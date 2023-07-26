You are here

El-Sisi to attend Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi arrives at Pulkovo airport ahead of the second Russia-Africa summit, Saint Petersburg, Russia, July 26, 2023. (AFP)
Gobran Mohamed

  • Russia-Africa Summit will see the participation of 49 countries where they will discuss food security and combating poverty
  • Georgy Borizenko, Russia’s ambassador to Egypt, said El-Sisi is always a guest of honor for Russia
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi arrived in St. Petersburg on Wednesday to participate in a Russia-Africa summit.

Ahmed Fahmy, a spokesman for the presidency, said the summit was launched in 2019 under Egypt’s chairmanship of the African Union.

“The First Russia-Africa Summit was held in Sochi, Russia, co-hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin and President El-Sisi, to reinforce and deepen the outstanding and historical relations between the African continent and Russia,” Fahmy said.

He said this year’s summit will include two plenary sessions and will issue a final communique.

On the sidelines of the summit, a number of economic, trade and cultural activities will be held.

“El-Sisi is also expected to hold talks with Putin to explore ways to further advance bilateral relations across all levels,” Fahmy said.

“The meeting comes within the framework of the firm bonds that Egypt and Russia share as well as the two countries’ commitment to fostering closer cooperation and continuing intensive consultations on regional and international issues of mutual concern,” he said.

Georgy Borizenko, Russia’s ambassador to Egypt, said El-Sisi is always a guest of honor for Russia.

The talks between the two presidents in St. Petersburg are an ideal opportunity to discuss all international and regional issues, in addition to developments in Russian-Egyptian cooperation, Borizenko said in statements to local media.

He said the talks would give a new impetus to cooperation between the two countries in various fields, “especially as we celebrate this year the 80th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Egypt.”

The Russia-Africa Summit will see the participation of 49 countries where they will discuss food security and combating poverty.

Putin will hold meetings with a number of African leaders.

In a message on the summit’s website, Putin said: “I am happy to welcome the participants and guests of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum, which will take place in St. Petersburg.

“Today, Africa is asserting itself more and more confidently as one of the poles of the emerging multipolar world.”

He added: “Russia supports the aspiration of African nations to secure socioeconomic stability and advancement.”

Palestinian killed in Israel West Bank raid: ministry

Palestinian killed in Israel West Bank raid: ministry
Updated 26 July 2023
AFP

Palestinian killed in Israel West Bank raid: ministry

Palestinian killed in Israel West Bank raid: ministry
  • Israeli army confirmed troops were conducting “counter-terrorism activity in Al-Ain camp” in Nablus
Updated 26 July 2023
AFP

NABLUS: Israeli troops killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, as the army confirmed it was conducting “counter-terrorism activity” in a Nablus refugee camp.
“A young man died of his wounds as the occupation forces stormed the city of Nablus at noon (0900 GMT),” the ministry said.
“The martyr, Mohammed Abd Al-Hakim Nada, was shot in the chest.”
The Israeli army confirmed troops were conducting “counter-terrorism activity in Al-Ain camp” in Nablus but did not give further details.
A Palestinian militant group, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, said its fighters had “ambushed a unit of special forces in the alleys of Al-Ain camp ... and managed to inflict casualties” among the Israeli troops.
In a statement on its Telegram channel, the group, which is linked to Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas’s Fatah movement, did not specify whether the dead man was one its fighters.
On Tuesday, Israeli troops killed three Palestinians in an exchange of fire in Nablus. Palestinian militant group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, said the three were members of its armed wing.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six-Day War of 1967.
Since early last year, the territory has seen a string of attacks by Palestinians on Israeli targets, as well as violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinian communities.
Earlier this month, Israeli forces conducted a two-day raid on Jenin refugee camp that killed 12 Palestinians, including militants and children.
One Israeli soldier was also killed.
The raid on Jenin was one of the biggest operations carried out by the Israeli army in the West Bank in years.
So far this year, violence linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has killed at least 202 Palestinians, 27 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on both sides.
They include, on the Palestinian side, combatants as well civilians and, on the Israeli side, three members of the Arab minority.
Excluding Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, the West Bank is home to nearly three million Palestinians, as well as around 490,000 Israelis who live in settlements considered illegal under international law.

Topics: Palestine Palestine-Israel Palestine-Israel Conflict Israel-Palestine Israel-Palestine Conflict West Bank

