You are here

  • Home
  • Madinah Development Authority and Islamic University launch Arabic learning program

Madinah Development Authority and Islamic University launch Arabic learning program

Special Madinah Development Authority and Islamic University launch Arabic learning program
1 / 4
All holders of an entry visa to the Kingdom can join the program, in person, at the Islamic University in Madinah. (Supplied)
Special Madinah Development Authority and Islamic University launch Arabic learning program
2 / 4
The program is built on a gradual basis of six levels in accordance with the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages. (Supplied)
Special Madinah Development Authority and Islamic University launch Arabic learning program
3 / 4
The program will be accompanied by activities to contribute to the development of the learner’s communicative language skills. (Supplied)
Special Madinah Development Authority and Islamic University launch Arabic learning program
4 / 4
Certificates of attendance and passing each course are awarded to trainees. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2kvkb

Updated 12 sec ago
Dhai Al-Mutairi

Madinah Development Authority and Islamic University launch Arabic learning program

Madinah Development Authority and Islamic University launch Arabic learning program
  • Program has six different levels of Arabic courses, and various teaching platforms including in-class teaching, online and self-learning teaching platforms
  • Program is part of a set of initiatives aimed at transforming Madinah into a leading global center in teaching Arabic to non-native speakers
Updated 12 sec ago
Dhai Al-Mutairi

RIYADH: Madinah Region Development Authority has partnered with the Islamic University to launch an Arabic learning program for non-native speakers.

The program has six different levels of Arabic courses, and various teaching platforms including in-class teaching, online and self-learning teaching platforms to develop learning skills.

The program will take place in Madinah at the Islamic University. Members of the education staff are all specialists in teaching Arabic to speakers of other languages.

The program is part of initiatives aimed at transforming Madinah into a leading global center in teaching Arabic to non-native speakers.

“Our mission is to achieve quality excellence by offering an internationally accredited program for teaching Arabic using advanced technologies at a global level,” said Fahad Albulihshi, CEO of MRDA.

The partnership offers short and medium-term education programs for visitors and tourists, health practitioners, workers in diplomatic missions, young expatriates and others interested in learning the Arabic language.

All holders of a valid visa in the Kingdom can join the program, in person, at the Islamic University by pre-registering through the application portal.

“The program was created to increase the status of the Arabic language by facilitating the learning and teaching of the Arabic language, and to keep pace with global trends in foreign language education programs,” Albulihshi said.

The curriculum of the program provides learners with everything needed to professionally excel in the Arabic language.

This is a six-week program with 15 hours of study each week, covering courses on expression and phrases, reading, writing and courses on phonetics and pronunciation.

The program is built on a gradual basis of six levels in accordance with the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages, which are Pre-A1, A1, A2, B1, B2, and C levels from elementary to advanced levels.

The program will be accompanied by activities to contribute to the development of the learner’s communicative language skills.

A certificate of attendance for the number of hours the learner has studied will be awarded, along with a certificate of passing each level.

The program provides additional services, including open conversational classes in the university library, an opportunity to attend and benefit from classes in the faculties of the university, and frequent transport to and from the Prophet’s Mosque.

Topics: Madinah Region Development Authority Islamic University Arabic language

Related

Saudi Islamic university achieves second world record with 170 nationalities on campus 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Islamic university achieves second world record with 170 nationalities on campus 
Refugee-powered NaTakallam launches professional Arabic language courses
Media
Refugee-powered NaTakallam launches professional Arabic language courses

Makkah’s Grand Mosque ready to receive worshipers on Ashoura: presidency

The Grand Mosque in Makkah is ready to receive pilgrims, worshipers, and those fasting on Ashoura. (@ReasahAlharmain)
The Grand Mosque in Makkah is ready to receive pilgrims, worshipers, and those fasting on Ashoura. (@ReasahAlharmain)
Updated 17 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Makkah’s Grand Mosque ready to receive worshipers on Ashoura: presidency

The Grand Mosque in Makkah is ready to receive pilgrims, worshipers, and those fasting on Ashoura. (@ReasahAlharmain)
  • Ashoura is observed on the tenth of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar
  • Dates, Zamzam water, and dry snacks will be distributed before sunset for visitors to the mosque to break their fast with
Updated 17 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Grand Mosque in Makkah is ready to receive pilgrims, worshipers, and those fasting on Ashoura, the General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques said on Thursday.

Ashoura is observed on the tenth of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, and this year the historically significant day will fall on Friday July 28.

For Sunni Muslims, it is a sacred day and they believe that fasting on Ashoura is a virtuous act.

Dates, Zamzam water, and dry snacks will be distributed before sunset for visitors to the mosque to break their fast with, the presidency’s spokesman Maher bin Mansi Al-Zahrani said.

Al-Zahrani added that modern technology and artificial intelligence methods are used to support sterilization and disinfection processes at the mosque.

These include the use of 11 smart sterilization robots, 20 devices to sterilize the air and surfaces at the same time, 20 devices that sterilize hard-to-reach areas such as ceilings and pillars, and 600 automatic hand sanitization devices. Several teams also work to sterilize all areas of the mosque, its courtyards, and toilets with more than 70,000 liters of disinfectant.

In addition to this, 200 Saudi supervisors monitor the work of 4,000 male and female employees who clean the mosque 10 times a day, prepare 7,000 bottles of Zamzam for distribution, and equip all areas of the mosque with 4,500 Zamzam containers that hold 500,000 litres of the holy water.

Topics: Grand Mosque Makkah Ashoura

Related

First day of Umrah season welcomes worshippers to Grand Mosque
Saudi Arabia
First day of Umrah season welcomes worshippers to Grand Mosque
The process to replace the kiswa of the Kaaba started on Tuesday evening and was completed in the early hours of Wednesday.
Saudi Arabia
Kaaba adorned with new kiswa 

OIC calls meeting to discuss Qur’an burnings in Sweden and Denmark

OIC calls meeting to discuss Qur’an burnings in Sweden and Denmark
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

OIC calls meeting to discuss Qur’an burnings in Sweden and Denmark

OIC calls meeting to discuss Qur’an burnings in Sweden and Denmark
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation will hold an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers on Monday, July 31 to discuss the desecration and burning of copies of the Holy Qur’an in Sweden and Denmark.

The meeting has been called at the request of Saudi Arabia, the chairman of the 14th Islamic Summit, and the Republic of Iraq, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It comes in implementation of the final statement issued by the extraordinary meeting of the OIC Executive Committee, held at the OIC General Secretariat’s headquarters in Jeddah on July 2, to take collective measures to prevent the recurrence of desecration of copies of the Qur’an in Sweden.

OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha called on member states for unified measures against these insulting acts against the Qur’an and the Prophet Muhammad.

Topics: OIC Saudi Arabia Sweden Denmark

Related

Special Saudi Cabinet renews condemnation of Qur’an burnings in Sweden, Denmark
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cabinet renews condemnation of Qur’an burnings in Sweden, Denmark
Update Sweden is risking its ties with Muslim countries, warns leading Saudi analyst video
Saudi Arabia
Sweden is risking its ties with Muslim countries, warns leading Saudi analyst

Kingdom’s poetic roots opening doors for Saudi hip-hop talent

Kingdom’s poetic roots opening doors for Saudi hip-hop talent
Updated 12 sec ago
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

Kingdom’s poetic roots opening doors for Saudi hip-hop talent

Kingdom’s poetic roots opening doors for Saudi hip-hop talent
Updated 12 sec ago
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s strong tradition of poetry has laid the foundations for the Kingdom’s aspiring hip-hop talent to thrive in the music industry, pioneering artist Qusai Kheder has told Arab News.

The veteran artist, who kicked off the fourth season of “The Mayman Show” by Arab News in a rare interview, expressed his faith that talent in the local hip-hop scene has an opportunity to elevate the music genre in the Kingdom. “Hip-hop is a universal genre of music right now, and it’s only 50 years old right now, since 1973, I would say. And it just blossomed all over the world, I mean, in many different languages. So, it’s only right to be part of the Middle East because first of all, I mean, our language is a very rich language,” said Kheder.

He added that hip-hop is about creating poetical rhythm. “We’re masters when it comes to poetry,” he said, adding that though the Kingdom has always had musical talent, only the recent development of the right ecosystem has allowed it to flourish. “That’s what’s happening right now. Before, the music has always been here, you know. Saudi Arabia has always been rich when it comes to its music and to its culture,” he said.

“But, I mean, through all the ups and downs, we’re finally here where we need to be. We should have been here a long time ago, but hey, it’s a good thing, it’s a good sign, especially for the next generation. But I mean, as far as hip-hop is concerned, again, there’s a lot of great hip-hop talents in here,” he added.

The Saudi hip-hop artist joined AlUla FM under the Royal Commission for AlUla with his own show. “I always had a love and passion for radio and when I was in college, I had my own radio show in 1996. And I just love the environment of the radio. And I felt like I can do good in it, but didn’t expect that I was going to be actually on the radio, especially now during this period of time in my life,” he said.

Kheder has been working on many new singles that he said could lead to five future albums, though he is waiting for the right opportunity to release the music.

“I have just been throwing some singles here and there until I find the right time and the right deal and work with the right people, because mainly I’m not planning to release anything that I truly believe in because I definitely elevated it when it came to my music and my sound,” he said.

Kheder added that he was proud of his new material and wants to make sure that it is released and marketed to his expectations.

With a lengthy career full of hip-hop accolades, hosting TV shows and events as well as acting, Kheder recalled some of his fondest moments, such as in 2017, when he performed at the House of Blues in Orlando, Florida, where he was at an alumni speaking opportunity with the University of Central Florida.

“So, I used to go to that House of Blues and watch some of my favorite artists, you know, from Outkast to Musiq Soulchild, Common, Kanye, to name a few. And it just happened that I graduated 15 years before. And at the same time, they booked me for a show at the House of Blues and I was like, ‘oh, wow, I used to be just a fan, and one of the audience, to watch the superstars on that stage.’ And then once I was an opening act back then, and now I’m here and I’m a headliner and I see all these people are watching me in the city that I used to love and live in, and graduated,” he said.

Kheder also mentioned another moment in Khartoum, Sudan, where he performed live for the first time in 2020. It was also his first visit to the country. “We had been trying to do a show there for years. And then it just happened. They finally called me and they said, ‘hey, this is the time for you to come and do a show in Sudan’,” said Kheder.

He performed his song titled “Black Pharaohs,” a track that he made for the Sudanese people and which features Sudanese artist Ahmad Amin. “We performed it once and the people went crazy and asked for it again and again,” said Kheder.

Topics: The Mayman Show hip-hop Saudi hip-hop

Related

Saudi rapper creates hip hop podcast in Arabic
Saudi Arabia
Saudi rapper creates hip hop podcast in Arabic
BeatRoots is a creative experience developed by Museland’s founder, Ali Al-Saeed. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
Arab hip-hop culture takes center stage at BeatRoots in Riyadh

Uber’s female empowerment initiatives support Saudi goals to grow women’s workforce by 2030

Uber’s female empowerment initiatives support Saudi goals to grow women’s workforce by 2030
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

Uber’s female empowerment initiatives support Saudi goals to grow women’s workforce by 2030

Uber’s female empowerment initiatives support Saudi goals to grow women’s workforce by 2030
  • More than 56 percent of participants mentioned using Uber to financially support their families
  • A large majority highlighted the sense of community it helped build, with 77 percent of respondents saying they felt safe driving with Uber
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Uber — which provides UberTaxi service in Saudi Arabia — has revealed insights from female drivers in the Kingdom, with financial independence and safety as key issues.

Data shows an optimistic outcome of female empowerment in the Kingdom with more than 76 percent of participants citing financial independence as the reason they drive using Uber.

These numbers follow a survey shared by Uber among female drivers in Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

More than 56 percent of participants mentioned using Uber to financially support their families, with 46.89 percent of drivers successfully increasing financial stability.

A large majority highlighted the sense of community it helped build, with 77 percent of respondents saying they felt safe driving with Uber.

Localized features such as the “women preferred view” — a product Uber built explicitly for Saudi Arabia before expanding to other markets — allow female drivers a choice to be connected to women riders.

More than half of the participants want to continue their journey with Uber and progress professionally.

In line with its commitment to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals, Uber continues to connect with, empower and support the advancement of women in Saudi Arabia by providing financial opportunities, flexibility and advanced safety measures for female drivers.

Wusool, the subsidized women empowerment program Uber launched in 2017, has supported more than 120,000 women taking 20 million trips to and from their workplace by 2021.

This has played a critical role in driving forward Saudi Arabia’s female labor participation, which has risen to 37 percent in mid-2022.

Mohammad Al-Juraish, general manager at Uber Saudi Arabia, said: “We are proud to play a key role in supporting female financial independence and empowerment in the Kingdom. We see that female drivers’ ages range from 21-46, showcasing the diversity of driver profiles who drive using the Uber app, whether for self-empowerment, exceeding cultural barriers or financial support.”

“We hope to continue creating innovative solutions and build locally using our global experience, to bridge mobility concerns for our riders,” he said.

Topics: Uber Uber taxi Saudi Arabia Uber Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli minister’s ‘storming’ of Al-Aqsa mosque

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli minister’s ‘storming’ of Al-Aqsa mosque
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli minister’s ‘storming’ of Al-Aqsa mosque

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli minister’s ‘storming’ of Al-Aqsa mosque
  • Jordan has also condemned the minister’s visit
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Thursday condemned what it described as the “provocative act” of “extremist” Israeli minister in storming Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem.

Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, and a group of settlers had earlier visited Al-Aqsa Mosque amid rising tensions between the Israeli army and Palestinians in the West Bank.

In a statement, the Saudi foreign ministry said the visit was a “flagrant violation” of international law and “provocation” to Muslims across the world.

 

 

“The Kingdom holds the Israeli army accountable for the consequences of such repeated violations,” the foreign ministry said.

It urged the international community to interfere in ending the Israeli army’s escalation and providing the necessary protection for Palestinian civilians.

Jordan has also condemned the minister’s visit, warning that breaches on holy sites could lead to further escalation.

In a statement, Jordan “warned of the serious consequences of allowing extremists to break into the holy shrine and carry out provocative practices under the protection of the Israeli occupation police.”

Thursday was Ben-Gvir’s third known visit to the contested site since becoming a minister in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government.

The Israeli minister was joining what will likely be hundreds of Jews visiting the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound to mark the Jewish holiday of Tisha B'Av, a day of mourning and repentance when Jews reflect on the destruction of the First and Second Temples, key events in Jewish history.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Israel Al Aqsa Mosque Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir Itamar Ben-Gvir Jerusalem

Related

Army fire kills 14-year-old Palestinian as Israeli minister visits flashpoint mosque
Middle-East
Army fire kills 14-year-old Palestinian as Israeli minister visits flashpoint mosque
Saudi Arabia rejects coup attempt in Niger
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia rejects coup attempt in Niger

Latest updates

Madinah Development Authority and Islamic University launch Arabic learning program
Madinah Development Authority and Islamic University launch Arabic learning program
Saudi sovereign fund sets up tourism venture Asfar to drive investments
Saudi sovereign fund sets up tourism venture Asfar to drive investments
Egypt summons Denmark’s ambassador over Qur'an burning
Egypt summons Denmark’s ambassador over Qur'an burning
Niger’s president vows democracy will prevail after mutinous soldiers detain him and declare a coup
Niger’s president vows democracy will prevail after mutinous soldiers detain him and declare a coup
Makkah’s Grand Mosque ready to receive worshipers on Ashoura: presidency
The Grand Mosque in Makkah is ready to receive pilgrims, worshipers, and those fasting on Ashoura. (@ReasahAlharmain)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.