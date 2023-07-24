You are here

Iran targets e-commerce giant over photos of female employees without headscarves in new crackdown
Protesters gather in Manhattan to show their opposition to the Iranian regime following the death of Mahsa Amini. (AFP)
AP

DUBAI: Iranian authorities have shut down one of the offices of the country’s biggest e-commerce company and launched judicial procedures after it published pictures online showing female employees not wearing the mandatory Islamic headscarf, semi-official media reported.
The move appears to be part of a new campaign launched last week to impose the Islamic dress code nearly a year after the morality police largely melted away in the face of widespread protests.
Digikala, informally known as “Iran’s Amazon,” appears to have run afoul of the rules by posting pictures of a corporate gathering in which several female employees were not wearing the hijab.
The company boasts more than 40 million active monthly users and hosts over 300,000 merchants. Iranians are largely cut off from international retailers like Amazon because of Western sanctions linked to the country’s disputed nuclear program.
The website of Iran’s Hamshahri daily, which is affiliated with the municipality of the capital, Tehran, reported late Sunday that one of Digikala’s offices had been sealed. It said the website was operating normally.
The website of Iran’s judiciary said court cases had been filed in connection with the photos, without elaborating.
Nationwide protests erupted last fall after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in the custody of the morality police. She appears to have been detained for violating the country’s dress code, which requires that both men and women dress conservatively and that women cover their hair in public.
The protests, in which women played a leading role, quickly escalated into calls for the overthrow of Iran’s theocracy, which took power after the 1979 revolution. Authorities responded with a heavy crackdown in which more than 500 protesters were killed and nearly 20,000 were detained. The protests largely faded at the start of this year but there are still widespread signs of discontent.
After the protests began, the morality police largely vanished from the streets and many women — particularly in Tehran and other cities — stopped wearing the hijab.
But officials insisted throughout the crisis that the rules had never changed. Iran’s ruling clerics view the hijab as a key pillar of the Islamic Republic and consider Western-style dress to be a sign of decadence.
Last week, the morality police returned to the streets as officials announced a new campaign to force women to wear the hijab.

Elon Musk says Twitter to change logo, adieu to ‘all the birds’
Updated 23 July 2023
Reuters

Elon Musk says Twitter to change logo, adieu to ‘all the birds’

Elon Musk says Twitter to change logo, adieu to ‘all the birds’
  • Elon Musk: “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow”
  • Under Musk’s tumultuous tenure since buying Twitter in October, the company changed its business name to X Corp
Updated 23 July 2023
Reuters

Elon Musk said he was looking to change Twitter’s logo, tweeting: “And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.
In a tweet at 12:06 a.m. ET (0406 GMT) on Sunday, the social media platform’s billionaire owner added: “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow.”
Musk posted an image of a flickering “X” but did not give further details. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Under Musk’s tumultuous tenure since buying Twitter in October, the company changed its business name to X Corp, reflecting the billionaire’s vision to create a “super app,” like China’s WeChat.
Twitter’s website says its logo, depicting a blue bird, is “our most recognizable asset,” adding “That’s why we’re so protective of it.”
The bird was temporarily replaced in April by Dogecoin’s Shiba Inu dog, which ended up helping add as much as $4 billion to the meme coin’s market value.
Twitter’s most recent complication was a lawsuit being filed on Tuesday claiming the firm owes at least $500 million in severance pay to former employees.
Musk’s company has laid off more than half its workforce to cut costs since he bought the company.

Russian journalist killed, three wounded near Ukraine frontline
Updated 22 July 2023
Reuters

Russian journalist killed, three wounded near Ukraine frontline

Russian journalist killed, three wounded near Ukraine frontline
  • The ministry said the journalists were wounded in a Ukrainian artillery strike
  • They were evacuated from the battlefield but RIA correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev died during the journey
Updated 22 July 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: A war correspondent for Russia’s RIA news agency was killed and three other Russian journalists were wounded by shelling near the frontline in Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on Saturday, Russia’s defense ministry said.
The ministry said the journalists were wounded in a Ukrainian artillery strike. They were evacuated from the battlefield but RIA correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev died during the journey, it said.
It said the others were in a serious but stable condition. “There is no threat to life. They are receiving all the necessary medical care,” the ministry said.
RIA confirmed in a report that its correspondent had been killed while reporting in the frontline village of Piatykhatky, and that one of its cameramen was also hurt.
The defense ministry said Ukraine had used cluster munitions in the incident, but did not provide evidence for this and Reuters was not able to verify it independently.
Ukraine received cluster bombs from the United States this month, but it has pledged to use them only to dislodge concentrations of enemy soldiers.
Such weapons contain scores of small bomblets that rain shrapnel over a wide area, but are banned in many countries due to the potential danger they pose to civilians. Ukraine has repeatedly said their use will be limited to the battlefield.
The United Nations has said Russia itself has repeatedly used cluster munitions during the war.

Army intervenes after brawl erupts on Lebanese talk show
Updated 22 July 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Army intervenes after brawl erupts on Lebanese talk show

Army intervenes after brawl erupts on Lebanese talk show
  • Wiam Wahab and reporter Simon Abu Fadel trade blows, profanity
  • MTV accused of provoking guests for extra viewers and followers
Updated 22 July 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The brawl that erupted on air Thursday night between a former minister and a journalist sparked widespread condemnation on Friday across Lebanon.

The talk show, “Sar El-Wa’et” (It’s About Time) on MTV hosted by Marcel Ghanem, brought together former government minister Wiam Wahab, known for his close ties to Hezbollah and its allies, and journalist Simon Abou Fadel, whose stances are often aligned with the Lebanese Forces party.

The dispute began when the discussion turned to US sanctions imposed on Wahab, and escalated when Abou Fadel remarked that “the US disciplines the Lebanese.”

Wahab then assaulted Abou Fadel, and Wahab’s bodyguards also intervened. Abou Fadel fell to the ground, being continuously hit until the broadcast was cut off.

Lebanese Armed Forces personnel arrived at the station’s premises to take control of the situation. The broadcast later resumed, and Wahab apologized on air before he was asked to leave by Ghanem.

Abou Fadel reappeared with bruises on his face and mouth, and said into a camera: “What happened to me just a while ago is nothing but a part of what has happened to some honorable people who paid the price for their stances.”

He then mentioned political figures including the Lebanese Forces party leader, Samir Geagea, “who was imprisoned because of his stances.”

A source from the journalists’ syndicate in Lebanon told Arab News: “Both Wahab and Abou Fadel are members of the journalist community. Wahab was a journalist before becoming a minister. What happened is disgraceful to our profession and to the freedom of expression that we advocate for. It deviated from the norms of political discourse. It is necessary to refer both individuals to the disciplinary council.”

The syndicate issued a statement calling on journalists to “exercise the utmost wisdom and discretion when participating in talk shows.” It said the incident was “shocking and embarrassing” to the Lebanese public and the country’s media, and that the incident was “not the first of (its) kind on television screens in Lebanon and abroad.”

However, the syndicate pointed out that this particular incident highlights Lebanon’s urgent need to break free from the suffocating atmosphere prevailing in the country.

Dr. Ragheb Jaber, a journalism professor at the Lebanese University, said he believed that some TV shows in Lebanon and other Arab countries intentionally provoke conflicts that may lead to physical confrontations in pursuit of higher ratings.

Jaber said the recent brawl reflects the sharp divisions and tensions dominating the political life in Lebanon, especially since this particular talk show brought together two highly polarizing figures, igniting the fight.

He added that these two figures represent the extreme views of their respective political factions and their encounter was bound to lead to confrontation, a fact that the show’s host should have taken seriously. Jaber said political and even social shows have started to teeter on the brink.

“They deliberately provoke guests against each other, unfortunately, finding an audience that enjoys this kind of programming, where shouting and even clashes prevail.”

He added that in Lebanon, disagreements quickly turn into sectarian and denominational disputes, as the figures usually invited to such talk shows represent sectarian forces rather than themselves.

“These forces cling to their blocs, hindering any political solution. What was witnessed on television (on Thursday) was a distressing and damaging scene for the image of the media, democracy, and freedom of expression. We have reached a stage where no one can tolerate the other anymore,” Jaber said.

The aftermath of what happened resulted in a dispute between Wahab and the Lebanese Kataeb Party, which supported Abou Fadel.

A Kataeb press release called what happened to Abou Fadel a “brutal and savage attack, live on air, against a journalist expressing his opinion, and it falls under the category of militia-like and thuggish behavior.”

The Arab Unification Party, led by Wahab, claimed in a statement that Abou Fadel was prepped in advance for the episode, and the show’s producer knew that Wahab had refused to engage with him, noting that Wahab was scheduled to speak for 15 minutes and then leave.

The Lebanese Forces party said that political discourse has reached its limits, and the physical assault on Abou Fadel reflected an attitude that in place of dialogue, some feel political perspectives can legitimately be forced on the Lebanese people. Several MPs expressed their solidarity with Abou Fadel. The Catholic Media Center also took a stance, with its director, Father Abdo Abou Kassem, saying that Lebanon “is characterized by freedom of the press and freedom of expression.”

He called for “a return to respectful political dialogues to preserve what distinguishes Lebanon in terms of authenticity and respect for freedoms.”

OpenAI, Google, others pledge to watermark AI content for safety
Updated 21 July 2023
Reuters

OpenAI, Google, others pledge to watermark AI content for safety

OpenAI, Google, others pledge to watermark AI content for safety
  • System to “watermark” all forms of content, from text, images, audios, to videos generated by AI
  • White House said voluntary commitments to make technology safer
Updated 21 July 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK: Top AI companies including OpenAI, Alphabet and Meta Platforms have made voluntary commitments to the White House to implement measures such as watermarking AI-generated content to help make the technology safer, the Biden administration said on Friday.
The companies — which also include Anthropic, Inflection, Amazon.com and OpenAI partner Microsoft — pledged to thoroughly test systems before releasing them and share information about how to reduce risks and invest in cybersecurity.
The move is seen as a win for the Biden administration’s effort to regulate the technology which has experienced a boom in investment and consumer popularity.
Since generative AI, which uses data to create new content like ChatGPT’s human-sounding prose, became wildly popular this year, lawmakers around the world began considering how to mitigate the dangers of the emerging technology to national security and the economy.
US Senate Majority Chuck Schumer, who has called for “comprehensive legislation” to advance and ensure safeguards on artificial intelligence, praised the commitments on Friday and said he would continue working to build and expand on those.
The Biden administration said it would work to establish an international framework to govern the development and use of AI, according to the White House.
Congress is considering a bill that would require political ads to disclose whether AI was used to create imagery or other content.
President Joe Biden, who is hosting executives from the seven companies at the White House on Friday, is also working on developing an executive order and bipartisan legislation on AI technology.
As part of the effort, the seven companies committed to developing a system to “watermark” all forms of content, from text, images, audios, to videos generated by AI so that users will know when the technology has been used.
This watermark, embedded in the content in a technical manner, presumably will make it easier for users to spot deep-fake images or audios that may, for example, show violence that has not occurred, create a better scam or distort a photo of a politician to put the person in an unflattering light.
It is unclear how the watermark will be evident in the sharing of the information.
The companies also pledged to focus on protecting users’ privacy as AI develops and on ensuring that the technology is free of bias and not used to discriminate against vulnerable groups. Other commitments include developing AI solutions to scientific problems like medical research and mitigating climate change.

