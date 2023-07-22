You are here

Job creation in Saudi Arabia to continue beyond 2030
The growth rate of the labor force in Saudi Arabia is very healthy, and it will continue even as the Kingdom slowly moves away from oil. (SPA)
Nirmal Narayanan

  • Project Management Institute: KSA expected to witness a rise in project management-oriented employment roles
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification path has turned the Kingdom into a hub for employment opportunities thanks to its bold giga-projects, including NEOM, which are attracting fresh talent into the construction sector.

The massive developments are in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 which aims to reduce Saudi Arabia’s dependence on oil and to enhance the strength of the private sector.

Amid this spur in job creation in the past few years, some skeptics have expressed concern that this trend will come to an end once the giga-projects are complete.

However, there is also a growing view that this employment trajectory will continue once the Vision 2030 project has been completed.

Grace Najjar, regional director for the Middle East and North Africa region for US-based Project Management Institute, sees the economic developments as bedded in, and said: “In the coming years as the country completes its giga-projects, the Saudi government will continue its massive investments in infrastructure, tourism and transportation megaprojects thus continuing to create new jobs.” 

She added: “The Kingdom will continue to focus not only on the above-mentioned projects but also look into expanding 5G, upgrading IT services and elevating artificial intelligence.”

The future of job market in Saudi Arabia

According to Najjar, Saudi Arabia is expected to witness a rise in project management-oriented employment roles.

She noted that some of the sectors which will witness a massive demand for these positions are manufacturing and construction, finance and insurance, information and publishing, and management and professional services.

“Growth in all these sectors is leading to greater demand for project management skills, creating even more job openings in PMOE over the next ten years. The growth rate of PMOE within projectized industries is expected to be higher than for overall employment in these industries. This indicates a higher demand for positions — and qualified people to fill them,” said Najjar.

She added that while some industries are set for a substantial increase in project-focused jobs, the growth rate in the oil and gas sectors is likely to be slightly lower. 

In the coming years as the country completes its giga-projects, the Saudi government will continue its massive investments in infrastructure, tourism and transportation megaprojects thus continuing to create new jobs.

Grace Najjar, Project Management Institute MENA regional director

“The reason behind this could be that the region’s leading oil and gas exporters will continue to reinvest energy revenues into massive infrastructure projects while simultaneously working to branch out into new areas,” Najjar added.

She also pointed out that the growth rate of the labor force in Saudi Arabia is very healthy, and it will continue even as the Kingdom slowly moves away from oil.

“As the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region move away from oil dependence, across the various sectors, there’s a promise for jobs. The Kingdom, for example, leads all G20 countries in labor force growth rate, and job opportunities continue to increase, almost doubling over the past five years to reach 33 percent in 2022,” noted Najjar.

Highlighting the growth of job creation in Saudi Arabia, a report released by the Ministry of Economy and Planning earlier this month noted that the unemployment rate for Saudis reached 8.5 percent in the first quarter of 2023, down from 10.1 percent in the first quarter of 2022.

In the first quarter of 2023, the unemployment rate among Saudi males decreased to 4.6 percent from 5.1 percent reported in the same quarter of 2022.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia’s unemployment rate fell to an all-time low of 8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022.

All this comes against the backdrop of the Kingdom aiming to get unemployment down to 7 percent by 2030.

“The continuous decrease in the unemployment rate among Saudis comes in light of the intensification of the government’s efforts to provide job opportunities for citizens, through a series of programs and initiatives, as well as the role of the private sector in employment processes,” said the ministry, when the figures were published in July.

Artificial intelligence will not impact job creation

Amid the widespread embracement of artificial intelligence across all sectors, Najjar believes that the advanced technology will not negatively impact job creation as AI cannot replicate emotional intelligence.

“Work that relies on human consciousness is what Project Management Institute has dubbed as Power Skills. Among most power skills, emotional intelligence stands out, as it cannot be replicated by AI. Emotional intelligence encompasses the ability to understand, utilize, and manage emotions effectively. It comprises four key aspects: self-management, self-awareness, social awareness, and relationship management,” added Najjar. 

AI is a tool. It’s going to change the way we carry out our work, and depending on how we leverage its benefits we can ensure that AI can help us undertake work activities more efficiently. After all, AI systems are intended to augment human performance and assist people, not replace them.

Ali Matar, head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa Growth Markets at LinkedIn

Ali Matar, head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa Growth Markets at LinkedIn also echoed similar views and noted that the advent of AI will assist humans in their activities, but will not replace them.

“AI is a tool. It’s going to change the way we carry out our work,  and depending on how we leverage its benefits we can ensure that AI can help us undertake work activities more efficiently. After all, AI systems are intended to augment human performance and assist people, not replace them,” said Matar.

The LinkedIn official added that employers should identify and invest in the jobs of the future, and should also equip people with skills and support to ensure a smooth AI transition.

“What’s important to note about AI skills and hiring is that many of these roles are newly developed — many have never existed before — so the typical approach to hiring, looking for specific degrees or past job titles, doesn’t really serve employers here,” noted Matar.

In May, Karan Bhatia, Google’s vice president for global public affairs and public policy, said Saudi Arabia, with the right policies, can provide the right environment for businesses and economies to maximize the potential of AI.

“The Kingdom is well-positioned to leverage AI with its young, educated population and its strong commitment to innovation. It is important to establish the right environment, policies and skills for AI so that people, businesses and communities in Saudi Arabia can benefit from AI,” she added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Project Management Institute Saudi employment artificial intelligence

Entrepreneurial activity springs up across MENA

Entrepreneurial activity springs up across MENA
Updated 6 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

Entrepreneurial activity springs up across MENA

Entrepreneurial activity springs up across MENA
  • Tenderd plans to utilize its funding to broaden its footprint and expand its sustainable solutions for manufacturers
Updated 6 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: The Middle East and North Africa region has emerged as a hub for entrepre-neurial activity, with a thriving startup ecosystem fueling innovation and economic growth.  

From Saudi Arabia and the UAE to Egypt and Tunisia, a surge in startup activity is transforming the business landscape, attracting investment and fostering a culture of entrepreneurship.

UAE-based construction technology startup Tenderd raised an undisclosed funding round from Wa’ed Ventures, Saudi Aramco’s $500 million venture capital arm.

Founded in 2018 by Arjun Mohan, Tenderd provides customers with artificial intelligence-generated insights to increase asset utilization and reduce emissions.

“Our investment in Tenderd reflects our commitment to addressing sustainability challenges facing the industrial sector and providing solutions to decarbonize their operations,” said Fahad Alidi, managing director at Wa’ed Ventures.

Tenderd plans to utilize its funding to broaden its footprint and expand its sustainable solutions for manufacturers.

YallaHub is on an expansion drive

UAE’s marketplace aggregator and quick commerce startup YallaHub raised $6 million in a pre-series A funding round. Founded at the end of 2022 by Leo Dovbenko and Stas Seleznev, YallaHub is a marketplace aggregator and digital distributor that enables brands to scale their e-commerce businesses on a regional and global level.

“Initially focused on our B2C business, YallaMarket, we received requests from 500 companies to help them enter the Gulf Cooperation Council region. Recognizing the untapped potential, we created the B2B2C e-commerce single-window solution, YallaHub,” Dovbenko said in a statement.

The company is executing its expansion plans to enter the Saudi and Qatari market while hiring an on-ground team in Riyadh.

“Saudi Arabia’s expansion presents a significant growth opportunity for YallaHub. By entering the Kingdom, YallaHub will tap into its large consumer base, leverage the country’s favorable economic conditions, utilize well-developed infrastructure, and establish strategic partnerships,” Dovbenko told Arab News in June.

By the end of 2023, the startup aims to attract over 100 brands from all markets and reach $10 million in annual recurring revenue.

Dovbenko also revealed that YallaHub’s grand plan includes expanding across the GCC region by 2025. The expansion for this year encompasses the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, while Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain are on the company’s radar for 2025.

Dovbenko, a seasoned entrepreneur, had co-launched YallaMarket, an online grocery marketplace, before YallaHub. His earlier venture attracted $12 million in funding from regional investors.

UAE’s Get Outfit to get bigger

Another UAE startup, Get Outfit, secured an undisclosed amount from Forward Angel.

Established in 2022 by Kim Sanzhiev, Get Outfit is a personalized fashion application with an AI-powered stylist.

“We just launched our first release on the App Store one month ago and have already reached 6,000 users. In the past two weeks alone, our user base and revenue have doubled,” Sanzhiev said.

The company aims to accelerate the soft launch of its mobile app in the UAE with plans to expand to Saudi Arabia in the future.

Egypt’s fintech Flash forward

Egypt-based fintech Flash raised $6 million in a seed funding round led by Addition with participation from Flourish Ventures.

Founded in 2021 by Erik Gordon and Sherine Kabesh, Flash offers a payment application with cashless solutions targeting consumers and businesses through a scan-and-pay service.

“Our goal is to make payments easier, safer and faster for everyone. We are also excited to be releasing new features to help consumers make better spending decisions,” Gordon said.

“We are humbled by this seed investment, which will enable us to invest in our product and business and customer acquisition and utilize the valuable insights of our experienced investment partners to advance the economy of Egypt,” he added.

Flash has also obtained approval from the Central Bank of Egypt in partnership with Banque Misr to operate as a technical payment aggregator.

Mobility startup Kaco goes the distance

Tunisia’s mobility startup Kaco raised an undisclosed funding round from UGFS North Africa.

Founded in 2018 by Salmi Med Ali, Kaco is a local manufacturer of electric scooters called Orca.

This scooter has an integration rate surpassing 80 percent and a range of 100 km.

The integration rate refers to the proportion of electric scooters that are seamlessly integrated into existing transportation systems.

Furthermore, Kaco plans to manufacture the lithium batteries required for the scooters on-site, further enhancing its commitment to local production.

The new round will allow Kaco to finalize the construction of a production facility that can manufacture a thousand scooters per year.

Food tech firm Growdash hits the spot

UAE-based food tech company Growdash secured $750,000 in a pre-seed funding round led by Flat6Labs with participation from Plus Venture Capital.

Established in 2022 by Enver Sorkun and Sean Trevaskis, Growdash enables restaurants to manage marketing spend, create data-driven online campaigns and maintain customer engagement.

“We are excited to partner with Flat6Labs and Plus Venture Capital alongside a super group of F&B industry-focused investors that continue to support and encourage our ambitious plans on a daily basis,” said Trevaskis.

“We’re proud to have grown by over 500 percent this year, so far, which truly validates the problem we are solving for restaurants,” he added.

Operating in the UAE and Kuwait, Growdash plans to utilize its funding to grow its team and launch its offering in Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Jordan’s startup fund embarks on a mission

Jordan’s Innovative Startups and SMEs Fund has invested $2 million in Hambro Perks’ Oryx Fund to empower the country’s venture ecosystem.

A partnership between the Central Bank of Jordan and the World Bank, ISSF aims to accelerate the funding landscape in the country’s early-stage startups.

Hambro Perks is a MENA-focused venture capital fund that backs technology companies in pre-seed, seed, and series A stages.

The collaboration aims to unlock opportunities for local entrepreneurs and support startups in fintech, health tech, ed tech, and logistics sectors.

Topics: MENA startups

MENEKSE TOKYAY

  • Chef Ozdemir gained widespread recognition through viral videos showcasing his culinary skills
  • Lawsuit, which seeks $10 million in damages, alleges father used son’s company to embezzle funds
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Famous Turkish chef and social media sensation CZN Burak, whose real name is Burak Ozdemir, has taken legal action against his father, Hasan Ozdemir, accusing him of committing fraud to the tune of millions of dollars.

Chef Ozdemir has gained widespread recognition through his viral videos showcasing his culinary skills, amassing an impressive 49 million followers on Instagram.

The lawsuit, which seeks $10 million in damages, alleges that Hasan Ozdemir used his son’s media and entertainment company, Hatay Medya, to embezzle funds and obtain loans in the chef’s name and without his knowledge.

The chef claims that his father utilized the misappropriated funds to acquire luxury cars and properties.

Hatay Medya was established to produce digital content for chef Ozdemir’s social media platforms, on which he demonstrated his expertise in preparing Arab and Anatolian delicacies.

Initially known as Smiley Bae, the chef’s popularity soared, and he later ventured into the restaurant business, owning a chain of establishments.

His first restaurant, in the Aksaray neighborhood of Istanbul, had only 15 tables when it first opened in 2011. The chef, with his father’s help, then expanded his business over the years and opened his second branch in 2013 in Taksim.

Ozdemir garnered further attention in 2021 by cooking kebabs in the middle of a desert in Dubai.

The dispute between the chef and his father escalated when the former said Hasan had sold the rights of a restaurant of his for $41 million.

His father rejected the accusations, claiming that the money was invested in his son’s business without any fraudulent intent.

He denied defrauding his son and maintained that the financial assistance provided by his son was primarily aimed at promoting his brand.

The chef has said he intends rebuilding his life from scratch using his remaining savings, and that he plans to live with his mother.

Legal proceedings are currently pending in a court in Istanbul, with the first hearing scheduled for September.

The chef continues to enjoy immense popularity in the Gulf region, particularly in Saudi Arabia, which he frequently visits.

In addition to his culinary pursuits, he has also revealed a charitable side, providing humanitarian aid to victims affected by the devastating earthquakes that struck Hatay in February.

His father recently spoke on Turkish news channel Kanal D, vehemently denying all the allegations made against him.

He said: “Burak says that I defrauded him. It makes no sense.

“Nobody knew who Burak was two years ago. I provided his social media visibility; I assumed his sponsorship.”

The fate of the chef’s restaurants remains uncertain, but further clarity is expected following the court's ruling in the autumn.

Topics: business economy Turkiye CZN Burak

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host a major gathering to discuss what progress has been made in realizing the climate change objectives of the Paris Accord.
The MENA Climate Week 2023 will be held between Oct. 8 and 12 in Riyadh, and is in collaboration United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.
Ministers, officials, and media figures are set to discuss topics around the theme of “Global Stocktake.”
The event “will provide an opportunity to highlight the region’s efforts and approach to climate action and shedding the light on the impacts of climate change at the local and regional levels,” the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

Reuters

Reuters

LONDON: Global tech stocks continued a wild ride on Friday, while the dollar soared against the yen after a report that the Bank of Japan is leaning toward maintaining ultra-dovish monetary policy at its meeting next week, according to Reuters.

Futures contracts for the Nasdaq 100 indicated Wall Street’s multi-trillion dollar tech index would open about 0.6 percent higher, a day after it fell 2.3 percent in its worst trading session since February.

The benchmark S&P 500 index was heading for a 0.2 percent gain at the open.

Following steep post-earnings plunges in Tesla and Netflix earlier in the week, chipmaker TSMC on Friday warned of a drop in 2023 sales. A sub-index of European technology shares lost 1 percent on Friday.

The MSCI World index of global shares dipped 0.3 percent, while Europe’s Stoxx 600 share index was flat.

The Nasdaq 100 remains 41 percent higher year to date, prompting profit-taking amid concerns about tech stock valuations, which have been supported by exuberance about the potential of artificial intelligence.

“The market got very over-bought,” said Patrick Spencer, vice chair of equities at Baird. “If you haven’t played this market, you’ve missed out.”

A special rebalancing of the tech index due at the close of trading on Friday would also cause some “quirky price action” in tech mega-caps, Spencer said.

The overhaul of the index — designed to reduce its heavy weightings of tech giants like Microsoft and Apple — may exacerbate moves in these stocks during the ongoing earnings season, Spencer added. But he also predicted that ever-optimistic tech investors would use sustained price weakness as a “chance to reload.”

Yen on the run

Meanwhile, the dollar soared against the yen after sources familiar with the Bank of Japan’s thinking said it was likely to maintain its controversial policy of controlling government bond yields to suppress domestic debt costs.

The dollar jumped as much 1.3 percent on the day to purchase 141.8 yen. Just a week ago, it was trading below 138.

As Japanese inflation has stayed above the BoJ’s target, traders have bet on the central bank ditching its yield curve control program, in a move expected to cause the yen to strengthen.

“Markets were building up expectations which now look unlikely to play out,” said Guillaume Paillat, a multi-asset manager at Aviva Investors.

Japan’s benchmark 10-year government bond yield fell 4 bps to 0.41 percent, the lowest level since July 6, right before speculation for a hawkish tweak to policy this month began to ramp up.

It was set for its biggest one-day fall since April.

The US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank also meet next week, with both expected to raise rates again after their most aggressive monetary tightening cycle in decades.

The Fed’s outlook will be watched closely as the US central bank balances above-target inflation in an economy that appears to be plodding along, with the potential for rate rises implemented so far to cause a deep recession.

In bond markets, Treasuries settled down after spending the previous session braced for further Fed hawkishness in response to an unexpected drop in weekly unemployment claims.

Two-year Treasury yields, which track interest rate expectations, were flat at around 4.84 percent after climbing 8 bps the day before.

Ten-year Treasury yields were also steady at 3.854 percent after spiking 11 bps the previous day.

Elsewhere, Brent crude oil futures were up 1.3 percent at $80.65 per barrel.

Spot gold was 0.2 percent lower at $1,964 per ounce.

Topics: global markets

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Energy giant Saudi Aramco has completed its purchase of a 10 percent stake in China-based firm Rongsheng Petrochemical Co. for $3.4 billion.

The deal follows the signing of definitive strategic agreements by both companies on March 27, and represents the continued growth of Aramco’s downstream presence in China, according to a press release.

It includes the supply of 480,000 barrels per day of Arabian crude to the largest Chinese integrated refining and chemicals complex, which is owned by Rongsheng affiliate Zhejiang Petroleum and Chemical Co. 

The deal itself was struck through the Saudi company’s Netherlands-based subsidiary Aramco Overseas Co.

Aramco Downstream President Mohammed Al-Qahtani said: “Our strategic partnership with Rongsheng advances Aramco’s liquids to chemicals strategy while growing our presence in China and showcases our importance as a reliable supplier of crude oil. 

“This key acquisition is an important part of Aramco’s long-term growth strategy, expanding our presence in a vital market.”

Li Shuirong, chairman of Rongsheng, also welcomed the deal, and said: “The completion of this transaction marks the entry of Rongsheng and Aramco into a new era together, and also signifies an important step forward in Rongsheng's internationalization strategy.”

Rongsheng owns a 51 percent equity interest in ZPC, whose complex has the capacity to process 800,000 bpd of crude oil and produce 4.2 million tons of ethylene per year.

Aramco has been stepping up its presence in China, with the company’s CEO Amin Nasser saying in March the firm wants to be “an all-inclusive source of energy and chemicals” for the Asian country.

Nasser made the comments during the China Development Forum held in Beijing, and added: “That’s why we are doubling down on China’s energy supply, including new lower carbon products, chemicals, and advanced materials, all supported by emissions reduction technologies.”

Other deals involving Aramco include a deal with China’s Norinco Group and Panjin Xincheng Industrial Group to form a joint venture named Huajin Aramco Petrochemical Co., aimed at constructing a refinery and petrochemical complex in the Asian giant’s Liaoning province.

The agreement — also signed in March — sees Aramco holding a 30 percent stake in HAPCO, and the Saudi firm will supply up to 210,000 bpd of crude oil feedstock to the complex.

Topics: Saudi Aramco

