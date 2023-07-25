You are here

Pakistanis abandon hopes of reaching Europe after boat tragedies

Pakistanis abandon hopes of reaching Europe after boat tragedies
In this picture taken on July 18, 2023, Pakistani worker Muhammad Naeem Butt sits with his children at his home in Khuiratta. (AFP)
AFP

  • The International Organization for Migration has declared the Mediterranean passage the world’s most perilous migration route
  • Around 1,728 migrants have gone missing there this year alone, surpassing the 1,417 disappearances recorded in 2022
KHUIRATTA: After spending weeks in Libya trying to reach Europe illegally, Mohammed Naeem Butt turned back — abandoning a journey that has already cost hundreds of Pakistani lives this summer.

Shoveling sand onto a truck surrounded by Pakistan’s Kashmir Valley, he says he ended his treacherous bid for a better life when an overloaded fishing trawler sank off the coast of Greece last month.

Up to 350 Pakistanis were believed to be among the 600 who drowned, including 24 from Butt’s hometown of Khuiratta in the lush Kashmir Valley.

“Looking back, I realize that the risk I took was not worth it,” Butt said.

Butt is one of several men from Khuiratta who told AFP the disaster prompted them to give up on the journey after reaching Libya.

“Life is defined by the quality time you spend with your children and spouse, not the amount of money you possess,” he said.

Tens of thousands of young men have handed over family fortunes to agents who smuggle them to Europe, from where remittances — even more valuable since Pakistan’s economy slumped into crisis last year — can be wired home.

Butt sought help from friends and family, and his wife sold her precious wedding jewelery to scrape up the 2.2 million rupees (around $7,500) he needed to pay the human traffickers organising the trips.

The first legs of his journey were uneventful — commercial flights to Dubai and Egypt, then overland to Libya, where his ordeal really started.

He spent two months in a makeshift shanty camp with 600 other migrants, waiting for the day they would be put on a cargo ship to make the journey across the Mediterranean.

Instead, they were crowded onto a rickety fishing boat and spent eight days floundering in international waters, where they were first fired on, then rammed, by a Libyan naval vessel, Butt said.

They only stayed afloat because the navy ship abandoned them when a storm struck, he added — but it returned days later to tow them back to port, where they were thrown in jail.

“They gave us the minimal amount of food to keep us alive ... a plate of macaroni or boiled rice would be shared among five people,” Butt said.

“They were brutal people.”

While he was in jail, news reached his hometown of the migrant boat sinking off Greece, causing heartbreak and distress.

“I can’t explain the pain and anguish I went through for a week,” Butt’s wife Mehwish Matloob said.

“I felt as though my entire world had crumbled before me,” the 31-year-old said, clutching a shawl.

Butt finally got out of jail and was able to contact his family to tell them he was alive.

The International Organization for Migration has declared the Mediterranean passage the world’s most perilous migration route.

Around 1,728 migrants have gone missing there this year alone —surpassing the 1,417 disappearances recorded in 2022.

Zafar Iqbal Ghazi of Kashmir’s Human Rights Forum group said more than 175 youngsters from Khuiratta alone left illegally for Europe last year, and he believes any recent pause after the boat incident in Greece will only be temporary.

Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency said 69 smuggling agents had been arrested since a crackdown was launched last month, but prosecutions will be difficult.

“The challenge lies in the fact that most of these youngsters possess valid visas for Dubai, which they use as a starting point to reach Libya,” one FIA official said, speaking anonymously to AFP.

Topics: Pakistan

Mediterranean Sea broke daily temperature record Monday: Spanish researchers

Mediterranean Sea broke daily temperature record Monday: Spanish researchers
Mediterranean Sea broke daily temperature record Monday: Spanish researchers

Mediterranean Sea broke daily temperature record Monday: Spanish researchers
PARIS: The Mediterranean Sea reached its highest temperature on record Monday during an exceptional heatwave, Spanish researchers told AFP on Tuesday.
“We attained a new record... in the daily median sea surface temperature of the Mediterranean: 28.71C,” Spain’s Institute of Marine Sciences said, analizing data from the satellites used by the European Earth observation program Copernicus.
“The last record was in August 23, 2003 with a median value of 28.25C,” it added.
These findings are yet to be confirmed by Copernicus.
Copernicus recently said that at the beginning of June, global temperatures exceeded pre-industrial levels by more than 1.5C, which is the most ambitious cap for global warming in the 2015 Paris Agreement.
Such temperatures threaten marine life. During earlier heatwaves between 2015 and 2019 about 50 species including corals and molluscs were decimated.
The Mediterranean region, hit by record temperatures in July, has long been classified as a hotspot of climate change.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a United Nations body, had warned that there was a drastic change in the marine ecosystems in the Mediterranean since the 1980s with a decline in biodiversity and the arrival of several invasive species.
IPCC experts have warned that more than 20 percent of fish and invertebrates caught in the Mediterranean could disappear by 2060 if global warming exceeded the 1.5C target.

Updated 25 July 2023
EU mulls subsidies for transport of Ukraine grain

BRUSSELS: The EU agriculture commissioner said Tuesday the bloc can help Ukraine export the bulk of its grain through overland routes and could subsidise the cost of transport, after Russia tore up a Black Sea deal.
Fears over getting Ukraine’s vitally needed supplies to consumers worldwide have spiked since Russia last week withdrew from the United Nations-brokered agreement to allow exports by sea.
The EU set up so-called “solidarity lanes” last year for Ukrainian produce — mainly through Romania and Poland — to help boost alternative routes to global markets after Moscow’s invasion.
Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski said after talks with EU agriculture ministers in Brussels that the bloc was “ready to export by the solidarity lanes almost everything.”
Wojciechowski said he would put now forward a proposal to use EU funds to “support the transport costs” of moving the Ukrainian produce via rail and road through the bloc to keep prices down.
“Because there is a risk that Russia will be the beneficiary of the situation because it would be cheaper to buy grain from Russia than to pay for the grain from Ukraine,” he said.
Ukraine is a major global grain producer.
Russia’s decision to pull out of the Black Sea deal has fueled worries that food prices in countries from Latin America to Africa could surge.
The efforts to bolster exports through the EU are being clouded by an argument over restrictions in five eastern on sales of Ukrainian grain exports in five eastern European countries that have enraged Kyiv.
The 27-nation bloc dropped duties on Ukrainian exports in the wake of Russia’s all-out invasion in a bid to help Kyiv earn vital revenues.
But EU countries along the border of the global agricultural powerhouse started barring imports after their farmers protested that a glut of Ukrainian grain was pushing down prices.
Brussels struck a compromise in April that allowed Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia to prohibit sales on their local markets while keeping transit routes open for Ukrainian grain to cross their territories.
The measures are currently set to run out in mid-September, but the five countries have called for them to be prolonged to the end of the year.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday branded any extension “absolutely unacceptable and frankly anti-European.”
His broadside came as focus has settled on securing routes for Ukraine to export grain to global markets after Russia withdrew from a deal to send it via the Black Sea.
Kyiv’s opposition was echoed by EU countries including Germany and France at the meeting of the bloc’s agricultural ministers in Brussels on Tuesday.
German agriculture minister Cem Ozdemir said the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, needed to make clear any extension was “not possible.”
He insisted that Poland’s internal political disputes ahead of elections later this year should not be played out “on Ukraine’s back.”
France’s minister, Marc Fesneau, said “there can be no unilateral measures, no individual adventures, only a collective response to the challenge of destabilising the markets.”
Wojciechowski held talks with ministers from the five eastern EU member states and said the commission would come up with a response to the issue by the September cut-off point.
EU nation Lithuania has urged the EU to set up new export routes through Baltic ports for Ukrainian grain to provide more links to global markets.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict EU grain Poland Romania

Belgian court finds eight guilty of murder over 2016 Brussels bombings

Police and rescue teams are pictured outside the metro station Maelbeek after a terrorist attack in Brussels. (File/AP)
Police and rescue teams are pictured outside the metro station Maelbeek after a terrorist attack in Brussels. (File/AP)
Belgian court finds eight guilty of murder over 2016 Brussels bombings

BRUSSELS: A Brussels court convicted eight men of murder and attempted murder on Tuesday for their part in the 2016 terrorist bombings in Brussels that killed 32 people and injured more than 300.
They included Salah Abdeslam, the main suspect in the trial over the 2015 Paris attacks who was seized four days before the Brussels attacks.

Topics: Brussels attack

Saudi Arabia opens doors to Bangladeshi professionals, investors

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Bangladesh, Essa Al-Duhailan, speaks to Arab News in Dhaka on July 23, 2023. (AN photo)
Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Bangladesh, Essa Al-Duhailan, speaks to Arab News in Dhaka on July 23, 2023. (AN photo)
Saudi Arabia opens doors to Bangladeshi professionals, investors

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Bangladesh, Essa Al-Duhailan, speaks to Arab News in Dhaka on July 23, 2023. (AN photo)
  • Delegation of Bangladeshi business leaders expected to visit Kingdom in coming weeks
  • Cooperation opportunities on rise since Saudi commerce minister’s trip to Dhaka
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Saudi Arabia is looking forward to having more Bangladeshis both in its skilled workforce and investment ecosystem, Riyadh’s envoy to Dhaka told Arab News ahead of an upcoming visit of Bangladesh business leaders to the Kingdom.

Bangladeshis are the biggest expat worker community in Saudi Arabia.

Ambassador Essa Al-Duhailan estimated that 2.8 million of them were currently employed in the Kingdom and were recognized for being efficient and hard-working.

“Everywhere you go in Saudi Arabia, you will see a Bangladeshi ... On many occasions, they thank Saudi Arabia and the (Saudi) people for helping them to secure their future, their businesses. Many of them are loyal to Saudi Arabia,” he said.

“Their efforts are acknowledged by the government and people of Saudi Arabia. They are participating in the development of Saudi Arabia.”

As megaprojects such as NEOM or the developments of the Red Sea coast were underway in the Kingdom, they opened even more opportunities, especially for professionals.

“We have digital platforms, we have new infrastructure, we have megaprojects. These megaprojects and new ways of dealing with investments need skilled workers ... We welcome all kinds of professionals to go to work in Saudi Arabia in different sectors,” the ambassador added.

“I urge the relevant authorities, and the Bangladeshis themselves, to train themselves and this will benefit the two countries. We will get the skilled workers and Bangladesh will also invest in the Bangladeshi citizens.”

While Saudi Arabia is already one of Bangladesh’s main sources of remittance inflows, the salaries of professionals in the Kingdom are significantly higher than of semi-skilled workers.

When Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh signed the Workers’ Recruitment and Skill Verification Program deal earlier this year, Al-Duhailan forecast that those employed under the scheme would earn at least twice more.

The same sectors that require workers are now also open to Bangladeshi businesses, which will be facilitated by Saudi authorities in entering the market and forming partnerships.

Opportunities for business cooperation have been on the rise since March, when a delegation led by Saudi Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi attended the Bangladesh Business Summit 2023 on the invitation of the Bangladeshi government and the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry — the country’s apex commerce body.

Besides signing several investment agreements, under which Saudi Arabia entered Bangladesh’s energy, seaport, and agriculture industries, during the visit the Saudi and Bangladeshi chambers of commerce established a joint council to navigate bilateral business ties.

A delegation comprising top Bangladeshi business leaders is soon expected in the Kingdom.

“Inshallah, within this month or August, a delegation with more than 60 businessmen will visit Saudi Arabia to meet their counterparts ... to meet the chamber of commerce leaders in Saudi Arabia and to explore the opportunities in the market there,” Al-Duhailan said.

“There are huge scopes of opportunities in Saudi Arabia. Just name any field, and you can invest there. They can invest there in Saudi Arabia in the field of infrastructure, building construction, agriculture, textile, fishing, and farms.

“Also, in factories like plastic, carpentry, and many others. You just name any field, and they can go. I just want them to go and explore the market.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bangladesh

UK foreign minister kicks off Middle East tour

UK foreign minister kicks off Middle East tour
UK foreign minister kicks off Middle East tour

AMMAN: UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly began a three-day tour to the Middle East on Tuesday to boost ties with the region, Jordan News Agency reported.

The trip — to Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan — comes after the UK government announced that citizens of Gulf countries and Jordan will benefit from a new electronic travel authorization visa scheme.

The scheme will make visiting the UK more affordable and accessible for Gulf and Jordanian travelers.

All three countries are also significant energy, defense, and security partners for the UK, and trade and investment with the Gulf are critical to supporting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s ambitions for economic growth, according to a statement from the British Embassy in Amman.

The statement added that UK trade with Qatar and Kuwait was worth £18.1 billion ($23.2 billion) in 2022.

Cleverly will meet his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in Amman on Tuesday and will announce up to £1.5 million in funding to support Jordan’s projects for women and girls.

Safadi will also meet UNHCR and World Food Programme representatives, where he will announce £30 million in financing over three years to provide cash aid and support to Jordan’s poorest refugees. This would provide basic food and living necessities to an about 70,000 refugees in camps and host communities each year.

“The UK’s mutually beneficial relationships with the Gulf and Jordan continue to thrive,” said Cleverly.

The foreign minister expressed pride in UK-Jordanian collaboration on common goals, such as strengthening commercial ties and security “for the benefit of us all.

“The UK also remains committed to supporting refugees and host communities, collaborating with our partners to help the most vulnerable in the region,” he added.

Cleverly will also meet Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Tuesday in Doha and later head to Kuwait to meet Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
 

Topics: James Cleverly Jordan Qatar Kuwait

