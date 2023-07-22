You are here

Kohli hits landmark ton but West Indies fight back
Virat Kohli celebrates after he scored a century against West Indies. (AP)
Updated 22 July 2023
AFP

  • Kohli reached three figures within minutes of the start of the day from his overnight score of 88
AFP

PORT OF SPAIN , Trinidad and Tobago: Virat Kohli’s 29th Test century highlighted a solid batting effort by India in getting to 438 batting first against the West Indies on the second day of the second and final Test at in Trinidad on Friday.
In response, on a Queen’s Park Oval pitch offering little assistance for the bowlers, the home side were well placed at 86 for one in reply at the close. A repeat of the swift demolition West Indies suffered in the first Test in Dominica a week earlier seemed unlikely.
With a sense of occasion befitting someone of his vast experience and considerable success, Kohli reached three figures within minutes of the start of the day from his overnight score of 88.
A square-driven boundary off fast bowler Shannon Gabriel took Kohli to the landmark in his 500th international match and his determined demeanour throughout the innings suggested a monumental effort was in the making by the 34-year-old.
He was undone by an error of judgment when he was run out for 121. Alzarri Joseph’s direct hit at the non-striker’s end from square-leg found Kohli just short of his ground as he scampered a single.
Kohli’s innings spanned four-and-a-half hours. He faced 206 deliveries, stroking 11 fours. He dominated an important 159-run fifth-wicket partnership with Ravindra Jadeja which restored India’s ascendancy after a mid-afternoon wobble on the first day when they slipped to 182 for four.
“This was an opportunity for me to stand up for the team and these are the sorts of occasions where I switch on completely,” said the former captain on his first Test hundred outside of India for more than four years.
“The stats and milestones and all of that are for others to talk about,” he emphasised. “If I do it in a situation where the team needs me that is more special because in 15-20 years’ time the milestones won’t matter but what will remain is the impact you left on the field and how you were able to help your team.”
Jadeja’s was the other wicket to fall in the morning session for a composed 61. He was adjudged caught behind off Kemar Roach, television umpire Michael Gough overturning the “not out” verdict by on-field official Marais Erasmus.
Ravichandran Ashwin held the rest of the innings together before being last out to Roach for a 78-ball knock of 56. Roach and left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican led the bowling effort with three wickets each.
Destroyer of the West Indies at Windsor Park Stadium, Ashwin, like all the Indian bowlers, found the placid pitch much less responsive.
It was only a poor shot by Tagenarine Chanderpaul in the final session which brought about his demise to Jadeja, leaving captain Kraigg Brathwaite and debutant Kirk McKenzie to carry the home side into the third day.
 

Crawley glad to repay England faith with stunning Ashes century

Updated 21 July 2023
AFP

  • The opener’s electrifying 189 took England to 384-4 at stumps on Thursday’s second day, 67 runs ahead of Australia’s first innings 317
  • Crawley is just one of three ever-presents in the ‘Bazball’ era alongside the skipper and star batsman Joe Root
AFP

MANCHESTER: Zak Crawley admitted he would have been dropped by any other England setup after on Thursday rewarding the backing of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum with a superb hundred in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford.

The opener’s electrifying 189 took England to 384-4 at stumps on Thursday’s second day, 67 runs ahead of Australia’s first innings 317, in a match England must win if they are to stand a chance of regaining the Ashes at 2-1 down with two to play.

Crawley’s prolonged run of low scores had led many to question his place in England’s XI ahead of their five-match encounter with Ashes-holders Australia, the reigning world Test champions.

But Stokes and McCullum’s faith in the dashing shotmaker never faltered. Crawley is just one of three ever-presents in the ‘Bazball’ era alongside the skipper and star batsman Joe Root.

Crawley vindicated that support Thursday with a superb maiden Ashes century, scoring at better than a run-a-ball while facing 182 deliveries, including 21 fours and three sixes.

“It’s fair to say that under any other coach or captain I probably wouldn’t be playing this series,” Crawley told reporters after stumps. “So, to be backed by them gives me a lot of confidence.”

The 25-year-old Kent right-hander is now the leading run-scorer, for either team, in this series, with 385 runs at an impressive average of 55.

“They’ve always said not to worry about being consistent, just to go out and try to win games for England. I was just trying to play my natural game,” he said

Crawley, who shared a stand of 206 in just 186 balls with Root (84) had several lucky breaks when playing and missing.

But the fourth century of his 38-Test career was also studded with classic drives.

“I’m a big believer in luck, to be honest,” he said.

“If I get a bit of luck I just go ‘that’s my bit of luck for the day’. I don’t feel like I’ve got away with one.

Crawley did, however, confess to self-doubt after four scores between 33 and 61 in the first three Tests of this series.

“I was thinking too much about the score rather than being immersed in the moment,” he said.

“Baz (McCullum) talks about being present. I was a lot more present here and I think that helped me get a big score rather than worrying about getting a big score before getting there.”

Australia captain Pat Cummins appeared rattled on Thursday, not least during an extraordinary session between lunch and tea where England plundered 178 runs in 25 overs.

The fast bowler went wicketless in an expensive return of 0-93 in 16 overs, while also dropping catches and moving fielders to where the ball had just gone.

A bad day for Australia, bidding for a first Ashes series win in England since 2001, was made worse when fast bowler Mitchell Starc went off late on after landing heavily on his left shoulder while making a diving stop.

He is, however, expected to resume Friday.

Meanwhile, Australia assistant coach Daniel Vettori said of England’s run-spree: “This was that perfect storm of them coming hard at us and us not being able to come back and get some with wicket-taking options.”

Topics: Zak Crawley Ben Stokes Brendon McCullum Ashes Test Old Trafford

Why separating cricket, politics remains fanciful notion

Why separating cricket, politics remains fanciful notion
Updated 20 July 2023

  • Pakistan-hosted 2023 men’s Asia Cup compromised by BCCI’s refusal to let its players travel there
Jon Pike

There have been recent reminders that cricket and politics are never far apart. This was most obviously apparent from the ongoing farrago between the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

At the center of the storm lay the 2023 men’s Asia Cup, hosted by Pakistan but compromised by the BCCI’s refusal to allow its players to travel there. Reasons of security were cited, although it is not difficult to believe that other factors prevail.

India’s refusal to travel threw the whole tournament into jeopardy. In response, the PCB suggested a hybrid model in which some matches would be played in Pakistan and others at a neutral venue.

Sri Lanka emerged as the preferred option, rumors emerging that nine of the 13 matches will be played there. This was confirmed in the schedule, released on July 19. The 50-overs format tournament opens on Aug. 30 and closes on Sept. 17.

Six teams will participate – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. They have been divided into two groups, with the top two progressing to the Super Four stage. Then, the top two sides will contest the final.

At least one match is guaranteed between Pakistan and India, as they have been placed in the same group, together with Nepal, who qualified by beating the UAE.

The hybrid model was proposed by Najam Sethi when he was chair of the PCB’s cricket management committee and, despite early objections from the BCCI, was accepted by members of the Asia Cricket Council.

However, the Sethi-led committee, which was only appointed in December, was superseded on July 6 by a new committee under a new chair, Zaka Ashraf. Since the PCB’s patron is Pakistan’s president, this was a political appointment.

The 10-person committee, announced on July 8, includes the foreign and sports ministers. Its establishment and election process have been dogged with multiple court challenges brought by former committee members. As a result, it will initially sit for four months, with a main purpose of making recommendations on the Pakistani team’s participation in the 2023 World Cup in India.

Additionally, Ashraf appeared to have a remit to secure more Asia Cup matches in Pakistan, making this desire clear to ACC members during International Cricket Council meetings in Durban, South Africa, last week. A particular wish to host the match against Nepal in Multan has been agreed but the number of matches to be played in Pakistan remains at four, three in Lahore.

A much lighter political spat occurred during the second Test between England and Australia’s men’s teams at Lord’s. After a controversial, but legal, action by Australia’s wicketkeeper, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak suggested that the spirit of cricket had been broken. His Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, responded, good-humoredly, by saying that Sunak should remain in his crease.

Humor was something entirely lacking when cricket and politics became embroiled in the anti-apartheid movements of the late 1960s.

These came back to my mind last week during an evening presentation given by two men who were parties to those fiercely political events. First was Peter (now, Lord) Hain, the second, Mike Procter, one of South Africa’s most celebrated cricketers.

At 19 years old, Hain became the face of the movement to stop the visit of South Africa’s men’s cricket team to England in 1970. This followed the disruptions caused to the South African rugby team’s tour of the UK and Ireland in the winter of 1969 to 1970.

A range of tactics were used, which included pitch invasions, damage to floodlights, demonstrations, boycotts of the team’s hotel and communication systems, even a hi-jacking of the team’s bus. All of this led the team to vote to go home. Its management ordered them to stay.

Hain’s motivation for his action was based on personal experience. He was born to South African parents who were anti-apartheid activists, for which they were prevented from working. Effectively exiled, they left for the UK in 1966, carrying vivid memories of Whites-only teams and partitioned-off Black spectators.

Hain knew how central sporting success was to South Africa’s White elite, providing them with international respectability and recognition. Hence, the target which held the best chance of bringing about change lay in sport.

In advance of the tour, due to start in May 1970, he formed a Stop the Seventy Tour campaign. Before long, opposition to the tour became much broader.

Thirteen African, along with Asian and Caribbean, countries voted to boycott the Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh if the tour went ahead. Details of planned disruptions were leaked to the press, print and broadcasting unions urged members to take industrial action, and 14 county cricket grounds were vandalized.

This led England’s Cricket Council to announce a reduction in the tour from 28 to 12 matches and a delay of the start date to June 1.

Ultimately, further activity and government intervention led to the tour’s cancellation on May 22, 1970.

The South African team was one of the finest ever to be assembled. Prior to the proposed tour to England, it had thrashed Australia 4-0 down-under.

Sadly, top players were denied international careers, since it was not until July 1991 that South Africa was allowed to resume international cricket.

Bitterness on their part toward Hain, regarded by the British elite as public enemy No. 1, would be understandable. However, several of them subsequently stated that Hain was right, his campaign the turning point to effect much-needed change. South Africa became isolated in other sports, not just cricket.

During that isolation, Procter played English county cricket for Gloucestershire with distinction. In retirement, he has initiated a foundation which provides physical education and sporting opportunities to some 2,000 underprivileged schoolchildren in two townships close to Durban.

The fact that this type of intervention is needed 53 years on from South Africa’s exclusion, suggests that the pace of change is still hamstrung by the intersection of politics and cricket. The notion that they can be separated is fanciful.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column Cricket

Stokes hopes England cricket fever endures despite northern snub

Updated 19 July 2023
AFP

  • Even if England don’t become just the second team to win an Ashes from 2-0 down, all-rounder Stokes hopes new fans will still retain their enthusiasm
  • In 2027 the most northerly venue for the men’s Ashes will be Trent Bridge, the Nottingham base of Midlands county Nottinghamshire
AFP

MANCHESTER: England captain Ben Stokes said he hoped the feelgood factor surrounding his side would endure regardless of the outcome of this season’s Ashes, even though he was “devastated” by the decision not to hold any Tests in the north of the country when Australia next tour in 2027.

Since Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum took charge of the Test side last year, the emphasis has been as much on entertainment as results, although England have won 12 out of 16 matches while becoming renowned for their aggressive ‘Bazball’ style.

They head into Wednesday’s fourth Test against arch-rivals Australia at Old Trafford with renewed hope of regaining the Ashes after a dramatic three-wicket win at Headingley left Stokes’s men 2-1 down with two to play.

Even if England don’t become just the second team, after the Australia side of 1936/37, to win an Ashes from 2-0 down, all-rounder Stokes hopes new fans will still retain their enthusiasm.

“I hope this craze around cricket doesn’t get lost if things don’t go our way in this Ashes,” Stokes told reporters at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

England have recalled James Anderson, their all-time leading Test wicket-taker, on the 40-year-old paceman’s Lancashire home ground.

Yet even though one of the ends is now named after him, Anderson has still to take five wickets in a Test innings at Old Trafford.

“Is he not on there yet?,” said Stokes, standing in front of Old Trafford’s honors board. “I’ve got to say, I’m amazed at that.

“It would be good if he was able to do that, it would be nice to get his name up...He’s been an incredible gift to English cricket.”

But there will be no chance for any such heroics at Old Trafford in 2027, nor at Headingley. Officials recently announced that the two northern strongholds had been left of the list of venues for that season’s men’s Ashes even though they each have a long history of staging Anglo-Australian matches.

Old Trafford and Headingley, the Leeds headquarters of Yorkshire, are also home to some of English cricket’s most passionate fans.

It was no surprise that England revived their hopes in this Ashes in front of the faithful at Headingley, a ground where Ian Botham started to turn the tide of the 1981 series and Stokes himself struck a remarkable century in a stunning one-wicket win in 2019.

But in 2027 the most northerly venue for the men’s Ashes will be Trent Bridge, the Nottingham base of Midlands county Nottinghamshire.

Stokes, who made his name at northeast county Durham, said: “You know the crowds we get in the north — and I say ‘the North’ quite bluntly there — are very good. We get a lot of support...So yeah, I’m a bit devastated that there won’t be any Ashes cricket here in 2027 in the north. It’s a shame.

“I don’t make those calls but, if I was involved, I would have said ‘please keep at least one game in the north’.”

Topics: Ben Stokes England cricket Ashes

Ravichandran Ashwin routs West Indies as India earns innings win in Dominica Test

Updated 15 July 2023
AP

  • Ashwin took 7-71 in the second innings, his best figures overseas, and 12-131 for the match
  • India extended their unbeaten run in the Caribbean to 14 Tests with a seventh win since 2006
AP

ROSEAU, Dominica: Ravichandran Ashwin feasted on West Indies wickets on a generous turning pitch to propel India to victory by an innings and 141 runs inside three days of the first Test on Friday.

Ashwin took 7-71 in the second innings, his best figures overseas, and 12-131 for the match.

West Indies were all out for 130 in less than 51 overs after scoring 150 in the first innings.

New India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal outscored the West Indies on his own with 171. He and captain Rohit Sharma drained the home side with their opening stand of 229. Then Jaiswal rubbed it in by leading a partnership of 110 with Virat Kohli.

Rohit was impressed by Jaiswal.

“His temperament was tested but at no point did it look like he was panicking,” Rohit said. “I just had to remind him, ‘You belong here.’ My job was to just keep telling him he’s done all the hard yards and to enjoy his time in the middle.”

India declared their first innings at 421-5 about an hour after lunch for a lead of 271.

Offering spin-friendly Windsor Park to two of the world’s best spinners came to bite the West Indies hard.

Ashwin, the No. 1-ranked test bowler with a point to prove after being omitted from the World Test Championship final, and Ravindra Jadeja, the No. 1-ranked test allrounder, padded already impressive statistics with 17 of the 20 West Indies wickets.

“When you have the kind of experience they have on these pitches, it is always a luxury,” Rohit said. “Ashwin and Jadeja were magnificent, especially Ashwin.”

Beside 5-60 from the first innings, Ashwin’s dozen wickets in the match gave him an eighth 10-wicket haul in a Test, tying Anil Kumble’s India record. They are tied for fifth on the all-time list.

Jadeja took 2-38 on Friday for a match haul of five wickets.

In West Indies’ second turn at bat, the top order’s priority was merely surviving but both openers were gone by tea, both on 7.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul was leg before to Jadeja, and cost West Indies a review, and captain Kraigg Brathwaite was caught at first slip trying to defend Ashwin.

The batters through lunch, Jermaine Blackwood and Raymon Reifer, were out within five balls of each other also trying to defend the spin; Blackwood was trapped by Ashwin and Reifer was lbw to Jadeja.

When Joshua Da Silva was plum in front to pacer Mohammed Siraj, West Indies was 58-5 in the 30th over.

Alick Athanaze, on debut, top-scored in both innings, 47 and 28, the only scores over 20. “You could see that he belongs,” Brathwaite said. Athanaze was dropped on 1 by Jaiswal at short leg but Jaiswal snaffled up the next chance.

Ashwin took the last five wickets, the 23rd time he’s taken the match-winning wicket, eclipsing Shane Warne’s 22 occasions.

West Indies have gone the distance only twice in their last 10 Tests going back 16 months.

Meanwhile, India extended their unbeaten run in the Caribbean to 14 Tests with a seventh win since 2006. The second Test in Port of Spain, the 100th between the teams, starts on Thursday.

The highest score by an India man on debut was 187 by Shikhar Dhawan in 2013, and Jaiswal looked set to beat it on Friday morning when he resumed on 143.

The opener hit slow left-armer Jomel Warrican back over his head for his first Test six and wriggled to 171 when he nicked pacer Alzarri Joseph behind and was out caught at 350-3. Jaiswal didn’t look happy, though he had the highest score by an India debutant outside India, and faced more balls than any of India’s previous debut centurions.

His mammoth innings spanning three days and nearly 8 1/2 hours came from 387 balls and included 16 boundaries.

Ajinkya Rahane came in and didn’t last, patting back a bouncer from Kemar Roach on 3.

Kohli racked up his 57th fifty and third slowest, and he and Jadeja took India to lunch on 400-4 with a lead of 250.

Kohli looked good for his 29th Test hundred and only his second in the Caribbean while riding his luck.

He gave a half-chance at leg slip before he scored, and was dropped twice on Friday on 40 and 72. Kohli’s luck ran out when off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall returned to bowl for the first time in more than 24 hours. He left the field on Thursday morning due to an apparent chest infection but started Friday in the field.

In Cornwall’s second over of the day, Kohli turned him down the leg side and steered the ball straight to slip fielder Athanaze. Kohli’s hard-fought 76 from 182 balls included five boundaries.

India waited six more overs to declare at 421-5, after Ishan Kishan scored his first run on his Test debut about an hour after lunch. Jadeja was 37 not out.

The wickets were shared around and Roach was unlucky to have only one. Warrican did most of the heavy lifting, 45 overs for 1-106. Cornwall’s absence allowed Athanaze to take his maiden wicket.

Topics: Dominica Test Cricket West Indies cricket Ravichandran Ashwin

Bangladesh asks Afghanistan to bat first in T20 series-opener

Updated 14 July 2023
AP

  • Despite previous worries over rain, the match started on schedule
  • Bangladesh beat T20 world champion England 3-0 and Ireland 2-1 in this format
AP

SYLHET, Bangladesh: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and asked Afghanistan to bat first in the two-match Twenty20 series-opener on Friday.
Despite previous worries over rain, the match started on schedule.
Bangladesh beat T20 world champion England 3-0 and Ireland 2-1 in this format but comes into the game after losing 2-1 in a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. Bangladesh avoided being swept by winning the final ODI in Chattogram.
The hosts made two changes from its last T20 game against Ireland, which they lost by seven wickets, with left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman and allrounder Mehidy Hasan replacing fast bowler Hasan Mahmud and legspinner Rishad Ahmed.
Afghanistan is in confident mood, following its T20 series win over Pakistan and its first ODI series win against Bangladesh.
The visitors brought back Hazratullah Zazai from its previous T20 game against Pakistan, replacing Sediqullah Atal.

Lineups:
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (captain), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Bangladesh: Litton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Topics: Bangladesh Afghanistan Cricket Twenty20

