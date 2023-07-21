You are here

  • Home
  • Ithra welcomed 3 million visitors since opening in 2018

Ithra welcomed 3 million visitors since opening in 2018

Ithra welcomed 3 million visitors since opening in 2018
The iconic venue has welcomed 3 million visitor since 2018. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v48pm

Updated 24 sec ago
SPA

Ithra welcomed 3 million visitors since opening in 2018

Ithra welcomed 3 million visitors since opening in 2018
Updated 24 sec ago
SPA

DHAHRAN: Since its opening in 2018, The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) has welcomed more than three million visitors from inside and outside the Kingdom.
The centre has made contributions in supporting the country’s progress towards enriching knowledge, unlocking creative talents and developing original content through exhibitions, events and initiatives highlighting the Kingdom's cultural and civilizational heritage worldwide.
Ithra aims to spread knowledge, stimulate inspiration, support innovation, and empower the culture and arts domain in the Kingdom.

Topics: King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra)

Saudi leaders offer condolences to Algeria on victims of bus crash

Saudi leaders offer condolences to Algeria on victims of bus crash
Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi leaders offer condolences to Algeria on victims of bus crash

Saudi leaders offer condolences to Algeria on victims of bus crash
Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia King Salman sent a cable of condolences to Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune over victims of a bus crash that at least 34 people in the country’s Tamanrasset Province.

“We send to Your Excellency, the families of the deceased and the Algerian people, our deepest and sincere condolences,” the king said, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar cable to President Tebboune.

A passenger bus collided head-on with a pickup truck carrying fuel cans and bursted into flames Wednesday, deep in the southern Sahara region, officials said.

The North African country’s deadliest road crash in years also left 12 others injured, many with severe burns, Algeria's civil defence agency said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Algeria

Related

Tunisia firefighters battle forest blaze on Algeria border
Middle-East
Tunisia firefighters battle forest blaze on Algeria border
At least 34 killed in road crash in Algeria - civil defense
Middle-East
At least 34 killed in road crash in Algeria - civil defense

Saudi Arabia to showcase defense, security capabilities and technologies at Istanbul military fair

Saudi Arabia to showcase defense, security capabilities and technologies at Istanbul military fair
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to showcase defense, security capabilities and technologies at Istanbul military fair

Saudi Arabia to showcase defense, security capabilities and technologies at Istanbul military fair
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries will showcase the nation’s military and security capabilities, and related investment opportunities, during the International Defense Industry Fair 2023 in Turkiye this month, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The authority, the Kingdom’s defense regulator, will join government agencies, national institutions, and businesses operating in the military, defense and security industries, in the Saudi pavilion at the event, which runs from July 25 to 28 at the Tuyap Fair Convention and Congress Center in Istanbul.

The authority said its aims at the fair include highlighting high-quality investment opportunities in the sector and encouraging international cooperation with major regional and global companies, and enabling Saudi companies in the defense and security industries to forge strategic partnerships. It will also promote local capabilities and advanced technologies capable of meeting the global needs of forces around the world.

Its participation at the fair reflects the support of the Kingdom’s leadership for the military and security industries sector and their desire to boost the country’s strategic independence, develop its national military-industrial capabilities, and localize the vital sector, with a target of ensuring more than 50 percent of military expenditure on equipment and services is domestic by 2030, the authority said.

These initiatives are intended to position the sector as an essential contributor to the Kingdom’s economy, by supporting local investors, attracting investments, encouraging the transfer and localization of technology, and providing employment opportunities for Saudis, officials said.

Other organizations and businesses represented in the Saudi pavilion at the fair will include Saudi Arabian Military Industries, the National Company for Mechanical Systems, the Saudi Chemical Company, Intra Defense Technologies, ERAF Industrial Company, and the World Defense Show.

Topics: General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI)

Saudi students win 6 medals at Asia-Pacific Mathematical Olympiad

Saudi students win 6 medals at Asia-Pacific Mathematical Olympiad
Updated 21 July 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

Saudi students win 6 medals at Asia-Pacific Mathematical Olympiad

Saudi students win 6 medals at Asia-Pacific Mathematical Olympiad
  • Saudi team of 10 students ranked 19 among 35 participating countries that sent 345 students to the event
  • APMO is an international competition of talented mathematics students in the Asia-Pacific region
Updated 21 July 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s mathematics Olympiad team won six medals and two honorable mentions at the 35th Asia-Pacific Mathematical Olympiad, which was held online.

The Saudi team of 10 students, represented by the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, known as Mawhiba, and the Ministry of Education, ranked 19 among 35 participating countries that sent 345 students to the event.

Last year, Saudi Arabia received three silver and four bronze medals and was ranked 13 among 35 participating countries.

Student Hadi Al-Aythan, from the Al-Ahsa Education Department, received a silver medal, while his colleagues Ali Al-Ramadan, Mahdi Al-Beik, Moaz Al-Qahtani, Iyad Al-Qatari, from the Eastern Province Education Department, received bronze medals. Mohammed Hafez from the Madinah Education Department received a bronze medal.

Secretary-General of Mawhiba Dr. Amal Al-Hazaa congratulated the students for their achievements and extended her gratitude to Education Minister Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan for his continuous support to Mawhiba, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Hazaa said that the students in the Mawhiba International Olympiads program undergo intensive training for more than 1,000 hours per year.

Badr Al-Majrathi, Mawhiba’s competitions department manager, told Arab News that prior to the contest, students enroll in the annual Mawhoob science event. 

He said they could pick from mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, or science, and for a Mawhiba student to represent Saudi Arabia they must undertake three years of training. 

“For the student to go from one level to the next, which is representing the country internationally, it requires at least three years of preparation. Students receive 800 to 1,000 hours of training per year,” he added. 

Mawhiba’s aim was to create an environment for friendly competition and connect students with individuals from other nations who have similar interests. 

Al-Majrathi said: “Students are given two tests that have a five-hour duration with four difficult questions per test. Therefore, students have this time to complete the tests that aim to raise competition. 

“Its purpose is to link students who are passionate about a particular specialty with each other and introduce them to students from other countries who share the same interest.” 

The training sessions are conducted throughout the year at the King Abdullah University for Science and Technology, the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, Prince Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University and King Saud University.

Mawhiba, in partnership with the Saudi Education Ministry and other bodies, trains gifted public school students in mathematics, physics, biology, chemistry and informatics.

International and local experts train Saudi students every year ahead of their involvement in the APMO.

Started in 1989, the APMO is an international competition that aims to support talented mathematics students in all countries of the Asia-Pacific region.

Topics: Mawhiba Asia-Pacific Mathematical Olympiad mathematics gifted Saudi students

Related

Young Saudi wins second place in international mental arithmetic competition
Saudi Arabia
Young Saudi wins second place in international mental arithmetic competition
Saudi students shine at maths competition
Saudi Arabia
Saudi students shine at maths competition

Saudi and Cameroonian defense ministers hold bilateral talks

Saudi and Cameroonian defense ministers hold bilateral talks
Updated 21 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi and Cameroonian defense ministers hold bilateral talks

Saudi and Cameroonian defense ministers hold bilateral talks
Updated 21 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman met with his Cameroonian counterpart Joseph Beti Assomo at his office in the capital, Riyadh, state-run news agency SPA reported on Thursday.
During the meeting, they reviewed aspects of bilateral relations between the two countries, and ways to enhance cooperation in the military and defense field, in addition to discussing a number of regional and international issues of common concern. 
“We reviewed bilateral military and defense cooperation between our two friendly countries and explored ways to strengthen it,” Prince Khalid said in a tweet following the meeting. “We also discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.”


The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed bin Ayyaf, Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, Assistant Minister of Defense for Executive Affairs Dr. Khaled bin Hussein Al-Bayari, and the Director General of the Office of the Minister of Defense Hisham bin Abdulaziz bin Saif.
The Cameroonian ambassador to the Kingdom, Aya Tijani and a number of defense officials also attended the meeting.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Prince Khalid bin Salman Cameroon

Related

Saudi Shoura Council speaker meets Thai prime minister
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Shoura Council speaker meets Thai prime minister
Saudi and Tunisian foreign ministers discuss developing ties
Saudi Arabia
Saudi and Tunisian foreign ministers discuss developing ties

Saudi Arabia summons Swedish charge d’affairs over repeated Qur’an burning incidents

Saudi Arabia summons Swedish charge d’affairs over repeated Qur’an burning incidents
Updated 7 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia summons Swedish charge d’affairs over repeated Qur’an burning incidents

Saudi Arabia summons Swedish charge d’affairs over repeated Qur’an burning incidents
  • Kingdom strongly condemned and denounced ‘the repeated and irresponsible actions of the Swedish authorities’
  • It said the move was an act that is a systematic provocation of the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world
Updated 7 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Thursday strongly condemned and denounced “the repeated and irresponsible actions of the Swedish authorities by granting some extremists official permits authorizing them to burn and desecrate copies of the Holy Qur’an,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Protesters including Salwan Momika, the Iraqi immigrant to Sweden who burned the Qur’an outside a Stockholm mosque in June, had received permission from Swedish police to burn the Qur’an outside the Iraqi embassy on Thursday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the move as “an act that is a systematic provocation of the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world.”

It added that it will summon the charge d’affaires of the Swedish embassy to hand him a protest note with the Kingdom’s request to the Swedish authorities to take all immediate and necessary measures to stop these disgraceful acts, which violate all religious teachings, and international laws and norms.

The ministry affirmed the “Kingdom’s categorical rejection of all these acts that fuel hatred between religions and limit dialogue between peoples.”

Saudi Arabia joined the international community in denouncing the incidents and several other countries have also summoned their Swedish ambassadors, with Iraq expelling its top envoy earlier on Thursday.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Qur'an burning Sweden

Related

Update Iraq expels Swedish envoy as Qur’an is desecrated again
Middle-East
Iraq expels Swedish envoy as Qur’an is desecrated again
Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief slams planned burning of Qur’an in Sweden
World
Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief slams planned burning of Qur’an in Sweden

Latest updates

Saudi fund inks $10m loan agreement for business incubation centers in the Bahamas
Saudi fund inks $10m loan agreement for business incubation centers in the Bahamas
Iran loses bid to host shipping event after vote at UN agency meeting
Iran loses bid to host shipping event after vote at UN agency meeting
Crawley glad to repay England faith with stunning Ashes century
Crawley glad to repay England faith with stunning Ashes century
Messi set for Miami debut but maybe off the bench
Messi set for Miami debut but maybe off the bench
UN chief says the world is in a new era marked by the highest major power competition in decades
UN chief says the world is in a new era marked by the highest major power competition in decades

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.