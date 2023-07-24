What We Are Reading Today: Research Design in the Social Sciences

Authors: Graeme Blair, Alexander Coppock, & Macartan Humphreys

“Research Design in the Social Sciences” is an essential tool kit for the entire life of a research project, from planning and realization of design to the integration of your results into the scientific literature.

This book provides a powerful framework—Model, Inquiry, Data Strategy, and Answer Strategy, or MIDA—for describing any empirical research design in the social sciences.

MIDA enables you to characterize the key analytic features of observational and experimental designs, qualitative and quantitative designs, and descriptive and causal designs.