Saudi Arabia set to become a global leader in biotechnology: Strategy& 

Saudi Arabia set to become a global leader in biotechnology: Strategy& 
Flagship institutions in Saudi Arabia have made extensive investments in infrastructure (Shutterstock)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia set to become a global leader in biotechnology: Strategy& 

Saudi Arabia set to become a global leader in biotechnology: Strategy& 
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has invested $3.9 billion in research and development since 2021 and established innovative biotech clusters in its bid to become a global research leader, revealed an industry report. 

According to Strategy& Middle East, part of the PwC network, the Kingdom’s vision of economic diversification has enabled it to become an international hub for the biotech industry and pharmaceutical manufacturing sector. 

Flagship institutions, such as the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology and the King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre, have made extensive investments in infrastructure. 

Advanced labs and innovation initiatives like the Saudi Human Genome Program and the Saudi Network for Clinical Trials are also helping clinician-researchers and commercializing potential technologies. 

Similarly, the National Biotechnology Strategy has helped streamline the Kingdom’s regulatory framework for trials, testing and bioethics. 

“Biotechnologies, with their ability to develop groundbreaking technologies and medical products, can revolutionize not just the national non-oil economy but everything from the chemicals industry to agriculture, food security and human health,” said Walid Tohme, partner with Strategy& Middle East, in the report. 

The report further pointed out that the scale of investment and regulatory development already implemented in the Kingdom is already helping to streamline the country’s capacity for trials, testing and bioethics.  

Claudia Palme, a senior executive advisor with Strategy& Middle East, said that the next step on the value curve involved establishing a more nuanced, targeted approach that brings government and private sector stakeholders together with shared objectives and strong investment incentives. 

The report also added that increasing public and private funding, expanding human capital, developing a robust infrastructure and creating a solid regulatory framework could elevate the domestic biotechnology sector to a global stage. 

“Furthermore, a nationwide ecosystem of biotech infrastructures from Neom to KAUST and clusters in Riyadh will yield a successful sector that creates economic diversification, skilled jobs, and many health, social and economic benefits,” said Irfan Merali, a principal with Strategy& Middle East. 

Topics: Biotech

Closing bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,906 

Closing bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,906 
Updated 10 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Closing bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,906 

Closing bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,906 
Updated 10 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Wednesday, gaining 23.45 points, or 0.20 percent, to close at 11,906.13. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.58 billion ($1.75 billion) as 99 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 109 retreated.  

However, the parallel market Nomu slipped 523.57 points, or 2.08 percent, to close at 24,589.59. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development. The company’s share price surged 9.59 percent to SR2.40. 

Other top performers included Tanmiah Food Co. as well as SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co., whose share prices surged 5.07 percent and 4.48 percent, respectively.  

The worst performer was Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share price dropped 3.86 percent to SR11.96.  

On Nomu, International Human Resources Co. was the top gainer with its share price rose 12.18 percent to SR3.50.  

Another best performer on Nomu was Horizon Food Co. The company’s share price soared 8.65 percent to SR62.80.  

Future Care Trading Co. was the major loser on Nomu, as the company’s share price declined 14.81 percent to SR23.  

The share price of Gas Arabian Services Co. also fell 8.50 percent to SR73.20.  

On the announcements front, shares of Professional Medical Expertise Co. began trading on Nomu. The company started trading today with an initial price of SR68 and surged 1.47 percent to close at SR69. 

On another note, the Saudi National Bank announced the board of directors’ resolution to distribute SR5.1 billion worth of cash dividends to the shareholders for the first six months of 2023. 

According to a Tadawul statement, the total number of shares eligible for dividends amounted to 6 billion, with the dividend per share standing at SR0.85 after the zakat deduction. 

In addition to this, the statement also revealed that the percentage of dividend to the share par value stood at 8.5 percent. 

Meanwhile, an increase in total operating income by 26.39 percent partially offset by an increase in total operating expenses by 27.09 percent led to a 25.58 percent increase in Banque Saudi Fransi’s net income in the first half of 2023. 

This comes as the bank’s net profit hit SR2.15 billion, up from SR1.7 billion in the same period in 2022. 

A bourse filing revealed that the bank’s net income jumped 28.2 percent in the second quarter of 2023 to hit SR1.07 billion, up from the SR837 million recorded in the same quarter in 2022. 

In addition to this, the bank’s net income dropped 0.28 percent in the second quarter when compared to the SR1.07 billion recorded in the first quarter of the year. 

Another firm that announced its financial results was Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. Its net profit hit SR107.64 million in the second quarter of 2023, reflecting a 91.26 percent surge when compared to the corresponding period a year earlier. 

According to a Tadawul statement, the firm’s net profit is 19.96 percent higher than the SR89.73 million recorded in the first quarter of the year. 

Topics: Closing Bell Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) TASI

FDI into Saudi Arabia grows 10.2% to $2.1bn: Economy Ministry  

FDI into Saudi Arabia grows 10.2% to $2.1bn: Economy Ministry  
Updated 9 min 47 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

FDI into Saudi Arabia grows 10.2% to $2.1bn: Economy Ministry  

FDI into Saudi Arabia grows 10.2% to $2.1bn: Economy Ministry  
Updated 9 min 47 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia attracted SR8.1 billion ($2.1 billion) in foreign direct investment in the first quarter of 2023, marking a 10.2 percent growth year on year, showed a government report. 

The figure for the first three months of 2023 also represented a  12.4 percent rise on the previous quarter, according to the latest bulletin from the Kingdom’s Ministry of Economy and Planning.

These developments align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 economic diversification initiative, which aims to increase FDI’s contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product from 3.8 percent in 2016 to 5.7 percent by 2030. 

Saudi Arabia also has ambitions to become a global investment powerhouse, and the Kingdom plans to achieve it by stimulating the economy and diversifying its revenues. 

The June bulletin also disclosed that the Kingdom’s GDP grew by 3.8 percent in the first quarter of the year compared to the same period last year. 

Additionally, non-oil activities saw an increase of 5.4 percent year on year, while oil sectors saw a growth of 1.4 percent. 

The bulletin further highlighted a 2.6 percent growth in consumer loans to SR448 billion in the first quarter compared to the year-ago period. 

Moreover, workforce participation of Saudi citizens stood at 52.4 percent, while unemployment touched 8.5 percent. 

According to the report, year-on-year imports also surged 27.8 percent in the first quarter to reach SR261 billion. 

The growing importance of Saudi Arabia as an investment destination comes from the government’s series of initiatives. 

According to the Finance Ministry, the Kingdom has enacted over 600 economic reforms since the launch of the Vision 2030 blueprint in 2016 in a bid to attract SR12.4 trillion of cumulative investment and SR1.8 trillion in FDI between 2021 and 2030. 

Saad Al-Shahrani, the acting deputy minister for investment promotion, told Arab News in August 2022 that the Kingdom achieved an 18 percent increase in FDI in 2020, despite the global FDI declining by 35 percent due to the pandemic.    

Similar sentiments were echoed by Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih, who announced in March that multinational companies relocating their headquarters to Saudi Arabia could get tax exemptions in a bid to woo lenders, making the Kingdom a destination to reckon with. 

Topics: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Saudi economy

Egypt's e-payment firm Fawry plans to expand into Saudi market    

Egypt’s e-payment firm Fawry plans to expand into Saudi market    
Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

Egypt’s e-payment firm Fawry plans to expand into Saudi market    

Egypt’s e-payment firm Fawry plans to expand into Saudi market    
Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s digital money transfer firm Fawry is in talks with Saudi Payments, the operator of the Kingdom’s national payment infrastructure, to explore licensing and certification opportunities in the market.    

The move is part of its regional expansion plans into the Gulf Cooperation Council region, Fawry said in a press release.  

The release stated that the discussions are likely to conclude by the end of the year.  

Operated and managed by the Saudi Central Bank, the payment network, also known as Mada, has been working toward encouraging innovation and strengthening the financial sector in the country.    

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has a large and promising financial sector, characterized by strong competition in payments and high liquidity, which promotes competition and innovation among all market players,” said Fawry CEO Ashraf Sabry in the statement. 

Additionally, Fawry is considering entering the digital banking space in its home country after the Central Bank of Egypt issued new regulations allowing customers to access banking services only through digital channels and platforms.  

“The new regulations laid out by the CBE on digital banking are also a welcome change and potentially present an attractive opportunity for Fawry to expand its service offering in Egypt,” Sabry added.  

“As a leader in innovative e-payment solutions in Egypt, Fawry will be able to unlock potential value for the Saudi market and its consumers,” he continued.  

Kingdom’s fintech ambition  

Earlier this month, the Kingdom’s payment network provider granted a gateway certification to the Kuwait-based financial technology firm Tap Payments.     

With the new certifications, the company was positioned as a provider of payment gateways. It became one of the region’s first fintech companies to develop its proprietary gateway technology and win Mada certification.  

Under its development plan, Saudi Arabia wants to increase the number of fintech companies in the Kingdom to 525 while creating 18,000 jobs.    

By 2030, the Kingdom intends to increase venture capital investments to $3.2 billion and the sector’s direct contribution to the gross domestic product to $3.5 billion.     

These companies can extend their product offering and solutions by utilizing Mada’s technological stack, which includes numerous advanced payment features.    

Topics: Egypt e-payment SAMA Saudi Payments

Saudi apartment-linked mortgages rise by 8% in H1 

Saudi apartment-linked mortgages rise by 8% in H1 
Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi apartment-linked mortgages rise by 8% in H1 

Saudi apartment-linked mortgages rise by 8% in H1 
Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Underpinned by their relative affordability, Saudi buyers are shifting their preference to flats, leading to an 8 percent increase in apartment-linked mortgages in the first half of 2023, the latest report by global consultancy firm Knight Frank showed. 

The figures show that Riyadh’s average flat prices went up 10 percent from January to June. 

Meanwhile, the total share of mortgages issued for villas and apartments was around 68 percent and 27 percent respectively, with the remaining allocated to residential land plots. 

The Ministry of Housing has been providing affordable options to meet the growing demand for more affordable homes and achieve the government’s 70 percent homeownership target by 2030. 

Topics: Mortgages SAUDI REAL ESTATE

UAE joins Global Biofuel Alliance as part of pledge to adopt clean energy 

UAE joins Global Biofuel Alliance as part of pledge to adopt clean energy 
Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

UAE joins Global Biofuel Alliance as part of pledge to adopt clean energy 

UAE joins Global Biofuel Alliance as part of pledge to adopt clean energy 
Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In its commitment to adopt clean energy, the UAE has joined the Global Biofuel Alliance as part of its effort to reduce its carbon footprint, according to a senior government official. 

Developed by India, the UK and the US, the alliance seeks to accelerate sustainable biofuels deployment in support of the global energy transition. 

“By joining the alliance, we are confident we will benefit greatly from its technical expertise and assistance and the valuable opportunities for best practice sharing and effective partnerships amongst members,” said Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail bin Mohammed Al-Mazrouei, speaking at the 14th Clean Energy Ministerial and 8th Mission Innovation Meeting in India. 

“The UAE has been investing heavily in biofuels to diversify its energy mix and reduce its carbon footprint. We have multiple waste-to-energy plants, either operational or under-development, providing clean energy, reducing emissions and diverting waste from landfills,” added Al-Mazrouei. 

According to Emirates News Agency, also known as WAM, the minister shared the UAE’s priorities for the upcoming UN climate conference, known as COP28, on the sidelines of the G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting. 

He said: “As the host of COP28, the UAE perceives the global energy transition as a front-and-center focus for its presidency and will work with all participants to help make a concerted push to triple renewable energy capacity and double hydrogen production by 2030.” 

The minister said this emphasis is in line with the global priority of reducing emissions by 43 percent by 2030 to meet the objectives of the Paris Agreement. 

Furthermore, he stressed that the world’s climate agenda places high importance on developing a global hydrogen economy while explaining the objectives of the UAE’s recently unveiled National Hydrogen Strategy, according to WAM. 

Al-Mazrouei said: “The strategy targets the production of 1.4 million tons of low-emission hydrogen per annum by 2031, out of which 71.4 percent will be green hydrogen. By 2050, we aim to increase production tenfold to reach 15 million tons per annum.” 

The minister’s three-day visit to India strengthened the bilateral ties as they jointly announced their commitment to clean energy and climate change reduction. 

Topics: UAE Global Biofuel Alliance clean energy

