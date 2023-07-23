What We Are Reading Today: Coral Lives

Author: Michele Currie Navakas
Today, coral and the human-caused threats to coral reef ecosystems symbolize our ongoing planetary crisis.
In the nineteenth century, coral represented something else; as a recurring motif in American literature and culture, it shaped popular ideas about human society and politics.
In “Coral Lives,” Michele Currie Navakas tells the story of coral as an essential element of the marine ecosystem, a cherished personal ornament, a global commodity, and a powerful political metaphor.