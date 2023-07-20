You are here

Afghanistan assures Pakistan on regional security, stability as Islamabad envoy visits Kabul

Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan Asif Durrani and Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi meet in Kabul on July 19, 2023. (Afghanistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Updated 22 sec ago

  • Envoy Durrani was appointed in May amid growing concerns of stability in Afghanistan
  • Kabul meeting coincided with a string of attacks in northwest Pakistan
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

KABUL: Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi has said his government will work for regional security and stability as he met Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan Asif Durrani during the latter’s visit to Kabul, which comes amid rising cross-border attacks.

Muttaqi held talks on Wednesday with Durrani, a veteran diplomat appointed to his current post in May at a time of growing concerns in Islamabad over Afghanistan’s stability under Taliban rule.

The two neighbors also have strained relations due to growing violence at the border and a sharp rise in militant attacks by the Pakistani Taliban — the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan — which Islamabad says has been emboldened by the Afghan Taliban takeover in 2021.

During the meeting, Muttaqi told Durrani that “Afghans will never harm anyone; we will allow none to use our soil against another country; & our efforts will always be directed at working for regional security and stability,” the spokesman for the Taliban’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, said in a statement issued on Wednesday evening.

“We hope with your appointment, the political and economic relations between the two countries will develop further, & this requires joint work,” the statement said, adding that “ensured security in Afghanistan” offers an opportunity to strengthen the economy and increase trade between the two countries.

The meeting in Kabul coincided with a string of attacks in northwest Pakistan, including the killing of two police officers in the city of Peshawar on Thursday that was claimed by the TTP.

Cross-border fire and shootouts have occurred along the Afghan-Pakistan border for years, but Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks since November, when the TTP ended a months-long ceasefire with the government.

Though the TTP openly pledged allegiance to the Afghan Taliban after the fall of Kabul in 2021, they were not accepted by the latter and remained a separate militant group.

Russia slaps domestic travel curbs on UK diplomats

Updated 18 sec ago

MOSCOW: Moscow on Thursday announced that British diplomats working in Russia will need to notify authorities in advance about their movements around the country.
Russia’s foreign ministry said it had summoned Britain’s charge d’affaires Tom Dodd to inform him of a “notification procedure for the movement of employees of British diplomatic missions on the territory of our country.”
A statement said the measures were in response to the “hostile actions” of London, a key ally of Ukraine, and British measures “hindering the normal operation of Russian foreign mission in the UK.”
The procedure will be required for “accredited personnel” of the British embassy in Moscow and the consulate general in Yekaterinburg, in the Urals.
It will not apply to the British ambassador and a few other senior diplomats.
The diplomats will need to give authorities notice of at least five working days of travel outside the “120-kilometer (75-mile) free movement zone,” the ministry said.
This should include “information about the timings, purpose, type of trip, planned business contacts, accompanying persons, mode of transport, places of visit and accommodation as well as the route of the trip.”

Egypt keen to boost relations with Philippines through handicraft

Updated 2 min 2 sec ago
Ellie Aben

  • Philippines and Egypt established diplomatic relations in 1946
  • Middle East nation began exporting citrus to the archipelago in June
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Egypt is seeking to strengthen cooperation with the Philippines through handicraft, Cairo’s ambassador in Manila told Arab News, saying he sees potential in stronger relations between the two countries whose people share many similarities.

Diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Egypt were established in 1946. Manila’s embassy in Cairo, which opened in the 1960s, was its sole diplomatic mission in the African and Arab region until the mid-1970s.

Egyptian Ambassador to the Philippines Ahmed Shehabeldin said every sector has the potential to further boost Philippines-Egypt relations, but he sees potential in starting with handicraft.

“I would love to invest in cultural products,” Shehabeldin told Arab News on the sidelines of Egypt National Day event in Metro Manila on Wednesday evening.

“For example, in Egypt we have ‘tally.’ This is beautiful and this is handmade. We have to invest in this and to make this high-end. It’s handicraft, handmade, so you start by that,” he said.

Tally, also known as assiut or tulle-bi-telli, which translates as “net with wire,” is a traditional metal thread embroidery, a netting fabric named after its city of origin, Asyut, in the 19th century.

“You have to invest in people, you have to invest in your culture, you have to invest in your heritage,” Shehabeldin said.

The Egyptian envoy said that more people-to-people engagement will also be key.

“Egypt and the Philippines, there are many similarities between the people ... so I see potential,” he said.

Shehabeldin said he is developing some potential cooperation with the Philippines, but did not specify.

One recent cooperation between the two countries is in agriculture, with the Middle East nation kicking off its exports of citrus to the Southeast Asian country last month following an agreement signed in 2022.

Egypt is among the world’s top exporters of citrus, accounting for about 5.9 percent in 2021, according to data from the French world economy center CEPII.

To further bolster ties, Shehabeldin is urging Egyptian businesses to visit the Philippines.

“And I’m encouraging also business people from Egypt who like overseas investment: Come to the Philippines.”

North Korea threatens nuclear retaliation over US displays of military force

Updated 15 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

  • Each side steps up displays of military force in a standoff over the isolated country’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korea said on Thursday that the deployment of US weapons like aircraft carriers, bombers, or missile submarines in South Korea could meet the conditions for its use of nuclear weapons, state media KCNA reported, citing a statement by the country’s defense minister Kang Sun Nam.
The comments raise the stakes as each side steps up displays of military force in a standoff over the isolated country’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.
The defense minister’s statement also accused the United States and South Korea of escalating tensions in the region while criticizing the first meeting by their nuclear consultative group.
“The ever-increasing visibility of the deployment of the strategic nuclear submarine and other strategic assets may fall under the conditions of the use of nuclear weapons specified in the DPRK law,” the statement said.
DPRK is short for the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
The remark is aimed at the Ohio-class US nuclear-powered submarine which arrived at a port in the southern city of Busan earlier this week.
“The phase of a military clash on the Korean peninsula has surfaced as a dangerous reality,” the KCNA report added.
The report comes after a US soldier crossed the border into North Korea on Tuesday at a time of heightened tension between the two Koreas and the United States.
North Korea has yet to comment on the incident involving the US soldier.
Last year, the reclusive state codified a new, expansive nuclear law declaring its status as a nuclear-armed state “irreversible.”
“The utmost significance of legislating nuclear weapons policy is to draw an irretrievable line so that there can be no bargaining over our nuclear weapons,” North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un was quoted as saying at that time by KCNA.

Indonesia arrests 12 for human trafficking in illegal organ trade

Updated 39 min 40 sec ago
Reuters

  • The suspects were charged with violating Indonesia's human trafficking law
  • They were accused of recruiting people from across Indonesia through social media and sending them to Cambodia for kidney transplant surgery
Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities have arrested 12 people including a policeman and an immigration officer accused of trafficking 122 people to Cambodia to sell their kidneys, officials said on Thursday.
The suspects were charged with violating Indonesia’s human trafficking law and face a maximum 15 years in prison and a fine of up to 600 million rupiah ($40,040) if convicted.
They were accused of recruiting people from across Indonesia through social media and sending them to Cambodia for kidney transplant surgery, said Hengki Haryadi, director of the criminal investigation unit at Jakarta Police.
The victims were promised 135 million rupiah ($9,009) each.
“The victims agreed to sell their organs because they needed money. Most of them lost their jobs during the pandemic,” Hengki told reporters.
Indonesia is no stranger to human trafficking, mainly for labor and often through debt-based coercion.
In 2019, authorities arrested eight people over what was the country’s biggest-ever human trafficking bust, with about 1,200 victims taken abroad as domestic workers.

At least 2 dead as Russia aims ‘retaliatory’ strikes at southern Ukraine cities for a third night

Updated 55 min 49 sec ago
AP

  • At least two people in the besieged port city of Odesa were killed in the strikes
  • The attacks came after Moscow vowed “retribution” earlier this week for an attack that damaged a crucial bridge between Russia and the Moscow-annexed Crimean Peninsula
AP

KYIV: Russia pounded Ukraine’s southern cities Thursday with drones and missiles for a third consecutive night, targeting some of the country’s critical grain export infrastructure and helping to drive up food prices in countries facing hunger.
At least two people in the besieged port city of Odesa were killed in the strikes, which came days after President Vladimir Putin pulled Russia out of a wartime deal that allowed Ukraine to send grain to some needy countries.
The attacks came after Moscow vowed “retribution” earlier this week for an attack that damaged a crucial bridge between Russia and the Moscow-annexed Crimean Peninsula. Russian officials blamed that strike on Ukrainian drone boats.
Odesa Gov. Oleh Kiper said Ukrainian air defenses destroyed all of the 12 Iranian-made Shahed drones and two Kalibr missiles that targeted Odesa.
But he added that air defense systems were unable to shoot down some incoming missiles, in particular the X-22 and Onyx types. He didn’t say how many missiles got through. The Russian military described its strikes on Ukraine’s southern city of Odesa as “retaliatory.”
The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that it targeted “production shops and storage sites for unmanned boats” in Odesa and the nearby city of Chornomorsk. In the Mykolaiv area, the Russian military claimed to have destroyed Ukraine’s fuel infrastructure facilities and ammunition depots. Neither sides’ claims could be independently verified.
The two people who died in Odesa were a 21-year-old security guard and another person who was found dead under rubble by a search-and-rescue operation, according to Kiper, who said the strikes had destroyed administrative and residential buildings near the port.
In Mykolaiv, another southern city close to the Black Sea, at least 19 people were injured overnight, the region’s Governor Vitalii Kim said in a statement on Telegram. Russian strikes partially destroyed one building and started a large blaze. Two people were hospitalized, including a child, according to the regional governor.
The previous night, an intense Russian bombardment using drones and missiles damaged critical port infrastructure in Odesa, including grain and oil terminals. The attack destroyed at least 60,000 tons of grain.
The European Union’s foreign affairs chief condemned Russia’s targeting of grain storage facilities.
“More than 60,000 tons of grain has been burned,” Josep Borrell said in Brussels on Thursday, regarding Moscow’s recent tactics. “So not only they withdraw from the grain agreement … but they are burning the grain.”
German Foreign Affairs Minister Annalena Baerbock said at the same meeting that the EU is involved in international efforts to get Ukrainian grain to the world market.
“The fact that the Russian president has canceled the grain agreement and is now bombing the port of Odesa is not only another attack on Ukraine, but an attack on the people, on the poorest people in the world,” she said. “Hundreds of thousands of people, not to say millions, urgently need grain from Ukraine.”
The White House warned Wednesday that Russia is preparing possible attacks on civilian shipping vessels in the Black Sea. The warning could alarm shippers and further drive up grain prices.
Russia has laid additional sea mines in the approaches to Ukrainian ports, White House National Security Council spokesman Adam Hodge said in a statement. “We believe that this is a coordinated effort to justify any attacks against civilian ships in the Black Sea and lay blame on Ukraine for these attacks,” the statement said.
Carlos Mera, head of agricultural commodities markets at Rabobank, said wheat prices have risen about 17 percent over the last week, calling it a surprising rise that started even before the grain deal ended Monday and attributing it to “a little bit of panic.”
A lot of the wheat exported from Ukraine goes to very poor countries, such as those in North Africa, he said. People in those places are already struggling with food insecurity and high local food prices. Russia, meanwhile, has been exporting record amounts of wheat in recent months despite complaints its agricultural exports have been hindered.
There is “a vast list of underdeveloped countries that depend on Ukrainian and Russian wheat,” Mera said. “And with prices going up, people will have to pay more for that wheat, which means more expensive bread in those countries.”
Russia has blasted Ukrainian towns and cities since the start of the war in February 2022. Kyiv’s Western allies have helped upgrade Ukraine’s air defense systems. The latest military aid package from the United States, announced by the Pentagon on Wednesday, includes funding for four National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, or NASAMS, and munitions for them.
In the Russian-annexed territory of Crimea, meanwhile, “an enemy drone” — an apparent reference to Ukraine — attacked a settlement in the peninsula’s northwest, the region’s Moscow-appointed governor Sergei Aksyonov reported Thursday. He said that the attack damaged several administrative buildings and killed a teenage girl.

