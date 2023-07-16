You are here

  • Home
  • UK’s first hijabi international cricket player stars in BBC children’s show

UK’s first hijabi international cricket player stars in BBC children’s show

UK’s first hijabi international cricket player stars in BBC children’s show
Scottish cricketer Abtaha Maqsood reading on CBeebies Bedtime Stories. (BBC)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wnjcd

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

UK’s first hijabi international cricket player stars in BBC children’s show

UK’s first hijabi international cricket player stars in BBC children’s show
  • 24-year-old read a children's book about the Islamic tradition of wearing a headscarf
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Scottish cricketer Abtaha Maqsood appeared on a BBC children’s television series reading a book about the Islamic tradition of wearing a headscarf. 

The 24-year-old Birmingham Phoenix player is the UK’s first hijab-wearing Muslim woman to play international cricket, The Mirror reported.

She read “Not Now, Noor!” by Farhana Islam and Nabila Adani for an episode of CBeebies Bedtime Stories, which aired on Friday, days before the start of South Asian Heritage Month. The story is about a young girl named Noor who wonders why the women in her family wear headscarves.

“It shows why the hijab is so important to a lot of Muslim women,” Maqsood said.

“It’s all about modesty and (having) a clear identity that you are a Muslim, and (are) proud to be a Muslim. It’s a really nice, sweet message for children.”

On why she chose the story, Maqsood told The Mirror that it was a “simple and honest” way “of describing what it is like to actually wear the hijab and what it means to a lot of Muslim women out there.

“It is just really good for children to get a simple answer — it does it really well and in an entertaining way, so that was a book that really jumped out at me.”




 Maqsood reading “Not Now, Noor!” by Farhana Islam and Nabila Adani. (BBC)

Maqsood told The Mirror that the story reflects her own experiences in Islam, as she wore a hijab from a young age and was the first woman to do so while competing in The Hundred in 2021, a fast-paced form of cricket designed to be simpler to follow and enjoy.

Maqsood, who is studying to be a dentist, is also the first British woman of Pakistani descent to play international cricket for Scotland.

“It was a no-brainer to wear the hijab playing cricket. It wasn’t hindering me and I kept going with it,” she said.

“It’s about modesty and having a real sense of identity, to show people I am who I am and I am proud to be Muslim. I think that’s really important. I think by playing cricket with my hijab in big stadiums like Edgbaston (where Birmingham Phoenix play), it’s such an important message to say to people that, ‘It doesn't matter what you wear, what you look like, you can still do whatever you want. You can play in big stadiums and live your dream, or do anything else that you want.’

“When I was younger, I never really had a role model (whom I) could see wearing a hijab and playing professional sport at a high level, (whom) I could look up to and say ‘I want to be that person.’ I just hope that I can do that a little bit and inspire other people that anything is possible. You can be Muslim and be a cricketer, or a footballer, or whatever.”

Birmingham Phoenix created a sporty hijab for Maqsood to ensure she was comfortable wearing it during games, The Mirror reported.
 

Topics: Cricket BBC

Related

Special Bowled over: Women cricketers prove why they deserve better pay, equal rights
Sport
Bowled over: Women cricketers prove why they deserve better pay, equal rights

Princess Kate back in Royal Box at Wimbledon with Prince William and two of their children

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) and her daughter Charlotte arrive at the Centre Court' Royal Box.
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) and her daughter Charlotte arrive at the Centre Court' Royal Box.
Updated 16 July 2023
AP

Princess Kate back in Royal Box at Wimbledon with Prince William and two of their children

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) and her daughter Charlotte arrive at the Centre Court' Royal Box.
  • The princess, wearing a green dress to match the green grass of the All England Club, was accompanied by her husband, Prince William, and their two oldest children
  • Princess Kate is the patron of the All England Club and has been in the Royal Box a few times already this year
Updated 16 July 2023
AP

WIMBLEDON, England: Kate, the Princess of Wales, was back again at Wimbledon on Sunday— this time with her family in tow.
The princess, wearing a green dress to match the green grass of the All England Club, was accompanied by her husband, Prince William, and their two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Prince William, who was wearing a gray blazer, is the heir to the British throne.
The royal family was in the Royal Box for the men’s final between seven-time champion Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, with Kate set to present the trophy to the winner.
King Felipe VI of Spain was also in the Royal Box to watch as Alcaraz becomes the third Spanish player to play in the men’s final at Wimbledon.
Several former Wimbledon champions were also invited, including Billie Jean King, Chris Evert, Stan Smith, Stefan Edberg and Jan Kodes.
The ambassadors from Serbia and Spain were also scheduled to be there.
Princess Kate is the patron of the All England Club and has been in the Royal Box a few times already this year, sitting next to eight-time champion Roger Federer one day and next to King — Billie Jean King, that is — on Saturday for the women’s final.

Topics: Wimbledon Princess of Wales UK tennis

Related

Update ‘It’s crazy’: Unseeded Vondrousova stuns Jabeur to win Wimbledon
Sport
‘It’s crazy’: Unseeded Vondrousova stuns Jabeur to win Wimbledon
Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur celebrates beating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus to win their women’s singles semifinal match in London.
Tennis
Ons Jabeur beats Aryna Sabalenka to reach her second Wimbledon final in a row

Jordan restaurant offers mansaf-lovers an opportunity for a nap after meals

Jordan restaurant offers mansaf-lovers an opportunity for a nap after meals
Updated 15 July 2023
Raed Omari

Jordan restaurant offers mansaf-lovers an opportunity for a nap after meals

Jordan restaurant offers mansaf-lovers an opportunity for a nap after meals
Updated 15 July 2023
Raed Omari

AMMAN: With the Jordanian iconic dish “mansaf” believed to cause severe sleepiness, a restaurant in Amman is offering its customers a napping opportunity to overcome their post-meal tiredness.

Mansaf is thought to cause drowsiness due to its high-fat ingredients, especially during hot weather, prompting lovers of Jordan’s celebrated national dish to avoid restaurants and only eat it at home where they can have a quick nap.

However, a restaurant in Jordan’s capital Amman has solved the post-meal sleepiness of mansaf by providing lovers of the traditional Levantine dish with beds for a quick nap.

Named “Moab” after the ancient Kingdom of Moab in Jordan’s southern city of Karak, the restaurant only serves mansaf.

“The idea to put beds in the restaurant started as a joke and decoration to reflect the sleepiness mansaf-eaters’ experience after they have the high-fat meal,” Musab Mubeideen, son of the restaurant’s owner, told Arab News.

He said that mansaf “is a fat-laden meal cooked with lamb meat, rice and jameed (ghee), and these ingredients put together are just a recipe for sleepiness and total tiredness.”

Mubaideen is from the city of Karak, 90 km south of Amman, which is famous for its high-quality “jameed.”

“Why don’t you put beds in the restaurant,” said a customer, who was rubbing his eyes and was sleepy after eating mansaf. Then other customers told us the same,” Mubaideen said.

“So we brought beds and set them up in a separate section in the restaurant. Customers now really use them for a quick nap after they have mansaf,” he said.

The “bedroom,” he said, has an air-conditioner and is also quiet, offering mansaf-lovers a good napping opportunity. “They also can have traditional Jordanian coffee there.”

Mansaf, meaning a large platter, is a traditional Levantine dish made of lamb cooked in a sauce of fermented dried yogurt and served with rice or bulgar. The Jordanian version of mansaf uses bread on the bottom of the plate.
 

Topics: Jordan

Viral video of neonatal unit prompts Syrian authorities to close Daraa hospital

Viral video of neonatal unit prompts Syrian authorities to close Daraa hospital
Updated 14 July 2023
Arab News

Viral video of neonatal unit prompts Syrian authorities to close Daraa hospital

Viral video of neonatal unit prompts Syrian authorities to close Daraa hospital
  • Father of baby shared video on social media exposing situation in neonatal care department
Updated 14 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The Syrian Ministry of Health shut down a private hospital in the southwestern city of Daraa on Tuesday after a viral video showed unhygienic conditions in the neonatal care department.

A Syrian father recently shared a video on social media of his newborn child placed in neonatal care at Yarmouk Hospital. Within a very close distance from the premature baby, there were two beds covered with jute mallow leaves that a nurse had left there to dry.

Jute mallow, known in Syria as mlukhiyeh, is a green leaf that is dried and cooked with rice and meat or chicken across Syria, Palestine and Egypt.

The video prompted health authorities in Daraa to pay an inspection visit to the hospital in question, according to local news website Athr Press.

The inspectors from the Daraa Health Department recorded several violations at Yarmouk Hospital, including excess beds and an additional operations room, head of the department Bassam Suwaidan told Athr.

The healthcare system in Daraa and across Syria has been devastated by over a decade of war, a severe brain drain and the destruction of infrastructure.  

Topics: Syrian hospital Daraa

Related

Come together: Daraa Tribes deliver unity through music
Lifestyle
Come together: Daraa Tribes deliver unity through music
Fighting in Syria’s Daraa displaces 38,000
Middle-East
Fighting in Syria’s Daraa displaces 38,000

Ancient Egypt artists altered their work, study shows

Ancient Egypt artists altered their work, study shows
Updated 13 July 2023
AFP

Ancient Egypt artists altered their work, study shows

Ancient Egypt artists altered their work, study shows
Updated 13 July 2023
AFP

PARIS: From subtly shifting the position of Ramses II’s sceptre, to touch-ups on a necklace or headdress, ancient Egyptian artists were more creative than previously thought, according to a study published Wednesday.
Using new portable imaging and chemical analysis techniques, an international team of scientists took a fresh look at paintings in the Valley of the Kings — a royal burial ground for pharaohs and other ancient Egyptian elites.
Egyptologists have until now considered art in these tombs to be very conventional, adhering to certain rules and using predefined patterns which were transferred onto walls.
However, a small robot moving in front of the painted walls used X-ray, ultraviolet, and infrared vision to “scrutinize” the art in-depth, much like a medical scanner, said Philippe Walter of the French center for scientific research, CNRS, a co-author of the study published in the PLOS One journal.

The arms of Menna in front of Osiris, in the tomb of Menna, in Sheikh Abd el Qurnah, near Luxor, in Egypt. (AFP/CEA ULIEGE)

On an image of Ramses II, decorating the tomb of the priest Nakhtamon, painted some 1,200 years BCE, the pharaoh is depicted in profile, wearing a necklace and headdress and holding a royal sceptre.
However image analysis revealed a different composition, hinting at efforts to touch up the original work.
“We didn’t expect to see such modifications of a supposedly very formal representation of a pharaoh,” meant to be frozen in time, said Walter.
Similar alterations were found on the tomb of the nobleman Menna, depicted with his arms stretched out toward Osiris.
Analysis showed the position of one of the arms had been moved, while changes were made in the pigments used for skin color.
It is unclear how many years passed between the alterations, or why they were carried out, but the scientists said it showed evidence of “freedom of creation.”
Walter compared this “personal touch” to that seen from “the great painters of the Renaissance,” who were shown to make adjustments to their work.
Philippe Martinez, the other co-author of the study with the CNRS, said that if this practice was shown to be commonplace, it would bring pharaonic art closer to our “modern aesthetic standards, nourished by Greco-Roman art.”

Topics: Ancient Egypt

Wings of love: Lebanese pilot gives love of his life an unforgettable proposal on board plane

Wings of love: Lebanese pilot gives love of his life an unforgettable proposal on board plane
Updated 13 July 2023
Bassam Zaazaa

Wings of love: Lebanese pilot gives love of his life an unforgettable proposal on board plane

Wings of love: Lebanese pilot gives love of his life an unforgettable proposal on board plane
  • Middle East Airlines captain pops the question before takeoff using the passenger announcement system
  • Khatib told Arab News that he decided to surprise his partner straight after making the welcome announcement
Updated 13 July 2023
Bassam Zaazaa

DUBAI: A Lebanese pilot gave the woman he loves an unforgettable surprise when he proposed to her in front of 245 passengers on a plane shortly before takeoff.
Determined to deliver a marriage proposal to remember, Ibrahim Khatib, a captain with Middle East Airlines, popped the question using the passenger announcement system.
Khatib told Arab News that he decided to surprise his partner straight after making the welcome announcement usually made by pilots from the cockpit.
“She was returning with her mother and sister on the same flight from Istanbul to Beirut. The whole thing took two minutes, and it garnered lots of love, support and applause from passengers,” he said.
In a short video of the romantic moment that was going viral on Wednesday, he can be seen in the cockpit addressing those on board, saying: “Dear passengers, I would like to take the opportunity to welcome a very special passenger on board today. Her name is Chirine El-Hajj Chehade. Could you please stand up?”
Someone else was filming her in the body of the plane and as she did as she was asked, Khatib continued: “I would like to inform you, in front of 245 passengers, that I love you so much and I decided to continue with you for the rest of my life.”
As she stood beside her window seat, Chehade clasped her arms around her waist then covered her mouth as she smiled and shed tears of joy and her fellow passengers gave her a round of applause.


Khatib then said: “Now I will ask you the famous question: Will you marry me?”
Several passengers are heard encouraging Chehade to say yes before she reacted with great joy and said: “For sure I will.”
Amid more applause and cries of joy she then walked down the aisle to meet Khatib outside the cockpit. He left his flight seat, put on his pilot’s jacket, and grabbed a small jewelry box. When the couple met, they hugged, to the delight of the other passengers, and Khatib put the engagement ring on his love’s finger.
Describing the exact moment when he met her in the middle of the plane to give her the ring, the pilot said: “She felt so surprised and a little bit shy. Her hands shivered lightly from the unexpected romantic surprise … she loved it a lot and was in a state of disbelief.”
However, the captain highlighted that since he was in charge of the flight, he had to rush his “surprise proposal” and not delay the takeoff.
“Passengers loved it a lot and Chirine also felt so happy … it was a nice feeling for me as well,” he added.
One Instagram user commented on the video, saying: “Congratulations, this is absolutely beautiful.”
Others wrote, “So sweet,” and “No way! This is such a beautiful and unforgettable proposal.”

Topics: Lebanese pilot Marriage Love plane

Related

Bupa Arabia supports marriages of 49 orphan girls
Corporate News
Bupa Arabia supports marriages of 49 orphan girls

Latest updates

Video goes viral after Saudis add Ronaldo’s ‘Siuu’ move to traditional dance
Revellers in Taif combine Ronaldo’s well-known “Siuu” goal celebration with a traditional dance known as “majroor”. (Screenshot)
Saudi finance minister leads Kingdom’s delegation to key G20 meeting
Saudi finance minister leads Kingdom’s delegation to key G20 meeting
UK’s first hijabi international cricket player stars in BBC children’s show
UK’s first hijabi international cricket player stars in BBC children’s show
Jordan, Ukraine discuss boosting cooperation
Jordan, Ukraine discuss boosting cooperation
Jordan, World Bank sign $250m agreement for water sector efficiency project
Jordan, World Bank sign $250m agreement for water sector efficiency project

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.