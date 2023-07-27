You are here

Al-Nassr hold giants Inter Milan following PSG draw

Cristiano Ronaldo is surrounded by Inter Milan players, Osaka Stadium, Japan. (Twitter/@AlNassrFC_EN)
John Duerden

  • Ghareeb opens scoring as Riyadh outfit start in impressive fashion
  • Asian tour ends with another fine showing against illustrious opponents 
Al-Nassr drew 1-1 with Inter Milan on Thursday to end their Asian tour with another good result following the 0-0 verdict with Paris Saint-Germain at the same venue, Osaka Stadium, two days before.

Abdulrahman Ghareeb gave the Saudi Arabians a deserved lead around the midway point of the first half, but just before the break Davide Frattesi headed the Italian giants level.

The Nerazzurri pushed for the winner in a dominant second-half performance, but the scoreline remained unchanged.

It did not take long for the Yellows to get into the game and then get on top. Talisca should have given Al-Nassr the lead after 19 minutes from a free header at the back post but the Brazilian’s downward attempt was too close to Filip Stankovic who made the save.

Seconds later, Cristiano Ronaldo had Al-Nassr and Japanese fans on their feet as a fierce strike from outside the penalty area flew just wide of the post.

But those fans supporting their fellow Asians had something to celebrate in the 24th minute. Talisca floated the perfect pass into the area and Ghareeb timed his run equally well and slotted home coolly.

It was a fully deserved goal from last year’s Roshn Saudi League runners-up, who had made the UEFA Champions League runners-up look second best. However, the strike served to wake up the opposition.

In the space of the next few minutes, Lautaro Martinez dragged his shot just wide and Nawaf Al-Aqidi was called into action to save from Denzel Dumfries.

Inter found a way through just before the break as Frattesi met a Dumfries cross from the right and diverted his header into the far corner to leave the diving Al-Aqidi with no chance.

Al-Nassr must have been a little disappointed to be on level terms at the break, but coach Luis Castro will welcome such tests in the new season.

The Portuguese boss made a raft of changes at the break as Ronaldo, Talisca, Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic and Ghareeb — who looked to have picked up an injury in the first half — did not emerge from the dressing room.

Inter got on top after the break and after a well-worked move, Kristjan Asllani struck inches wide from just outside the area.

Martinez, who said before the game that he had received offers from Saudi Arabia but had decided to stay in Milan, then headed over from the edge of the six-yard box and, soon after, Stefano Sensi shot wide.

The best chance, though, fell to Martinez who skied a shot from the middle of the penalty area with just the goalkeeper to beat.

Inter continued to push forward but Al-Nassr, who with 20 minutes remaining had changed all their outfield players, continued to defend solidly.

This may have been just a pre-season friendly but it was still a prestigious fixture and impressive result for the Saudi team.

Al-Nassr now head back home with international reputation and collective confidence enhanced for the final stages of preparations for the new season that begins next month.

Ukraine eases its sports boycott policy to compete against some Russians ahead of Olympics

Ukraine eases its sports boycott policy to compete against some Russians ahead of Olympics
Ukraine eases its sports boycott policy to compete against some Russians ahead of Olympics

Ukraine eases its sports boycott policy to compete against some Russians ahead of Olympics
  • The change in policy could smooth the way for Ukrainians to compete at next year's Paris Olympics
  • Ukrainian athletes previously boycotted events which allowed Russians and Belarusians as “Individual Neutral Athletes," the preferred term of the International Olympic Committee
KYIV: Ukraine has signaled it will no longer bar its athletes from competing against Russians who are taking part in sporting events as “neutral athletes,” a significant easing of its boycott policy a year before the Paris Olympics.
A decree dated Wednesday says Ukrainian athletes and teams will only be required to boycott if competitors from Russia or Belarus are competing under their national flags or other symbols, or have signaled allegiance to either of those countries in another way.
The change in policy could smooth the way for Ukrainians to compete at next year’s Paris Olympics. Ukrainian athletes previously boycotted events which allowed Russians and Belarusians as “Individual Neutral Athletes,” the preferred term of the International Olympic Committee.
It wasn’t immediately clear how the decree would be implemented in practice, but at least one leading Ukrainian athlete competed against a “neutral” Russian competitor on Thursday.
Olympic champion Olga Kharlan competed against officially-neutral Russian opponent Anna Smirnova at the world fencing championships — an Olympic qualifier — on Thursday in Milan, Italy, winning their bout 15-7. However, Smirnova refused to leave after the bout for more than 50 minutes, sitting on a chair on the fencing piste in an apparent protest because Kharlan refused to shake hands at the end.
Kharlan was later listed as excluded from the event in the tournament bracket. It was not immediately clear why. Smirnova was not reinstated and Bulgarian fencer Yoana Ilieva, who Kharlan had been due to face next, advanced by walkover.
Another Ukrainian, Igor Reizlin, withdrew from his event at the same world championships when he was drawn to compete against a Russian in the men’s epee tournament on Wednesday, before the decree was published.
The IOC favors allowing Russians and Belarusians to compete as “neutral athletes” without national symbols in Olympic qualifying events. The governing bodies of most Olympic sports have either adopted the IOC policy already or are working on plans to do so.
The IOC still recommends barring Russia and Belarus from team sports and excluding athletes who are contracted to the military or security forces.
The IOC — which initially recommended that sports bodies exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes on safety grounds last year — says it has not taken a final decision on allowing “neutral” Russian and Belarusian athletes at next year’s Paris Olympics.
Ukraine had previously objected strongly to the policy, with President Volodymyr Zelensky saying in January that “any neutral flag of Russian athletes is stained with blood” and that Russia would exploit their presence for propaganda.
Ukrainian teams in fencing and judo already boycotted events which included Russians following last year’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. A government decree in April made that state policy as IOC-backed efforts to reintegrate Russian and Belarusian athletes gathered pace.
Some Ukrainian athletes publicly disagreed with the boycott policy, saying that it was better to ensure Ukraine was still represented even if they would prefer Russians did not compete.
Tennis is the one sport where matches between Ukrainians and Russians or Belarusians have been commonplace. The men’s and women’s tennis tours allowed players from Russia and Belarus to keep competing without national flags last year. Ukrainian players have refused to shake hands with them, sometimes prompting boos from the crowd.
The dispute between Kharlan and Smirnova could resonate with Olympic decision-makers. Fencing may be not be one of the most-watched sports at the Olympics, but former fencers are influential behind the scenes.
IOC president Thomas Bach, who has signaled his organization will monitor the behavior of Russians and Belarusians given neutral status, is himself a former fencer who won a gold medal at the 1976 Montreal Olympics. Senior sports officials in Russia and Ukraine are also former fencers who were teammates at the 1992 Barcelona Games.

Tour de France success helps Team Jayco AlUla drive Kingdom’s cycling ambition forward

Tour de France success helps Team Jayco AlUla drive Kingdom’s cycling ambition forward
Team Jayco AlUla riding in Al Ula. (SUPPLIED)
Tour de France success helps Team Jayco AlUla drive Kingdom’s cycling ambition forward

Tour de France success helps Team Jayco AlUla drive Kingdom’s cycling ambition forward
  • As official naming rights partner, AlUla is raising oasis city’s profile in world of sport
  • Plans underway to establish AlUla as a global cycling hub
RIYADH: Team Jayco AlUla’s success in the recent Tour de France has helped raising awareness of AlUla, the historic oasis city located in the northwest of Saudi Arabia, as a major cycling destination.

The team wrapped up the three-week grand tour with its fifth podium finish, as Dylan Groenewegen sprinted to third place on the final stage into Paris on July 23.

It was the 17th top 10 finish for the team, while Simon Yates finished fourth overall.

Team Jayco AlUla earns 3rd place in Tour de France final. (SUPPLIED)

As the official naming rights partner for the Australian-registered UCI World Tour team, AlUla is raising its profile in the world of sports, with cycling an important part of its future vision.

The region’s plans to emerge as a global cycling destination are central to AlUla’s 15-year “Journey Through Time” masterplan, which includes the development of extensive road, gravel, and mountain biking networks, in addition to key tourism-focused cycling concepts and events.

AlUla is the ideal location to take Saudi cycling to the next level, the coaching staff behind the Saudi Cycling Federation team told Arab News.

Recalling his past experience riding in AlUla, Groenewegen said: “Both my experience from last year and this year in AlUla were nothing short of incredible. The weather was perfect, the roads were a joy to ride on, and the terrain offered a mix of up-and-downs that made it a challenging, yet rewarding, ride.

“I also had the chance to visit AlUla’s Old Town, which was simply breathtaking in its beauty and historical significance. The locals were incredibly welcoming and hospitable, and I had the opportunity to ride with them, which made for a unique and memorable experience.”

The rider said that he is looking forward to returning to AlUla for future training camps, describing it as an “ideal location for cyclists looking to train in a beautiful and welcoming environment.”

(SUPPLIED)

Following the men’s Tour de France, the team’s female riders have taken to the roads in the Tour de France Femmes, which will end on until July 30.

Testament to AlUla’s commitment to promoting and empowering women in cycling, young Saudi star Moroj Adil, who earlier undertook rigorous training sessions with Team Jayco AlUla in Spain, will join the crew in Paris. 

Adil will be present for the women’s team’s opening stages and is set to share exclusive behind-the-scenes updates via Team Jayco AlUla’s official YouTube channel.

Phillip Jones, chief tourism officer at the Royal Commission for AlUla, said: “Cycling is an integral part of AlUla’s future vision. With its stunning natural landscape of sandstone mountains, volcanic plateaus and winding roads, the region is an ideal cycling destination for enthusiasts across all levels of experience and expertise.”

Jones added: “Having been with the team in France, I am inspired and proud by the sheer drive and determination of our cyclists. With cycling being at its core a sustainable and environmentally friendly pursuit, this is perfectly aligned with our strategy to grow AlUla as a sustainable and responsible destination that protects its heritage and monumental assets that have been in place for aeons, while preserving its treasures for the benefit of generations to come.”

Team Jayco AlUla cyclist Lawson Craddock with Phillip Jones, chief tourism officer of RCU. (SUPPLIED)

With a rich history spanning 200,000 years of human activity, AlUla offers a backdrop of awe-inspiring heritage sites alongside a landscape geared toward premium cycling activities and adventures for cyclists across all levels of ability and expertise.

Building on its dedication to promoting sustainable options, AlUla prioritizes developing environmentally friendly modes of transportation. These include the introduction of electric bikes at Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, alongside the recently introduced Wheels Bike Hub, offering visitors exciting desert biking tours, mountain biking options, servicing and roadside assistance, with opportunities to rent or buy mountain, road and electric bikes and biking gear.

The hub is located on a 26 km cycling path that creates a circular route between Al-Atheeb and Hegra.

AlUla has also successfully hosted a range of cycling events, including the prestigious Saudi Tour, a category 2.1 race on the UCI calendar, in 2022 and 2023.

Participants in these events had the opportunity to cycle through AlUla, seeing the breathtaking natural landscapes and rich heritage features.

To assist in the development of its cycling tourism strategy, AlUla organized and hosted a cycling tourism symposium in March 2023, which brought together experts from the global cycling community with the aim of charting a path toward establishing AlUla as a prominent global cycling hub.

Pakistan demolish Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs, win series 2-0

Pakistan demolish Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs, win series 2-0
Pakistan demolish Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs, win series 2-0

Pakistan demolish Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs, win series 2-0
  • Pakistani spinner Noman Ali takes seven wickets to dismiss Sri Lanka for 188 in second innings
  • Abdullah Shafique named Player of the Match for double ton, Naseem Shah takes three wickets
ISLAMABAD: Led by Pakistani spinner Noman Ali who took seven wickets and Abdullah Shafique whose double ton amassed a massive lead over the hosts, Pakistan demolished Sri Lanka on Thursday at Colombo to win the second Test match and the two-match series 2-0. 

Ali finished with career-best figures of 7-70 in his 15th Test to hand Pakistan a victory by an innings and 220 runs, a rare feat for the green shirts who seldom fare well in the longest format of the game. 

Last week, Pakistan registered their first victory in Test cricket in a year by beating Sri Lanka by four wickets at Galle. Pakistan's captain Babar Azam expressed joy at the victory but said more work needs to be done.  

"Everyone stepped up and showed hunger to win this series," Azam said at the post-match ceremony. "To be honest we haven't ticked all the boxes, but we are working on our batting and fielding."

Pakistani batters displayed aggression during their batting, scoring well over three runs an over at Colombo. Azam acknowledged playing aggressive cricket was part of the plan. 

"Being aggressive was part of the plan, it's something we had discussed before coming here," he said. "We wanted to play positive cricket."

The green shirts declared their first innings at 576-5 after playing only two overs in the morning. Sri Lanka were only able to manage 188 runs on the scoreboard against an onslaught led by Ali and pacer Naseem Shah (3/44). Previously, the hosts had scored only 166 during their first innings. 

Shafique led the charge in the batting, scoring an impressive 201 runs against a strong Sri Lankan spin attack to hand Pakistan a lead of over 400 runs. 

Shah also stood out for Pakistan, troubling the batters with his express pace and reverse swing. After missing out on two close leg-before-wicket calls, Shah was able to wrap up Sri Lanka's innings with two quick wickets in one over.

COLOMBO: Noman Ali took seven wickets to lead Pakistan’s rout of Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs to clinch the second Test inside four days and sweep the series 2-0 on Thursday.
The left-arm spinner took the first seven and fast bowler Naseem Shah took the final three to bowl out Sri Lanka for 188 in the evening session in Colombo.
Noman returned career-best figures of 7-70 in his 15th Test as Sri Lanka suffered their heaviest Test defeat at home.
Pakistan, who won the opening Test by four wickets, declared their first innings on 576-5 after just two overs in the morning session with a blowout lead of 410 runs.
Opener Abdullah Shafique stood out with his 201 in an innings that saw three century stands, including a 124-run partnership with Agha Salman, who smashed an unbeaten 132.
The hosts started strongly with an opening stand of 69 until Noman bowled Nishan Madushka for 33 with his first ball of the day and ruled the roost thereafter.
Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne hit boundaries off Naseem and Shaheen Shah Afridi, with Madushka joining the charge until his departure.
Left-hander Karunaratne fell for 41 after lunch and Noman soon sent back Kusal Mendis and Dinesh Chandimal before Dhananjaya de Silva attempted to resist in his brief stay with Mathews.
De Silva fell for 10 when he was caught out by Abrar Ahmed while attempting a big heave over long-on.
Angelo Mathews hit an unbeaten 63 and put on some fight with Ramesh Mendis before he was finally stumped off Noman, who went wicketless in Sri Lanka’s first innings total of 166.
Naseem bowled at express pace and reversed the old ball to miss out on a couple of close lbw calls but finally wrapped up the tail with two wickets in one over.
Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s concussion substitute Mohammad Rizwan reached 50 off 67 balls with three fours in the second over and put on 108 runs with overnight partner Salman.
Pakistan held all the aces after bundling out Sri Lanka for 166, with Shafique’s maiden Test double ton guiding them to a mammoth total.

