Asif Durrani during the latter’s visit to Kabul, which comes amid rising cross-border attacks.

Muttaqi held talks on Wednesday with Durrani, a veteran diplomat appointed to his current post in May at a time of growing concerns in Islamabad over Afghanistan’s stability under Taliban rule.

The two neighbors also have strained relations due to growing violence at the border and a sharp rise in militant attacks by the Pakistani Taliban — the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan — which Islamabad says has been emboldened by the Afghan Taliban takeover in 2021.

During the meeting, Muttaqi told Durrani that “Afghans will never harm anyone; we will allow none to use our soil against another country; & our efforts will always be directed at working for regional security and stability,” the spokesman for the Taliban’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, said in a statement issued on Wednesday evening.

“We hope with your appointment, the political and economic relations between the two countries will develop further, & this requires joint work,” the statement said, adding that “ensured security in Afghanistan” offers an opportunity to strengthen the economy and increase trade between the two countries.

The meeting in Kabul coincided with a string of attacks in northwest Pakistan, including the killing of two police officers in the city of Peshawar on Thursday that was claimed by the TTP.

Cross-border fire and shootouts have occurred along the Afghan-Pakistan border for years, but Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks since November, when the TTP ended a months-long ceasefire with the government.

Though the TTP openly pledged allegiance to the Afghan Taliban after the fall of Kabul in 2021, they were not accepted by the latter and remained a separate militant group.

Russia slaps domestic travel curbs on UK diplomats

Russia slaps domestic travel curbs on UK diplomats
Russia slaps domestic travel curbs on UK diplomats

Russia slaps domestic travel curbs on UK diplomats
  A statement said the measures were in response to the "hostile actions" of London, a key ally of Ukraine
  British measures "hindering the normal operation of Russian foreign mission in the UK"
MOSCOW: Moscow on Thursday announced that British diplomats working in Russia will need to notify authorities in advance about their movements around the country.
Russia’s foreign ministry said it had summoned Britain’s charge d’affaires Tom Dodd to inform him of a “notification procedure for the movement of employees of British diplomatic missions on the territory of our country.”
A statement said the measures were in response to the “hostile actions” of London, a key ally of Ukraine, and British measures “hindering the normal operation of Russian foreign mission in the UK.”
The procedure will be required for “accredited personnel” of the British embassy in Moscow and the consulate general in Yekaterinburg, in the Urals.
It will not apply to the British ambassador and a few other senior diplomats.
The diplomats will need to give authorities notice of at least five working days of travel outside the “120-kilometer (75-mile) free movement zone,” the ministry said.
This should include “information about the timings, purpose, type of trip, planned business contacts, accompanying persons, mode of transport, places of visit and accommodation as well as the route of the trip.”

Egypt keen to boost relations with Philippines through handicraft

Egypt keen to boost relations with Philippines through handicraft
Egypt keen to boost relations with Philippines through handicraft

Egypt keen to boost relations with Philippines through handicraft
  Philippines and Egypt established diplomatic relations in 1946
  Middle East nation began exporting citrus to the archipelago in June
MANILA: Egypt is seeking to strengthen cooperation with the Philippines through handicraft, Cairo’s ambassador in Manila told Arab News, saying he sees potential in stronger relations between the two countries whose people share many similarities.

Diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Egypt were established in 1946. Manila’s embassy in Cairo, which opened in the 1960s, was its sole diplomatic mission in the African and Arab region until the mid-1970s.

Egyptian Ambassador to the Philippines Ahmed Shehabeldin said every sector has the potential to further boost Philippines-Egypt relations, but he sees potential in starting with handicraft.

“I would love to invest in cultural products,” Shehabeldin told Arab News on the sidelines of Egypt National Day event in Metro Manila on Wednesday evening.

“For example, in Egypt we have ‘tally.’ This is beautiful and this is handmade. We have to invest in this and to make this high-end. It’s handicraft, handmade, so you start by that,” he said.

Tally, also known as assiut or tulle-bi-telli, which translates as “net with wire,” is a traditional metal thread embroidery, a netting fabric named after its city of origin, Asyut, in the 19th century.

“You have to invest in people, you have to invest in your culture, you have to invest in your heritage,” Shehabeldin said.

The Egyptian envoy said that more people-to-people engagement will also be key.

“Egypt and the Philippines, there are many similarities between the people ... so I see potential,” he said.

Shehabeldin said he is developing some potential cooperation with the Philippines, but did not specify.

One recent cooperation between the two countries is in agriculture, with the Middle East nation kicking off its exports of citrus to the Southeast Asian country last month following an agreement signed in 2022.

Egypt is among the world’s top exporters of citrus, accounting for about 5.9 percent in 2021, according to data from the French world economy center CEPII.

To further bolster ties, Shehabeldin is urging Egyptian businesses to visit the Philippines.

“And I’m encouraging also business people from Egypt who like overseas investment: Come to the Philippines.”

North Korea threatens nuclear retaliation over US displays of military force

North Korea threatens nuclear retaliation over US displays of military force
North Korea threatens nuclear retaliation over US displays of military force

North Korea threatens nuclear retaliation over US displays of military force
  Each side steps up displays of military force in a standoff over the isolated country's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs
SEOUL: North Korea said on Thursday that the deployment of US weapons like aircraft carriers, bombers, or missile submarines in South Korea could meet the conditions for its use of nuclear weapons, state media KCNA reported, citing a statement by the country’s defense minister Kang Sun Nam.
The comments raise the stakes as each side steps up displays of military force in a standoff over the isolated country’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.
The defense minister’s statement also accused the United States and South Korea of escalating tensions in the region while criticizing the first meeting by their nuclear consultative group.
“The ever-increasing visibility of the deployment of the strategic nuclear submarine and other strategic assets may fall under the conditions of the use of nuclear weapons specified in the DPRK law,” the statement said.
DPRK is short for the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
The remark is aimed at the Ohio-class US nuclear-powered submarine which arrived at a port in the southern city of Busan earlier this week.
“The phase of a military clash on the Korean peninsula has surfaced as a dangerous reality,” the KCNA report added.
The report comes after a US soldier crossed the border into North Korea on Tuesday at a time of heightened tension between the two Koreas and the United States.
North Korea has yet to comment on the incident involving the US soldier.
Last year, the reclusive state codified a new, expansive nuclear law declaring its status as a nuclear-armed state “irreversible.”
“The utmost significance of legislating nuclear weapons policy is to draw an irretrievable line so that there can be no bargaining over our nuclear weapons,” North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un was quoted as saying at that time by KCNA.

Indonesia arrests 12 for human trafficking in illegal organ trade

Indonesia arrests 12 for human trafficking in illegal organ trade
Indonesia arrests 12 for human trafficking in illegal organ trade

Indonesia arrests 12 for human trafficking in illegal organ trade
  The suspects were charged with violating Indonesia's human trafficking law
  They were accused of recruiting people from across Indonesia through social media and sending them to Cambodia for kidney transplant surgery
JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities have arrested 12 people including a policeman and an immigration officer accused of trafficking 122 people to Cambodia to sell their kidneys, officials said on Thursday.
The suspects were charged with violating Indonesia’s human trafficking law and face a maximum 15 years in prison and a fine of up to 600 million rupiah ($40,040) if convicted.
They were accused of recruiting people from across Indonesia through social media and sending them to Cambodia for kidney transplant surgery, said Hengki Haryadi, director of the criminal investigation unit at Jakarta Police.
The victims were promised 135 million rupiah ($9,009) each.
“The victims agreed to sell their organs because they needed money. Most of them lost their jobs during the pandemic,” Hengki told reporters.
Indonesia is no stranger to human trafficking, mainly for labor and often through debt-based coercion.
In 2019, authorities arrested eight people over what was the country’s biggest-ever human trafficking bust, with about 1,200 victims taken abroad as domestic workers.

