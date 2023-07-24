Future of Saudi hospitality under the spotlight at expo

With around $110 billion pegged for the hospitality industry and a further 310,000 hotel rooms in the pipeline, Saudi Arabia is undergoing a transformative boom as it aggressively looks to lead the global travel and hospitality industry.

Over the last few years, as part of its social and economic blueprint Vision 2030, the Kingdom has made significant strides in its hospitality industry, with the government looking to attract 100 million visitors per year within the next decade, investing billions in hotel construction and infrastructure, and building brand new sustainable cities along its coasts and deserts while attracting a swath of foreign investment. Today, the country leads the Middle East and African region and is behind only China and the US in the global hotel construction market.

Looking to spotlight the Kingdom’s multi-billion-dollar hospitality plans and highlight game-changing trends is the “Hotel and Hospitality Expo, brought to you by The Hotel Show,” which takes place at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center from Sept. 10-12. With organizers rebranding The Hotel Show Saudi Arabia to the Hotel and Hospitality Expo to better reflect the current trends and landscape of the hospitality industry, the show aims to remain the leading event for all things related to the hospitality sector in the Kingdom.

“To better focus and grow our attention in the hotel and hospitality industry, The Hotel Show Saudi Arabia has undergone a rebrand,” said Elaine O’Connell, vice president, design and hospitality, dmg events, organizers of the event. “We’ve modernized the event to reflect the latest trends in the industry, and we’re confident that this fresh approach will make it an even more engaging and enjoyable experience for everyone involved. The rebrand also means that there is increased visibility and access to a highly engaged and relevant audience, which we believe will help our stakeholders and exhibitors grow their business and establish new partnerships.”

The show will connect manufacturers and suppliers in the hotel and hospitality industry with buyers in the Kingdom.

Revealing the headlining themes in the hospitality industry this year was the show’s advisory board comprising the Kingdom’s foremost hospitality experts.

These themes include sustainability, Saudi tourism, supply chain and logistics, developing funding and financing, cultivating skills and honing talent, and looking at how big brands can support and drive the local economy.

According to real estate consultant Knight Frank, there are currently 129,000 hotel and serviced apartment rooms in Saudi Arabia but predictions over the next seven years see the figure jump to 212,000 rooms.

O’Connell added: “At this year’s expo, we want to highlight the opportunities available out there, look at solutions to any challenges, reveal what the future of the industry will look like and move the needle forward in the hospitality industry.”