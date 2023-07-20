Young ​​Saudis learn about Kingdom’s archaeological sites

RIYADH: The Saudi Heritage Commission is launching “Little Explorer” activities as part of its efforts to prepare a generation that understands the significance of antiquities by protecting and celebrating them.

The national initiative — launched by Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, who is also chairman of the commission — aims to educate young Saudis about the importance of excavations by taking part in archaeological activities around the Kingdom and raising community contribution levels in protecting and preserving national heritage.

The activities will be implemented in two phases, each one targeting a different age group. The first is for children aged between six and 12 and will be held in a number of commercial centers in ten regions of the Kingdom.

Through workshops and activities, children will learn basic techniques and skills for excavating, extracting, documenting, restoring and preserving antiquities using simplified scientific methods. The workshops aim to build a bond between the child and antiquities, linking to history and developing a spirit of teamwork among children.

Children can also head to the “Once Upon A Time” pavilion to view a representative scene to help them understand archaeology. They will also learn that archaeology is the way to discover the traces of ancient civilizations, the great value of these antiquities and their precious heritage, thus instilling in them the importance of archaeological sites in the Kingdom.

Equipped with virtual reality glasses at the “Interactive Glasses” pavilion, the children will see a three-dimensional image of a map of the Kingdom, displaying its ten archaeological sites. They will get to know the names of these sites and their locations.