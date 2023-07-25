Closing bell: TASI maintains upward trajectory for 2nd consecutive day 

You are here

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.74 billion ($1.80 billion) as 104 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 108 retreated.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its upward trend for the second consecutive day, climbing 80.78 points, or 0.68 percent, to close at 11,882.68. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.74 billion ($1.80 billion) as 104 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 108 retreated. 

While Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu edged up 284.89 points, or 1.15 percent, to close at 25,113.16, the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index rose 0.68 percent to 1,569.61. 

The best-performing stock of the day was the Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co., whose share price soared 9.97 percent to SR13.46.

Alinma Bank and Saudi Research and Media Group were top performers in the benchmark index, whose share prices surged by 8.46 percent and 5.04 percent, respectively. 

The worst performer was Alkhaleej Training and Education Co., whose share price dipped 3.38 percent to SR20. 

On the announcements front, Saudi National Bank reported a 10.4 percent surge in net profit to SR10.03 billion in the first half of 2023, compared to SR9.09 billion in the same period a year ago. 

According to a Tadawul statement, SNB said the rise in net profit was attributed to a higher operating income and lower operating expenses. 

The statement added that the net profit of SNB in the second quarter of 2023 rose 9.3 percent to SR5.01 billion from SR4.58 billion in the same period of 2022. Despite recording a rise in profit, SNB’s share price fell 0.74 percent to SR40. 

Another company that announced its financial results for the first half was Zahrat Al Waha for Trading Co. In a statement to Tadawul, the company revealed that its net profit fell marginally by 1.56 percent to SR9.8 million in the first six months of this year, compared to SR9.91 million in the first half of 2022.

The trading firm attributed the fall in net profit to higher selling and distribution expenses and a rise in general and administrative expenses. Its share price dipped 0.26 percent to SR38. 

Meanwhile, Sahara International Petrochemical Co., also known as Sipchem, announced its financial results on Tuesday. The company’s net profit narrowed in the first half of this year to SR783.3 million, compared to SR2.34 billion during the same period in 2022. 

Sipchem, in a statement, revealed that the fall in net profit was driven by a decrease in the selling prices of the company’s products. Its share price on Tuesday edged up 0.54 percent to SR37.10.

Saudi Arabia jumps 8 spots on global shipping ranking by Lloyd’s List  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has jumped eight spots to claim 16th position in the international ranking for container handling quantities, issued by London-based maritime journal Lloyd’s List. 

This comes as the Kingdom continues to make efforts toward upgrading its ports while connecting new sea routes to achieve the goals outlined under the National Transport and Logistics Strategy. 

In its report for the 100 largest ports in the world, Lloyd List stated that Saudi Arabia’s rise in international raking was a result of handling over 10.43 million containers at its ports in 2022, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

“This qualitative progress of the Kingdom’s ports in handling the numbers of containers according to the Lloyd’s List report comes as a result of the continuous support and empowerment of His Highness the Crown Prince - may God protect him,” Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh Al-Jasser said.  

He added that this is a result of the Kingdom’s drive towards increasing the capacity of Saudi ports to reach more than 40 million standard containers annually by 2030.  

The strategy also aims to increase the contribution of the transport and logistics sector to the national gross domestic product from 6 percent in 2021 to 10 percent by 2030, which is set to expand the sector’s non-oil revenues to SR45 billion ($12 billion) a year.  

The Kingdom has already put significant effort toward achieving these goals by adding nine intercontinental shipping services last year with the establishment of six new logistical areas in cooperation with international and local companies.

These brought in funds of around SR4 billion.  

Additionally, Saudi Arabia’s investments in the sector have reached around SR17 billion thanks to programs powered by the Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, the SPA reported.  

On a separate ranking, the Kingdom’s ports rose to the 16th position in the UN Conference on Trade and Development’s Liner Shipping Connectivity Index in June.  

Moreover, the Kingdom achieved significant progress in the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index, jumping 17 places to reach the 38th position in 2023. 

This marks a notable improvement compared to its rankings of 55 in 2018 and 52 in 2016.  

Saudi Arabia currently has 97 shipping links that connect to 348 ports around the world.  

Saudi dairy giant NADEC signs deal with Yadoum to produce fertilizer from biowaste

RIYADH: In a bid to protect the environment, Saudi dairy giant National Agricultural Development Co. signed a deal with Municipal Solid Waste Recycling Co., also known as Yadoum, to set up a biowaste recycling plant that produces fertilizer.

The agricultural and food-processing company, which undertakes massive cow-raising activities for dairy production, generates an estimated 150,000 tons of biowaste every year.

As part of the agreement, Yadoum, which is wholly owned by the Saudi Investment Co. for Recycling, will build a plant for recycling and processing this biowaste to produce highly efficient organic fertilizers.

NADEC will provide the required land on lease for the project near its dairy farms in Haradh.

The 20-year agreement is an extension of a memorandum of understanding signed between the dairy giant and SIRC, wholly owned by Public Investment Fund, on Jan. 30, the company said in a bourse filing.  

As part of the new deal, NADEC will commit to supplying Yadoum with 150,000 tons of biowaste annually at a specified price for the first five years of the agreement period.

In return, Yadoum will supply high-quality fertilizer to NADEC at a specific price per cubic meter, based on a predetermined discount agreed upon by both parties, the Tadawul release said.

Both parties have agreed to increase prices every five years.

The release added that both companies will review future quantity projections every two and a half years throughout the agreement’s validity period.

As part of the agreement, Yadoum will provide expertise and capabilities in research and development to support NADEC in finding permanent and sustainable solutions for managing biowaste.

In their earlier MOU signed in January, both companies said they aim to recycle around 400,000 tons of biological waste annually and process it into organic fertilizer.

By supporting diverse agricultural ventures, Saudi Arabia seeks to fortify food security, address potential supply shortages, and ensure the stability of food supply chains.    

The country has also made progress on over half of its sustainable development targets, the Kingdom’s Economics and Planning Minister Faisal Al-Ibrahim told the UN on Monday at a critical meeting evaluating the world’s environmental obligations.  

He said: “The Sustainable Development Goals embody our collective commitment to progress. They serve as both a practical and moral guide to development, safeguarding our planet and leaving no one behind.” 

Saudi Arabia is on a path of economic diversification and also focusing on sustainability programs, including the Saudi Green Initiative, as it aims to achieve its net-zero emissions target in 2060.

Red Sea Global, Equinox partner to establish new luxury resort in AMAALA 

RIYADH: Visitors to AMAALA, one of the world’s most well-preserved natural environments in Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea, will soon experience a new resort with a focus on sports, fitness and lifestyle.

The Public Investment Fund-owned Red Sea Global and US firm Equinox are joining hands to establish Equinox Resort AMAALA, according to a statement. 

“AMAALA brings the best in health and wellness together in an area of extraordinary natural beauty to offer exceptional and transformative experiences for guests,” Group CEO of RSG John Pagano said. 

He added: “Equinox’s unique brand of luxury and fitness is a fantastic fit, allowing visitors to choose seeking self-improvement during their stay, getting back to nature on land or at sea, or simply enjoying quiet moments with loved ones in comfort and privacy.” 

The new hotel will comprise 128 keys, including two luxury penthouses and a suite of amenities such as several world-class culinary concepts.  

In addition to this, the new hotel will also feature a magnesium salt rooftop pool, spa, beach club, and an Equinox fitness club. 

The statement further revealed that Equinox Resort AMAALA will be a key part of the AMAALA Marina Village, which is home to a collection of luxury hotels, villas and condominiums. 

Designed by British international architecture firm Foster + Partners, the new hotel will be built in such a way that it will ensure complete connectivity to the surrounding area. 

Equinox Resort AMAALA is located on a prime position that provides direct access and views to the Marina Village on one side and the pristine Hijaz Cove on the other.   

“AMAALA is a destination that perfectly aligns with our mission of redefining luxury hospitality,” Equinox Hotels CEO Christopher Norton said. 

He added: “Our highly differentiated resort offering will provide guests an unparalleled experience that only a brand like Equinox can deliver.” 

In February, RSG partnered with Swiss longevity clinic Clinique La Prairie to offer a new wellness resort at AMAALA. Later in April, it signed an agreement with international hospitality brand Rosewood Hotel & Resorts to manage a 110-key hotel at upcoming integrated wellness destination. 

Bahrain’s foreign investment inflows accelerated by economic reforms: report 

RIYADH: Driven by Bahrain’s business-friendly environment, strategic location and economic diversification efforts, the country is witnessing an acceleration in foreign direct investments, according to a new report.  

The report released by global research and advisory firm Oxford Business Group noted that Bahrain’s strategies and efforts aimed at further diversifying the economy and boosting inflows have already started delivering results.  

The report coincides with the latest UN report which suggested the country’s FDI inflows surged by 5.82 percent or $1.95 billion to $35.43 billion in 2022 compared to 2021 where it was worth $33.48 billion.  

According to the OBG report, Bahrain is also showing strong signs of recovering from the pandemic, as the country reported a gross domestic product growth rate of 4.9 percent in 2022, compared to 2.2 percent in 2021.  

“Bahrain benefits from several competitive advantages, including a strategic location that makes it a natural a gateway into regional markets and a favorable business environment,” said OBG’s Managing Director for the Middle East Jana Treeck.  

The country’s guiding plan, Bahrain Economic Vision 2030, aims to strengthen the growth of the private sector, along with promoting government investments in infrastructure, affordable housing, human resource development and digital transformation.  

Bahrain is also introducing several policy reforms to attract investments in high-potential sectors, including tourism, information and communication technology, logistics and financial technology. 

Treeck said: “Looking ahead, we expect long-term strategies aimed at propelling growth in tourism, ICT and other sectors ripe for development to pay dividends, sealing Bahrain’s status as an attractive destination for foreign investment and positioning it as a competitive regional player.”  

OBG Editor-in-Chief Oliver Cornock noted that non-oil growth in Bahrain is showing signs of outpacing the oil sector which is a clear indication of the country’s success in its economic diversification efforts.  

“Initiatives such as the Public-Private Partnerships guide, in particular, are proving instrumental in attracting investment for the pipeline of capital projects that will be key in supporting Bahrain’s plans for manufacturing and logistics development,” explained Cornock.  

World Bank pledges $350m to enhance Morocco’s water security

RIYADH: Morocco’s water security is set to be strengthened after the World Bank agreed to finance a $350 million irrigation program.

The fund will support a subset of activities in the North African country, which aims to conserve 25 million cubic meters of drinkable water in supply distribution networks.

These activities include strengthening the sector’s governance, enhancing financial sustainability and water use efficiency, and enabling the integration of non-conventional resources. 

“Providing access to natural resources, particularly water, while preserving them is essential for building a sustainable future in Morocco,” stated Jesko Hentschel, country director for the Maghreb and Malta at the World Bank.

He added: “To this end, this new program aims to reinforce water security for all in Morocco and provides support for the updating and the adoption of the National Water Plan that defines the 30-year vision for the water sector.”

Additionally, it seeks to achieve 52 million cubic meters of treated wastewater available for reuse, or 52 percent of the goal of 100 million cubic meters by 2030, added the report. 

This step aligns with the World Bank’s strategic priorities in the Middle East and North Africa region, particularly in gender and climate change.

The program also facilitates the implementation of the recommendations made in the World Bank’s Morocco Country Climate and Development Report.

“This program will contribute to the government’s efforts to strengthen recognition of the value of water, increase transparency of costs along the water value chain and incentivize more efficient and rational uses of scarce water resources,” said Marcus Wishart, lead water resources management specialist and program co-leader at the World Bank.

According to a press release announcing the funding, Morocco is a climate hot spot and one of the world’s most water-stressed countries.

It added: “Water scarcity imposes significant economic constraints, which are expected to worsen as the country approaches the absolute threshold of 500 cubic meters of water per person per year by 2030.

“Climate change is likely to have cumulative and cascading effects on Morocco’s water security.”

The report further noted that the program intends to enhance the conditions that make desalination and the use of treated wastewater possible.

