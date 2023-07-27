Madinah Development Authority and Islamic University launch Arabic learning program

RIYADH: Madinah Region Development Authority has partnered with the Islamic University to launch an Arabic learning program for non-native speakers.
The program has six different levels of Arabic courses, and various teaching platforms including in-class teaching, online and self-learning teaching platforms to develop learning skills.
The program will take place in Madinah at the Islamic University. Members of the education staff are all specialists in teaching Arabic to speakers of other languages.
The program is part of initiatives aimed at transforming Madinah into a leading global center in teaching Arabic to non-native speakers.
“Our mission is to achieve quality excellence by offering an internationally accredited program for teaching Arabic using advanced technologies at a global level,” said Fahad Albulihshi, CEO of MRDA.
The partnership offers short and medium-term education programs for visitors and tourists, health practitioners, workers in diplomatic missions, young expatriates and others interested in learning the Arabic language.
All holders of a valid visa in the Kingdom can join the program, in person, at the Islamic University by pre-registering through the application portal.
“The program was created to increase the status of the Arabic language by facilitating the learning and teaching of the Arabic language, and to keep pace with global trends in foreign language education programs,” Albulihshi said.
The curriculum of the program provides learners with everything needed to professionally excel in the Arabic language.
This is a six-week program with 15 hours of study each week, covering courses on expression and phrases, reading, writing and courses on phonetics and pronunciation.
The program is built on a gradual basis of six levels in accordance with the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages, which are Pre-A1, A1, A2, B1, B2, and C levels from elementary to advanced levels.
The program will be accompanied by activities to contribute to the development of the learner’s communicative language skills.
A certificate of attendance for the number of hours the learner has studied will be awarded, along with a certificate of passing each level.
The program provides additional services, including open conversational classes in the university library, an opportunity to attend and benefit from classes in the faculties of the university, and frequent transport to and from the Prophet’s Mosque.