What We Are Reading Today: Research Design in the Social Sciences

What We Are Reading Today: Research Design in the Social Sciences
Updated 24 July 2023
What We Are Reading Today: Research Design in the Social Sciences

Authors: Graeme Blair, Alexander Coppock, & Macartan Humphreys 

“Research Design in the Social Sciences” is an essential tool kit for the entire life of a research project, from planning and realization of design to the integration of your results into the scientific literature.

This book provides a powerful framework—Model, Inquiry, Data Strategy, and Answer Strategy, or MIDA—for describing any empirical research design in the social sciences.

MIDA enables you to characterize the key analytic features of observational and experimental designs, qualitative and quantitative designs, and descriptive and causal designs.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Updated 23 July 2023
What We Are Reading Today: Coral Lives

Author: Michele Currie Navakas 

Today, coral and the human-caused threats to coral reef ecosystems symbolize our ongoing planetary crisis.

In the nineteenth century, coral represented something else; as a recurring motif in American literature and culture, it shaped popular ideas about human society and politics.

In “Coral Lives,” Michele Currie Navakas tells the story of coral as an essential element of the marine ecosystem, a cherished personal ornament, a global commodity, and a powerful political metaphor.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Updated 22 July 2023
What We Are Reading Today: Nothing to Envy

Author: Barbara Demick

“Nothing to Envy” follows the lives of six North Koreans over fifteen years — a chaotic period that saw the death of Kim Il Sung, the unchallenged rise to power of his son Kim Jong Il,and the devastation of a far-ranging famine that killed one-fifth of the population.
Barbara Demick brings to life what it means to be living under the most repressive totalitarian regime today.
The writer takes us deep inside the country, beyond the reach of government censors. Through sensitive reporting, we see her six subjects — average North Korean citizens — fall in love, raise families, nurture ambitions, and struggle for survival.
The book is a groundbreaking addition to the literature on the North Korean regime and an eye-opening look at a closed world that is of increasing global importance, according to a review on goodreads.com.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Updated 21 July 2023
What We Are Reading Today: The Country of the Blind

Author: Andrew Leland

This is a witty, winning, and revelatory personal narrative of the author’s transition from sightedness to blindness and his quest to learn about blindness as a rich culture all its own.
Thought-provoking and brimming with warmth and humor, “The Country of the Blind” is a deeply personal and intellectually exhilarating tour of a way of being that most of us have never paused to consider—and from which we have much to learn.
Author Andrew Leland is unflinching in the story of his sight loss but presents a lot of help for people by suggesting organizations that can help low vision or completely blind people.
Leland’s writing has appeared in The New York Times Magazine, The New Yorker, McSweeney’s Quarterly, and The San Francisco Chronicle, among other outlets.
His anecdotes on culture, history and blind activism is as interesting and his attitude is refreshing, said a review on goodreads.com.
“He does not shame the world for behaving badly toward the blind but tries to help us see the world through their eyes to understand the difficulties.”

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: Macroeconomics and Financial Crises

What We Are Reading Today: Macroeconomics and Financial Crises
Updated 20 July 2023
What We Are Reading Today: Macroeconomics and Financial Crises

Authors: Gary B. Gorton & Guillermo L. Ordonez 

There are no bigger disruptions in the functioning of economies than financial crises.

“Macroeconomics and Financial Crises” rethinks how technological change, credit booms, and endogenous information production combine to generate financial crises as inherent and recurrent reactions to macroeconomic dynamics.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Updated 19 July 2023
What We Are Reading Today: The Mathematical Mechanic

Author: Mark Levi

Everybody knows that mathematics is indispensable to physics —  imagine where we’d be today if Einstein and Newton didn’t have the math to back up their ideas. But how many people realize that physics can be used to produce many astonishing and strikingly elegant solutions in mathematics?

Mark Levi shows how in this delightful book, treating readers to a host of entertaining problems and mind-bending puzzlers that will amuse and inspire their inner physicist.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

