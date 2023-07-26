You are here

Nearly 100 pilot whales strand themselves on an Australian beach. Half have died despite efforts

This image from a video, shows whales stranded on Cheynes Beach east of Albany, Australia Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP)
This image from a video, shows whales stranded on Cheynes Beach east of Albany, Australia Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP)
Updated 26 July 2023
AP

  • Western Australia state’s Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions set up an overnight camp to monitor the whales
PERTH, Australia: Nearly 100 pilot whales stranded themselves on a beach in western Australia Tuesday, and about half had died by Wednesday morning, despite the efforts of wildlife experts and volunteers to save them.
The pod of long-finned pilot whales was first spotted swimming near Cheynes Beach east of Albany on Tuesday morning.
As the day progressed, the pod began moving closer to the beach, sparking the concern of conservation officers. By 4 p.m., a large stretch of the shoreline was covered in beached whales.
Western Australia state’s Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions set up an overnight camp to monitor the whales.
Peter Hartley, a manager from the department, said they had counted 51 whales that had died overnight.
“We still have 46 whales still alive, and that will be our focus today — to get them back into the water and encourage them to head off into deeper water,” he told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. “We are optimistic that we will save as many as we can.”
The team tasked with helping the whales includes Perth Zoo veterinarians and marine fauna experts. They have been using specialized equipment, including vessels and slings.
Hundreds of volunteers also offered to help out. So many, in fact, that officials said they had enough registered volunteers and urged other members of the public to stay away from the beach.
Wildlife experts said the unusual behavior of the whales could be an indicator of stress or illness within the pod. Pilot whales are highly social animals and often maintain close relationships with their pods throughout their lives.

 

One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands carrying nearly 3,000 cars

One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands carrying nearly 3,000 cars
One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands carrying nearly 3,000 cars

One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands carrying nearly 3,000 cars
  • The Fremantle Highway was sailing from the German port of Bremen to Port Said in Egypt
  • The possible cause of the fire was an electric vehicle, an official said
THE HAGUE: A fire on a freight ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars was burning out of control Wednesday in the North Sea, and the Dutch coast guard said one crew member had died, others were hurt and it was working to save the vessel from sinking.
Boats and helicopters were used to get the 23 crew members off the ship after they tried unsuccessfully to put out the blaze, the coast guard said in a statement.
“Currently there are a lot of vessels on scene to monitor the situation and to see how to get the fire under control,” Coast Guard spokeswoman Lea Versteeg told The Associated Press in a telephone interview.
“But it’s all depending on weather and the damage to the vessel. So we’re currently working out to see how we can make sure that ... the least bad situation is going to happen.”
Asked if it was possible the ship could sink, Versteeg said: “It’s a scenario we’re taking into account and we’re preparing for all scenarios.”
The Fremantle Highway was sailing from the German port of Bremen to Port Said in Egypt when it caught fire some 27 kilometers (17 miles) north of the Dutch island of Ameland.
The cause of the blaze was not immediately known, and it wasn’t clear how the crew member’s death occurred. 

A coastguard official told the NOS national broadcaster that the possible cause of the fire was an electric vehicle, one of some 25 on board, as quoted by Reuters. 
“It’s carrying cars, 2,857, of which 25 are electrical cars, which made the fire even more difficult. It’s not easy to keep that kind of fire under control and even in such a vessel it’s not easy,” Versteeg said.
Images taken from shore showed a long plume of gray smoke drifting over the sea from the stricken ship.
One towing ship managed to established a connection with the freighter to hold it in place.
“We hope that the fire will be under control or will die out and that we can get the vessel in a safe location,” Versteeg said. “But it’s all uncertain what’s going to happen now.”
Authorities in Germany were also on alert, German news agency dpa reported.
“We are monitoring the situation,” a spokesman for the German sea disaster command in the northern city of Cuxhaven said adding that they had offered support to the Dutch authorities. He said rescue ships and task forces were ready to help if needed, but that no decision had been made on whether to send them.

Blinken visits tiny Tonga as US continues diplomatic push to counter China in the Pacific

Blinken visits tiny Tonga as US continues diplomatic push to counter China in the Pacific
Blinken visits tiny Tonga as US continues diplomatic push to counter China in the Pacific

Blinken visits tiny Tonga as US continues diplomatic push to counter China in the Pacific
  • Blinken dedicated a new US Embassy in Tonga
WELLINGTON, New Zealand: Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the tiny kingdom of Tonga on Wednesday, as the United States continues to increase its diplomatic efforts in the Pacific while China’s influence in the region grows.
Home to just over 100,000 people, Tonga last year was the site of a massive volcanic eruption that created a tsunami, killed four people in Tonga and sent millions of tons of water vapor into the atmosphere.
Blinken dedicated a new US Embassy in Tonga, which opened two months ago, and praised the return of Peace Corps volunteers following the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blinken told reporters he had concerns about China’s actions in the region including some “predatory” economic activities, its assertion of “unlawful” maritime claims and an increased focus on militarization.
“As China’s engagement in the region has grown, there has been some, from our perspective, increasingly problematic behavior,” Blinken said.
Tongan Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni said he was not concerned about the large amount of money his country had borrowed from China, and in fact this year had started to pay back the debt.
Blinken met with Sovaleni and other officials to discuss the bilateral relationship as well as regional and global issues, said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.
“Secretary Blinken outlined how the United States is following through on commitments made by President Biden at last year’s historic summit with Pacific Islands leaders to elevate our diplomatic and development presence and engagement in the region,” Miller said in a statement.
Miller said the visit also highlighted US efforts to tackle the Pacific climate crisis, including by expanding early warning systems.
Blinken next travels to New Zealand, where on Thursday he will meet with officials and watch the women’s World Cup soccer match between the US and the Netherlands. He then travels to Brisbane, Australia, for meetings with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and their Australian counterparts.
The trip is Blinken’s third to the Asia-Pacific region in the past two months, following visits to China and Indonesia. Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, the husband of US Vice President Kamala Harris, also just finished a visit to New Zealand and Samoa. French President Emmanuel Macron began a trip to the South Pacific this week.
Blinken’s travel was announced soon after the State Department notified Congress it plans a massive increase in diplomatic personnel and spending for facilities at new US embassies in the Pacific islands. The update to Congress pointed out that China has permanent diplomatic facilities in eight of the 12 Pacific island nations that the US recognizes and said the US needs to catch up.

Thousands without power as typhoon Doksuri lashes Philippines

Thousands without power as typhoon Doksuri lashes Philippines
Thousands without power as typhoon Doksuri lashes Philippines

Thousands without power as typhoon Doksuri lashes Philippines
  • Residents in coastal communities had been evacuated ahead of the storm, which brought winds of up to 175 kilometers per hour
MANILA: Strong winds and rain lashed the northern Philippines as Typhoon Doksuri made landfall on Wednesday, causing rivers to overflow and leaving thousands without power.
Residents in coastal communities had been evacuated ahead of the storm, which brought winds of up to 175 kilometers per hour (108 miles per hour) and is expected to sustain strength as continues its course toward Taiwan and China.
“We are being battered here,” Manual Mamba, governor of northern Cagayan province told Reuters, adding that no casualties had been reported so far.
More than 4,000 passengers were stranded at various ports in the country after sea travel was suspended, the Philippine coast guard said.
Storm warnings are in place in many parts of the northern island of Luzon, which is home to about half of the Philippines’ 110 million population. Authorities have warned of storm surges, landslides, and damage to infrastructure. Doksuri, locally known as Egay, is the fifth storm to hit the Southeast Asian nation this year, which is hit by an average 20 typhoons each year. Scientists have warned that global warming will only make storms wetter, windier and more violent.
Categorized as a super typhoon on Tuesday, Doksuri had weakened slightly on Wednesday. It is expected to brush past Taiwan and make landfall in China’s Fujian province on Friday, according to the Philippines weather bureau.

Police officer killed in suicide blast at mosque in northwest Pakistan

Police officer killed in suicide blast at mosque in northwest Pakistan
Police officer killed in suicide blast at mosque in northwest Pakistan

Police officer killed in suicide blast at mosque in northwest Pakistan
  • The incident took place in Khyber district, causing the mosque to collapse due after the explosion
  • A police official said no worshippers were inside the mosque when the suspect went there to hide
PESHAWAR: A suicide bomber blew himself up inside a roadside mosque when a police officer tried to arrest him after a chase in northwestern Pakistan near the Afghan border on Tuesday, killing the officer, police said.

The bombing took place in Khyber, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the mosque collapsed because of the impact of the explosion, police official Saleem Khan said.

He said no worshippers were inside the mosque when the suspect went there to hide.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in militant violence since last year when the Pakistani Taliban, who are known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, ended a months-long cease-fire with the government.

The Pakistani Taliban are a separate group but an ally of the Afghan Taliban. They have become emboldened since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021 as US and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout from the country after 20 years of war.

A familiar face for the US as China’s Wang returns as foreign minister

A familiar face for the US as China’s Wang returns as foreign minister
A familiar face for the US as China’s Wang returns as foreign minister

A familiar face for the US as China’s Wang returns as foreign minister
  • Washington-based analysts say Wang’s return to the ministry should help China’s foreign ministry resume normal operations after weeks of international speculation about Qin’s fate
WASHINGTON: China’s decision to reappoint its top diplomat Wang Yi as foreign minister one month after former rising star Qin Gang disappeared from public view means Washington will be dealing with a familiar face in its bid to steady relations with its main strategic rival.
But Wang’s return to a post he held for most of the past decade is unlikely to alter the trajectory of a troubled bilateral relationship or dispel concerns about the opaque workings of President Xi Jinping’s government.
The removal of Qin, reputedly a Xi protege, on Tuesday came barely half a year after he assumed the role. The 57-year-old former ambassador to the United States and Xi aide took over the ministry in December but has not been seen in public since June 25 when he met visiting diplomats in Beijing.
The ministry has said he was off work for health reasons but has given no details.
Wang, known in Washington for his sharp intellect and his sometimes aggressive defense of China’s positions, has been a fixture in US-China relations for years.
Washington-based analysts say Wang’s return to the ministry should help China’s foreign ministry resume normal operations after weeks of international speculation about Qin’s fate.
But it is unlikely to yield any major improvement in tense US-China relations, which have hit their lowest point in decades.
“None of this changes the structural reasons for friction in the relationship,” said Joseph Torigian, an expert on China’s Communist leaders at American University in Washington.
China’s embassy in Washington did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.
At a briefing on Tuesday US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said it was up to China to choose its foreign minister and Blinken had met Wang multiple times.

A DIPLOMAT WITH SWAY
Wang’s second stint as foreign minister suggests an eagerness in Beijing for stable US relations ahead of Xi’s likely meetings with US President Joe Biden later this year on the sidelines of global summits, including the G20 in India in September and a gathering of APEC leaders in California in November.
“With a series of major international meetings coming up, Xi defaulted to someone who has relationships with many of his foreign counterparts,” said Rorry Daniels, Managing Director of Asia Society Policy Institute. “In times of uncertainty, China wants continuity and predictability in this position.”
US and Chinese diplomats are grappling with a range of contentious issues, including China’s increasingly aggressive actions over Taiwan, the self-governed island it claims as its own, and the United States’ export controls aimed at hobbling China’s ability to developed advanced semiconductors.
Given these challenges, Wang’s seniority in China’s ruling Communist Party could be helpful to the US
In the Chinese system, the top diplomat is not foreign minister but rather the director of the Chinese Communist Party’s foreign affairs commission, a role Wang will continue to hold.
Jude Blanchette, a China expert at Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies, said Wang’s concurrent perch atop the country’s two top foreign policy positions removed a layer of bureaucracy for US interlocutors.
And as a member of the Communist Party’s 24-man ruling Politburo, Wang is a diplomat with arguably more sway with China’s top leaders than his predecessor.
Even while Qin was foreign minister, Blinken had contacts with Wang, though exchanges had been frosty at times, particularly after an alleged Chinese spy balloon crossed US airspace and was shot down earlier this year, prompting Wang to scold Washington for its “hysterical” reaction.
Still, Wang’s reappointment is a sign of problems in China’s foreign policy establishment, said Blanchette.
“The bigger story here is the sheer unpredictability and opacity of the Chinese system, which can see a top foreign policy official be thrown into a black hole for a month with absolutely zero information from Beijing,” he said.
On Tuesday, content mentioning Qin was quickly removed from China’s foreign ministry website after Wang’s appointment. The tab on the website that typically holds the biography of the foreign minister simply read “Updating.”
The choice of Wang for the role also reflected a lack of good options for Beijing, said Craig Singleton, deputy director of the China program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.
“Simply put, there remains a dearth of seasoned Chinese diplomats that are both trusted by Xi and possess the requisite US experience for this highly visible role,” he said.

 

