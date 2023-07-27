You are here

date 2023-07-27

Egypt summons Denmark's ambassador over Qur'an burning

Egypt summons Denmark’s ambassador over Qur’an burning
Protesters from the “Danish Patriots” demonstrate in front of the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen on July 24, 2023. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Five anti-Islam activists set fire to a Qur'an in front of the Egyptian embassy in Copenhagen
DUBAI: Egypt summoned Denmark’s ambassador on Thursday over recent Qur’an burning incidents, the foreign ministry said.
Five anti-Islam activists set fire to a Qur’an in front of the Egyptian embassy in Copenhagen on Tuesday, the third such incident in Denmark in less than a week, following Qur’an burning in nearby Sweden that enraged Muslims.
Egypt called “for the authorities in Denmark, and other countries that have witnessed similar events, to take concrete actions to stop these unfortunate incidents once and for all,” the ministry said.

Syria fishermen despair at water loss, river pollution

Syria fishermen despair at water loss, river pollution
  • After 37 years as a fisherman, Ismail Hilal has retired his nets, declaring defeat as fish stocks have declined
  • Water levels have dropped and pollution has worsened in the Euphrates and the dam reservoir it feeds
TABQA DAM, Syria: Around war-torn Syria’s biggest freshwater dam reservoir, fishermen say their catch is now a fraction of what it used to be as environmental pressures have decimated aquatic life.
Ismail Hilal, 50, sat on the hull of his rowboat — now lodged firmly on the shores of Lake Assad — as gentle waves washed in, talking about the way of life he has lost.
After 37 years as a fisherman, he has retired his nets, declaring defeat as fish stocks have declined, water levels have dropped and pollution has worsened in the Euphrates and the dam reservoir it feeds.
“I have spent my whole life on the water, since childhood,” said Hilal, a father of seven. “But I was forced to stop this year. I couldn’t live on fishing anymore.”
Syria has endured more than a decade of civil war, and the nearby town of Raqqa was the center of the Daesh group’s brutal “caliphate” until their ouster in 2017.
The battered country, where half a million died in the conflict, has also suffered the impacts of climate change, from searing summer heat to prolonged drought.
The flow of the Euphrates — one of the region’s mighty streams, where the world’s earliest civilizations flourished — has been further impacted by upstream dams in Turkiye.
Other fishermen AFP spoke to also blamed the river’s low water levels, lack of rainfall, worsening pollution and overfishing for the sharp decline in fish stocks.
Fishermen now “barely take in five percent” of their catch from former times, Hilal said.
He now works in a restaurant in Tabqa, on the eastern edge of the lake, toiling in front of a flaming hot oven and preparing and grilling fish instead of catching them.
The Euphrates, said to have nourished the biblical Garden of Eden, runs for almost 2,800 kilometers (1,700 miles) through Turkiye, Syria and Iraq, where it empties into the sea.
From the Turkish border, it flows southeast across Syria, irrigating its breadbasket region and filling the reservoirs of three hydroelectric dams that provide drinking water and electricity for millions.
Lake Assad is the biggest reservoir, stretching across 600 square kilometers (230 square miles).
But its water level has dropped by four meters (12 feet) since last year, says Dutch peace-building group PAX, which blames a “downward spiral of drought and water shortages.”
The lack of water and the pollution are “driving further biodiversity loss along the lakes and rivers” in Syria’s north and east, said the group’s Wim Zwijnenburg.
Raqqa province received only 208 mm per month of rainfall last year, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.
An AFP team visiting Lake Assad saw vast plumes of algae — an indicator of pollution, according to experts, that sucks oxygen from the water and kills aquatic life.
When Ali Shebli, 37, a fisherman like his father, pulled in his long green nets, they were empty except for a few bits of the seagrass that now chokes some shallow areas.
“In the past, we could take in 50 kilogrammes of fish” per day, he said. “But now we barely get one or two kilos, and sometimes nothing ... because of the low water level and the pollution.”
Shebli, who struggles to support his wife, three children and his ill father, said the falling fish stocks had made the family’s situation “disastrous.”
The crisis has impacted the wider local economy.
Fish are displayed on blocks of ice at a market in nearby Raqqa, a town under Kurdish control since the Daesh was ousted by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
But fishmonger Ragheb Ismail, 45, scaling fresh fish on a bench, said what is on offer now is a far cry from the times when there were “tons of fish” for sale.
“Now even the biggest fishmonger has no more than 200 kilogrammes on offer because of the drought, the lack of water and the high temperatures,” he said.
These days, he said with frustration, there are plenty of customers but “not enough fish.”

Sudan army mediation team returns home from Jeddah 'for consultations'

Sudan army mediation team returns home from Jeddah ‘for consultations’
  • Differences on issues led to lack of agreement on end to hostilities
KHARTOUM: The Sudanese army’s delegation to talks in the Saudi Red Sea port of Jeddah aimed at restoring peace to Sudan has returned home “for consultations” and will continue “after obstacles are overcome,” an army statement said on Thursday.
Differences on issues “including the rebels evacuating civilian homes in the capital and public facilities, hospitals and roads” led to a lack of agreement on an end to hostilities, the army said.
The fighting broke out in April as the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) vied for power. Since then, more than 3 million people have been uprooted, including more than 700,000 who have fled to neighboring countries.
Some 1,136 people have been killed, according to the health ministry, though officials believe the number is higher.
While the two warring sides have shown openness toward mediation efforts led by regional and international actors, none has resulted in a sustained cease-fire.
The two sides resumed talks, facilitated by Saudi Arabia and the United States, in Jeddah this month.

Lebanon cabinet fails to select successor to central bank head as vacuum looms

Lebanon cabinet fails to select successor to central bank head as vacuum looms
  • Riad Salameh, 72, leaves office on Monday after 30 years as governor with Lebanon’s economy in tatters
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s cabinet on Thursday failed to meet to choose a successor to long-time central bank governor Riad Salameh, meaning the bank could be leaderless from Monday as the country lurches toward a fifth year of financial turmoil.
Salameh, 72, leaves office on Monday after 30 years as governor with Lebanon’s economy in tatters and facing charges of embezzling public funds, which he denies.
The looming prospect of a leadership vacuum at the central bank raises fears of further state fragmentation, and reflects wider divisions that have also left the presidency vacant and the country without a fully empowered cabinet for over a year.
Caretaker premier Najib Mikati and Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri have led efforts to name a new governor. However, the powerful armed party Hezbollah and its Christian ally the Free Patriotic Movement have rejected the moves, saying a caretaker cabinet had no right to take that step.
Thursday’s cabinet session was canceled minutes after it was set to start because there were not enough ministers to meet the quorum.
“Today, we had an opportunity to temporarily address a file related to the financial and monetary situation. Unfortunately, the political calculations of the concerned parties within the government have priority over others, so let each party bear responsibility for its decision,” a statement by Mikati said.
According to Lebanon’s code of money and credit, the first of four vice governors must take over when Salameh leaves office. But all four have threatened to resign if no successor is appointed, saying the crisis required a governor to lead.

UN urges Israel to 'heed the calls' of protesters over judicial reforms

UN urges Israel to ‘heed the calls’ of protesters over judicial reforms
  • ‘I urge those in power to heed the calls of the people in this movement’
GENEVA: UN human rights chief Volker Turk on Thursday called on Israel to heed those demonstrating for “the defense of democracy and fundamental freedoms” in the face of controversial judicial reforms.

The new legislation curbs judicial review by Israel’s top court of some government decisions, and critics fear it could pave the way to more authoritarian government.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition pushed through the key plank of its controversial reform package on Monday, sparking legal challenges and clashes on the streets.

Turk said he had been closely following developments, noting that for months, people from across Israeli society had been “demonstrating peacefully, building alliances for the defense of democracy and fundamental freedoms.”

“This broad-based social movement has grown over the months to stand up for human rights and preserve the democratic space and constitutional balance so painstakingly built in Israel over many decades,” he said in a statement.

“It demonstrates the extent of public disquiet at the extent of fundamental legislative changes.”

Noting the petitions before the Supreme Court, Turk said it was essential for the court to be given space to decide the questions before it, according to due process of law, free from political pressure or interference.

“I urge those in power to heed the calls of the people in this movement — people who have put their trust in the enduring value of an independent judiciary to effectively hold the other branches of government to fundamental legal standards and — ultimately — protect the rights of all people,” Turk said.

The legislative changes scrap the “reasonableness” clause used by the Supreme Court to overturn government decisions which are deemed unconstitutional.

The controversial reform has split the nation and drawn criticism from allies abroad.

Three days of mourning in UAE marking death of ruler's brother

Three days of mourning in UAE marking death of ruler’s brother
  • Flags to be flown at half-mast until Saturday, the Presidential Court orders
  • Funeral prayers would be held after the Dhuhr (noon) prayer
DUBAI: Three days of mourning have been declared in the UAE following the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the brother of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and the Abu Dhabi ruler’s representative, on Thursday.

The Presidential Court announced his death in an obituary notice published by state news agency WAM.

Flags will be flown at half-mast until Saturday, the Presidential Court ordered.

The Presidential Court previously announced the Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative was undergoing ill health.

Rulers and senior officials from the region have offered their condolences with the death of Sheikh Saeed, with leaders from Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait and the seven emirates comprising the UAE mourning his passing.

Funeral prayers will be held after the Dhuhr (noon) prayer at the Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed the First Mosque in Al-Bateen, Abu Dhabi while the funeral prayer in absentia will be performed in all mosques across the country after the Dhuhr (noon) prayer.

Al-Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi would be open to receive offers of condolences until Saturday.

